13 caracter de job

Lección 13
¿No ves que la fe actuó juntamente con sus obras, y que la fe se perfeccionó por las obras? Santiago 2:22
Su carácter. Su relación con la sociedad. Su santidad. Su defensa de los derechos humanos. Su fundamento. Su alabanz...
• Servía fielmente a Dios. • Evitaba conscientemente el pecado. • Era equilibrado y justo en su trato con los demás. • Hab...
“Los que me oían, hablaban bien de mí; los que me veían, me alababan” (Job 29:11 NVI) En su discurso (Job 29), Job recuerd...
“Hice pacto con mis ojos; ¿Cómo, pues, había yo de mirar a una virgen?” (Job 31:1) “Si mis pasos se apartaron del camino, ...
“El mismo Dios que me formó en el vientre fue el que los formó también a ellos [los siervos]; nos dio forma en el seno mat...
“El que es fiel en lo muy poco, también en lo más es fiel; y el que en lo muy poco es injusto, también en lo más es injust...
“¿Tiene contentamiento el Omnipotente en que tú seas justificado, o provecho de que tú hagas perfectos tus caminos?” (Job ...
“Después de convencer de pecado, y de presentar ante la mente la norma de justicia, el Espíritu Santo quita los afectos de...
Slideshare.net/chucho1943 Te invito a bajar y estudiar cada una de las 13 lecciones que tratan sobre el tema: EL LIBRO DE ...
