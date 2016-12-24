Training and development

The most comprehensive listing of the role and responsibilities of a training department could be as follows:  Working wi...
 Arranging appropriate induction programmes  Carrying out job analysis  Assisting managers to identify training needs ...
 Liasing with educational establishments  Providing a training advisory and information service  Controlling all traini...
 A) Corporate plans and strategies - Effect the training department and its total strategy because these pans and strateg...
 Individual Objectives and Entrenched Attitudes - Can help change attitudes and reconcile individual objectives to the co...
 B) Manpower Plan - Provides an analysis of the workforce currently available and the movements of workforce that can be ...
 C) Management Development - As a training activity seeks to improve the standards of managerial performance in the organ...
 Management Development - If managers do not carry out performance review well. Identifying the training needs, the train...
 D) Training Policy - Every company should have a declared training policy which is understood by employees at all levels...
 Training Policy - Training is not seen as a penalty, or a period of relaxation for those who can be spared - Employees s...
 Training Policy- Main Elements 1. Training will be established by reference to the requirement of the company’s business...
 Training Policy- Main Elements  2. Training needs will be identified though the performance review system or in special...
 Training Policy- Main Elements  4. Where possible, training in satisfaction of identified needs will be carried out by ...
 Training Policy- Main Elements  5. All new employees will receive induction training on engagement. This will be design...
 Training Policy- Main Elements  5. Employees under the age of 18 years will be given the opportunity of paid day releas...
 Training Policy- Main Elements  6. In approved cases, adult employees will be given assistance with time off to attend ...
 Training Policy- Main Elements 7. Four places on a sponsored 4 year sandwich course will be available to selected employ...
 Training Policy- Main Elements 9. All training costs will be borne by the Training Department budget. No such costs will...
 Training Policy- Main Elements 11. The Conference Room will be the responsibility of the Training Department, to which a...
 E) Training Plans - It is a practical document which brings together all the training needs derived from the business an...
 E) Training Plans - The person or persons who will be responsible for the training are specified and budget allocation i...
 F) Integration Plans - The most important message here is that of integration of training objectivces, policies and obje...
 F) Integration Plans - This is not necessarily the fault of the training manager. There may be a failure on the part of ...
 1. Aligning Training with business strategy  2. Changing demographics  3. Knowledge workers  4. Training as continuou...
 1. Aligning Training with business strategy Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 2. Changing demographics Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 3. Knowledge workers Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 4. Training as continuous improvement Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 5. Quality Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 6. Legal issues Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
TNA is done to find out  the kinds of training that are needed,  who needs them,  where they are needed and  which met...
• If productivity targets are not met consistently, a signal is given to managers and HR staff that training is needed. • ...
• 1. ORGANISATIONAL ANALYSIS • 2. TASK ANALYSIS • 3. PERSON ANALYSIS Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
 First step in TNA  Broad issues that can influence training needs are identified in this phase  Organisational analysi...
 Economic and public policy issues influence the training needs of organisations.  The environment consciousness has for...
 Strategy initiatives of the organisation like restructuring, downsizing, empowerment , team working, etc. have influence...
 In the recent years, the organisations have strived to reduce the costs and training budgets are often constrained.  Th...
Types of Training Needs Magnitude of content Micro Macro Period of utility Short term Long term Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
Types of Training Needs Trainees’ need with the organisation Pre-service Training Needs In Service Training Needs No. of p...
Types of Training Needs Specific Area Subject Matter/ Technical Behavioral Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
Organ isational Analysis Task Analysis Person Analysis 1. Organisational goals and objectives 1. Job descriptionss 1. Perf...
Organ isational Analysis Task Analysis Person Analysis 7. Management requests 7. Asking questions about the job 7. Trainin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Training and development

60 views

Published on

roles and responsibilities of training

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
60
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Training and development

  1. 1. The most comprehensive listing of the role and responsibilities of a training department could be as follows:  Working with management to produce corporate plans (including manpower plans) and business strategies  Producing training policies, plans and budgets  Providing training inputs to management development  Selecting trainees (e.g. student trainees, graduates, etc.) Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  2. 2.  Arranging appropriate induction programmes  Carrying out job analysis  Assisting managers to identify training needs  Arranging and partly carrying out training programmes including course design  Organising further education for employees  Measuring, evaluating and following up training  Developing training staff Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  3. 3.  Liasing with educational establishments  Providing a training advisory and information service  Controlling all training resources  Advancing the cause of training as a profession Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  4. 4.  A) Corporate plans and strategies - Effect the training department and its total strategy because these pans and strategies determine what the organisation is looking to achieve - Keep the training department informed when rapid changes takes place Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  5. 5.  Individual Objectives and Entrenched Attitudes - Can help change attitudes and reconcile individual objectives to the corporate objectives Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  6. 6.  B) Manpower Plan - Provides an analysis of the workforce currently available and the movements of workforce that can be expected due to retirements, resignations, deaths, redundancies, new entries, etc. - From this data, a training need analysis can be made in relation to the business plans and strategies Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  7. 7.  C) Management Development - As a training activity seeks to improve the standards of managerial performance in the organisation, while management development scheme ensures that there is a continuous supply of trained managers to meet future needs, managerial talent inventory, succession plans and prediction of career paths, preparing prospective for their promotion Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  8. 8.  Management Development - If managers do not carry out performance review well. Identifying the training needs, the training department will not be able to meet expectations. - Hence the need for training managers in performance review. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  9. 9.  D) Training Policy - Every company should have a declared training policy which is understood by employees at all levels - General statements about the importance the company gives to training and individual development are not enough - Policy statement must go into details - Should also be supported by the employees, because training can be infructuous unless there is commitment from side of the trained. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  10. 10.  Training Policy - Training is not seen as a penalty, or a period of relaxation for those who can be spared - Employees should be encouraged to identify their own needs of training Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  11. 11.  Training Policy- Main Elements 1. Training will be established by reference to the requirement of the company’s business plan - Unit objectives will be agreed with the managers concerned and individual targets derived from these objectives and agreed with the employees - A performance review system will be adopted as described in the employee handbook Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  12. 12.  Training Policy- Main Elements  2. Training needs will be identified though the performance review system or in special cases when there are changes in internal policies or systems or in external factors, such as government legislation  3. Training Department will comprise a training manager, a training officer, two instructors and an Administrator and a Secretary/Records clerk Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  13. 13.  Training Policy- Main Elements  4. Where possible, training in satisfaction of identified needs will be carried out by management, supervisors or members of the training department.  Outside consultants will also be used where appropriate  Training methods will be determined by the training department Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  14. 14.  Training Policy- Main Elements  5. All new employees will receive induction training on engagement. This will be designed to assist them to settle into the company and feel part of it at the earliest opportunity  It will include familiarisation with the business as well as initial job training Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  15. 15.  Training Policy- Main Elements  5. Employees under the age of 18 years will be given the opportunity of paid day release to attend suitable further education courses, if available, at the local technical college  Examination fees will be refunded when successful Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  16. 16.  Training Policy- Main Elements  6. In approved cases, adult employees will be given assistance with time off to attend further education courses in furtherance of their knowledge of their jobs.  Payment during absence for such courses or for acceptable correspondence courses will be at the discretion of management Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  17. 17.  Training Policy- Main Elements 7. Four places on a sponsored 4 year sandwich course will be available to selected employees at University each year 8. Prescribed books for external courses will be paid for by the company provided they are returned to the training department library within six weeks of the end of the course. Otherwise the cost will be recharged. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  18. 18.  Training Policy- Main Elements 9. All training costs will be borne by the Training Department budget. No such costs will be incurred without the written agreement of the training manager 10. All training equipment including books will be on the Training Department’s inventory and will not be removed without the department’s permission. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  19. 19.  Training Policy- Main Elements 11. The Conference Room will be the responsibility of the Training Department, to which all requests for its use will be made. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  20. 20.  E) Training Plans - It is a practical document which brings together all the training needs derived from the business and manpower plans, the performance review system and any other recognized sources. It sets out what the needs are, how they were established and what standards are to be achieved, and also the means by which they are to be satisfied. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  21. 21.  E) Training Plans - The person or persons who will be responsible for the training are specified and budget allocation is stated. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  22. 22.  F) Integration Plans - The most important message here is that of integration of training objectivces, policies and objectives with the business plans of the organisation. - Unfortunately, this integration does not always happen and we find Training Departments setting their own objectives and developing strategies in isolation and without detailed knowledge of corporate goals. As a result, it happens that such training is carried out piecemeal and without sense of priorities. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  23. 23.  F) Integration Plans - This is not necessarily the fault of the training manager. There may be a failure on the part of the top management to involve training department - However, the effort has to be made, to integrate the training plans, policies and objectives with the business plans of the organisation. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  24. 24.  1. Aligning Training with business strategy  2. Changing demographics  3. Knowledge workers  4. Training as continuous improvement  5. Quality  6. Legal issues Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  25. 25.  1. Aligning Training with business strategy Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  26. 26.  2. Changing demographics Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  27. 27.  3. Knowledge workers Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  28. 28.  4. Training as continuous improvement Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  29. 29.  5. Quality Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  30. 30.  6. Legal issues Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  31. 31. TNA is done to find out  the kinds of training that are needed,  who needs them,  where they are needed and  which methods willl best deliver the skill, knowledge, attitutde to the workers. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  32. 32. • If productivity targets are not met consistently, a signal is given to managers and HR staff that training is needed. • Excessive customer complaints also give the red signal about quality and the consequent need for training. • The training need assessment if done systematically helps in providing timely direction and focus to training on priority issues. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  33. 33. • 1. ORGANISATIONAL ANALYSIS • 2. TASK ANALYSIS • 3. PERSON ANALYSIS Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  34. 34.  First step in TNA  Broad issues that can influence training needs are identified in this phase  Organisational analysis involves examination of the business environment, strategies of the organisation and the resources as its command to determine where training is needed Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  35. 35.  Economic and public policy issues influence the training needs of organisations.  The environment consciousness has forced lot of organisations to conduct training on environment saving methods and ISO-14001 are good examples of the public policy influencing the environmental concerns of training Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  36. 36.  Strategy initiatives of the organisation like restructuring, downsizing, empowerment , team working, etc. have influenced the need for training.  The resources of the organisation like technological, financial and human resources influence the training needs. Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  37. 37.  In the recent years, the organisations have strived to reduce the costs and training budgets are often constrained.  This makes careful planning by managers more imperative, so that the training rupees spent are more productive  This makes organisation analysis important Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  38. 38. Types of Training Needs Magnitude of content Micro Macro Period of utility Short term Long term Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  39. 39. Types of Training Needs Trainees’ need with the organisation Pre-service Training Needs In Service Training Needs No. of persons Individual Group Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  40. 40. Types of Training Needs Specific Area Subject Matter/ Technical Behavioral Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  41. 41. Organ isational Analysis Task Analysis Person Analysis 1. Organisational goals and objectives 1. Job descriptionss 1. Performance Appraisal 2. Personnel inventories 2. Job specifications 2. Work Sampling 3. Skill inventories 3. Performance standards 3. Interviews 4. Organisational climate indexes 4. Performing the job 4. Questionnaires 5. Efficiency indexes 5. Work sampling 5. Tests 6. Changes in system or sub systems(e.g. equipment) 6. Reviewing literature on the job 6. Attitude surveys Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS
  42. 42. Organ isational Analysis Task Analysis Person Analysis 7. Management requests 7. Asking questions about the job 7. Training Progress 8. Exit interviews 8. Training committees 8. Assessment Centres 9. Management by objectives or work planning systems 9. Analysis of Operating problems 9. Critical incidents Komal Gangi, Faculty, TIAS

×