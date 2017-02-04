Principles of management of malignant bone tumours

PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT OF MALIGNANT BONE DISEASES Dr Arojuraye S.A National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala – Kano 3rd Februar...
Outline  Introduction  Principles of management  Resuscitation  Diagnosis  Staging  Counselling  Treatment  Follow...
Introduction  Most common MBT are 20  Vertebrae, Pelvis  Proximal humerus  Proximal femur  Unusual: distal to elbow &...
Introduction…
Introduction…  Common source bone met.  Breast  Prostate  Lung  Renal  Thyroid  Metastasis are rare in children  N...
Introduction…  10 MBT are very rare  0.2% of all malignancies  5% of all malignancies in children  Most common 10 MBT ...
Introduction… (WHO Classification) Bone-forming tumors (malignant)  Osteosarcoma  Central (medullary)  Peripheral (surf...
Management (Multidisciplinary/Multiprofessional)  Orthopaedic surgeon  Radiologist  Pathologist  Oncologist  Physioth...
Diagnosis (History)  Age  Ewing sarcoma (<10yrs)  Osteosarcoma (2nd & 4th decades)  Chondrosarcoma & fibrosarcoma (4th...
Diagnosis… (History)  Sex  M > F (osteosarcoma)  F > M (GCT)  Race  Ewing sarcoma is rare in African descent  Family...
Diagnosis… (History)  Pain  Common, at rest & at night  May be due to expansion  Central haemorrhage  Tumour degenera...
Diagnosis… (History)  Swelling (Size & progression)  Anorexia, weight loss, fever  Neurological (paraesthesia or numbne...
Diagnosis (Examination)  General  Anaemia, dehydration  Wasting, Jaundice  LN metastasis  Rare in most sarcoma  Syno...
Diagnosis… (Examination)  Swelling  Size  Location, shape  Consistency, mobility  Tenderness, temp.  Neurological de...
Diagnosis… (Examination)  Chest  Abdomen  Rectum  Spine  Spine lesions →  Muscle spasm  Back stiffness  Painful sc...
Differential Diagnosis  Hypertrophic nonunion  Clotted haematoma  Chronic OM  Bone infarct  Stress fracture  Myositi...
Investigations (Plain Radiographs)  Most useful investigation  Abnormalities:  Cortical thickening  Discrete lump, Cys...
Investigations (Plain Radiographs)  Medullary & cortical destruction  Periosteal reaction  Sunburst  Codman triangle ...
Investigations… (Plain Radiographs)  Medullary destruction  Calcifications  Annular, punctate  Popcorn or comma  Cort...
Investigations… (Plain Radiographs)  Destructive lesion in the diaphysis  “Onion skin” periosteal reaction Ewing sarcoma
Investigations… (Plain Radiographs)  Multiple punched-out  Sharply demarcated  Purely lytic lesions  No reactive scler...
Investigations… (Plain Radiographs)  Multiple, sharply demarcated radiolucent lesions in the tibial diaphysis separated b...
Investigations… (Plain radiographs)  Purely lytic lesions with indistinct borders  Absence periosteal reaction unless wi...
Investigations… (Plain radiographs)  Ill-defined area of bone destruction (diaphyseal) with permeative appearance  Corte...
Investigations… (Plain radiographs)  Destructive lesions  Calcifications Chordoma
Investigations… (Plain radiographs)  Destructive lesions  Geographic  Moth-eaten  Permeative  Indistinct borders  Li...
Investigations… (Radionuclide scanning)  Site of small tumour  Silent 2° deposit  Skip lesions
Investigations… (CT Scan)  Extends range of x-ray  Lesion in inaccessible sites (spine, pelvis)  Reliable in pulmonary ...
Investigations… (MRI)  Relation to soft tissues  Tumour staging
Investigations… (Arteriogram)  Planning limb salvage  Therapeutic embolization  Assess vascularity of tumour
Investigations… (Laboratory)  FBC  ESR  Serum ALP  Serum protein electrophoresis  Urine Bence Jones protein  PSA  A...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Biopsy may alter the CT & MRI features  Delay the procedure until after all imaging  Importan...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Needle (Jamshidi)  USS guided  CT guided It’s essential that the biopsy is carried out in the...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Open biopsy  NOT a minor procedure!  Significant morbidity  Reliable in obtaining a represen...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Open biopsy…  Selected site ↔ definitive surgery  Longitudinal incision  Minimal tumour expo...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Open biopsy…  Biopsy should be round or oval (↓stress concentration)  Keep defects < 10% of b...
Investigations… (Biopsy)  Intramuscular dissection  Specimens → fresh, unfixed & uncrushed  Experienced pathologist  H...
Investigations… (Poorly performed biopsy)
Staging…  Enneking`s Staging  AJCC System  TNM Staging The Enneking staging system has been shown to prognosticate surv...
Staging (Enneking)
Staging… (AJCC)
Staging… (TNM) Union International Cancer Centre Geneva Staging System  Primary Tumour – T0 to T4  Nodal involvement – N...
Informed Consent  Natural hx of the disease  The various treatment options  Limb salvage  Amputation  Adjuvant therap...
Treatment (Resuscitation)  Anaemia  Dehydration  Electrolyte imbalance  Infection  Pathological fracture
Treatment… (General Guide)  Osteosarcoma & Ewing’s sarcoma  Neoadjuvant chemo & surgery  Chondrosarcomas  Not sensitiv...
Treatment… (General Guide)  Solitary bone lesion in previous hx of malignancy  Should not be assumed a metastatic lesion...
Treatment… (General Guide)  Diaphyseal lesions  Intramedullary nail  In the shoulder  Prosthetic replacements have poo...
Treatment (Surgical Resections) Objective  Tumour free resection margins  Preserving maximum function
Treatment... (Surgical Resections)  Stage IA:  Wide excision  Stage IIA:  Wide excision + Adjuvant  Stage IIB:  Radi...
Treatment… (Management of defect after resection)  BG (Vascularized / non-vascularized)  Customized implants  Allograft...
Treatment… (Limb Salvage)  Considerations:  Survival rates should be no worse than with amputation  Reconstructed limb ...
Treatment… (Limb Salvage)  Relative Contraindications  Major neurovascular structures involvement  Pathologic fractures...
Treatment… (Limb Salvage)  Advantage  Long time survival 20% → 70%  Disadvantages  ↑ morbidity  Multiple future surge...
Treatment… (Limb Salvage) Musculoskeletal Tumor Society Functional Evaluation  Lower Extremity Data  Pain  Function  E...
Treatment… (Limb Salvage) Musculoskeletal Tumor Society Functional Evaluation  Upper Extremity Data  Pain  Function  E...
Treatment… (Amputation)  Indications  Late presentation  Significant NV damage  Poor extremity function  Failed attem...
Treatment… (Chemotherapy)  Introduced in 1970  Advantages  Reduces the size of 10 lesion  Prevents metastatic seedling...
Treatment… (Radiotherapy)  Poorly effective  Neoadjuvant / adjuvant Rx  ↓ vascularity pre-op  Extracorporeal Irradiati...
Treatment… (20 malignant bone diseases)  Aim  Palliation  Goals of fixation  Immediate mobilization  Protect the enti...
Treatment… (20 malignant bone diseases)  Harington's criteria for prophylactic fixation  > 50% destruction of diaphysis ...
Treatment… (20 malignant bone diseases)
Treatment… (20 malignant bone diseases)  Bisphosphonates  Highly effective inhibitors of bone resorption  Pamidronate &...
Treatment… (20 malignant bone diseases)
Follow-up  To detect  Local recurrence  Metastatic disease at a time when Rx is possible & might be effective  What? ...
Prognosis  Metastasis  Size  Grade  Location  Response to chemo  Surgical resection  Age
Conclusion  The surgical management of malignant bone tumors presents many challenges  With advances in chemotherapy, ra...
References  Will A, Timothy B, Louis S. Tumours. Apley’s System Of Orthopaedics & Fractures, 11th Ed. Hodder Arnold 2010:...
References…  Allan L, James R, Jean-Jacques B, Brendan F, Oyvind S, Michael A et al. Advances in Treating Metastatic Bone...
Principles of management of malignant bone tumours
  • The incidence
    of malignant bone tumors shows a striking age-specific
    distribution: in the age group 0–40 years, there is an incidence
    peak between 10 and 20 years (primarily osteosarcoma
    and Ewing’s sarcoma) and for the age group
    above 40 years there is a steady increase in incidence up
    to 80 years (primarily chondrosarcoma and to a lesser
    degree Paget’s related osteosarcoma) (Dorfman and
    Czerniak 1995, 1998; Unni et al. 2005).
  • The three most common genuine primary bone
    malignancies (osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, and Ewing’s
    sarcoma) account for only 0.2% of all malignancies
    in the UK and USA; however, in children (< 15 years)
    malignant bone tumors account for approximately 5%
    of all malignancies (Dorfman and Czerniak 1995,
    1998; Unni et al. 2005).
  • As the management of cancer becomes more complex, it becomes impossible for any individual clinician to have the intellectual and technical competence that is necessary to manage all the patients presenting with a particular type of tumour.
  • Accurate diagnosis is the key to the successful management of
    cancer
  • The pathologic diagnosis of primary bone tumors poses
    particular problems:
    1. Their rarity prevents most pathologists from gaining
    sufficient diagnostic experience.
    2. There is an unusual need for the pathologist to be familiar
    with and to integrate clinical, laboratory, and
    imaging findings in the final diagnosis.
    3. Despite their rarity, there is a wide spectrum of bone
    lesions with overlapping morphologic features.
    4. The distinction between neoplastic, reactive/inflammatory,
    and metabolic bone lesions as well as some
    developmental disorders is sometimes difficult.
    5. The diagnosis of malignant bone tumors, which
    frequently involve children or young adults, often
    has dramatic consequences in terms of surgical and
    adjuvant treatment. Moreover, there are a number
    of rare hereditary and non-hereditary conditions
    associated with increased risk of developing bone
    tumors that the pathologist needs to be aware of.
    Within these teams the
    pathologists have the important role to establish the
    correct diagnosis, to arrange for and interpret required
    adjunctive diagnostic tests (immunohistochemistry, cytogenetic/
    molecular analyses), to provide prognostic
    information, to identify patients that should be considered
    for adjuvant treatment protocols or trials, and to
    assess treatment response.
  • Pathologic fracture violates compartment boundary
  • Bisphosphonates are a class of pyrophosphate analogues
    that bind with high affinity to mineralized bone surfaces
    and inhibit osteoclastic bone resorption. They are used
    extensively to treat patients with diseases of bone loss,
    such as osteoporosis and Paget’s disease, and cancers that
    cause osteolysis.Common examples of bisphosphonates
    are pamidronate (Aredia), alendronate (Fosamax),
    zoledronate (Zometa) and clodronate (Bonefos). The
    bisphosphonate market for these diseases is over US $1.5
    billion dollars annually. The newer bisphosphonates act
    by inhibiting specific enzymes in the mevalonate
    pathway of cholesterol biosynthesis in osteoclasts,which,
    in turn, leads to impaired prenylation of important small
    GTP-binding proteins such as RHO, and to subsequent
    changes in the cytoskeletal function that promotes
    osteoclast apoptosis.
  • The following are prognostic and predictive factors for bone cancer.
    Extent of the tumour
    The extent of the tumour is the most important prognostic factor for bone cancer. Metastases are associated with a poorer prognosis. However, the location of metastases is also important in determining prognosis.
    Lung metastases have a more favourable prognosis than metastases to other distant sites, such as the brain and other bones.
    Metastases to the lymph nodes or bone marrow are a less favourable prognostic factor.
    Size of the tumour
    Smaller tumours have a more favourable prognosis than larger tumours.
    Grade of the tumour
    Low-grade tumours are associated with a more favourable prognosis than high-grade tumours.
    Location of the tumour
    Tumours that occur in bones farther away from the centre of the body, such as the limbs (distal tumours), have a more favourable prognosis than tumours that occur close to the central part of the body (proximal tumours), such as the skull, vertebrae, sternum, ribs and pelvis.
    Response to chemotherapy
    Chemotherapy is often given before surgery.
    After surgery, the tumour is examined to see how many cells were killed by chemotherapy (necrosis).
    In people with Ewing sarcoma, response to chemotherapy can often be assessed by an MRI before surgery to see how much the tumour has shrunk.
    People with at least 90% necrosis in the primary tumour after chemotherapy have a more favourable prognosis than those with less necrosis.
    Surgical resection
    Tumours that are completely removed, with no cancer cells in the margins around the tumour, have a much more favourable prognosis.
    Age
    Age is a prognostic factor for osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma. Younger people may have a more favourable prognosis.
    Read more: http://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/bone/prognosis-and-survival/?region=on#ixzz4WzKpR4Q9

