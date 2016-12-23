Sonographic Evaluation of Pelvic Masses Aboubakr Elnashar Benha university Hospital, Egypt ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Contents 1.Parametrs of pelvic US 2.Transvaginal sonography of pelvic masses 3.Sonographic differential diagnosis 1.RuLes ...
1. Parameters of pelvic US . 1. Confirmation presence or absence 2. Determination of 1. Size 2. consistency 3. contour . 4...
TVS and TA TVS: used as an adjunct to TAS. evaluation of the uterus and adnexa. tumor composition location its limi...
Color Doppler sonography (CDS) helpful in distinguishing benign from malignant ovarian masses evaluation of adnexal tor...
2. DD between benign and malignant ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Morphologic scoring by TVS. Each of four parameters as assessed Malignancies tended to have high scores (over 9). ABOUB...
Simple ultrasound rules: 2012 5 ultrasonic features to predict a malignant tumour (M features): Irregular solid tumour ...
5 ultrasonic features to predict a benign tumour (B features): Unilocular cyst (B1), Presence of solid components for w...
3. Type of mass ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
 Purely cystic: more likely to be benign  Complex cyst : more likely to be malignant.  Purely solid: more likely to be ...
ovary uterus Unilocular, thin-walled, anechoic I. CYSTIC Simple Cystic ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Unilocular Thin-walled Anechoic Follicular cyst ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Simple cysts Corpus luteal or follicular cyst Haemorrhagic cysts ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Massively enlarged ovaries Thin-walled septation Ascites may be present OHSS ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Hydrosalpinx Tubular-shaped structure Anechoic content Incomplete septum ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Low-level echo cysts 1. Endometrioma 95% 2. Hemorrhagic cyst 50% 3. Teratoma 18% 4. Malignant Neoplasm 12% (Patel et al, ...
Anechoic with lacelike internal echoes within cyst Hemorrhagic C. Corpus Luteum ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Low-level echo cysts + Characteristic Features Endometrioma Hyperechoic wall foci (in 35%) Hemorrhagic cyst : Lacelike int...
Diffuse ‘ground glass’ pattern {old blood}Endometrioma ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
smooth-walled ovarian cyst. Same patient after 5 w. complete regression of the physiologic cyst. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Completely cystic ovarian masses in peri-menopausal woman. most small cystic ovarian masses in pre- and perimenopausal wom...
Septated cystic masses. Mucinous cystadenoma. cystic mass containing multiple thin internal septations Mucinous cystadeno...
Mucinous cystadenocarcinoma Malignancy was suspected due to thickened septation (arrow) Malignant teratoma. Papillary proj...
1-Dermoid Cyst The commonest 36% 2-Endometriotic cyst 5% 3-Malignant Cyst 1-3% II. COMPLEX CYST ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Dermoid Complex mass solid and cystic (fat, bone) Fill in Pattern ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Echogenic mural nodule in cystic mass. Papillary serous Cystadenoma Few small papillae ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Mucinous Cystadenocarcinoma Solid areas Many papillary. P ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
COMPLEX Dermoid cyst. Transverse sonogram of complex predominantly cystic with calcific focus (arrow) arising from tooth l...
Mucinous cystadenoma Sagittal and axial transvaginal sonogram: multiloculated septated cystic mass with focal wall thicken...
Dermoid cyst layer of echogenic sebum (*). Hemorrhagic ovarian cyst irregular solid area corresponding to displaced hemorr...
Ovarian cystadenocarcinoma irregular solid areas. Magnified transverse TAS of cul-de-sac hemorrhage (arrow) resulting from...
Dermoid cyst typical echogenic hairball (arrows). Dermoid cyst. TV-CDS showing vessels within the solid part ABOUBAKR ELNA...
Torsed right ovary. (TAS) solid mass (arrow) in cul- de-sac Transverse TAS of same patient as in showing that left ovary (...
Interligamentous fibroid (*) appearing as solid pelvic mass. Transabdominal sonogram of predominantly solid undifferentiat...
Cystadenofibroma TAS solid pelvic mass with calcifications (arrow) in elderly patient. Longitudinal TAS of pelvic kidney (...
Transverse TAS showing solid left-adnexal mass (between +’s), which represented hemorrhagic corpus luteum cyst. Longitudin...
Magnified TAS of solid mass (between +’s) representing hemorrhagic corpus luteum cyst. Sagittal and transverse ABOUBAKR EL...
TAS: 5 × 7 cm solid mass associated with ascites. This was ovarian cancer. TVS large solid tumor representing a dysgermino...
Adnexal (ovarian) torsion TVS: enlarged right ovary (between +’s) with mildly echogenic area resulting from internal hemo...
SUMMARY Although the sonographic features of a pelvic mass may not allow a specific diagnosis, clinically useful informat...
Thank you ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
Sonographic Evaluation of Pelvic Masses

Published on

Sonographic Evaluation of Pelvic Masses

Published in: Health & Medicine
Sonographic Evaluation of Pelvic Masses

  1. 1. Sonographic Evaluation of Pelvic Masses Aboubakr Elnashar Benha university Hospital, Egypt ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  2. 2. Contents 1.Parametrs of pelvic US 2.Transvaginal sonography of pelvic masses 3.Sonographic differential diagnosis 1.RuLes 2.Benign or malignant 3.Type Summary ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  3. 3. 1. Parameters of pelvic US . 1. Confirmation presence or absence 2. Determination of 1. Size 2. consistency 3. contour . 4. Origin 5. anatomic relationship 3. Determine abnormalities associated with malignant disease: ascites or metastatic lesions. 4. Guidance for 1. Aspiration 2. biopsy ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  4. 4. TVS and TA TVS: used as an adjunct to TAS. evaluation of the uterus and adnexa. tumor composition location its limited field of view and unusual image orientation} ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  5. 5. Color Doppler sonography (CDS) helpful in distinguishing benign from malignant ovarian masses evaluation of adnexal torsion an adjunct to morphologic assessment of ovarian lesions. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  6. 6. 2. DD between benign and malignant ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  7. 7. Morphologic scoring by TVS. Each of four parameters as assessed Malignancies tended to have high scores (over 9). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  8. 8. Simple ultrasound rules: 2012 5 ultrasonic features to predict a malignant tumour (M features): Irregular solid tumour (M1), Ascites (M2), At least four papillary structures (M3), Irregular multilocular solid tumour with a largest diameter of at least 100 mm (M4) Very high colour content on colour Doppler examination (M5). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  9. 9. 5 ultrasonic features to predict a benign tumour (B features): Unilocular cyst (B1), Presence of solid components for which the largest solid component is <7 mm in largest diameter (B2) Acoustic shadows (B3) Smooth multilocular tumour (B4) No detectable blood flow on Doppler examination (B5). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  10. 10. 3. Type of mass ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  11. 11.  Purely cystic: more likely to be benign  Complex cyst : more likely to be malignant.  Purely solid: more likely to be benign. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  12. 12. ovary uterus Unilocular, thin-walled, anechoic I. CYSTIC Simple Cystic ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  13. 13. Unilocular Thin-walled Anechoic Follicular cyst ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  14. 14. Simple cysts Corpus luteal or follicular cyst Haemorrhagic cysts ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  15. 15. Massively enlarged ovaries Thin-walled septation Ascites may be present OHSS ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  16. 16. Hydrosalpinx Tubular-shaped structure Anechoic content Incomplete septum ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  17. 17. Low-level echo cysts 1. Endometrioma 95% 2. Hemorrhagic cyst 50% 3. Teratoma 18% 4. Malignant Neoplasm 12% (Patel et al, 1999.) ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  18. 18. Anechoic with lacelike internal echoes within cyst Hemorrhagic C. Corpus Luteum ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  19. 19. Low-level echo cysts + Characteristic Features Endometrioma Hyperechoic wall foci (in 35%) Hemorrhagic cyst : Lacelike internal echoes (in 40%) Teratoma Regional bright echoes ( in 97% ) ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  20. 20. Diffuse ‘ground glass’ pattern {old blood}Endometrioma ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  21. 21. smooth-walled ovarian cyst. Same patient after 5 w. complete regression of the physiologic cyst. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  22. 22. Completely cystic ovarian masses in peri-menopausal woman. most small cystic ovarian masses in pre- and perimenopausal women are physiologic Completely cystic ovarian masses in post menopausal woman. most postmenopausal cysts are inclusion cysts. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  23. 23. Septated cystic masses. Mucinous cystadenoma. cystic mass containing multiple thin internal septations Mucinous cystadenoma. septated mass with echogenic material (*) in upper loculated area. The echogenic material was mucin ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  24. 24. Mucinous cystadenocarcinoma Malignancy was suspected due to thickened septation (arrow) Malignant teratoma. Papillary projections (arrow) ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  25. 25. 1-Dermoid Cyst The commonest 36% 2-Endometriotic cyst 5% 3-Malignant Cyst 1-3% II. COMPLEX CYST ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  26. 26. Dermoid Complex mass solid and cystic (fat, bone) Fill in Pattern ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  27. 27. Echogenic mural nodule in cystic mass. Papillary serous Cystadenoma Few small papillae ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  28. 28. Mucinous Cystadenocarcinoma Solid areas Many papillary. P ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  29. 29. COMPLEX Dermoid cyst. Transverse sonogram of complex predominantly cystic with calcific focus (arrow) arising from tooth luteal cyst with fluid surrounding adhesion. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  30. 30. Mucinous cystadenoma Sagittal and axial transvaginal sonogram: multiloculated septated cystic mass with focal wall thickening. This represented a with 1 locule containing thick mucinous material ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  31. 31. Dermoid cyst layer of echogenic sebum (*). Hemorrhagic ovarian cyst irregular solid area corresponding to displaced hemorrhagic ovarian tissue surrounding area of hemorrhage.ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  32. 32. Ovarian cystadenocarcinoma irregular solid areas. Magnified transverse TAS of cul-de-sac hemorrhage (arrow) resulting from ruptured ectopic pregnancy. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  33. 33. Dermoid cyst typical echogenic hairball (arrows). Dermoid cyst. TV-CDS showing vessels within the solid part ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  34. 34. Torsed right ovary. (TAS) solid mass (arrow) in cul- de-sac Transverse TAS of same patient as in showing that left ovary (straight arrow) is normal in size and adjacent to torsed right ovary (curved arrow). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  35. 35. Interligamentous fibroid (*) appearing as solid pelvic mass. Transabdominal sonogram of predominantly solid undifferentiated ovarian neoplasm (arrow) containing a few cystic areas. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  36. 36. Cystadenofibroma TAS solid pelvic mass with calcifications (arrow) in elderly patient. Longitudinal TAS of pelvic kidney (arrow). Pelvocalyceal system accounts for central echogenicity. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  37. 37. Transverse TAS showing solid left-adnexal mass (between +’s), which represented hemorrhagic corpus luteum cyst. Longitudinal TAS of solid teratoma with calcified areas. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  38. 38. Magnified TAS of solid mass (between +’s) representing hemorrhagic corpus luteum cyst. Sagittal and transverse ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  39. 39. TAS: 5 × 7 cm solid mass associated with ascites. This was ovarian cancer. TVS large solid tumor representing a dysgerminoma ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  40. 40. Adnexal (ovarian) torsion TVS: enlarged right ovary (between +’s) with mildly echogenic area resulting from internal hemorrhage Cul-de-sac fluid adjacent to left side of uterus in same patient Two days later, the ovary (arrow) has enlarged secondary to retorsion. On TAS, enlarged size of ovary relative to uterus can be better appreciated. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  41. 41. SUMMARY Although the sonographic features of a pelvic mass may not allow a specific diagnosis, clinically useful information can usually be obtained. TVS is a useful adjunct to TAS because it adds specificity in determining intraversus extraovarian masses and endometrial and myometrial disorders. TVS affords an accurate means for evaluation of the ovaries and is particularly useful in obese, postmenopausal women in whom the incidence of ovarian carcinoma is especially high. Although not always specific, sonographic assessment of tumor morphology can lead to accurate diagnoses. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  42. 42. Thank you ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR

