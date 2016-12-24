Модель учнівського самоврядування "Сонячна Країна"

МануйлМануйлівський навчально-виховнийівський навчально-виховний комплекскомплекс
У вересні 2000 року в Мануйлівській ЗОШ була створена “СОНЯЧНА КРАЇНА” – самостійна, добровільна організація шкільного сам...
ПРАПОР– прямокутне полотнище з співвідношенням сторін 2 : 1 . На блакитному фоні у вигляді неба з білими хмаринками, - Вел...
ГЕРБГЕРБ
Слова Інни Рябченко Музика Петра Шамкого
Наш стенд:Наш стенд:
ПАРЛАМЕНТ «СОНЯЧНА КРАЇНА» приймає закони КРАЇНА СОНЯЧНИХ ЗАЙЧИКІВ (учні 1-4класів; дитячий садок) РАДА МІНІСТРІВ 1.Рада с...
2001 рік Церемонія інавгурації президента “Сонячної країни” Кілик Наталії Засідання ради міністрів “Сонячної країни” ІСТОР...
Документи що регулює діяльністьДокументи що регулює діяльність шкільного самоврядуванняшкільного самоврядування 1. Загаль...
ПоложенняПоложення про парламент «Сонячна Країна»про парламент «Сонячна Країна» 1. Парламент школи є органом шкільного сам...
Президент: Сосновський Андрій – 9 кл.
Основна діяльність: Веде засідання Учнівського Парламенту.  Скликає засідання Учнівського Парламенту. Виносить питання ...
Міністр освіти: Мала Юлія – 10 клас
Міністерство освіти: Бореться за якість навчання школярів; Контролює облік відвідування; Організовує взаємодопомогу у н...
Міністр внутрішніх справ Дем’янчик Станіслав
Міністерство внутрішніх справ: Організовує чергування по школі; прибирання території; Перевіряє дотримання санітарно-гіг...
Міністр культури і відпочинку: Семененко Карина 10 кл.
Міністерство культури і відпочинку: Організація і проведення традиційних свят і загальношкільних заходів; Участь у естет...
Міністр екології: Задорожня Наталія 10 кл.
Міністерство екології: організовує природоохоронну діяльність; агітує до участі у акціях, проектах, конкурсах на екологі...
Міністр інформації: Дем’янчик Богдана - 8 клас
Міністерство інформації: Випускає шкільну щомісячну газету “Веселка”; Члени міністерства активно беруть участь в різнома...
Міністр фінансів та економіки: Мацієвич Юлія 8 клас
Міністерство фінансів та економіки: збір і контроль коштів для внутрішніх потреб: ремонту школи, класу, купівля підручник...
Міністр милосердя: Огреба Олександр 9 кл.
Міністерство милосердя: проведення доброчинних заходів, допомога учням молодших класів, відстаючим, малозабезпеченим сім’...
Міністерство здоров’я і спорту Мацієвич Максим 10 кл.
Міністерство здоров’я і спорту: • пропагує здоровий спосіб життя ; • забезпечує повноцінний фізичний розвиток учнів; • орг...
Засідання шкільного самоврядування:
Рольовіігри Ділові ігри Тренінги
Обов’язки членів шкільного самоврядування Бути прикладом у навчанні та праці. Захищати інтереси учнів. Організовувати р...
Правила членів шкільного парламенту:  Брати участь у роботі всіх напрямків шкільного самоврядування.  Представляти інтер...
Блог виховної роботи
ФОРМИ РОБОТИ Інтерактивні КТС ПРОЕКТИ
ІНТЕРАКТИВНІ Неімітаційні інтеракції Імітаційні інтеракції Превентивні інтеракції Тренінги консультації Інсценування Ділов...
КТС організаційні Художньо- естетичні Пізнавальні трудові Спортивно - оздоровчі Суспільно - гуманістичні Трудові десанти, ...
Зміст виховання в Мануйлівському НВК
Метою основнихМетою основних орієнтирів вихованняорієнтирів виховання є створення цілісної моделі виховної системи на осно...
Ціннісне ставлення особистості до суспільства і держави виявляється у патріотизмі, правосвідомості, політичній культурі та...
«Акція кришечки на протези»«Акція кришечки на протези»
Ціннісне ставлення до людей Також в НВК активно провояться виховні заходи родинно-сімейного виховання у взаємодії між бать...
Ціннісне ставлення до природи Формується у процесі еклогічного виховання і виявляється у таких ознаках: усвідомленні функц...
Ціннісне ставлення до мистецтва Чільне місце займає і художньо- естетичне виховання. За ініціативи самих учнів сплановано ...
Ціннісне ставлення до праці Однією з важливих ділянок у виховній роботі завжди було трудове виховання шкільної молоді. На ...
Ціннісне ставлення до себе У виховній роботі важливе місце відведене ціннісному ставленню учнів до себе. Передбачає сформо...
Ціннісне ставлення до свого фізичного "Я"— На виконання цільової комплексної програми «Фізичне виховання – здоров’я нації»...
Гурткова робота в НВК Для розвитку творчих здібностей учнів в Мануйлівському НВК працюють різноманітні гуртки за інтересам...
Гурток «Умілі руки»
Волонтерська робота. Допомога людям похилого віку
Виховний простір розвитку особистості Головне завдання сьогоднішньої практики — створення виховного простору. Виховний п...
Специфічні напрямки організаційно- виховної роботи з активом: - виховні дії, спрямовані на усвідомлення учнями власних об...
ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ РОЗВИТКУ КОЛЕКТИВУ ЧЕРЕЗ ФОРМУВАННЯ ПЕРСПЕКТИВ  Особливе значення у справі шкільного самоврядування має форм...
ФОРМУВАННЯ СУСПІЛЬНОЇ ДУМКИ  Вагомим фактором розвитку і досягнення зрілості колективу, а відповідно активізації участі, ...
СТВОРЕННЯ СИТУАЦІЇ ЗМАГАННЯ Часто використовується як метод активізації молодіжної участі в умовах школи, оскільки відпов...
ОРІЄНТАЦІЯ НА ЗАЛУЧЕННЯ УСІХ УЧНІВ Залучення усі учнів до різноманітної і змістовної спільної діяльності (позакласна робо...
ПЕДАГОГІЧНА ДОПОМОГА Це не контроль в діяльності суб’єктів учнівського самоврядування. Даний принцип передбачає забезпече...
×