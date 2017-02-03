BULANIK MANTIK CİHAN ÖZBEK
KLASİK(ARİSTO) MANTIK HERHANGİ BİR ÖNERME CEVAP EVET HAYIR DOĞRU(1) YANLIŞ(0)
KLASİK(ARİSTO) MANTIK ● Kesinlik ifade eder. ● Bilgisayar Bilimlerinde 1-0 kullanılır ● ikili mantık olarak da bilinir. ÖR...
KLASİK(ARİSTO) MANTIK Gündelik hayatta klasik mantık yeterli olmamaktadır. Batuhan iyi bir bilgisayar bilimcisidir. -iyi b...
Matematik modeller ne kadar ayrıntılı olurlarsa olsunlar gerçeği yansıtamazlar, ne kadar gerçekçi olurlarsa olsunlar o kad...
Gündelik hayatta,sorulan bir soruya cevap verirken ; ● Ortamın şartlarına göre cevaplarımız değişkenlik göstermekte ve net...
BULANIK MANTIK(FUZZY LOGIC) * Kesin sonuçların olmadığı * Cevabın 0 veya 1 olmayıp, * 0 ile 1 arasında bir değer olduğu ma...
BULANIK MANTIK(FUZZY LOGIC) Temel Özellikleri: ● Bulanık mantıkta her şey [0,1] aralığında belirli bir dereceyle gösterili...
NASREDDİN HOCA VE BULANIK MANTIK
BULANIK MANTIK(FUZZY LOGIC)
Klasik Mantık Bulanık Mantık A veya A Değil A ve A Değil Kesin Kısmi Hepsi veya Hiçbiri Belirli Derecelerde 0 veya 1 0 ve ...
BULANIK MANTIK AVANTAJLARI • İşleyişi insan düşünce tarzındadır. • Matematiksel modele ihtiyaç duymaz, doğrusal olmayan si...
BULANIK MANTIK DEZAVANTAJLARI • Kuralların uygun şekilde belirlenmesi için uzman deneyimine ihtiyaç duyar. Kuralları ve üy...
BULANIK MANTIK İLE OTOMATİK VİTES DEĞİŞİMİ
SORU-CEVAP mantikbulanik@yahoo.com
Bulanik mantik sunum

