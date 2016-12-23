Est29 1 agosto

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA TÉCNICA No. 29 CLAVE: 04DST0029J DIVISIÓN DEL NORTE, ESCÁRCEGA, CAMPECHE. ACTIVIDADES RELEVANTES AGOSTO...
CONSEJO TÉCNICO ESCOLAR FASE INTENSIVA
AMPLIACIÓN DEL CERCO PERIMETRAL.
CAPACITACIÓN A DOCENTES POR PERSONAL DE USAER
INICIO DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA TECHUMBRE DE LA CANCHA
Actividades durante el mes de agosto en la tecnica 29 de division del norte

×