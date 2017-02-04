Cuerno Kudú - #Info @ScoutsEcuador - Edición 6

Informativo scout EDICIÓN #6 Noticias de Diciembre 2016 a Enero 2017 Curso“SafeFromHarm” ¡Se viene el Foro Nacional de jóv...
JamCam2017 ENTREGA DE PLACAS A LAS DELEGACIONES JAMCAM Roberto Freire, Presidente Nacional ASE, Jorge Becerra, Director de...
Grupos Calificados en el mes de Enero ¡Se siguen sumando grupos a nivel nacional! ¡Se siguen sumando grupos a nivel nacion...
JamCam2017 SCOUTS DEL MUNDO VIVIERON CON GRAN ALEGRÍA EL JAMCAM Ecuador, uno de los países de Sudamérica de inigualable d...
Este grandioso encuentro juvenil de scouts permitió compartir gratas experiencias escultistas, aquí se demostró lo que es ...
Asociación de Scouts del Ecuador Dirección de Marketing y Comunicación Telf. +593(2)2266629/ +593(2)2252617 Ext: 23 www.sc...
  1. 1. Informativo scout EDICIÓN #6 Noticias de Diciembre 2016 a Enero 2017 Curso“SafeFromHarm” ¡Se viene el Foro Nacional de jóvenes 2017! Este 11 y 12 de marzo de 2017 se desarrollará el Foro Nacional de Jóvenes. Este espacio juvenil acogerá a más de 300 caminantes y rovers scout de 15 a 24 años. El objetivo de este encuentro es brindar un espacio de opinión, reflexión y proposición que promueva la participación juvenil en diversas áreas de su desarrollo integral y profesional. Los temas abordados en el foro permitirán a los scouts conocer nuevos proyectos e integrarse a los existentes ademas de proponer cambios e ideas que beneficien a la comunidad scout y a la ciudadanía en general. Para más información contáctate con jose.quiroz@scoutsecuador.org o cesar.latorre@scoutsecuador.org. SCOUTS DE PARAGUAY VISITAN ECUADOR Scouts de Paraguay comparten su trabajo, cultura, costumbres y tradiciones en la Provincia de Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas. La Prefectura dio la bienvenida a la delegación scout de Paraguay y del mismo modo agradeció su visita. “Felices de recibir a esta selecta delegación de jóvenes con valores y nobles virtudes” mencionó Andrea Maldonado, Viceprefecta de la provincia. FORMACIÓN Y VOLUNTARIADO El área de Formación y Voluntariado de la Asociación Scout del Ecuador desarrolló el pasado 21 y 22 de enero de 2017, en Ambato, la reunión anual con los Subcomisionados Nacionales de Formación, con el objetivo de informar y coordinar las diversas actividades que se realizarán en el presente año además de plantear métodos competentes que fortalezcan el área.
  2. 2. JamCam2017 ENTREGA DE PLACAS A LAS DELEGACIONES JAMCAM Roberto Freire, Presidente Nacional ASE, Jorge Becerra, Director del JamCam, junto con Eduardo Erazo, Subdirector JamCam, en acto de gratitud hacen la entrega de placas a cada una de las delegaciones que participaron en el 15° Jamboree y 2° Camporee Interamericano Scout realizado en Guayaquil. En este acto de agradecimiento, las 26 delegaciones entregaron obsequios distintivos de su país, los cuales se expondrán en la sede principal de la Asociación Scouts del Ecuador. JAMCAM CON MIRADA ARGENTINA Nada más lindo que poder haber vivido el JamCam Ecuador 2016- 2017, en esta oportunidad, Scouts Argentina estuvo representada por una delegación de más de 160 integrantes entre niños, jóvenes y adultos. Una vez que finalizo formalmente el JamCam, la delegación Argentina continuo con una actividad muy especial que contó con la compañía de los hermanos Scouts de Ecuador y Perú, esta fue en Guayaquil en el Monumento a los Libertadores, Gral. José de San Martin y Gral. Simón Bolívar, en donde los Argentinos dejamos una ofrenda floral al pie del monumento, un acto sencillo y emotivo, donde el Jefe de la Delegación IM Carlos Farina dejo una hermosa frase para rescatar: “Esta es la imagen de la amistad y con la amistad se obtienen grandes logros” Hoy todos los Argentinos que viajaron a Ecuador ya están en sus hogares con sus seres queridos y en el corazón de cada uno de nosotros sigue retumbando la frase de una canción del adiós que cantamos en la clausura “No es más que un hasta luego, no es más que un breve adiós” Autor: Jorge Salerno Scouts de Argentina Condecoraciones, reconocimiento y distinciones Te invitamos a revisar el Reglamento de Condecoraciones, Reconocimientos y Distinciones, el cual ha sido aprobado por el Consejo Nacional y tiene el objetivo el brindar un merecido agradecimiento a personas que con compromiso, de forma altruista y desinteresada logran méritos de carácter extraordinario, siendo una expresión de los valores que promulgamos como Movimiento Scout. ¡Reconoce el trabajo de tus hermanos mayores! Postula a tus hermanos en las diferentes categorías, puedes encontrar más información aquí: http://bit.ly/2k19KMf
  3. 3. Grupos Calificados en el mes de Enero ¡Se siguen sumando grupos a nivel nacional! ¡Se siguen sumando grupos a nivel nacional! Scouts Ecuador Felicita a los grupos: N°1 “Gilwell”del Distrito Scout Imbabura, al Grupo N°1 “Don Bosco”del Distrito Scout Chimborazo, al Grupo N° 7 “Espíritu Santo” y al Grupo N°2 “Flor de Lis Espiritu de Murialdo (FLEM)” del Distrito Scout Tungurahua por haber culminado exitosamente su Proceso de Calificación Grupal. Con estos reconocimientos, el Grupo Scout entra en un proceso de mejoramiento continuo que lo favorece internamente. ¿QUÉ ES UN SCOUT COOPERADOR? Es una persona que tiene espíritu Scout y que quiere contribuir con su aposte a la construcción de un mundo mejor. ¿CÓMO PUEDES OBTENER UN SCOUT COOPERADOR Y BENEFICIARTE A TI Y A TU GRUPO? MUY SENCILLO… Debes conseguir una persona de tu entorno familiar o conocido que le quieras dar la oportunidad de ser Scout Cooperador. ¡En la familia existen muchos¡ Luego de que lo obtengas, debes llevarlo donde tu Jefe de Unidad para que realice la inscripción en el sistema de la Asociación Scouts del Ecuador ASE y le explique mayores detalles. El Scout Cooperador, realizará un depósito o pago de USD 30, que cubren el costo de inscripción anual ASE (USD 15), mientras que el otro 50%, será el valor perteneciente al grupo Scout reflejado en su sistema de manejo económico y disponible para apoyo que el mismo pueda requerir. BENEFICIOS DE GESTIONAR SCOUTS COOPERADORES: Los scouts que logren incorporar más de 2 miembros cooperadores al movimiento serán acreedores de una insignia de colección del año. Los grupos que trabajen en la gestión de Scouts Cooperadores, podrán utilizar los recursos logrados en compra de: Beneficios Scout Cooperador: • Ser un Scout y obtener tu credencial 2017. • Seguro scout 24/7 2017 • Participación en eventos para Scouts Cooperadores. (Según disponibilidad). • Uso de marca Scout. • Posibilidad de comprar productos oficiales provistos en la Tienda Scout. • Descuentos a visitas en lugares turísticos presentando la credencial. • Carta de agradecimiento con la insignia del año. • Aportar para la “Construcción de un Mundo Mejor” • Otros que pudieran seguir en el año. “Tu aporte es importante en el año de la hermandad Scout” • Uniformes. • Artículos de la tienda Scout. • Pago de eventos: Capacitaciones, cursos, talleres, campamentos y demás productos oficiales de la organización. Nota: Te invitamos a estar pendientes de nuevas publicaciones en las cuales comunicaremos nuevos beneficios MiembrosCooperadores cooperadores
  4. 4. JamCam2017 SCOUTS DEL MUNDO VIVIERON CON GRAN ALEGRÍA EL JAMCAM Ecuador, uno de los países de Sudamérica de inigualable diversidad, heredero de una extraordinaria riqueza natural y cultural, fue sede del 15vo Jamboree y 2do Camporee Scout Interamericano 2017 JamCam, que por primera vez se realizó en nuestro país. El parque Samanes de la ciudad de Guayaquil, acogió desde el 27 de diciembre de 2016 hasta el 2 de enero de 2017, a más de 2.500 scouts de 21 países de la Región Interamericana. Adicionalmente, y dado que uno de los valores esenciales del Movimiento Scouts es “La Hermandad Mundial”, se invitó a jóvenes y adultos de Organizaciones Scout Nacionales de otros países, fuera del continente americano; como Corea del Sur, Escocia, Francia, Islandia y Polonia. En total 26 países estuvieron presentes en el JamCam Ecuador 2017 La Organización Mundial del Movimiento Scout mostró su total apoyo al evento. Así mismo, los Ejecutivos de la Oficina Scout Mundial – Región Interamericana sumaron fuerzas -de principio a fin- para el éxito del programa y junto con los organizadores del JamCam, trabajaron en equipo para el bienestar y seguridad de los miles de scouts que visitaban el país de los cuatro mundos. Las autoridades de Ecuador también aportaron para el logro de objetivos del evento, la Presidencia de la República, los Ministerios de Turismo, Educación y Cultura; Empresas publicas y privadas se sumaron a la pasión scouts de “Construir un Mundo mejor” y a través de su incesante apoyo demostraron ser fieles amigos de la hermandad scout. El Equipo Organizador diseñó programas nuevos y especiales del movimiento basado en la promesa y ley scout. El Circuito del Descubrimiento, La Búsqueda de la Pepa de Oro, La Feria de las Naciones, El Show Humorístico y la Teoría de la Risa, La Fiesta de la Evolución de la Música, Ecuador Megadiverso, América y Folklor, El Gran Galápago, Votemos con Ideas, Servicio a la Comunidad, Concierto al Son de las Especies, La Fiesta de Fin de Siglo, Recibimiento del Año Nuevo y demás fueron las actividades más representativas en las cuales todos los scouts participaban con gran entusiasmo. “En este parque Samanes, se encuentran acampando los nuevos líderes de América”. Roberto Freire, Presidente ASE
  5. 5. Este grandioso encuentro juvenil de scouts permitió compartir gratas experiencias escultistas, aquí se demostró lo que es realmente un scout con el espíritu sincero, para dar y recibir alegría, con la mente abierta para aprender muchas cosas nuevas. Scouts de todas partes del continente disfrutaron al máximo las maravillas turísticas de nuestro país. Para Ecuador mega diverso Manta, Salinas, Posorja, Cuenca, Bucay fueron los destinos más representativos de la flora y fauna que los scouts pudieron apreciar y compartir como experiencia única. La Feria de Naciones desarrollada dentro del campamento fue un espacio de interculturalidad. Los scouts de cada país participante en el JamCam compartieron especialidades culinarias, idiomas, costumbres, tradiciones, lugares turísticos, etnias y juegos tradicionales de su país representado. Estos espacios fueron la oportunidad hacer nuevos amigos y compartir con ellos una mágica experiencia llena de aventura, diversión, descubrimiento, aprendizaje, servicio comunitario y confraternidad. La Asociación de Scouts del Ecuador gozó del reconocimiento y confianza de todas las Organizaciones Scouts Nacionales de los países del continente de la Región Interamericana. Se demostró una vez más que los Scouts de Ecuador trabajamos juntos por un Mundo Mejor, eliminamos fronteras y alcanzamos utopías. Este 15vo Jamboree y 2do Camporee Scout Interamericano. Gracias infinitas por llevar el movimiento en el corazón. Un sueño hecho realidad que unió a todo el Continente Americano en una misma pasión: JamCam. Conoce las actividades 2017 que tendrá la Asociación Scouts del Ecuador y las actividades en las que vas a participar. ¡Descarga tu calendario es este sitio web! http://bit.ly/2jb02UL Calendario 2017
  6. 6. Asociación de Scouts del Ecuador Dirección de Marketing y Comunicación Telf. +593(2)2266629/ +593(2)2252617 Ext: 23 www.scoutsecuador.org Av. América N35 101 y Mañosca Quito - Ecuador /scoutsecuador /Scoutsecuador comunicaciones@scoutsecuador.org ENTRETENIMIENTO “TU QUIERES GANAR”, VEN Y PARTICIPA El programa de entretenimiento “Tu quieres ganar”, transmitido de lunes a viernes a las 17h00 por RTU, canal 42, invita a todos los Scouts a participar en este espacio (en una programación en vivo), donde los jóvenes demuestran sus habilidades y destrezas en las actividades del programa. La intensión de esta invitación es compartir el movimiento scout en un espacio de diversión y conocimiento. Si deseas más información o participar con tu grupo escríbenos a comunicaciones@scoutsecuador.org ORACIÓN SCOUT Señor, enseñame a ser generoso, a servirte como tú lo mereces, a dar sin medida, a trabajar sin descanso, a combatir sin temor a las heridas, y a no buscar mayor recompensa, que el saber que hago tú santa voluntad.

