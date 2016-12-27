Zat dan kalor perpindahan kalor

FISIKA DASAR ZAT DAN KALORZAT DAN KALOR Hardani, M.SiHardani, M.Si D3 FARMASID3 FARMASI POLITEKNIK MEDICA FARMA HUSADAPOLI...
FISIKA DASAR Pendahuluan Zat Padat Apabila gaya yang diterapkan terhadap suatu bahan dihilangkan, bahan tersebut akan kemb...
FISIKA DASAR Elastisitas Untuk memahami elastisitas benda dapat dilakukan percobaan menggunakan pegas. Jika hasil yang dip...
FISIKA DASAR 0 Pertambahan panjang x Batas elastisitasBatas linearitas Daerah elastis Daerah plastis GayaF Titik patah A C...
Tegangan dan Regangan Ada tiga jenis perubahan bentuk benda: regangan , mampatan, dan geseran Perubahan bentuk benda terja...
Modulus Modulus (E) merupakan perbandingan antara tegangan dengan regangan Pada benda elastis, dikenal sebagai modulus You...
Hukum Hooke menyatakan hubungan antara gaya F yang meregangkan pegas dengan pertambahan panjang pegas pada daerah elastis ...
Tahukah anda, bagaimana kalor dapat berpindah?Tahukah anda, bagaimana kalor dapat berpindah? Bagaimana pula cara perpindah...
Kalor dapat berpindah dengan berbagai cara, yaitu dengan melalui : A. KONDUKSI (hantaran) Adalah perpindahan kalor melalui...
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju konduksi kalor : 1.Beda suhu antara kedua permukaan (∆T) makin besar beda suhu, makin...
B. KONVEKSI (aliran) adalah perpindahan kalor melalui zat perantara, diikuti perpindahan partikel- partikel zat. Umumnya m...
Proses pemanasan air dalam suatu panci. Partikel air pada dasar panci menerima kalor dan menjadi panas. Pertikel yang tela...
Perhatikan tayangan berikut ini, apa yang akan terjadi ?
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju konveksi kalor : Luas permukaan benda (A), semakin luas permukaan benda yang bersent...
C. RADIASI (PANCARAN) adalah perpindahan kalor tanpa melalui zat perantara. (pancaran energi dari permukaan sebuah benda d...
Radiasi gelombang elektromagnetik matahari menghangatkan kita sebagai makhluk hidup dibumi, walaupun melewati hampa udara
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju kalor radiasi : (dinyatakan dalam hukum Stefan-Boltzman) “Energi yang dipancarkan ole...
1. Sumber utama masuknya kalor kedalam ruang yang suhunya lebih rendah dari udara luar adalah melalui jendela kaca.Sebuah ...
A = 2,0 m x 1,5 m = 3,0 m2. d = 3,2 mm = 3,2 x 10-3 m. k = 0,8 W/m K. ∆T = T2 -T1 = 30o C-25o C = 5o C = 5K Ditanyakan : Q...
d TkA t Q ∆ = )102,3( )5)(0,3)(/8,0( 3 2 mx KmmKW t Q − = = 3750 W= 3750 W DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB :
2. Gas dengan koefisien konveksi termal 0,05 kal/s m2 o C dirambatkan didalam pipa dengan luas penampang 10 cm2 . Gas meng...
h = 0,05 kal/s m2o C A = 10 cm2 = 0,001 m2 ΔT = (80-70)o C =10o C t = 1 jam = 3.600 sekon DIKETAHUI :DIKETAHUI : DITANYAKA...
= 1,8 kalori= 1,8 kalori DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB : Q = H.t = h.A.ΔT.t Q = 0,05 x 0,001 x 10 x 3.600
3. Sebuah benda hitam berbentuk bola dengan jari-jari 5 cm dijaga pada suhu konstan 327o C. Laju kalor yang dipancarkan ad...
e = 1 A = 4πr2 = 4(4,13)(5x10-2 )2 = 3,14 x 10-2 m2 T = 327 + 273 = 600 10-2 σ = 5,67 x 10-8 W/m2 K4 DIKETAHUI :DIKETAHUI ...
= 230,73 J/s= 230,73 J/s DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB : H = eσAT4 H = (1)(5,67 x 10-8 )(3,14 x 10-2 )(600)4
FISIKA DASAR TERIMA KASIHTERIMA KASIH
Zat dan kalor perpindahan kalor

Zat dan kalor perpindahan kalor

Zat dan kalor perpindahan kalor

  1. 1. FISIKA DASAR ZAT DAN KALORZAT DAN KALOR Hardani, M.SiHardani, M.Si D3 FARMASID3 FARMASI POLITEKNIK MEDICA FARMA HUSADAPOLITEKNIK MEDICA FARMA HUSADA MATARAMMATARAM 20162016
  2. 2. FISIKA DASAR Pendahuluan Zat Padat Apabila gaya yang diterapkan terhadap suatu bahan dihilangkan, bahan tersebut akan kembali ke bentuknya semula, contohnya pegas dan karet. Ada juga benda yang mengalami bentuk secara permanen jika dikenai gaya, contohnya tanah liat dan lilin. Untuk membedakan karakteristik kedua jenis benda ini, benda dikatakan memiliki sifat elastis
  3. 3. FISIKA DASAR Elastisitas Untuk memahami elastisitas benda dapat dilakukan percobaan menggunakan pegas. Jika hasil yang diperoleh digambarkan dalam bentuk grafik antara gaya berat benda (F) dengan pertambahan panjang pegas (x), akan tampak pada grafik berikut
  4. 4. FISIKA DASAR 0 Pertambahan panjang x Batas elastisitasBatas linearitas Daerah elastis Daerah plastis GayaF Titik patah A C Dari grafik: •Garis lurus 0 – A : F sebanding dengan x •Garis A – B : batas linearitas pegas •Garis 0 – B : daerah elastis •Garis B – C : daerah plastis B
  5. 5. Tegangan dan Regangan Ada tiga jenis perubahan bentuk benda: regangan , mampatan, dan geseran Perubahan bentuk benda terjadi karena gaya yang bekerja pada benda, disebut tegangan. Tegangan didefinisikan sebagai gaya per satuan luas Jika benda diberi gaya, akan mengalami perubahan panjang. Perbandingan perubahan panjang mula-mula dengan panjang benda disebut regangan A F =σ F = gaya (N) A = luas (m2 ) σ = Tegangan (N/m2 ) 0L L∆ =ε ∆L= perubahan panjang (m) L = panjang mula-mula (m) ε = regangan mampatan regangan geseran
  6. 6. Modulus Modulus (E) merupakan perbandingan antara tegangan dengan regangan Pada benda elastis, dikenal sebagai modulus Young ε σ =E 0L L A F Y ∆ == ε σ LA LF Y ∆ = . . 0
  7. 7. Hukum Hooke menyatakan hubungan antara gaya F yang meregangkan pegas dengan pertambahan panjang pegas pada daerah elastis pegas. Berdasarkan Hukum III Newton (aksi-reaksi), pegas akan mengadakan gaya yang besarnya sama tetapi arah berlawanan Hukum Hooke xkF = xkF FF p p −= −= F = gaya pada pegas (N) x = pertambahan panjang (m) k = tetapan pegas (N/m) Fp = gaya pegas
  8. 8. Tahukah anda, bagaimana kalor dapat berpindah?Tahukah anda, bagaimana kalor dapat berpindah? Bagaimana pula cara perpindahannya ?Bagaimana pula cara perpindahannya ?
  9. 9. Kalor dapat berpindah dengan berbagai cara, yaitu dengan melalui : A. KONDUKSI (hantaran) Adalah perpindahan kalor melalui zat perantara tanpa disertai perpindahan partikel-partikel zat. Umumnya melalui zat padat. Berdasarkan daya hantar kalornya, zat dapat dibedakan sebagai: Konduktor : zat yang mudah menghantarkan kalor Contoh : logam  Isolator : zat yang sukar menghantarkan kalor Contoh : kayu, karet, air, udara l AT1 T2 ΔT =T2-T1 k (konstansa konduksi)
  10. 10. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju konduksi kalor : 1.Beda suhu antara kedua permukaan (∆T) makin besar beda suhu, makin cepat perpindahan kalor. 2.Jarak antara kedua permukaan /tebal /panjang (l), makin tebal, makin lambat perpindahan kalor. 3.Luas permukaan (A), makin luas permukaan makin cepat perpindahan kalor. 4.Konduktivitas termal zat (k), merupakan ukuran kemampuan zat menghantarkan kalor; makin besar nilai k, makin cepat perpindahan kalor. Laju konduksi kalor :
  11. 11. B. KONVEKSI (aliran) adalah perpindahan kalor melalui zat perantara, diikuti perpindahan partikel- partikel zat. Umumnya melalui fluida, misal : udara, air Macam konveksi : 1. konveksi alami contoh : angin darat, angin laut, aliran udara melalui ventilasi / cerobong asap. 2. konveksi paksa contoh : konveksi udara pada hair dryer, sistem pendingin mesin mobil lemari es, AC.
  12. 12. Proses pemanasan air dalam suatu panci. Partikel air pada dasar panci menerima kalor dan menjadi panas. Pertikel yang telah panas bergerak ke atas karena berat jenisnya mengecil, Sedangkan air dingin turun menempati tempat yang ditinggalkan air panas yang naik.Demikian ini terjadi selama air dipanaskan, sehingga air masak secara merata Manfaat konveksi kalor Merebus airMerebus air
  13. 13. Perhatikan tayangan berikut ini, apa yang akan terjadi ?
  14. 14. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju konveksi kalor : Luas permukaan benda (A), semakin luas permukaan benda yang bersentuhan dengan fluida, semakin cepat kalor dipindahkan. Perbedaan suhu (∆T), semakin besar beda suhu benda dengan permukaan fluida, semakin cepat kalor dipindahkan Koefisien konveksi (h), bergantung pada bentuk, kedudukan permukaan dan diperoleh dengan percobaan. Misal h tubuh manusia adalah 7,1 Js-1 m-2 K-1 Laju konveksi kalor :
  15. 15. C. RADIASI (PANCARAN) adalah perpindahan kalor tanpa melalui zat perantara. (pancaran energi dari permukaan sebuah benda dalam bentuk gelombang elektromagnetik) Misal, panas matahari sampai ke bumi melalui ruang hampa udara. Catatan : 1. Permukaan hitam sempurna sebagai pemancar dan penyerap kalor yang baik (e=1) 2. Pemukaan putih mengkilap sebagai pemancar dan penyerap kalor radiasi yang buruk (0<e<1). Pemanfaatan radiasi : Pendiangan rumah, efek rumah kaca, panel surya.
  16. 16. Radiasi gelombang elektromagnetik matahari menghangatkan kita sebagai makhluk hidup dibumi, walaupun melewati hampa udara
  17. 17. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi laju kalor radiasi : (dinyatakan dalam hukum Stefan-Boltzman) “Energi yang dipancarkan oleh suatu permukaan hitam dalam bentuk radiasi kalor tiap satuan waktu (Q/t) sebanding dengan luas permukaan (A) dan sebanding dengan pangkat empat suhu mutlak permukaan (T4 )” Dapat ditulis dengan persamaan : Tidak semua benda dianggap hitam sempurna, sehingga rumus dapat ditulis : Dimana : σ = 5,67 x 10-8 Wm-2 K-4
  18. 18. 1. Sumber utama masuknya kalor kedalam ruang yang suhunya lebih rendah dari udara luar adalah melalui jendela kaca.Sebuah ruang dengan pendingin AC memiliki kaca jendela yang luasnya 2,0 m x 1,5 m dan tebal 3,2mm.Jika suhu permukaan dalam kaca 25o C dan suhu pada permukaan luar 30o C, laju konduksi kalor yang masuk adalah sebesar....watt (k = 0,8 W/m K) A. 3750 B. 5370 C. 5730 D. 7350 E. 7530 PEMBAHASANPEMBAHASAN PILIH SOAL :
  19. 19. A = 2,0 m x 1,5 m = 3,0 m2. d = 3,2 mm = 3,2 x 10-3 m. k = 0,8 W/m K. ∆T = T2 -T1 = 30o C-25o C = 5o C = 5K Ditanyakan : Q/t = ? DIKETAHUI :DIKETAHUI : DITANYAKAN :DITANYAKAN :
  20. 20. d TkA t Q ∆ = )102,3( )5)(0,3)(/8,0( 3 2 mx KmmKW t Q − = = 3750 W= 3750 W DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB :
  21. 21. 2. Gas dengan koefisien konveksi termal 0,05 kal/s m2 o C dirambatkan didalam pipa dengan luas penampang 10 cm2 . Gas mengalir dari tempat bersuhu 80o C ke tempat lain yang suhunya 70o C. besar kalor yang dipindahkan selama satu jam adalah.... Joule C. 1,8 B. 6,1 A. 8,1 D. 1,4 E. 0,8 PEMBAHASANPEMBAHASAN PILIH SOAL :
  22. 22. h = 0,05 kal/s m2o C A = 10 cm2 = 0,001 m2 ΔT = (80-70)o C =10o C t = 1 jam = 3.600 sekon DIKETAHUI :DIKETAHUI : DITANYAKAN :DITANYAKAN : Q = ?
  23. 23. = 1,8 kalori= 1,8 kalori DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB : Q = H.t = h.A.ΔT.t Q = 0,05 x 0,001 x 10 x 3.600
  24. 24. 3. Sebuah benda hitam berbentuk bola dengan jari-jari 5 cm dijaga pada suhu konstan 327o C. Laju kalor yang dipancarkan adalah sebesar.... Joule/s E. 203,73B. 373,20 A. 730,23 D. 230,73 C. 337,20 PEMBAHASANPEMBAHASAN PILIH SOAL :
  25. 25. e = 1 A = 4πr2 = 4(4,13)(5x10-2 )2 = 3,14 x 10-2 m2 T = 327 + 273 = 600 10-2 σ = 5,67 x 10-8 W/m2 K4 DIKETAHUI :DIKETAHUI : DITANYAKAN :DITANYAKAN : H = Q/t
  26. 26. = 230,73 J/s= 230,73 J/s DIJAWAB :DIJAWAB : H = eσAT4 H = (1)(5,67 x 10-8 )(3,14 x 10-2 )(600)4
  27. 27. FISIKA DASAR TERIMA KASIHTERIMA KASIH

