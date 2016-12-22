Lesson 13
His character. How he mingled with the community. His holiness. How he stood up for human rights. His foundation. Hi...
• He served God faithfully. • He consciously rejected sin. • He was balanced and upright when relating to others. • He rea...
“Whoever heard me spoke well of me, and those who saw me commended me.” (Job 29:11 NIV) In Job’s speech (Job 29), he recal...
“I have made a covenant with my eyes; why then should I look upon a young woman?” (Job 31:1) “If my step has turned from t...
“For God created both me and my servants. He created us both in the womb.” (Job 31:15 NLT) Job said that more than 3,500 y...
“He who is faithful in what is least is faithful also in much; and he who is unjust in what is least is unjust also in muc...
“Is it any pleasure to the Almighty that you are righteous? Or is it gain to Him that you make your ways blameless?” (Job ...
“Having brought conviction of sin, and presented before the mind the standard of righteousness, the Holy Spirit withdraws ...
Slideshare.net/chucho1943 We invite you to download and study each one of the 13 lessons about this serie THE BOOK OF JOB ...
13 character of job
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

13 character of job

65 views

Published on

book of Job

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
65
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

13 character of job

  1. 1. Lesson 13
  2. 2. His character. How he mingled with the community. His holiness. How he stood up for human rights. His foundation. His praise. Job was a great man of God. That’s reflected on his biography in chapter 1 and his speech in chapters 29 to 31.
  3. 3. • He served God faithfully. • He consciously rejected sin. • He was balanced and upright when relating to others. • He reached the amount of growth that Heaven expected for Him. Blameless Upright God- fearing Shunning evil “Then the Lord said to Satan, ‘“Have you considered My servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, one who fears God and shuns evil?’” (Job 1:8) Which are the four pillars of Job’s character per Job 1:1, 8? Job wasn’t a sinless man but he avoided relating to it. His life isn’t an unreachable goal. Can God say about us the same things He said about Job?
  4. 4. “Whoever heard me spoke well of me, and those who saw me commended me.” (Job 29:11 NIV) In Job’s speech (Job 29), he recalls when he was thriving and enjoying abundance of milk and oil (v. 6). He was respected by the community back then. Young and old people respected him (v. 8). Leaders and noble people remained silent before him (v. 9-10). He cared about justice (v. 12-14) and about helping those in need. “I was eyes to the blind and feet to the lame.” (v. 15). Everyone waited to listen to his counsel joyfully (v. 21-23). He mingled with everyone and shared his joy with them (v. 24-25).
  5. 5. “I have made a covenant with my eyes; why then should I look upon a young woman?” (Job 31:1) “If my step has turned from the way, or my heart walked after my eyes, or if any spot adheres to my hands.” (Job 31:7) Job made a holiness covenant: My eyes won’t look upon anything that could make me sin. My feet won’t walk by the ways of evil. My heart won’t desire anything that doesn’t belong to me. My hands won’t take anything that’s not mine. He understood that holiness goes beyond outwardly breaking the commandments. Thoughts and feelings must be purified by God (Matthew 5:28). Let’s do a covenant like Job’s before God!
  6. 6. “For God created both me and my servants. He created us both in the womb.” (Job 31:15 NLT) Job said that more than 3,500 years ago; he understood that every person is born with equal rights. However, there’s still people who think their race, caste, religion, sex or anything else is superior to others’. The human rights Job proclaimed were based on God as the Creator. Job defended the rights of “male or female servant”, “the poor”, “the widow”, “the orphan”, “the poor man without covering”, the one “who hated me”, the “foreigner” (Job 31:13, 16, 17, 19, 29, 32).
  7. 7. “He who is faithful in what is least is faithful also in much; and he who is unjust in what is least is unjust also in much.” (Luke 16:10) When Job’s wife told him “Curse God and die!” (Job 2:9), Job didn’t respond in an impulsive way (Job 2.10). As we studied this week, Job set his heart and mind to follow God in everything, even the smallest things in his life. His life was growing constantly in faith and obedience. That way he shaped his character so he could trust God under any circumstance. When the worst trials came, Job’s life was already “founded on the rock.” (Matthew 7:25).
  8. 8. “Is it any pleasure to the Almighty that you are righteous? Or is it gain to Him that you make your ways blameless?” (Job 22:3) The answer to Eliphaz’s question is “YES” without a doubt. God is delighted at His children’s perfection. Every step we take in the holiness path is profit for Him that resounds in glory and praise to Him. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16). God isn’t delighted at pain and suffering, of course. He rejoices in the way His children confront those circumstances when they show the hope in their hearts to others. Because we are being transformed to God’s own image.
  9. 9. “Having brought conviction of sin, and presented before the mind the standard of righteousness, the Holy Spirit withdraws the affections from the things of this earth and fills the soul with a desire for holiness… If men are willing to be molded, there will be brought about a sanctification of the whole being. The Spirit will take the things of God and stamp them on the soul. By His power the way of life will be made so plain that none need err therein.” E.G.W. (The Acts of the Apostles, cp. 5, pg. 52)
  10. 10. Slideshare.net/chucho1943 We invite you to download and study each one of the 13 lessons about this serie THE BOOK OF JOB THIS SERVICE IS FREE AND YOU CAN USE IT

×