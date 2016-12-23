ซอฟต์แวร์และการเลือกใช้ หน่วยการเรียนรู้ที่ 1
บทเรียนที่ 1

บทเรียนเกี่ยวกับซอฟท์แวร์และการเลือกใช้โปรแกรม

บทเรียนที่ 1

  1. 1. ซอฟต์แวร์และการเลือกใช้ หน่วยการเรียนรู้ที่ 1
  2. 2. ผังสาระการเรียนรู้ ซอฟต์แวร์และ การเลือกใช้ ความหมายและ ความสาคัญ ของซอฟต์แวร์ การใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ ประยุกต์ ช่วยในการทางาน ประเภทของ ซอฟต์แวร์ การใช้ ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบ ช่วยในการทางาน
  3. 3. ความหมายและความสาคัญของซอฟต์แวร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ (software) คืออะไร? เป็นชุดคาสั่ง หรือโปรแกรมที่เขียนขึ้นด้วยภาษาคอมพิวเตอร์ ใช้สั่งให้คอมพิวเตอร์ทางานอย่างเป็นขั้นตอน
  4. 4. ประเภทของซอฟต์แวร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบ โดยผู้ใช้งานเอง ผู้พัฒนาระบบ หรือผู้ผลิตและจาหน่าย ซอฟต์แวร์หรือโปรแกรมที่มีใช้อยู่ในปัจจุบันได้รับการพัฒนาขึ้น ซึ่งแบ่งตามสภาพการใช้งานได้เป็น ๒ ประเภท ได้แก่ ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์
  5. 5. 1. ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบ รวมถึงใช้เป็นเครื่องมือพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์อื่น ๆ และตัวแปลภาษา ในหน่วยรับเข้า หน่วยประมวลผล หน่วยความจาและหน่วยส่งออก เพื่อจัดการระบบ โดยดาเนินงานพื้นฐานต่าง ๆ ของคอมพิวเตอร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบ (systems software) เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ที่สร้างขึ้นมา
  6. 6. ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบแบ่งออกเป็น ตัวแปลภาษาระบบปฏิบัติการ
  7. 7. 2. ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์ ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์แบ่งออกเป็น ๒ประเภท ดังนี้ เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ที่มีผู้พัฒนาเพื่อใช้งานทั่วไปหรือใช้งานเฉพาะ ซึ่งผู้ใช้เป็นผู้พัฒนาให้เหมาะสมกับสภาพการทางาน
  8. 8. ๑. ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์ใช้งานทั่วไป ส่วนใหญ่เป็นซอฟต์แวร์สาเร็จ ซึ่งผู้ใช้สามารถ ซื้อมาใช้งานได้โดยตรงและไม่ต้องเสียเวลาในการพัฒนา ซอฟต์แวร์สาเร็จที่นิยมใช้มี ๖กลุ่มใหญ่ ๆ ดังนี้
  9. 9. เช่น งานบัญชี งานคิดเงินเดือนพนักงาน งานจัดจาหน่าย งานบริการลูกค้า เป็นซอฟต์แวร์สาหรับงานแต่ละ ประเภทซึ่งตรงตามความต้องการ ของผู้ใช้ ๒. ซอฟต์แวร์ใช้งานเฉพาะ

