LO ESENCIAL DE LA NAVIDAD Diana carolina silva jaramillo
NAVIDAD ES CELEBRADA EL 25 DE DICIEMBRE POR LOS CATÓLICOS EN ESTA FECHA SE CONMEMORA EL NACIMIENTO DE JESÚS
EL 25 DE DICIEMBRE ES UN DÍA FESTIVO EN MUCHOS PAÍSES CELEBRADO POR MILLONES DE PERSONAS ALREDEDOR DEL MUNDO Y TAMBIÉN POR...
TODOS LOS PAÍSES TIENEN DIFERENTES FROMAS DE CELEBRAR LA NAVIDAD COMO: • realizando su árbol de navidad •Cenando a las 12 ...
ARBOLES DE TODO EL MUNDO
FRASES DE NAVIDAD • En esta Navidad distingues una luz muy brillante en el cielo, pide un deseo de FELICIDAD para el mundo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lo esencial de la navidad

67 views

Published on

LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA NAVIDAD EL 25 DE DICIEMBRE

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
67
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
24
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lo esencial de la navidad

  1. 1. LO ESENCIAL DE LA NAVIDAD Diana carolina silva jaramillo
  2. 2. NAVIDAD ES CELEBRADA EL 25 DE DICIEMBRE POR LOS CATÓLICOS EN ESTA FECHA SE CONMEMORA EL NACIMIENTO DE JESÚS
  3. 3. EL 25 DE DICIEMBRE ES UN DÍA FESTIVO EN MUCHOS PAÍSES CELEBRADO POR MILLONES DE PERSONAS ALREDEDOR DEL MUNDO Y TAMBIÉN POR UN GRAN NÚMERO DE NO CRISTIANOS.
  4. 4. TODOS LOS PAÍSES TIENEN DIFERENTES FROMAS DE CELEBRAR LA NAVIDAD COMO: • realizando su árbol de navidad •Cenando a las 12 •Previo navidad realizan la novena •Se unen las familias para pasar un rato juntos •Se dan regalos en ciertas ocasiones •Bridan por el nacimiento de jesus
  5. 5. ARBOLES DE TODO EL MUNDO
  6. 6. FRASES DE NAVIDAD • En esta Navidad distingues una luz muy brillante en el cielo, pide un deseo de FELICIDAD para el mundo entero. •Los corazones mansos entienden la Navidad más allá de las palabras. •Aunque el tiempo transcurra de prisa, la Navidad nos deja eternos instantes. •Deseo que cada día sepas apreciar lo bella que es la vida, como en la Navidad. •Que la estrella de Belén te ilumine en esta Navidad y que cada día del Nuevo año la bendición del Señor te guarde a ti y a tus familiares.

×