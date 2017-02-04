Acesso ao Ensino Superior 2017 Formação da Bolsa de Mérito Social 1 fevereiro 2017 Cláudio Duarte claudioduarte@ua.pt
Concurso Nacional de Acesso ao Ensino Superior (CNAES) Público
A candidatura ao ensino superior público é feita anualmente através de um concurso nacional organizado pela Direção-Geral ...
› Titular de um curso de ensino secundário, ou de habilitação legalmente equivalente › Realizar, ou ter realizado nos últi...
› Deve ser obtida em cada prova de ingresso, bem como na nota de candidatura, uma classificação igual ou superior à mínima...
› Elemento fundamental na candidatura ao ensino superior, designadamente por ser considerada no cálculo da nota de candida...
› A partir do ano letivo 2014/2015, a classificação da disciplina de Educação Física não é considerada para efeitos de cál...
CNAES Público › Nestes cursos, Educação Física entra na CFES No entanto…
Na candidatura ao ensino superior, os exames finais nacionais podem ser considerados de duas formas diversas: › No âmbito ...
› Segundo a legislação em vigor, é necessário comprovar a capacidade para a frequência do ensino superior através de prova...
As provas de ingresso exigidas são divulgadas em momentos diversos: › Guia das Provas de Ingresso, disponibilizado aquando...
Classificação Mínima 9,5 valores Validade dos Exames como Provas de Ingresso Nos termos da Deliberação n.º 1233/2014 da CN...
› Os pré-requisitos são condições de natureza física, funcional ou vocacional que assumem particular relevância para acess...
CNAES Público Pré-Requisitos
› Quais os pré-requisitos para 2017 › O que é cada um e o que precisam › Quais os cursos abrangidos CNAES Público Pré-Requ...
95 pontos CNAES Público Notas Mínimas de Acesso Provas de Ingresso Nota de Candidatura 95 pontos
A nota de candidatura é calculada: › Classificação final do ensino secundário: › não inferior a 50% › Classificação das pr...
A nota de candidatura das seguintes Licenciaturas e Mestrados Integrados é calculada de acordo com a seguinte ponderação: ...
CNAES Público Nota da Candidatura na UA Biologia Biologia e Geologia Bioquímica Biotecnologia Economia Enfermagem Engenhar...
A nota de candidatura da ESAN, ESTGA e ISCA-UA é calculada de acordo com a seguinte ponderação: › Classificação final do e...
A nota de candidatura da Licenciatura em Música é calculada de acordo com a seguinte ponderação: › Classificação final do ...
A nota de candidatura dos restantes cursos é calculada de acordo com a seguinte ponderação: › Classificação final do ensin...
CNAES Público Fases de Candidatura 2017 A aguardar a divulgação do Calendário para 2017
› Ingresso no E.S.P. está sujeito a limitações nas vagas › O número de vagas a abrir em cada curso em cada I.E.S. é divulg...
Candidatura ao Concurso Nacional de Acesso Público
› Na 1.ª fase do concurso nacional, as vagas fixadas para cada curso em cada I.E.S. são distribuídas por um contingente ge...
› No concurso nacional pode-se concorrer até seis pares instituição/curso, isto é, seis combinações diferentes de institui...
Assim, o processo de colocação combina: › A ordem de preferência indicada para cada par instituição/curso › A posição em q...
Muito Importante! Aos candidatos colocados na 1ª fase que concorram à 2ª fase e nela sejam colocados é automaticamente anu...
Muito Importante! De igual modo, os estudantes colocados na 2.ª fase que concorram à 3.ª fase e nela sejam colocados é aut...
Candidatura ao Concurso Nacional de Acesso Público Contingente Geral
Candidatura Público Candidatura no Contingente Geral › Para concorrer, o candidato deve reunir todas as condições necessár...
Candidatura Público Candidatura no Contingente Geral Documentos necessários: › Senha de acesso ao sistema de candidatura o...
Candidatura Público Candidatura no Contingente Geral Preferência Regional › Regime de vagas para determinadas I.E.S. › A c...
Candidatura ao Concurso Nacional de Acesso Público Contingente Especial
Candidatura Público Candidatura no Contingente Especial Para concorrer, o candidato deve reunir todas as condições necessá...
Candidatura Público Candidatura no Contingente Especial Apesar da candidatura ser através de contingente especial, o candi...
Candidatura Público Regimes no Contingente Especial Os regimes especiais destinam-se aos estudantes que reúnam condições h...
Índice de Cursos Candidatura Público
Pedido de Senha Pedido na altura da inscrição nos exames Candidatura Público
App ES Acesso Candidatura Público
Dúvidas? Falar com o GAES Aveiro! Telefone 234 370 347 E-mail acesso@ua.pt Morada Universidade de Aveiro Serviços de Gestã...
Obrigado! Cláudio Duarte claudioduarte@ua.pt
