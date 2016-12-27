CURRICULUM VITAE Data Personal : Nama : Doni Sukana, S.T Alamat : Kp. Kebon Suuk RT 001, RW 007 Cicalengka Wetan, Desa Cic...
  1. 1. CURRICULUM VITAE Data Personal : Nama : Doni Sukana, S.T Alamat : Kp. Kebon Suuk RT 001, RW 007 Cicalengka Wetan, Desa Cicalengka, Kecamatan Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung. Nomor Telephon : 022 7780399 Nomor hp : 085323509801 Email : doni.s@pasajaya.com, doni.sukana@gmail.com Tempat / tanggal lahir : Bandung 03 April 1973 Jenis kelamin : Laki-laki Agama : Islam Pendidikan : S1 Teknik Industri, Universitas Bandung Raya Kebangsaan : Indonesia Setatus : Menikah Hoby : Olahraga Bulu tangkis, Catur, Karate. Bahasa : Indonesia / Inggris Tinggi badan : 174 cm Berat badan : 83 kg
  2. 2. Saya ingin menyumbangkan ketrampilan dan bakat untuk meningkatkan dan mengembangkan perusahaan di mana saya bisa meningkatkan profesional dan dihargai sesuai dengan kinerja (10 tahun pengalaman di bidang Produksi dan 12 tahun di bidang SDM). Manager Personalia dan Security PT. Pan Asia Jaya Abadi Karyawan 1800 orang Januari 2011 - Sekarang Tanggung jawab : • Merencanakan, mengembangkan dan mengimplementasikan strategi HR management. • Memotnitoring dan mengkoordinasikan penyelesaian permasalahan operasional HR, dan Security. • Beratanggung jawab terhadap penyediaan SDM sesuai dengan kebutuhan perusahaan, baik dari segi kompetensi, karakter, dan waktu. • Menyususn rencana pengeluaran serta mengawasi penggunaan biaya operasional HR, dan Security. • Menyusun kebijakan serta peraturan perusahaan terkait pengelolaaan Karyawan unit garment dan unit processing. • Mendesain, mengembangkan & mengevaluasi model kompetensi dan mengintegrasikan antara fungsi sumber daya manusia (pelatihan, manajemen kinerja, pengembangan karir) • Mengkordinir Secuity, terkait protap, pengaturan, pengontrolan, penjagaan, Pengawalan, penugasan dari perusahaan. • Mengendalikan individu petugas security terkait diskar. • Seceduling training: dari awal pelaksanaan pelatihan sampai dengan evaluasi pelatihan karyawan. Keahlian :  Memiliki pengetahuan terkait prinsip dan praktik HR Management serta peraturan perundang-undangan yang relevan.  Mampu mengatur perekrutan, training, dan pengembangan karyawan, manajement karir, compensation & benefit, peraturan ketenagakerjaan.
  3. 3.  Mampu melakukan tugas multitasking, inisiatif tinggi, kerjasama team serta tetap mampu bekerja dengan baik dibawah tekanan.  Memiliki kemampuan negosiasi, baik Internal perusahaan maupun external perusahaan ( pemerintahan )  Memiliki sikap yang baik, jujur, berintegritas tinggi, disiplin, energik, keterampilan interpersonal, terorganisir, sistematis, sikap yang berorientasi pada pelayanan serta cepat merespon.  Memahami dan mengerti terkait Compliance, pamiliar dengan audit baik internal maupun eksternal, dengan buyer H&M, Marks&Spencer, Forever 21, Calvin Klein, NY&C, GU dll )  Menguasai pengoprasian Microsoft Office, Window, Power Poin. Manager Personalia dan GA PT. Pan Asia Filament Inti Karyawan 1500 orang Januari 2004 - Januari 2011 Tanggung jawab : • Merencanakan, mengembangkan dan mengimplementasikan strategi HR management. • Memotnitoring dan mengkoordinasikan penyelesaian permasalahan operasional HR dan GA • Beratanggung jawab terhadap penyediaan SDM sesuai dengan kebutuhan perusahaan, baik dari segi kompetensi, karakter, dan waktu • Menyususn rencana pengeluaran serta mengawasi penggunaan biaya • Menyusun kebijakan serta peraturan perusahaan terkait pengelolaaan karyawan Keahlian :  Memiliki pengetahuan terkait prinsip dan praktik HR Management serta peraturan perundang-undangan yang relevan.  Mampu mengatur perekrutan, training, dan pengembangan karyawan, manajement karir, compensation & benefit, peraturan ketenagakerjaan.
  4. 4.  Mampu melakukan tugas multitasking, inisiatif tinggi, kerjasama team serta tetap mampu bekerja dengan baik dibawah tekanan.  Memiliki kemampuan negosiasi, baik Internal perusahaan maupun external perusahaan  Memiliki sikap yang baik, jujur, berintegritas tinggi, disiplin, energik, keterampilan interpersonal, terorganisir, sistematis, sikap yang berorientasi pada pelayanan serta cepat merespon.  Menguasai pengoprasian Microsoft Office, Window, Power Poin. Manager Processing ( Spun & Filament ) PT. Inti Tekturindo Megah Karyawan 980 orang Januari 1997 - Januari 2004 Tanggung jawab :  Merencanakan, dan mengimplementasikan strategi proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, printing, Finishing, laboratorium, dan Inspekting.  Memonitoring dan mengkoordinasikan penyelesaian permasalahan operasional proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, printing, Finishing, laboratorium, dan Inspekting.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap pengiriman hasil proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah ditargetkan oleh perusahaan  Bertanggung jawab terhadap kualitas dan kuantitas hasil produksi.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap ketepatan waktu pengerjaan proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah disepakati dengan buyer  Memonitoring, mengevaluasi, kinerja semua karyawan, serta memberikan pelatihan atau training skill proses produksi. Keahlian :  Memiliki pengetahuan terkait proses produksi di bagian: Persiapan, Dyeing, Finishing, Printing, labotrat, dan Inspekting.  Mampu mengatur dan memotivasi serta mengendalikan karyawan agar bekerja maksimal.
  5. 5.  Mampu melakukan tugas multitasking, inisiatif tinggi, kerjasama team serta tetap mampu bekerja dengan baik walau dibawah tekanan.  Memiliki kemampuan negosiasi, baik Internal perusahaan maupun external perusahaan  Memiliki sikap yang baik, jujur, berintegritas tinggi, disiplin, energik, keterampilan interpersonal, terorganisir, sistematis, sikap yang berorientasi pada pelayanan serta cepat merespon.  Menguasai pengoprasian Microsoft Office, Window, Power Poin. Kepala Seksi Processing ( Spun & Filament ) PT. Nayatexindopura Karyawan 620 orang Januari 1995 - Januari 1997 Tanggung jawab :  Merencanakan, dan mengimplementasikan strategi proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, Finishing.  Memonitoring dan mengkoordinasikan penyelesaian permasalahan operasional proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, Finishing.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap pengiriman hasil proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah ditargetkan oleh Manager produksi  Bertanggung jawab terhadap kualitas dan kuantitas hasil produksi.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap ketepatan waktu pengerjaan proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah diarahkan manager produksi  Memonitoring, mengevaluasi, kinerja semua karyawan, serta memberikan pelatihan atau training skill proses produksi. Keahlian :  Memiliki pengetahuan terkait proses produksi di bagian: Persiapan, Dyeing, Finishing.  Mampu mengatur dan memotivasi serta mengendalikan karyawan agar bekerja maksimal.
  6. 6.  Mampu melakukan tugas multitasking, inisiatif tinggi, kerjasama team serta tetap mampu bekerja dengan baik walau dibawah tekanan.  Memiliki kemampuan negosiasi, baik Internal perusahaan maupun external perusahaan  Memiliki sikap yang baik, jujur, berintegritas tinggi, disiplin, energik, keterampilan interpersonal, terorganisir, sistematis, sikap yang berorientasi pada pelayanan serta cepat merespon.  Menguasai pengoprasian Microsoft Office, Window. Kepala Shift Processing ( Spun & Filament ) PT. Nayatexindopura Karyawan 80 orang Januari 1993 - Januari 1995 Tanggung jawab :  Merencanakan, dan mengimplementasikan proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, Finishing.  Memonitoring dan mengkoordinasikan penyelesaian permasalahan operasional proses produksi dari persiapan, dyeing, Finishing.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap pengiriman hasil proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah ditargetkan oleh Kepala Seksi  Bertanggung jawab terhadap kualitas dan kuantitas hasil produksi.  Bertanggung jawab terhadap ketepatan waktu pengerjaan proses produksi sesuai dengan yang telah diarahkan kepala seksi produksi  Memonitoring, mengevaluasi, kinerja semua karyawan, serta memberikan pelatihan atau training skill proses produksi. Keahlian :  Memiliki pengetahuan terkait proses produksi di bagian: Persiapan, Dyeing, Finishing.  Mampu mengatur dan memotivasi serta mengendalikan karyawan agar bekerja maksimal.
  7. 7.  Mampu melakukan tugas multitasking, inisiatif tinggi, kerjasama team serta tetap mampu bekerja dengan baik walau dibawah tekanan.  Memiliki kemampuan negosiasi, baik Internal perusahaan maupun external perusahaan  Memiliki sikap yang baik, jujur, berintegritas tinggi, disiplin, energik, keterampilan interpersonal, terorganisir, sistematis, sikap yang berorientasi pada pelayanan serta cepat merespon. Pendidikan: 2013 - 2015 Universitas Bandung Raya, Fakultas Teknik, jurusan Teknik Industri ( S 1 ) 1994 - 1997 Universitas Bandung Raya, Fakultas Teknik, Jurusan Teknik Kimia Tekstil ( D3 ) 1989 - 1991 SMA FK Bina Muda, IPA/Biologi, Bandung. 1986 - 1989 SMP FK Bina Muda, Bandung. 1980 - 1986 SDN Cangkuang, Bandung. Training dan Seminar I. 7 Maret 1996 Imprved training and the role of the gif kashift (Sertificate) II. 13 – 15 June 2000 Quality Control Training Team ( Certificate ) 12-13 April 2000 Education & Training Empowerment system Management of Comunication & Direction ( sertificate ) 12-31 Oktober 2000 Education & Training related P2K3 Role of ISO 14001 ( sertificate ) 6 April 20000 Secretariat BKC Jabar ( Sertificate ) III. 27-31 Juli 2004 Education & Training Competency Epektif Supervisor (sertificate ) 6 Oktober 2004 Textile Science and Teknology seminar 2004 attempt to face quota tekstil deplovment technology and R&D result ( sertificate ) IV. 1 Agustus 2006 A Statement of Apreciation Training / FirstStep of Englis ( sertificate )
  8. 8. 10 Juni 2006 Training 1 meet a procedure in the court of industrial relations with the law procedure ( sertificate ) V. 10 Mei 2008 Having satisfactorily completed the required Studies of personal motivation achivment Creating unlimited workshop conducted by Indonesian Human Achivment Excellence ( sertificate ) VI. 24 Oktober 2013 Training K3 Exfert ( Certificate ) 26-27 Nopember 2013 Fire fighting training expert ( certificate ) 15 Maret 2013 Training P3K & Hiperkes ( certificate ) VIII. 9 Maret 2015 Training Damkar pusat Kabupaten Bandung, Soreang ( sertificate ) 15-16 Januari 2015 Training H&M Module SAC, Joint Asessment Performa data, Annual Performance data office H&M. Jakarta 11 Pebruari 2015 Training BWI Sumarecon Bekasi 13-14 Juli 2015 Training BWI Minimum requarement, and Self diagnosis, Social and Environment, Purwakarta 9 April 2015 Training H&M,HIGG and MR Validation, Social, and Environment IX. 07 Desember 2016 Invitation BWI Enterprise Forum West Java region Purwakarta 15-16 Desember 2016 Training H&M, Vision & Mission H&M 2017, sustainability result from 2016, goal seting 2017 social and emvironment, strategies to achieve targets, BCMP ( Best Chemical Management Practice
  9. 9. Saya percaya 12 tahun saya pengalaman HR mungkin menjadi aset bagi perusahaan Anda, dan karena itu saya telah akhiri resume saya untuk pertimbangan Anda. Mudah-mudahan saya bisa memiliki kesempatan untuk membuktikan kemampuan saya, dan diberikan waktu untuk wawancara. Hormat Kami, Doni Sukana, S.T.

