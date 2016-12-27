Mekanika Kekekalan Momentum FISIKA DASAR Mekanika Kekekalan Momentum Hardani, M.Si DIII FARMASI POLITEKNIK “MEDICA FARMA H...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Definisi Momentum1 ...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Contoh Soal1 Benda...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Contoh Soal1 Benda...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan
IMPULS2 Impuls adalah gaya yang diperlukan untuk membuat sebuah benda bergerak dengan waktu tertentu
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ IMPULS2 Sebuah ben...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Hukum Kekekalan Mom...
FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Penerapan4 Kehidup...
mekanika kekekalan momentum untuk Mata Kuliah Fisika Dasar di Program Studi D3 Farmasi Politeknik Medica Farma Husada Mataram

Published in: Science
Fd mekanika kekekalan momentum

  1. 1. Mekanika Kekekalan Momentum FISIKA DASAR Mekanika Kekekalan Momentum Hardani, M.Si DIII FARMASI POLITEKNIK “MEDICA FARMA HUSADA” MATARAM 2016 DIII FARMASI POLITEKNIK “MEDICA FARMA HUSADA” MATARAM 2016
  2. 2. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Definisi Momentum1 Momentum adalah kecenderungan benda yang bergerak untuk melanjutkan pada kelajuan yang konstan. P = Momentum (kg m/s) m = massa benda (kg) v = kecepatan (m/s) Momentum merupakan besaran vektor sehingga penjumlahan momentum yang dimiliki oleh benda yang bergerak mengikuti penjumlahan operasi vektor.
  3. 3. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Contoh Soal1 Benda A bermassa 3 kg bergerak horizontal ke kanan dengan kecepatan tetap 4 m/s. Benda B bermassa 3 kg bergerak membentuk sudut 60° terhadap arah horizontal dengan kecepatan 8 m/s. Tentukan : a) momentum benda A & B b) Momentum total kedua benda P = m.v PA = mA . vA = 3 . 4 = 12 kg m/s P = m.v PB = mB . vB = 3 . 8 = 24 kg m/s
  4. 4. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Contoh Soal1 Benda A bermassa 3 kg bergerak horizontal ke kanan dengan kecepatan tetap 4 m/s. Benda B bermassa 3 kg bergerak membentuk sudut 60° terhadap arah horizontal dengan kecepatan 8 m/s. Tentukan : a) momentum benda A & B b) Momentum total kedua benda Ptotal = A B
  5. 5. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ IMPULS2 Impuls adalah gaya yang diperlukan untuk membuat sebuah benda bergerak dengan waktu tertentu F a V1 V2
  6. 6. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ IMPULS2 Sebuah benda bergerak dari titik A ke titik B dengan selisih waktu 10 s, sedangkan gaya yang diperlukan sebesar 20 N. Tentukan besar impuls dari benda tersebut ! F a V1 V2
  7. 7. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Hukum Kekekalan Momentum3 Bunyi Hukum Kekekalan Momentum : “ Jika tidak ada gaya luar yang bekerja pada benda, maka Momentum benda sebelum dan sesudah tumbukan besar/ nilainya sama”
  8. 8. FISIKA DASAR MOMENTUM IMPULS Hk. Kekekalan Momentum Penerapan Prev Next danylastchild07@gmail.com QUIZ Penerapan4 Kehidupan sehari-hari : 1.Helm 2.Matras 3.Mobil 4. Karate Dalam bidang Kesehatan: 1. Suntik 2. Impus 3. Pembuatan Obat

