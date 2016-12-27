Fd suhu dan kalor

1 Pertemuan 11 SUHU DAN KALOR Matakuliah : Fisika Dasar I Tahun : 2016 Semester I (Satu)
2 Learning Outcomes Pada akhir pertemuan ini, diharapkan mahasiswa dapat : • Menjelaskan konsep dasar sahu dan kalor : mac...
3 Outline Materi • Materi 1 Pendahuluan - Suhu/Kalor - Standar Skala Suhu • Materi 2 Pemuaian -Tegangan Termal • Materi 3 ...
4 ISI • Pertemuan ini membahas mengenai konsep suhu dan kalor. Beberapa pokok bahasan dalam pertemuan ini meliputi suhu, p...
5 1. Pendahuluan. • Suhu : menyatakan ukuran kuantitatif keadaan panas dinginnya suatu benda • Panas (kalor) : menyatakan ...
6 • Alat ukur suhu ( termometer) Prinsip kerja termometer adalah berdasarkan pada pemuaian atau panas yang dipancarkan • S...
7 • Hubungan antara suhu Celsius (tC ) dengan suhu Kelvin (TK) tC = TK – 273 • Hubungan antara Reamur dengan Kelvin TR = 9...
8 2. Pemuaian: Pemuaian adalah perubahan ukuran suatu benda sebagai akibat adanya perubahan suhu. Dikenal tiga macam pemua...
9 - Tegangan termal : ... Pada berbagai bangunan , erdapat bagian-bagian .... tertentu yang dirancang ecara khusus agar ti...
10 3. Peralihan wujud : Titik tripel : titik (suhu) dimana terdapat tiga macam wujud benda , yaitu : padat , cair dan gas ...
11 c = C / m = (1/m) (∆Q/∆T) .......... 04) • Kalor yang diperlukan untuk menaikkan suhu benda yang bermassa m dari suhu T...
12 • Asas Black : Q yang dilepas benda bersuhu tinggi = Q yang diterima benda bersuhu rendah Contoh 1 : Kalorimeter ( cCU ...
13 Qditerima = 8 gr x 80 kal/gr + (8 + 150)gr x kal/(gr. 0 C) x t + 100 gr x 0.093 kal/(gr. 0 C) x t 170.4 t = -20 0 C → t...
14 4. Kalor dan Usaha Sering terjadi transformasi dari kalor menjadi usaha ataupun sebaliknya Proses ini harus memenuhi hu...
15 pVγ = konstan W = ∫ p dV W = (p1 V1 - p2 V2 ) / (1 - γ) ......(09) • Proses isotermis : Proses yang berlangsung pada su...
simulasi macam- macam proses http://www.walter-fendt.de/ph11e/gaslaw.htm
17 Contoh 1 : Luas penampang silinder baja adalah 0.1ft3 . Silinder berisi 0.4 ft glyserin dan berpiston yang dapat menutu...
18 a). ∆V = β x V60 x ∆T = 0.4 ft3 x 0.485 x 10-3 / 00 x 5/9 x (160 -60) 0 F = 0.0108 ft3 atau = 0.0108 ft3 x m3 /(0.3048f...
d). Perubahan tenaga dakhil : U = Q - W = (1827 x 778 - 648 ) lb – ft = 1420758 lb - ft
20 Rangkuman : 1. Suhu merupakan ukuran dari panas / dinginnya suatu benda . * Alat pengukur suhu adalah termometer Kkasif...
21 4. Peralihan wujud Titik tripel : titik (suhu) dimana terdapat tiga macam wujud benda , yaitu : padat , cair dan gas • ...
22 5. Azas Black Q yang dilepas benda bersuhu tinggi = Q yang diterima benda bersuhu rendah 6. Kalor dan usaha • Kalor yan...
23 << CLOSING>> Setelah mengikuti dengan baik seluruh materi bahasan dalam pertemuan ini, mahasiswa diharapkan sudah dapat...
24 POLITEKNIK MEDICA FARMA HUSADA MATARAM POLITEKNIK MEDICA FARMA HUSADA MATARAM
×