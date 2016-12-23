www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) Cuestionario Mateo 5:17-20 Jesús y la ira 1.- ¿Porque es posibl...
www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) 15.- ¿Qué pasa si tu intención solo fue llevarles a la Palabra ...
www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) Cuestionario Mateo 5:17-20 Jesús y la ira 1.- ¿Porque es posibl...
www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) 15.- ¿Qué pasa si tu intención solo fue llevarles a la Palabra ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5. cuestionario letras rojas. jesús y la ira.

38 views

Published on

Cuestionarios Descubre la Biblia
Las palabras de Jesús de Nazaret (Las letras rojas)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

5. cuestionario letras rojas. jesús y la ira.

  1. 1. www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) Cuestionario Mateo 5:17-20 Jesús y la ira 1.- ¿Porque es posible guardar la ley mejor que algunos escribas y fariseos? 2.- ¿Qué significa cuando Yeshúa dice: oísteis que fue dicho… pero yo os digo? 3.- ¿Cómo se formó la tradición oral? 4.- ¿De acuerdo al hebreo de Shem Tov cómo se comete el pecado de matar cuando Yeshúa dice: “el que se enoje contra su hermano” si en el hebreo dice: “Cualquiera que provoque a ira a su amigo”? 6.- ¿En qué consiste la esencia del mandamiento que enseña Yeshúa respecto de “no matarás”? 7.- De acuerdo a la interpretación contundente que Yeshúa le da al mandamiento de “no matarás”, ¿Tú has matado? 8.- ¿Si tu respuesta a la pregunta anterior fue “si”, existe alguna manera de que limpiar la culpa por el pecado de haber matado a tu prójimo y en su caso cuál es? 9.- ¿A qué se refiere la escritura cuando dice que el Nombre de Dios es blasfemado por causa de vosotros… (Rom. 2:24)? 10.- ¿Qué pasa si en casa solo imponemos religión provocando ira en nuestros hijos? 11.- ¿Cuál es el momento más propicio para lograr el perdón de quienes hemos hecho enojar? 12.- ESTA PREGUNTA NO LA CONTESTES EN PAPEL: ¿En tu vida, cuántas veces has ido con alguien que no sea de tu familia y has buscado su perdón? _____________________ 13.- ¿Será suficiente buscar a alguien y solo decir: ¡perdón! O hay algo más por hacer? 14.- ¿Cuál es el aspecto más grave de seguir por la vida sin detenernos a restituir y compensar cuando hacemos enojar a alguien y seguir predicando a Dios?
  2. 2. www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) 15.- ¿Qué pasa si tu intención solo fue llevarles a la Palabra como lo hizo Yeshúa y aún por ello se enojaron contigo? ¿Qué podrías hacer?
  3. 3. www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) Cuestionario Mateo 5:17-20 Jesús y la ira 1.- ¿Porque es posible guardar la ley mejor que algunos escribas y fariseos? Porque los escribas y fariseos conocían mucho la ley pero no la ponían en práctica. 2.- ¿Qué significa cuando Yeshúa dice: oísteis que fue dicho… pero yo os digo? Significa que Yeshúa está confirmando el mandamiento que le da la interpretación definitiva. 3.- ¿Cómo se formó la tradición oral? Mediante la interpretación hecha por parte de los rabinos acerca de la forma de cumplir los mandamientos de la ley de Moisés. 4.- ¿De acuerdo al hebreo de Shem Tov cómo se comete el pecado de matar cuando Yeshúa dice: “el que se enoje contra su hermano” si en el hebreo dice: “Cualquiera que provoque a ira a su amigo”? El pecado consiste en hacer enojar a nuestro prójimo y que no nos importe al grado de menospreciarlo. 6.- ¿En qué consiste la esencia del mandamiento que enseña Yeshúa respecto de “no matarás”? Consiste en evitar provocarle ira a nuestro prójimo y aún restarle importancia. 7.- De acuerdo a la interpretación contundente que Yeshúa le da al mandamiento de “no matarás”, ¿Tú has matado? Sí, he cometido el pecado de haber matado a mi prójimo. 8.- ¿Si tu respuesta a la pregunta anterior fue “si”, existe alguna manera de que limpiar la culpa por el pecado de haber matado a tu prójimo y en su caso cuál es? Sí, buscar la reconciliación con nuestro hermano o nuestro prójimo. 9.- ¿A qué se refiere la escritura cuando dice que el Nombre de Dios es blasfemado por causa de vosotros… (Rom. 2:24)? Se refiere a que quienes han recibido la revelación del amor de Dios solo se interesa por la religión sin importarle menospreciar al prójimo. 10.- ¿Qué pasa si en casa solo imponemos religión provocando ira en nuestros hijos? Sólo se va a provocar tropiezo porque seríamos incongruentes con la enseñanza de Yeshúa. 11.- ¿Cuál es el momento más propicio para lograr el perdón de quienes hemos hecho enojar? Lo más pronto posible, sin demora. 12.- ESTA PREGUNTA NO LA CONTESTES EN PAPEL: ¿En tu vida, cuántas veces has ido con alguien que no sea de tu familia y has buscado su perdón? _____________________ 13.- ¿Será suficiente buscar a alguien y solo decir: ¡perdón!? No, debemos buscar restituir y compensar a la persona. 14.- ¿Cuál es el aspecto más grave de seguir por la vida sin detenernos a restituir y compensar cuando hacemos enojar a alguien y seguir predicando a Dios? Que provocamos que la gente no quiera saber nada de nuestra fe y en el peor de los casos, provocamos que se blasfeme el Nombre del Señor.
  4. 4. www.descubrelabiblia.org Nivel Avanzado (Las letras rojas) 15.- ¿Qué pasa si tu intención solo fue llevarles a la Palabra como lo hizo Yeshúa y aún por ello se enojaron contigo? ¿Qué podrías hacer? Si no aceptan el perdón y la restitución, orar por ellos y perdonarles.

×