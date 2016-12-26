Library Resource Centre INSTITUTE OF LAW
Library Resources Centre, Institute of law Connecting People with Information — Our Mission, Vision and Objectives: • Miss...
Library Resources & Services Collection:-
Online Resources:-
Library Resources & Services Special Reference Collection:-
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services Institut...
Reading Facilities Circulation Remote Login Access Newspaper Clippings Computerized Info Services Reference Photocopying L...
Library Facility Reading Room Photocopy Moot Court Preparation Room International Law Resource Centre Competitive Exam Corner
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services Internat...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Timing Hours/Day Monday - Fri...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s ...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s ...
Best Practices in the Library What's Happening@ILNU Library: "ILNU Library Virtual Tour" – Virtual Visit from Youtube
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s ...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library Book Re...
Best Practices in the Library Talk Show by the Students: "Talk-SHOW" - A dialogue-based discussion sessions: Informal Session with Expert & Coffee...! What's Happening@ILNU Library:
Best Practices in the Library Library's Treasure: Books Displays on Specific Topic: Interesting & Useful Topics are Selected and Displayed....
21Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’...
Best Practices in the Library What's Happening@ILNU Library: Using Social Media
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library It’s bu...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library An user...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Library...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Keeping...
Technology adopted by Library What's Happening@ILNU Library: "Event Programme Videos" – One Stop Play
Technology adopted by Library Exam Papers & Press Clipping :Google Apps
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Digital...
Technology adopted by Library Library Website Users are updated herewith Various collections, activities, And upcoming events also URL:http://www.nirmauni.ac.in/ILLib
Library Management Organizational Structure To manage an academic library systems successfully, library involves leadership and careful Management
Library Management
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Extent of the use of Library Resource...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Extent of the use of Library Resource...
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Blueprints for 2025 ILNU LRC primaril...
Blueprints for 2025 Short Term
Blueprints for 2025 Benchmarking/Bench- breaking Library in area of Law Legal Discovery –India To promote open access initiative Legal Judgement System Long Term
Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Our Library Team  Dr. Atul Bhatt – L...
Follow us Library Resource Centre https://www.facebook.com/nuillib and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8LsgJKJkX40CoSTh071dEw
Library Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resource Centre
  Excellence in Industry Interface, National Legal Awards, 2015 Institute of Excellence award, 2012 by Society of Indian Law Firms Rankings 16th Best Law college – Outlook 17th Best among private law colleges – Week 1st rank in Curriculum Design – Flair Talk , All India Reporter 4th Best among Indian Law colleges – Career 360
    Outline About Library Our Mission, Vision and Objectives Library Resources & Services Best Practices of LRC Technology adopted by Library Management of Library & Information Service Extent of the use of Library Services Blueprint for 2025
    About Library Resource Centre
    To make Library Happening Place, Library is offering User Friendly Environment & Services. About Library Resource Centre •The Library is highly sophisticated with state-of-art Infrastructure & Technology. Library has been established in 2007 with the inception of the Institute & occupies the Place of Pride in the Institute. Library has adopted World Class Technology to provide high quality User focused services by using OSS KOHA, DSpace, Google Apps & RemoteXs. The library has material from various research fields :Law, socialsciences, Economics, information sciences, humanities .
    5. 5. Library Resources Centre, Institute of law Connecting People with Information — Our Mission, Vision and Objectives: • Mission: Vision: Objectives: The Library commits to acts globally by builds cooperative network within and outside the campus. It invests in Human Resources, collections, and physical and virtual library. Empowering Research and Learning community in IL, NU with deep expertise, innovative services, and outstanding collections strengthened by strategic management. The Library's Objective is to provide wide-ranging resources and services in support of the research, teaching, and learning needs of the Users Community.
    6. 6. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services Collection:-
    7. 7. Library Resources Centre, Institute of law Online Resources:- Library Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services
    8. 8. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services Special Reference Collection:-
    9. 9. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services Institutional Membership:- Indian Law Institute American Information Centre, Delhi The Center for Computer Assisted Legal Instruction (CALI) The Indian Society of International law, New Delhi DELNET The Commonwealth Legal Education Association International Law Student Association
    10. 10. Reading Facilities Circulation Remote Login Access Newspaper Clippings Computerized Info Services Reference Photocopying Library Orientation Programme Current Awareness Services Inter Library Loan Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services User Focused Library Services Extended Library Hours Library Mobile App Content Service Using ZOTERO
    11. 11. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Facility Reading Room Photocopy Moot Court Preparation Room International Law Resource Centre Competitive Exam Corner
    12. 12. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Resources & Services International Law Resource Centre This is a very important area for the next generation lawyers because of the increasing requirement of International law due to globalization and foreign elements involved in transactions that happen in our day to day life. Public International Law International Maritime Laws International Environment Law International Arbitration Law International Space Law European Laws International Maritime Laws And much more…
    13. 13. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Timing Hours/Day Monday - Friday Saturday Opening – Closing Hours 08.45 am - 08.00 pm 08.45 am - 04.00 pm Issue /Return Counter 09.00 am – 07.45 pm 09.00 am – 03.45 pm Photocopying Service Monday to Friday Saturday 12.00 Noon – 04.00 pm 11.00 am – 01.00 pm
    14. 14. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: Competitive Exam Corner: Especially in India the amount of competitiveness has rapidly and is increasing every single second. We strive to Encourage & Provide Excellent Collection to Users with Peaceful Environment; this corner is exist to serve this purpose.
    15. 15. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: “ILNU Library” - Library Mobile App (Android) A Library Mobile Application is a easy way for Users to connect with Library quickly and easily through their mobile device Institute Publications : Highlighting Features of the Lib. Mob. App: E- Library Press Clippings WebOPAC Exam Papers
    16. 16. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: “ILNU Library Virtual Tour” – Virtual Visit from Youtube
    17. 17. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: “Reference Management” – Zotero in DDS We are managing DDS provided to ILNU Faculties: Different way to providing services using Zotero Content Service Bibliography Cases
    18. 18. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library Book Review by the Author/Teacher /Students: Best Seller, Interesting, Well Reviewed by prominent People etc. Books are reviewed here among the Users. What’s Happening@ILNU Library:
    19. 19. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library Talk Show by the Students: “Talk-SHOW” - A dialogue-based discussion sessions: Informal Session with Expert & Coffee...! What’s Happening@ILNU Library:
    20. 20. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library Library’s Treasure: Books Displays on Specific Topic: Interesting & Useful Topics are Selected and Displayed....
    21. 21. 21Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: Programs are arranged to spread the Awareness regarding the Library. And Online Quiz also arranged to know the output of this program. And result is very surprising with lot of queries solved and interest in the Library has been increasing. Faculty Awareness :
    22. 22. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: Using Social Media
    23. 23. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Best Practices in the Library It’s budding legal eagles a collection of legal happenings from all around the world. It's a bid to bring to your computer and phone an easy access to the news of whatever that is happening in this noble profession, globally Samiksha: Your One Stop Global Legal Digest Through the Looking Glass: To Help & Motivate Users to involve in Collection Development, this Service is started for. It provides you latest Update with your Favorite Subject’s Books across the Globe in various Subjects.
    24. 24. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library An user-friendly web- based Open Source library software KOHA has been adopted at the Library Resource Centre to make it fully automated. Library Automation An user-friendly web- based Open Source library software KOHA has been adopted at the Library Resource Centre to make it fully automated.
    25. 25. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Library is providing Remote-Login facility to the users of Institute of Law, Nirma University, All final year UG students, PG students, PH.D. Students and faculty members are using Remote-Login facility for accessing online and digital resources at their home Remote login - E-library Library is providing Remote-Login facility to the users of Institute of Law, Nirma University, All final year UG students, PG students, PH.D. Students and faculty members are using Remote-Login facility for accessing online and digital resources at their home
    26. 26. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Keeping in tune with the global development, we have created an institutional repository using DSpace software. We are feeding institutional intellectual outputs like faculty papers, theses and dissertations in PDF format at DSpace. Students can access this digital information anywhere on the campus through our library server. Knowledge Repository – Digital Library Keeping in tune with the global development, we have created an institutional repository using DSpace software. We are feeding institutional intellectual outputs like faculty papers, theses and dissertations in PDF format at DSpace. Students can access this digital information anywhere on the campus through our library server.
    27. 27. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library What’s Happening@ILNU Library: “Event Programme Videos” – One Stop Play
    28. 28. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Exam Papers & Press Clipping :Google Apps
    29. 29. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Digital CD Library The CD Library is a CD/DVD-ROM storage system which can hold 150 CDs/DVDs. The CD Library can store all kinds of CD/DVD in 12cm size,The unit can connect to the personal computer via USB cable. Users may find the CDs by CD titles, CD contents, category, remark, and etc
    30. 30. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Technology adopted by Library Library Website Users are updated herewith Various collections, activities, And upcoming events also URL:http://www.nirmauni.ac.in/ILLib
    31. 31. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Management Organizational Structure To manage an academic library systems successfully, library involves leadership and careful Management
    32. 32. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Library Management
    33. 33. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Extent of the use of Library Resources & Services Circulation 2007-2016 Circulation 2016 Average Circulation : 117 per day 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 No.ofBooksCirculatedperDay Year - wise Circulation Year - wise Average Circulation per Day Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Month-wise Average Circulation per Day Jan Feb March April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov
    34. 34. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Extent of the use of Library Resources & Services User Statistics 2007-2016 User Statistics 2016 Average User Visit : 224 per day 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 17 33 67 102 121 127 191 280 280 224 No.ofLibraryUser Year - wise Average Usage per Day 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 Jan Feb Mar. April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nove. 405 362 265 50 6 213 253 317 357 200 40 No.ofLibraryUser Month - wise Average Usage per Day in 2016
    35. 35. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Blueprints for 2025 ILNU LRC primarily seeks to add 1200 more books in the next year. It is found that broadly, students approach the library resources for mainly four purposes: 1. Leisure Reading 4. Studying for knowledge 3 Project work/Assignment 2. Examination
    36. 36. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Blueprints for 2025 Short Term
    37. 37. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Blueprints for 2025 Benchmarking/Bench- breaking Library in area of Law Legal Discovery –India To promote open access initiative Legal Judgement System Long Term
    38. 38. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Our Library Team  Dr. Atul Bhatt – Librarian  Ms. Kshama Parikh - Asst. Librarian  Ms. Pallavi Parmar - Library Assistant  Mr. Dhiren Panchal - Library Assistant  Mr. Manubhai – Library Attendant  Mr. Bhavesh Solanki - Library Attendant
    39. 39. Library Resources Centre, Institute of lawLibrary Resources Centre, Institute of law Follow us Library Resource Centre https://www.facebook.com/nuillib and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8LsgJKJkX40CoSTh071dEw
    Library Resource Centre

