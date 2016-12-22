Lección 14
 El misterio de…  Lo invisible  El mal  La gracia  La esperanza  Jesús y Job “No tenemos motivos para dudar de la Pa...
“no mirando nosotros las cosas que se ven, sino las que no se ven; pues las cosas que se ven son temporales, pero las que ...
“Dijo Jehová a Satanás: He aquí, todo lo que tiene está en tu mano; solamente no pongas tu mano sobre él. Y salió Satanás ...
“Muchas veces he oído cosas como estas; consoladores molestos sois todos vosotros” (Job 16:2) Los amigos que vinieron para...
“porque esperaba la ciudad que tiene fundamentos, cuyo arquitecto y constructor es Dios” (Hebreos 11:10) La realidad del m...
Fue justo (1Jn 2:1) Fue tentado por Satanás (Mt 4:1-10) Fue calumniado (Jn 18:30) No pecó en la prueba (Heb 4:15) Fue reco...
“Dios quiere que todo profeso cristiano perfeccione un carácter de acuerdo con la semejanza de Cristo. Estudiando el carác...
Slideshare.net/chucho1943 Te invito a bajar y estudiar cada una de las 13 lecciones que tratan sobre el tema: EL LIBRO DE ...
14 job algunas lecciones

  1. 1. Lección 14
  2. 2.  El misterio de…  Lo invisible  El mal  La gracia  La esperanza  Jesús y Job “No tenemos motivos para dudar de la Palabra de Dios por el hecho de que no podamos comprender los misterios de su providencia. En el mundo natural, estamos constantemente rodeados de maravillas superiores a nuestra comprensión. ¿Nos ha de sorprender, entonces, encontrar también en el mundo espiritual misterios que no podemos sondear? La dificultad reside solamente en la estrechez y la debilidad de la mente humana” E.G.W. (La educación, pg. 154)
  3. 3. “no mirando nosotros las cosas que se ven, sino las que no se ven; pues las cosas que se ven son temporales, pero las que no se ven son eternas” (2ª de Corintios 4:18) El libro de Job abre ante nosotros la realidad de un mundo espiritual que nuestros ojos no pueden percibir. Esto no debería sorprendernos en nuestros días. Después de todo, estamos rodeados de un mundo invisible, pero que usamos cotidianamente. Ondas de radio; emisiones por satélite; telefonía móvil; Wifi; fuerza de gravedad… ¿Por qué no aceptar la existencia de “huestes espirituales de maldad en las regiones celestes” (Efesios 6:12)? Estas realidades intangibles nos ayudan a vivir nuestra vida con humildad, conscientes de nuestro propio desconocimiento y dependientes de Aquel que se preocupa por nosotros.
  4. 4. “Dijo Jehová a Satanás: He aquí, todo lo que tiene está en tu mano; solamente no pongas tu mano sobre él. Y salió Satanás de delante de Jehová” (Job 1:12) Satanás atacó a Job –y nos ataca a nosotros hoy– de dos maneras distintas. 1. El mal físico. A través de desastres, accidentes, etc. 2. El mal moral. A través de tentaciones, dudas, palabras y acciones de otras personas, etc. El libro de Job nos muestra claramente quién es el originador del pecado en este mundo y el responsable en última instancia de todo el mal que nos rodea. Job sufrió el ataque de las “huestes espirituales de maldad” como pocos de nosotros hemos tenido que sufrir.
  5. 5. “Muchas veces he oído cosas como estas; consoladores molestos sois todos vosotros” (Job 16:2) Los amigos que vinieron para consolar a Job acabaron acusándole de algún pecado grave. Comparemos su actitud con la que Jesús tuvo frente a la mujer sorprendida en adulterio (Juan 8:1-11): La mujer fue acusada de un pecado grave. Al contrario que en el caso de Job, este pecado sí era real. La mujer no fue condenada, Job sí. ¿Cuál fue la diferencia? ¿Por qué no fue condenada la mujer adúltera? La respuesta se encuentra en los preciosos dones que Dios nos ha otorgado: el perdón y la gracia. ¿No debemos nosotros aplicar también el perdón y la gracia a aquellos que sufren, sin juzgar si han pecado o no?
  6. 6. “porque esperaba la ciudad que tiene fundamentos, cuyo arquitecto y constructor es Dios” (Hebreos 11:10) La realidad del mal estuvo muy presente en la experiencia de Job. Pero sentado sobre las cenizas de la desesperación, pudo declarar: “Yo sé que mi redentor vive, y que al final triunfará sobre la muerte” (Job 19:25 NVI). En medio de las injusticias y sinsabores de este mundo, el libro de Job nos enseña que Dios está allí, Dios sabe, y Dios promete que no todo es inútil. Desde el Edén hasta hoy, el Plan de Redención sigue guiando a todos los hijos de Dios en su camino hacia “la ciudad del Dios vivo, Jerusalén la celestial” (Hebreos 12:22).
  7. 7. Fue justo (1Jn 2:1) Fue tentado por Satanás (Mt 4:1-10) Fue calumniado (Jn 18:30) No pecó en la prueba (Heb 4:15) Fue recompensado (Mt 4:11) Fue justo (Job 1:1) Fue tentado por Satanás (Job 1:12) Fue calumniado (Job 22:5) No pecó en la prueba (Job 1:22) Fue recompensado (Job 42:10) Salvando las diferencias que separan a Jesús y a Job, podemos ver en Job a alguien que –siendo pecador como nosotros– anduvo en las pisadas de Jesús y se mantuvo fiel a Dios. “Y todo aquel que tiene esta esperanza en él, se purifica a sí mismo, así como él es puro” (1ª de Juan 3:3)
  8. 8. “Dios quiere que todo profeso cristiano perfeccione un carácter de acuerdo con la semejanza de Cristo. Estudiando el carácter de Cristo revelado en la Biblia, practicando sus virtudes, el creyente se verá transformado a la misma semejanza de bondad y misericordia. La obra de Cristo, que es abnegación y sacrificio, introducida en la vida diaria, desarrollará la fe que obra por el amor y purifica el alma” E.G.W. (Exaltad a Jesús, 6 de junio)
