Aula dezoito calculo um 2015 aluno

Professor: Carlos Alberto de Albuquerque
Blog: http://professorcarlosaa.blogspot.com.br/
Email: Carlos.albuquerque@ifsuldeminas.edu.br
CÁLCULO DIFERENCIAL E INTEGRAL I
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Nesta seção apresentaremos um método geral para levantar indeterminações do tipo 0/0 ou ∞/∞. Esse métod...
REGRA DE L’HOSPITAL Proposição (Fórmula de Cauchy) Se f e g são duas funções contínuas em [a,b], deriváveis em (a,b) e se ...
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Proposição (Regra de L’Hospital) Sejam f e g funções deriváveis num intervalo aberto I, exceto, possive...
EXEMPLO Solução
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 1 Solução
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 2
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 3
SOLUÇÃO
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 4
SOLUÇÃO
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 5
SOLUÇÃO
REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 6
SOLUÇÃO
  AULA DEZOITO
  4. 4. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Nesta seção apresentaremos um método geral para levantar indeterminações do tipo 0/0 ou ∞/∞. Esse método é dado pelas regras de L’Hospital, cuja demonstração necessita da seguinte proposição.
  5. 5. REGRA DE L’HOSPITAL Proposição (Fórmula de Cauchy) Se f e g são duas funções contínuas em [a,b], deriváveis em (a,b) e se g´(x) ≠ 0 para todo x ϵ (a,b), então existe um número z ϵ (a,b) tal que:             . ´ ´ zg zf agbg afbf   
  6. 6. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Proposição (Regra de L’Hospital) Sejam f e g funções deriváveis num intervalo aberto I, exceto, possivelmente, em um ponto a ϵ I. Suponhamos que g’ (x) ≠ 0 para todo x ≠ a em I.
  7. 7. EXEMPLO Solução
  8. 8. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 1 Solução
  9. 9. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 2
  10. 10. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 3
  11. 11. SOLUÇÃO
  12. 12. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 4
  13. 13. SOLUÇÃO
  14. 14. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 5
  15. 15. SOLUÇÃO
  16. 16. REGRA DE L’HÔPITAL Exercício 6
  17. 17. SOLUÇÃO
