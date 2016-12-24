Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS Training and Development – Systems & Practices UNIT 1 Training  For organisational product...
Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS organisation arises for unfolding the skills hidden in the managers and provides them with ...
Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS 3. To train the employees in order to improve the work methods and skills so as to increase...
Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS 4. While initiating training efforts, the difference between results based training (traini...
Training

  1. 1. Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS Training and Development – Systems & Practices UNIT 1 Training  For organisational productivity, training assumes great significance. Though it is a type of education , it is job oriented. It is skill learning. Education is wider in scope and general in purpose whereas training is organisation specific and practice based.  Training has greater significance for the success of modern organisations.  Core competencies and expertise give the organisations an edge over their competitors and training plays a vital role in developing and strengthening these competencies.  Change of technology demands that employees update their knowledge, skills, abilities and technical expertise. Jobs are becoming more interdependent demanding high interpersonal and problem solving skills, which can be acquired only through training. Training- Role and Relevance  Training is a continuous and perennial activity  Even today, in the area of skill training we can see “apprenticeship” as a form of training in vogue.  When the “agency” system of getting things done through others became prevalent, especially in post industrialization era, training assumed greater significance.  The concepts of Frederick Winslow Taylor, Henry L. Gantt, Frank and Lillian Gilberth etc. who invented a better method of ‘doing a thing’ concretised the need for training  As Alvin Tofler puts it ‘only change is permanent’. In our country the great issue facing not only the industrially developed nations but also the fast developing nations is the problem of change and adapting to change is the main concern of present day management thinkers. Change that is induced in business and industry through science and technology development demands rapid individual and social adjustment and it renders products, processes, skills and attitudes obsolter and with them men, machines and jobs. The above two challenges are met mainly by manpower training and development programmes.  To help managers acquire the required professional knowledge, skills , attitudes, habits and other personality traits and to facilitate them to realise their potential to the maximum possible extent, the organisation has to provide them the necessary training and opportunities for growth and development. Thus, the need for training in the
  2. 2. Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS organisation arises for unfolding the skills hidden in the managers and provides them with new skills required for discharging their functions more effectively and efficiently.  Training is defined as the “use of specific means to specific learning. Often with the use of techniques that can be identified and continually improved”. It is known as ‘ a sequence of experiences or opportunities designed to modify behaviour in order to attain a stated objective’.  Thus, training is an intentional act, to guide the individual’s learning with a view to bring about desired change in the behaviour. Training assumes greater importance in improving the individual learning level and thereby their behaviour. Unguided learning or experience is proved to be costly, slow, fumbling and likely to teach individuals both bad and good. Such a trial and error learning can be completely fruitlessa in improving skills and even harmful in sophisticated fields such as engineering, medicine, banking and management.  Training assists the individuals in choosing, utilising and evaluating their experiences. It ensures that the learning is quick, sustained, right kind of inputs are acquired, assembled and internalised in their personality. Definitions of Training  Hesseling (1971) defines training as a sequence of experiences or opportunities designed to modify behaviour in order to attain a stated objective’  Oatley (1970) defines it as any activity which deliberately attempts to improve a person’s skill at a task. Both these definitions include’ education’ and ‘development’ as well as training.  Hamblin(1974) defines training as ‘any activity which deliberately attempts to improve a person’s skill on a job’ as opposed to education which Is mainly concerned with personal development and not related directly to the job.  Nadler(1971) has stressed the difference between training which is concerned with present jobs, and development which is concerned with future jobs as opposed to Hamblin who assumes development simply as training for future jobs. Objectives of Training Training objectives are formulated in line with the companies’ goals and objectives. The major objectives of the training amy be enumerated as follows: 1. To train the employees in the companies’ culture and ethos. 2. To prepare the employees both newly recruited and already employed to meet the present as well as the future requirement of the job and the organisation
  3. 3. Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS 3. To train the employees in order to improve the work methods and skills so as to increase quality and quantity of output 4. To prevent obsolescence 5. To prepare employees for higher level responsibilities. 6. To increase the efficiency and effectiveness of employees by updating them on latest concepts and techniques 7. To facilitate succession planning i.e. to build up a second line of competent employees 8. To reduce supervision wastage and accidents 9. To ensure economical outout with high quality 10. To develop interpersonal relations 11. To foster individual and group moral with positive attitude and cordial relations Future Trends in Training The following future trends are observed with regard to training: 1. The necessity for a system that imparts the knowledge and skills required by an adult for his life as well as the work 2. Change in orientation from academic to work place led programmes and qualification 3. Parity for academic and vocational qualification 4. Accreditation of prior learning both academic and vocational 5. Transfer of credit for training undergone 6. Assessment based on targets and outcomes 7. Usage of more technology in delivering training programmes 8. More skills based programmes than knowledge based programmes Problems of Training 1. Training is not a panacea for all organizational ills. Sometimes trainers fall into the trap that many problems can be solved by a training solution. If training is not the best solution it will not address the cause of the problem and organization may loose time, money, effort, image and credibility. 2. Mismatch between objectives and needs may make the training programme useless 3. If the intervention methodology is chosen properly, the training will be ineffective and incomplete
  4. 4. Set1 Komal Gangi, Faculty,TIAS 4. While initiating training efforts, the difference between results based training (training that makes an impact and leads to improved trainee performance) and activity based training is to be recognised.. 5. Sometimes training is conducted on what’s “nice to know”. Instead training should be focused on what learners must learn and use on the job. 6. Sometimes programmes that no longer meet work related needs are conducted for the sake of numbers. Such programmes are to be avoided. 7. Trainer’s competencies are not properly assessed while mounting a training programme. This may defeat the very purpose of the training programme, as delivery may not lead to learning.

