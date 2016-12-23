CONSIDERACIONES SOBRE EL DRENAJE EN LOS PAVIMENTOS
CONTENIDO Generalidades Drenaje superficial Drenaje interno
CONSIDERACIONES SOBRE EL DRENAJE EN LOS PAVIMENTOS GENERALIDADES
El incremento de la presión de poros reduce la fricción interna y la resistencia al corte de los suelos Generación de mo...
Los daños del pavimento relacionados con la humedad se encuentran en las siguientes categorías: — Debilitamiento de las c...
FUENTES DE AGUA EN LOS PAVIMENTOS PROBLEMAS RELACIONADOS CON ELAGUA EN LOS PAVIMENTOS
1. Factores topográficos  Tipo de terreno por donde transcurre la carretera: plano, ondulado, montañoso, escarpado  Situ...
SISTEMA BÁSICO DE DRENAJE EN UNA CARRETERA
SISTEMAS DE DRENAJE DE PAVIMENTOS MÉTODOS PARA REDUCIR EL EFECTO DELAGUA EN LOS PAVIMENTOS
MÉTODOS PARA REDUCIR EL EFECTO DELAGUA EN LOS PAVIMENTOS DRENAJE SUPERFICIAL
Existe la posibilidad de que se desarrollen películas de agua muy gruesas sobre la superficie del pavimento en instantes ...
HIDRÁULICA SUPERFICIAL DEL PAVIMENTO DEFINICIÓN DEL ESPESOR DE PELÍCULA DE AGUA, DE LA PROFUNDIDAD MEDIA DE LA TEXTURA Y D...
 El espesor de la lámina de agua que contribuye al hidroplaneo es la suma de la profundidad media de textura (PMT), más e...
REQUISITOS DE PENDIENTE TRANSVERSAL Y LONGITUDINAL (INVÍAS) Pendiente transversal Calzada Berma * Concreto hidráulico o as...
MEZCLAS ESPECIALES PARA EL DRENAJE SUPERFICIAL MICROAGLOMERADOS EN CALIENTE Capas de rodadura de poco espesor, elaboradas...
MEZCLAS DRENANTES Mezclas asfálticas para capa de rodadura con un elevado contenido de vacíos con aire, cuyo diseño da lu...
 El sistema se debe diseñar de manera que sea capaz de desaguar el caudal máximo correspondiente a un determinado periodo...
El método de estimación de los caudales asociados a diferentes periodos de retorno depende del tamaño y naturaleza de la ...
OBRAS DE DRENAJE SUPERFICIAL CAUDALES DE REFERENCIA C = coeficiente medio de escorrentía de la cuenca o superficie drenada...
OBRAS DE DRENAJE SUPERFICIAL Tiempo de concentración Tiempo requerido para la escorrentía desde el punto más remoto del á...
OBRAS DE DRENAJE SUPERFICIAL TIEMPO DE CONCENTRACIÓN
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE Para los elementos lineales (cunetas, bordillos) resulta determin...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES ELEMENTOS LINEALES Cunetas Zanjas longitudinales abiertas en el terreno junto a la pla...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES ELEMENTOS LINEALES Cunetas CUNETA
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES ELEMENTOS LINEALES Bordillos Elementos de contención de los pavimentos, que protegen s...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE DE ELEMENTOS LINEALES Fórmula de Manning - Strickler UKSRAQ **** 2...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE DE ELEMENTOS LINEALES
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES Sumideros Permiten el desagüe de los dispositivos superficiales de drenaje a un colect...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES Sumideros aislados ELEMENTOS PUNTUALES Rejilla Lateral Combinado
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES ELEMENTOS PUNTUALES Bajantes Permiten la conducción de las aguas colectadas por los bo...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE DE ELEMENTOS PUNTUALES La capacidad de un conjunto de sumideros o...
DRENAJE DE LA PLATAFORMAY MÁRGENES CAPACIDAD DE DESAGÜE DE ELEMENTOS PUNTUALES Sumideros horizontales y combinados Donde ...
Las obras de drenaje superficial transversal se pueden dividir en dos grupos: —Las pequeñas obras de desagüe, como alcant...
DRENAJE TRANSVERSAL
MÉTODOS PARA REDUCIR EL EFECTO DELAGUA EN LOS PAVIMENTOS DRENAJE INTERNO
DRENAJE INTERNO DEL PAVIMENTO Funciones Abatir el nivel freático Eliminar aguas de filtración lateral o a través del pav...
CAPA PERMEABLE  Capa que se coloca bajo la superficie pavimentada, constituida por un material filtrante de manera que, c...
CAPA PERMEABLE  El remate de la capa permeable (manto drenante) puede ocurrir: —Contra un subdrén longitudinal —Contra el...
CAPA PERMEABLE La capa permeable puede ser: —La base, la cual pudiera cumplir a la vez funciones drenantes y estructurale...
CAPA PERMEABLE NOTA : Los materiales que rodeen la capa permeable deben cumplir requisitos de filtro
BASE PERMEABLE CARACTERÍSTICAS REQUERIDAS Alta permeabilidad, para reducir el tiempo de saturación a un mínimo [k > 1000 ...
BASE PERMEABLE BASE NO ESTABILIZADA Su estabilidad se logra a través de la trabazón de agregados Se exige que el materia...
BASE PERMEABLE BASE NO ESTABILIZADA GRANULOMETRÍAS USUALES Nota -Se recomienda que Cu > 4 para garantizar la estabilidad d...
BASE PERMEABLE BASE ESTABILIZADA CON CEMENTO ASFÁLTICO Se recomienda el uso de un asfalto de grado AC-40 en proporción de...
BASE PERMEABLE BASE ESTABILIZADA CON CEMENTO ASFÁLTICO Lindly y Elsayed desarrollaron una fórmula para estimar la permeab...
BASE PERMEABLE BASE ESTABILIZADA CON CEMENTO PORTLAND La cantidad de cemento varía entre 120 y 150 kg/m3 La cantidad de ...
COMPARACIÓN DE GRANULOMETRÍAS GRADACIÓN Y PERMEABILIDAD DE MATERIALES PARA BASE
GRADACIÓN Y PERMEABILIDAD DE MATERIALES PARA BASE COMPARACIÓN DE GRANULOMETRÍAS
MATERIAL % PASA TAMIZ No. 200 k (cm/s) Piedra partida y gravas naturales con llenante no plástico. 5 10 15 100 – 10-1 10-2...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) La infiltración superficial es normalmen...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) Método de la relación de infiltración (Ce...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) Método de la infiltración por juntas y gr...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) Método de la infiltración por juntas y gr...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) Método de la infiltración por juntas y gr...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE INFILTRACIÓN (qi) Método del tiempo para drenar Se conside...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA DE LA BASE (qd) qd = qi*LR Donde qd = tasa de desc...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA DE LA BASE (qd)
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE ESTIMACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA DE LA BASE (qd) Ejemplo Determinar la tasa de des...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE DETERMINACIÓN DEL ESPESOR REQUERIDO DE BASE PERMEABLE Se puede estimar por medio d...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE DETERMINACIÓN DEL ESPESOR REQUERIDO DE BASE PERMEABLE 22 SxSSR 
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE DETERMINACIÓN DEL ESPESOR REQUERIDO DE BASE PERMEABLE Ejemplo Determinar el espeso...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DE LA BASE PERMEABLE DETERMINACIÓN DEL ESPESOR REQUERIDO DE BASE PERMEABLE Solución del ejemplo -Cálculo...
CAPA SEPARADORA FUNCIONES DE LA CAPA SEPARADORA Se coloca bajo la base permeable, para evitar que ésta sea contaminada po...
CAPA SEPARADORA La separación puede ser proporcionada por una capa de material granular o por un geotextil
CAPA SEPARADORA CAPA SEPARADORA DE MATERIAL GRANULAR Debe estar constituida por partículas duras (desgaste no mayor de 50...
CAPA SEPARADORA REQUISITOS DE MATERIAL DE FILTRO PARA LA CAPA SEPARADORA DE MATERIAL GRANULAR Criterio de obstrucción El ...
CAPA SEPARADORA REQUISITOS DE MATERIAL DE FILTRO PARA LA CAPA SEPARADORA DE MATERIAL GRANULAR Criterio de permeabilidad E...
CAPA SEPARADORA REQUISITOS DE MATERIAL DE FILTRO PARA LA CAPA SEPARADORA DE MATERIAL GRANULAR Criterio de uniformidad Bus...
CAPA SEPARADORA REQUISITOS DE MATERIAL DE FILTRO PARA LA CAPA SEPARADORA DE MATERIAL GRANULAR Criterios adicionales Hay d...
CAPA SEPARADORA GRANULOMETRÍA TÍPICA RECOMENDADA POR LA FHWA PARA LA CAPA SEPARADORA
CAPA SEPARADORA GRANULOMETRÍAS Y PERMEABILIDADES TÍPICAS PARA BASES PERMEABLES Y MATERIALES DE FILTRO [Cedergren et al (19...
CAPA SEPARADORA La base permeable de k = 20,000 pies/día mostrada en la figura presenta los siguientes diámetros: — D15 =...
CAPA SEPARADORA )(54.12 021.0 26.0 85 15 cumpleno sueloD baseD  )(254.96 055.0 53.0 50 50 cumpleno sueloD baseD  Sol...
CAPA SEPARADORA Como del ejemplo anterior se deduce que se debe colocar una capa separadora, ¿cuál de los materiales de f...
CAPA SEPARADORA Solución al Ejemplo No 2 - Primera Etapa Capa granular separadora como filtro y la subrasante como suelo ...
CAPA SEPARADORA Solución al Ejemplo No 2 - Segunda Etapa Capa de base permeable como filtro y la granular separadora como...
CAPA SEPARADORA Conclusión Ejemplo No 2 Combinando los seis requisitos por cumplir en las dos etapas, se llega a los sigu...
CAPA SEPARADORA CAPA SEPARADORA DE GEOTEXTIL Debe cumplir tres requisitos PERMEABILIDAD- Debe permitir que el agua que fl...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Permeabilidad La permeabilidad del geotextil debe s...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Retención Esta propiedad se evalúa a través del tam...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Retención La prueba consiste en tamizar pequeñas es...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Retención El tamaño de abertura aparente también se...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL TAMAÑOS DE ABERTURA DE LOS TAMICES
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Obstrucción La obstrucción es un problema potencial...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Obstrucción La prueba de relación de gradientes con...
CAPA SEPARADORA PROPIEDADES HIDRÁULICAS Y DE FILTRACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL Obstrucción Si las partículas de suelo son atrapada...
CAPA SEPARADORA CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO PARA SELECCIÓN DE GEOTEXTILES
CAPA SEPARADORA CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO PARA SELECCIÓN DE GEOTEXTILES
CAPA SEPARADORA CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO PARA SELECCIÓN DE GEOTEXTILES REQUERIMIENTOS DE PROPIEDADES MECÁNICAS PARA GEOTEXTILES...
CAPA SEPARADORA CRITERIOS DE DISEÑO PARA SELECCIÓN DE GEOTEXTILES Ejemplo Determinar el TAA de un geotextil tejido que se...
SUBDRENES LONGITUDINALES Zanjas paralelas a la dirección de la vía, en las cuales se colocan materiales permeables (agreg...
Utilización  Los subdrenes longitudinales se emplean para: 1. Cortar corrientes de agua subterránea, impidiendo que alcan...
Utilización 1. Cortar corrientes de agua subterránea, impidiendo que alcancen las inmediaciones del pavimento SUBDRENES LO...
Utilización 2. Encauzar el agua que ingrese al pavimento por filtraciones a través de su superficie SUBDRENES LONGITUDINAL...
Utilización 3. Rebajar el nivel freático, manteniéndolo a una profundidad conveniente del nivel superior de la explanación...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS SUBDRENES LONGITUDINALES Deben tener la capacidad hidráulica suficiente para conducir todo el agua...
TUBERÍA DEL SUBDRÉN Puede ser de concreto, arcilla, metal, fibra bituminosa o plástico Los tubos de concreto y arcilla s...
TUBERÍA DEL SUBDRÉN En tuberías con juntas abiertas, el ancho de éstas oscila entre 1 cm y 2 cm Los orificios circulares...
TUBERÍA DEL SUBDRÉN SUBDRENES LONGITUDINALES Disposición de los orificios en una tubería perforada
SUBDRENES LONGITUDINALES
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA El subdrén debe ser diseñado de manera que...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA Método de la velocidad de descarga de la in...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA Método de la velocidad de descarga de la ba...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DEL FLUJO DE DESCARGA Método de la velocidad de descarga del tiem...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL CAPACIDAD DE LA TUBERÍA CIRCULAR Se puede determinar con la fórmula de Manning...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL CAPACIDAD DE LA TUBERÍA CIRCULAR Si se asignan valores de diámetro de tubería ...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL CAPACIDAD DE LA TUBERÍA CIRCULAR Ejemplo Determinar la capacidad de una tuberí...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL ESPACIAMIENTO ENTRE TUBOS DE DESCARGA (L) Método de la velocidad de descarga de...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DE LA SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL DEL SUBDRÉN Si no hay heladas ni un ca...
DISEÑO HIDRÁULICO DEL SUBDRÉN LONGITUDINAL DETERMINACIÓN DE LA SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL DEL SUBDRÉN El ancho mínimo de la zanj...
TUBERÍA DE DESCARGA Su instalación es crítica en el sistema de drenaje de bases permeables Puede ser metálica o rígida d...
TUBERÍA DE DESCARGA SUBDRENES LONGITUDINALES Esquema general Cabezal de salida
SUBDRENES TRANSVERSALES  En carreteras de montaña, los subdrenes longitudinales pueden resultar insuficientes para interc...
SUBDRENES TRANSVERSALES Estos dispositivos son análogos a los longitudinales y lo único que los distingue de ellos es la ...
SUBDRENES TRANSVERSALES
SI EL AGUA DESTROZA LOS CAMINOS ¿QUÉ HARÁ EN LOS INTESTINOS? COROLARIO
