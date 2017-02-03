佐賀未来創造基金による誘致CSOと 県内CSOの連携・交流について 公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金 代表理事 山田健一郎
◆自己紹介 1977年佐賀県生・早稲田大学卒・教育系ＮＰＯを経て地元中学・高校教員 中間支援組織職員・役員、佐賀県庁県民協働課へ勤務後、NPO法人さが市民活動サポートセンター 理事長に就任。国連公共サービス部門で世界一の「協働化テスト」では官民...
日本初の「国連公共サービス賞」受賞 2010年国連公共サービス賞 「政策策定過程への参加を促す革新的メカニズム」部門第1位 協働化テスト ～日本初！国連公共サービス賞2010年世界1位～ 佐賀県版地方創生モデル！ Sagan Valley構想
当財団と「佐賀県」は「NPO法人ダイヤローグ・ ジャパン・ソサエティ」と佐賀県への進出協定に締結 CSO誘致での連携
CSO誘致での連携 当財団と「佐賀県」は「NPO法人ピースウインズ・ジャパン」 「アジアパシフィックアライアンス・ジャパン」と進出協定 熊本・大分震災復興支援活動で連携！
さがくまの「熊本地震ボランティア」人材バンクに 全国から登録されたボランティアさんを 被災地熊本のピースウインズ・ジャパンの現場へ派遣しました。
「佐賀から元気を送ろうキャンペーン」を通して行っている 救援物資の調達・配送やボランテイアの派遣について マスコミ各社からも大きく取り上げられました。
さがつく支援：1,213,376円 / 337名 （2016年8月3日現在）
■佐賀県NPO支援～約２０団体・ほとんどの誘致団体も！～ 「ふるさとチョイスで佐賀未来創造基金」を応援してください！！ ◎さがつくも約2か月で1400万円超→NPOで10億円！
佐賀の現状と今後
全国的な担い手の減少
佐賀の現状と今後
地方創生 人口流出 社会増減
高齢者の介護 就労支援 まちづくり 障がい者支援 社会的弱者の支援 子育て支援 過疎地域の 活性化 環境負荷の 軽減 地域の情報発信・PR 地域のコミュニティ形成 女性活躍推進 私たちの地域に必要なコト ～課題は増えるばかり～
なぜ市民活動が必要でしょうか ?
“１人１人が地域で活躍し、 応援し合える佐賀へ” 2013年に若者と大御所で寄付集め・仲間集め！ 寄付総額：総額 67,965,297円 / 6,416件 プロボノ：6,996時間 / 337名
わたしたちは、あらゆる人たちが 主体的に地域の未来を担い合うために、必 要な資源を循環させる仕組みをつくり、地 域で支え合う社会の実現に寄与することを 目的としています。 ミッション
県民 企業 ＣＳＯ・個人 佐賀を創る1000人の会 価値創造・社会問題解決! 佐賀未来創造基金 市民コミュニティ財団 佐賀県 第3者 機関 中間支援 組織 支援
①助成・融資（人・モノ・金・情報） ②プログラム開発（多様な寄付集め） ③人材育成（研修・セミナー） ④寄付文化普及 ⑤ボランティア普及啓発 ⑥その他（シェアオフィス・ハウスなど） 各事業
多彩なファンドレイジングを 一緒にチャレンジ！ ポイント １
5万円以上 ～立ち上げ型～ 事例 1
50万円以上 ～会員巻き込み型～ 事例 2
100万円以上 ～イベント巻き込み型～ 事例 3
500万円以上 ～一点突破拡散型～事例 4
「ソーシャルビジネス創生ネットワークさが」 三者共同による支援の 包括化・ワンストップ化 （株）日本政策金融公庫 佐賀支店 （社会的問題解決の金融支援） （一社）市民生活 パートナーズ （起業・基盤強化等の 相談支援） （公財）佐賀未来創造 基...
オンラインで 現場で ⑤ボランティア普及啓発 ～社会参加の「３」をキーワードに官民協働でCSOを応援～ ３秒、３分、３時間で完結するプラスワン light heavy ３ 秒 ３ 分 ３ 時 間 ３ 日 間 ３ 週 間 ３ 年 間 次のステップへ
●３カ月のプラスワン活動 「プロボノSAGAスタイル」 出逢い応援し合える佐賀です！
きょうぎん未来基金（定期預金から構成） クラウドファンディング活用サポートセンター 「クラウドSaga」FAAVO・JapanGiving提携 金融機関との連携
「日本政策金融公庫佐賀支店」ならびに「市民生活パトナーズ」と 社会的な課題解決に取り組むソーシャルビジネスの支援などの連携協定締結 創生ネットさがによる「ソーシャルビジネス総合相談支援センター」を開設。 「創業セミナー・ゼミ」加えて「利子補給制...
■ 日本公庫の取組み 専門家 日本 公庫 金融 機関 行政 支援 組織 市民 ◆ ソーシャルビジネス支援のための連携 行政、金融機関、支援組織、専門 家等が連携・協力することにより ソーシャルビジネスを総合的に支 援！ ・地域金融機関による支援...
佐賀県のソーシャルビジネス支援助成と 融資促進のステップアップと連携（利子補給など） ・SB支援融資のPR・活用 ・SB支援融資＋利子補給＋プロボノ支援 ・地域型CF（例：FAAVO佐賀など）の活用 ・さがつく助成事業活用（例：きょうぎん未来基...
市民社会組織（ＣＳＯ）と行政、企業が集い、これからの地域づくりを語り合う意見交 換会が８月３１日、佐賀市のＴＯＪＩＮ茶屋であった。関係者約５０人がカフェで懇談しな がら、各団体の活動や今後の目標などを話し合った。 公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金（...
全 国 コ ミ ュ ニ テ ィ 財 団 協 会 と は 18のコミュニティ財団が入会。北海道・東北、関東・甲信越、中部・ 北陸、近畿、中国・四国、九州・沖縄の各ブロックの理事。
全国レガシーギフト協会設立！ ～新しいお金の流れ遺贈寄付推進～ ・いぞう寄付の窓口 ・全国７ブロック研修会
法案成立！ 新しいお金の流れ ～休眠預金の活用～
佐賀県CSO誘致推進協議会 ～CSO（NPO/NGO）と社会企業家を佐賀に誘致～ 公益の実現に参画する社会の創造 ～“民”の頑張りで社会変革～ 佐賀の ・ NPO ・ NGO ・ 社会企業家 県外の ・ NPO ・ NGO ・ 社会企業家 （人...
「佐賀さいこう」2016年CSO誘致メンバーとの連携等まとめ ・熊本復興支援事業（ボランティア参加なども） ・ソーシャルイノベーションダイアログ（誘致メンバー連携） ・ふるさと納税徹底研究会・FR研修ｓｄｘｗｚ ・さがつくAWARD２０１６（各...
今、地域が面白い！！ 佐賀はソーシャル 成長産業の集積地へ ～SAGAN VALLEY構想～
佐賀での活動が 人と自団体の活動をつなぎ 支援の輪を広げ 課題解決を促進します。 一緒に佐賀をつくりましょう！
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団

59 views

Published on

日本財団CANPAN・NPOフォーラム
先進地・佐賀に聞く！社会を変える新しい取組みへのチャレンジ
～NPO・NGO誘致を通じて、新しい段階に入った佐賀県の取組みに挑戦しませんか～
2017年1月23日（月）19：00～21：00（開場：18：45）

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

誘致説明会（さがつく&amp;連携事業等紹介）＠日本財団

  1. 1. 佐賀未来創造基金による誘致CSOと 県内CSOの連携・交流について 公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金 代表理事 山田健一郎
  2. 2. ◆自己紹介 1977年佐賀県生・早稲田大学卒・教育系ＮＰＯを経て地元中学・高校教員 中間支援組織職員・役員、佐賀県庁県民協働課へ勤務後、NPO法人さが市民活動サポートセンター 理事長に就任。国連公共サービス部門で世界一の「協働化テスト」では官民協働事務局として携わり ドバイ世界政府サミットに登壇。 2013年より佐賀未来創造基金の設立・運営・代表理事を務める。 ・地域福祉ネットワーク（地域共生ST・宅老所）事務局・地元商店街振興組合副理事長 ・ファンドレイジング協会九州チャプター共同代表・（一社）全国コミュニティ財団協会理事（九州担当） 等 ◆公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金 佐賀県初の市民コミュ二ティ財団。市民からの300万円の寄付により設立、公益財団法人化。 社会資源の地域循環と社会参加・人材育成の仕組みを地域で実践。 初年度1500万円以上の寄付を集め、現在までの寄付総額 67,965,297円 / 6,416件 現在までのプロボノ参加6,996時間 / 337名（2017年1月10日現在） 社会参加を促進。繋がりと感謝を大切に佐賀の仲間と挑戦中！ 志金民の地域循環支援！
  3. 3. 日本初の「国連公共サービス賞」受賞 2010年国連公共サービス賞 「政策策定過程への参加を促す革新的メカニズム」部門第1位 協働化テスト ～日本初！国連公共サービス賞2010年世界1位～ 佐賀県版地方創生モデル！ Sagan Valley構想
  4. 4. 当財団と「佐賀県」は「NPO法人ダイヤローグ・ ジャパン・ソサエティ」と佐賀県への進出協定に締結 CSO誘致での連携
  5. 5. CSO誘致での連携 当財団と「佐賀県」は「NPO法人ピースウインズ・ジャパン」 「アジアパシフィックアライアンス・ジャパン」と進出協定 熊本・大分震災復興支援活動で連携！
  6. 6. さがくまの「熊本地震ボランティア」人材バンクに 全国から登録されたボランティアさんを 被災地熊本のピースウインズ・ジャパンの現場へ派遣しました。
  7. 7. 「佐賀から元気を送ろうキャンペーン」を通して行っている 救援物資の調達・配送やボランテイアの派遣について マスコミ各社からも大きく取り上げられました。
  8. 8. さがつく支援：1,213,376円 / 337名 （2016年8月3日現在）
  9. 9. ■佐賀県NPO支援～約２０団体・ほとんどの誘致団体も！～ 「ふるさとチョイスで佐賀未来創造基金」を応援してください！！ ◎さがつくも約2か月で1400万円超→NPOで10億円！
  10. 10. 佐賀の現状と今後
  11. 11. 全国的な担い手の減少
  12. 12. 佐賀の現状と今後
  13. 13. 地方創生 人口流出 社会増減
  14. 14. 高齢者の介護 就労支援 まちづくり 障がい者支援 社会的弱者の支援 子育て支援 過疎地域の 活性化 環境負荷の 軽減 地域の情報発信・PR 地域のコミュニティ形成 女性活躍推進 私たちの地域に必要なコト ～課題は増えるばかり～
  15. 15. なぜ市民活動が必要でしょうか ?
  16. 16. “１人１人が地域で活躍し、 応援し合える佐賀へ” 2013年に若者と大御所で寄付集め・仲間集め！ 寄付総額：総額 67,965,297円 / 6,416件 プロボノ：6,996時間 / 337名
  17. 17. わたしたちは、あらゆる人たちが 主体的に地域の未来を担い合うために、必 要な資源を循環させる仕組みをつくり、地 域で支え合う社会の実現に寄与することを 目的としています。 ミッション
  18. 18. 県民 企業 ＣＳＯ・個人 佐賀を創る1000人の会 価値創造・社会問題解決! 佐賀未来創造基金 市民コミュニティ財団 佐賀県 第3者 機関 中間支援 組織 支援
  19. 19. ①助成・融資（人・モノ・金・情報） ②プログラム開発（多様な寄付集め） ③人材育成（研修・セミナー） ④寄付文化普及 ⑤ボランティア普及啓発 ⑥その他（シェアオフィス・ハウスなど） 各事業
  20. 20. 多彩なファンドレイジングを 一緒にチャレンジ！ ポイント １
  21. 21. 5万円以上 ～立ち上げ型～ 事例 1
  22. 22. 50万円以上 ～会員巻き込み型～ 事例 2
  23. 23. 100万円以上 ～イベント巻き込み型～ 事例 3
  24. 24. 500万円以上 ～一点突破拡散型～事例 4
  25. 25. 「ソーシャルビジネス創生ネットワークさが」 三者共同による支援の 包括化・ワンストップ化 （株）日本政策金融公庫 佐賀支店 （社会的問題解決の金融支援） （一社）市民生活 パートナーズ （起業・基盤強化等の 相談支援） （公財）佐賀未来創造 基金 （活動・資金調達等の相談 支援） • 起業から推進体制づくり、 運営及び資金調達方法等 まで包括的に学び、相談 できる総合セミナー・相談 会等の定例的開催 総合セミ ナー・相談 会等の開催 • 包括的かつワンストップで 相談できる総合相談窓口 の常設設置 • 基盤強化等のための個別 的支援・フォローも実施 総合相談窓 口の設置 • 日本政策金融公庫の融資 と助成制度との連携によ る包括的資金調達支援の 促進 包括的な資 金調達支援 の促進 ●融資事業：金融機関や士業（専門家）との連携 ～融資やクラウドファンディング等～
  26. 26. オンラインで 現場で ⑤ボランティア普及啓発 ～社会参加の「３」をキーワードに官民協働でCSOを応援～ ３秒、３分、３時間で完結するプラスワン light heavy ３ 秒 ３ 分 ３ 時 間 ３ 日 間 ３ 週 間 ３ 年 間 次のステップへ
  27. 27. ●３カ月のプラスワン活動 「プロボノSAGAスタイル」 出逢い応援し合える佐賀です！
  28. 28. きょうぎん未来基金（定期預金から構成） クラウドファンディング活用サポートセンター 「クラウドSaga」FAAVO・JapanGiving提携 金融機関との連携
  29. 29. 「日本政策金融公庫佐賀支店」ならびに「市民生活パトナーズ」と 社会的な課題解決に取り組むソーシャルビジネスの支援などの連携協定締結 創生ネットさがによる「ソーシャルビジネス総合相談支援センター」を開設。 「創業セミナー・ゼミ」加えて「利子補給制度」や「県内金融機関連絡会議」等 金融機関との連携
  30. 30. ■ 日本公庫の取組み 専門家 日本 公庫 金融 機関 行政 支援 組織 市民 ◆ ソーシャルビジネス支援のための連携 行政、金融機関、支援組織、専門 家等が連携・協力することにより ソーシャルビジネスを総合的に支 援！ ・地域金融機関による支援（佐賀 に密着した地域情報等の活用） ＋ ・日本公庫による支援（全国組織 である広域ネットワークの活用） ↓ ・協調融資による支援！
  31. 31. 佐賀県のソーシャルビジネス支援助成と 融資促進のステップアップと連携（利子補給など） ・SB支援融資のPR・活用 ・SB支援融資＋利子補給＋プロボノ支援 ・地域型CF（例：FAAVO佐賀など）の活用 ・さがつく助成事業活用（例：きょうぎん未来基金） ※連携による段階的かつ多様な資金調達インフラの 提供によるハイブリッドな経営支援体制構築！
  32. 32. 市民社会組織（ＣＳＯ）と行政、企業が集い、これからの地域づくりを語り合う意見交 換会が８月３１日、佐賀市のＴＯＪＩＮ茶屋であった。関係者約５０人がカフェで懇談しな がら、各団体の活動や今後の目標などを話し合った。 公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金（山田健一郎理事長）が、三者の対話を促し、社会 問題解決に向けた連携を図ろうと開催した。 ＣＳＯ１３団体はショートプレゼンテーションを行い、理念の説明や活動報告をした。不 登校など、困難を抱える若者の自立を支援するＮＰＯスチューデント・サポート・フェイス の谷口仁史代表理事は訪問型支援による成果を挙げ、「どんな境遇の子も見捨てず、 誰もが自信を持って暮らせる社会を実現したい」と話した。また、糖尿病患者を支援す るＮＰＯ日本ＩＤＤＭネットワークの大村詠一専務理事は、活動の柱の一つである研究 費助成について「ふるさと納税を活用して集まった寄付金で、５千万円もの援助ができ た」と県のふるさと納税によるＮＰＯ支援の取り組みに感謝した。 プレゼンを終えた参加者らは、食事を取りながら懇談した。山口知事は「ＣＳＯ同士の ネットワークは佐賀の強みになるし、彼らの活動から得られる発見は県の施策につな げられる。こうした機会を積極的に設けていきたい」と話した。（佐賀新聞） ソーシャルイノベーションダイアログ（PWG/誘致推進協議会との連携事業）
  33. 33. 全 国 コ ミ ュ ニ テ ィ 財 団 協 会 と は 18のコミュニティ財団が入会。北海道・東北、関東・甲信越、中部・ 北陸、近畿、中国・四国、九州・沖縄の各ブロックの理事。
  34. 34. 全国レガシーギフト協会設立！ ～新しいお金の流れ遺贈寄付推進～ ・いぞう寄付の窓口 ・全国７ブロック研修会
  35. 35. 法案成立！ 新しいお金の流れ ～休眠預金の活用～
  36. 36. 佐賀県CSO誘致推進協議会 ～CSO（NPO/NGO）と社会企業家を佐賀に誘致～ 公益の実現に参画する社会の創造 ～“民”の頑張りで社会変革～ 佐賀の ・ NPO ・ NGO ・ 社会企業家 県外の ・ NPO ・ NGO ・ 社会企業家 （人材育成、資金調達、佐賀にないサービス等） 情報、経験、ノウハウ 情報、経験、ノウハウ 佐賀県民 の課題解決!! 佐賀県庁 市町 行政 情報、ふるさと納税 雇用補助、NPO誘致 新しい“ひと” の流れ 自発の地域 づくり 協働提案制度 佐賀で “活動” ＝ NGOネットワーク～“災害支援活動” NPOネットワーク～“全国ワーストからの脱却” 例 ＝ 佐賀への非営利セクター進出を 歓迎するネットワーク 代表 大野博之 認定NPO法人地球市民の会 副理事長 副代表 大西 健丞 認定NPO法人ピースウィンズ・ジャパン 代表理事 副代表 山田健一郎 公益財団法人佐賀未来創造基金 代表理事 理事 横尾隆登 NPO法人 Succa Senca 事務局（相談窓口“つなぐ”窓口 公財）佐賀未来創造基金（佐賀市唐人）TEL.0952-26-2228 ・ ・ ・ 財源 事業 組織
  37. 37. 「佐賀さいこう」2016年CSO誘致メンバーとの連携等まとめ ・熊本復興支援事業（ボランティア参加なども） ・ソーシャルイノベーションダイアログ（誘致メンバー連携） ・ふるさと納税徹底研究会・FR研修ｓｄｘｗｚ ・さがつくAWARD２０１６（各地・誘致メンバー交流会等） ・佐賀県CSO誘致推進協議会発足 ・金融機関への融資等紹介 ・コワーキング・シェアハウス等提供（事務所探し） ・冠基金設立・団体設立支援など （ファミリーハウス・薬物依存・高齢者支援等） ・コミュニティ・オーガナイジング研修・FR研修など ・ふるさと納税スタートパック構想
  38. 38. 今、地域が面白い！！ 佐賀はソーシャル 成長産業の集積地へ ～SAGAN VALLEY構想～
  39. 39. 佐賀での活動が 人と自団体の活動をつなぎ 支援の輪を広げ 課題解決を促進します。 一緒に佐賀をつくりましょう！

×