RUANG LINGKUP GEOLOGI • pengertian • cara mempelajari geologi • ilmu-ilmu terkait • sistem dalam geologi • profesi yang be...
Pengertian • Geology: The study of the Earth as a whole, its origin, structure, composition, and history (including the de...
Cara mempelajari • Mengikuti pendidikan geologi • Loka dan wahana utama: – Perpustakaan termasuk internet – Laboratorium (...
