  1. 1. TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING - BELGIUM - Cuypers, Pierre - 29-04-2011 Page 1-5 CURRICULUM VITAE NAME : Cuypers, Pierre DATE OF BIRTH : 15/12/1949 NATIONALITY : Belgian PRESENT POSITION : Project Engineer Cuypers_Engineering_consulting KEY QUALIFICATIONS  Expert in rotating equipment for chemical plant and gas compression station  Management of a 3D CAO team for piping design  Management, coaching, leadership for team inside engineering activities  Material handling, conveyors and parcel handling  Member of a quality and safety work group for iso certification  Piping engineer for petrochemical plant  Project engineer  Specialist in package unit specification and follow up  Analyse Bid package and prepare proposal for engineering activities EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND Industrial engineer - ECAM, 1973 LANGUAGE SKILLS Speaking Writing Reading English Good Good Good Dutch Good Good Good French Mother language Mother language Mother language PROFESSIONAL RECORD 2011-2016 Project Engineer for Cuypers Engineering Consulting 2007-2001 Project Manager with Tractebel Engineering 2004-2006 Engineering Manager for Major Project with FABRICOM-GTI 2003 Manager of Mechanics Competence Center for Energy and Industrial Solutions 2001-2003 Product Group Manager "Supply" for Tractebel Energy Engineering
  2. 2. TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING - BELGIUM - Cuypers, Pierre - 29-04-2011 Page 2-5 PROFESSIONAL RECORD 1991-2001 Mechanical and Piping Section Manager for Tractebel Industry Engineering 1988-1991 Senior Mechanical Engineer -Project Engineer for Tractebel Industry Engineering 1987-1988 Mechanical Section Manager for Schlumberger-Contigea 1982-1987 Project Engineer for Coppee-SNC-Lavalin 1975-1982 Mechanical Engineer Squad Leader for Coppee-SNC-Lavalin Engineering 1973-1975 Maintenance engineer steelwork industry SNS El Hadjar Algeria LAST REFERENCES 2012 - 2016 - Electrabel Project Manager Revamping Projects for Belgium Nuclear Power Plant such as : Replacement of Cooling water piping in GRP; Qualification of HP safety pump; installation of ultime cooling capacities for fuel pool; Budget estimation for temporary fuel storage; Installation of deep pit water pumps. 2010 - 2012 - Total Project Manager Revamping Projects for Feluy plant . management of a 10 Lavalin engineers acting for bebottlenecking projects. Preparing proposal for engineering works and turn key projects for Lavalin 2009 - 2010 - Electrabel Project Manager Revamping Projects for Belgium Nuclear Power Plant such as : Replacement of ISBP pumps;replacement of Cooling water piping in GRP;installation of one thermo-compaction unit for radioactive waste;Modification of Ultimate cooling water pumps ;Refurbishment of alternator rotor 2008 - 2009 FRANCE - GDF SUEZ Project Manager Desodorisation plant for natural gaz Feasability and budget estimate 2008 - 2009 FRANCE - GDF SUEZ Project Manager Revamping Gaz storage St Illiers Engineering;Procurement & Construction supervision in multi EPC 2007 - 2008 FRANCE - GAZ DE FRANCE - GRTgaz Project Manager Interconnection of Taisnières Feasibility new interconnection grid 2007 - 2008 FRANCE - GRTgaz Project Manager Oscar 2 (EPCC) Compression station of Saint Victor Selection of contractor and revision technical documents for order 2007 - 2008 FRANCE - GAZ DE FRANCE Project Manager New compression and interconnection station of Saint Avit (EPCC) Basic Design & Budget Estimate 2005 - 2006 BELGIUM - IVAGO-UZ Project Engineer for Design & Procurement EPC Steam delivery for UZ Gent 2003 - 2005 BELGIUM - IVAGO
  3. 3. TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING - BELGIUM - Cuypers, Pierre - 29-04-2011 Page 3-5 LAST REFERENCES Project Engineer for Design & Procurement for an EPC EPC Cogeneration for Waste incineration plant 2003 BELGIUM - SEVERAL PROJECTS Cost estimation for mechanical equipment for tank park, cogenerations, nuclear power plant 2003 FRANCE - FOS MARSEILLE LNG TERMINAL Cost estimation of mechanical equipment 2003 BELGIUM - MET Mechanical specification and cost estimate for the "Plan incliné de Ronquières" revamping 2003 FRANCE - BOMBARDIER Mechanical expertise 2003 BELGIUM - FAO C4 send out pump selection and purchasing 2001 - 2003 BELGIUM, FRANCE - SOLVAY- ELECTRABEL-SUEZ (OPTING) Supply Rationalisation of technical parts - support strategic plan and prospection - preparation of presentation and offers - follow-up of contract for supply rationalisation 2001 UNITED KINGDOM - TRANSCO Project Engineer Gas compressor station optimalisation study In charge of Mechanical and piping aspects for proposal 2000 - 2001 THAILAND - PETROLEUM AUTHORITY THAILAND Project Engineer Dew point control unit and pipeline manifold modifications EPC Team leader piping and mechanical 1999 UNITED KINGDOM - SCOTTISH POWER Project Engineer Lindholme - Hatfield Moor gas storage EPC Team leader piping and Mechanical 1997 - 1998 BELGIUM - FINA ANTWERPSE OLEFINS Project Engineer Loop reactor PE plant revamp EPCM Team leader for piping and Mechanical 1996 - 1997 CHINA - SHANGAI GOLDEN CONTI Project Engineer LPG terminal and bottling unit EPC Team leader piping and Mechanical 1995 BELGIUM - AIR LIQUIDE Project Engineer Oxygene plant 3000 t/y EPC Team leader for piping and mechanical 1993 - 1995 BELGIUM - TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL Mechanical proposal engineer Proposals of EPC for LNG terminals :ENEL/SETUBAL/REVITHOUSSA In charge of piping and Mechanical 1994 BELGIUM - FINA BOREALIS Project Engineer Ethylene pipeline in Antwerp area Revamp Basic Design 1993 - 1994 BELGIUM - FINA RAFFINADERIJ ANTWERPEN Project Engineer FOUP fuel upgrading project
  4. 4. TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING - BELGIUM - Cuypers, Pierre - 29-04-2011 Page 4-5 LAST REFERENCES Utilities EPCM in charge of mechanical and piping 1993 BELGIUM - COCKERILL SAMBRE Project Engineer HF 4 blast furnace shut down Basic study Modification of IMBA granulation to closed loop Gas scrubbing system Waste water treatment 1992 - 1993 GUINEA - CBG Project Engineer Revamping of Drying unit and dust recovery EPCM in charge of mechanical 1991 - 1992 BELGIUM - SOLVAY Project Engineer Interox Peroxyde plant EPCM Team leader piping and mechanical 1990 - 1991 THAILAND - VINYTHAI Project engineer - Mechanical Engineer PVC plant 135 000t/y EPCM Team leader for rotating equipment and utilities packages 1990 BELGIUM - MONTEFINA Project Engineer Ethylene Pipeline Antwerpen to Feluy EPCM 1989 - 1990 BELGIUM - FINANESTE Project Engineer- Mechanical Engineer Naphta Cracker 3 EPCM for utilities: cooling water; Demin unit; Waste Water Treatment plant Aux Boiler... 1988 BELGIUM - SCHLUMBERGER-CONTIGEA Manager of Mechanical Engineering Production of gas flowmeters and electricalmeters License export to USSR 1987 BELGIUM - ETHYL FELUY Project Engineer Speciality blend for lube fabrication EPCM 1986 FRANCE - PROCTER AND GAMBLE Project Engineer MB base unit production of powder additives by mixing, blendingextruding, coating, bagging, precommissioning, commissioning, start up, assistance to production, optimisation and performance run 1984 - 1985 FRANCE - EUROLYSINE Project Engineer Basic study : EPCM for revamping, debottlenecking of existing production unit Complete new bagging, palletizing installation for Lysine HCL 1983 - 1985 Project Engineer EPCM for extension of production of amine including scaling up (1.8) fermentors, 50 millions euros investment 1982 - 1983 PHILIPPINES - PHILPHOS Project Engineer Project engineer for EPC of 2 wet grinding plants for Nauru and Morocco phosphate ore Complete installation including process sizing starting from lab test 1981 - 1982 BELGIUM - TMT Mechanical Engineer Feasibility and basic engineering for a stainless steel barrels production plant 1981 - 1982 VENEZUELA - PLASTILAGO Mechanical Engineer
  5. 5. TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING - BELGIUM - Cuypers, Pierre - 29-04-2011 Page 5-5 LAST REFERENCES Mechanical Squad Leader for a HDPE plant detail engineering on turnkey basis 1980 - 1981 QATAR - QAPCO Mechanical Engineer Site supervision and assistance to precommissioning and commissioning for a LDPE plant turnkey project 1975 - 1979 BELGIUM - COPPEE - SNC - LAVALIN Mechanical Engineer Specification, selection and follow up of Rotating Equipments for various chemical and fertilizer plants: USSR Phosphoric Acid plants South Africa Phosphoric Acid plants Belgium PB Gelatines Kenya Nitric Acid plant Belgium Continental Pharma ICI Propafilm Stauffer Chemicals China Melamine plant Portugal LDPE plant Qatar LDPE plant Venezuela LDPE plant 1973 - 1975 ALGERIA - SOCIETE NATIONALE DE SIDERURGIE ANNABA Maintenance Engineer Preventive maintenance specification for handling equipment Planning for shut down for a coke storage and reclaiming in harbour

