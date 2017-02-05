Download Download Global Residence and Citizenship Handbook (Christian H. Kalin ) Ebook Online Ebook Online

This book is the quintessential guide for global citizens and their advisers, such as law firms, tax consultants, private banks and family offices. At the same time the handbook is also invaluable for business owners, entrepreneurs and investors who are interested in expanding their horizons. "The definitive compendium of viable residence and citizenship options worldwide for anyone who is really serious about this topic." Professor Dr. Dimitry Kochenov, Chair in EU Constitutional and Citizenship Law, University of Groningen, The Netherlands "This book could be given to a client as an encompassing introduction to the subject, and, indeed, it is an excellent port of call for a practitioner not dealing with these topics on a daily basis." STEP Journal "The Global Residence and Citizenship Handbook is the encyclopaedia of residency and citizenship-by-investment programs. It is a most valuable comprehensive reference addressing all questions that may come up when planning residence or citizenship in another country, including the legal, the financial, the personal and the practical." Ghada Al Altrash, Gulf News, Dubai Christian H. Kälin is a Swiss lawyer and Partner at Henley & Partners, as well as the Chairman of the firm s Global Executive Committee. He is one of the pioneers and leading specialists in residence and citizenship planning.

