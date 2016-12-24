1 Curriculum Vitae Bin SONG PhD Candidate of Religious Studies Master of Sacred Theology PhD of Western Philosophy 580 Com...
2 Religion’ (RN 101), ‘World Religions: East’ (RN201) 07/2009-05/2013 Assistant Professor of Western Philosophy and Philos...
3 http://www.njtianli.com/tianlishuyuan/200.html Honors and Awards 09/2015-05/2017 Teaching Fellowship, Graduate Division ...
4 Maria Rosa Antognazza, Leibniz An Intellectual Biography, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2009. Blog: I am a colu...
5 "The Cartesian Circle and the Principle for the Certainty of Knowledge" (in Chinese), Review of Phenomenology and Philos...
6 Reviewer: I am a reviewer for the Journal of Cultural and Religious Studies (http://www.davidpublisher.org/index.php/Hom...
7 "Review of Liu Shu-Hsien's Research on the Religiosity of Confucianism" (in Chinese), Harvard Chinese Culture Workshop, ...
Curriculum Vitae of Bin SONG 12:24:2016

  1. 1. 1 Curriculum Vitae Bin SONG PhD Candidate of Religious Studies Master of Sacred Theology PhD of Western Philosophy 580 Commonwealth Ave. #1006, Boston, MA 02215 MP: 01-7027243171 binsong1981@gmail.com binsong@bu.edu Education 09/2014- PhD Candidate of Religious Studies Graduate Division of Religious Studies, Boston University Expertise on religion, philosophy, and theology. 01/2013-05/2014 School of Theology in Boston University Master of Sacred Theology 08/2011-01/2013 Harvard-Yenching Visiting Fellow. (Special non-degree graduate student in Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University) 03-05/2010 Institute of Scholastic Philosophy FUJEN Catholic University Taiwan, China (Student in a series of advanced courses on Scholastic Philosophy and Medieval Christianity) 09/1999-06/2009 College of Philosophy Nankai University, Tianjin, China June, 2009; awarded PhD of Western Philosophy June, 2003; awarded Bachelor of Philosophy 10/2007-10/2008 Center for Cartesian Researches Department of Philosophy and Sociology University of Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV) Paris, France (Dissertation research on the cartesian metaphysics and science) 07-08/2006 Philosophy Summer School in China: China Britain and America. Renmin University of China, Beijing (Student in a series of English courses on Kant which are given by distinguished British and American professors) Employment 09/2015 - Teaching Fellow for Graduate Division of Religious Studies, Boston University ‘Introduction to the Bible’ (RN 101), ‘Death and Immortality’ (RN 106), ‘Introduction to 1
  2. 2. 2 Religion’ (RN 101), ‘World Religions: East’ (RN201) 07/2009-05/2013 Assistant Professor of Western Philosophy and Philosophy of Science College of Philosophy Nankai University, Tianjin, China Graduate Courses: ‘Philosophy of Science’, ‘Lectures on Western Philosophy: Descartes, Kant, Heidegger’. Undergraduate Courses: ‘Introduction to Philosophy of Science’, ‘History of Physics’, ‘History of the Culture of Sciences and Technology’. For this tenure, I also work as a spiritual counsellor for undergraduate students. 06/2004-01/2007 Part-time Lecturer of English, College of Adult Education Hebei University of Technology Tianjin, China 10/2002-03/2003 Interim Journalist China Reading Weekly（《中华读书报》） The Press Group of Guangming Daily Beijing, China Volunteer and Social Service 09/2014- The founder and president of Boston University Confucian Association (BUCA). Please refer to www.bostonconfucianism.org to see its activities. Highlighted Activities include: 2016 Sep. 28th, Annual Lecture Series: Prof. Tongdong Bai, ‘A Confucian New Tianxia Model and Its Superiority to the Nation- State & Liberal Models.’ 2016 Fall, weekly dinner and reading on The Analects 2016 Summer, the first Ruist (Confucian) ‘Friends from Afar’ Retreat in North America. 2016 spring, weekly lunch and reading on The Centrality and Ordinariness (Zhong Yong). 2015 Fall, weekly lunch and reading on The Great Learning. 2015 Summer, a course of Ru meditation and a course of Taiji martial art. 2015 Spring, weekly lunch and reading on The Mencius. 2014 Fall, weekly lunch and reading on The Book of Changes. Its main activities are reported by Guang Ming Daily (光明日报) on Aug.15th/2016 in an article called “The Recent Boston Confucianism”: http://epaper.gmw.cn/gmrb/html/ 2016-08/15/nw.D110000gmrb_20160815_1-16.htm 11/2015- Administrator of the Facebook Group: ‘Friends from Afar - a Confucianism Group’ 06/2016- Founding Member of the non-profit organization: ‘American Ruist Association’ (ARA): http://ruistassociation.org/ 12/2016 - Advisor of Traditional Chinese Culture中國傳統文化顧問, the Ruist Academy of Nei Jiang 內江書院, Neijiang Tianli International School內江天立國際學校, Sichuan, China. 2
  3. 3. 3 http://www.njtianli.com/tianlishuyuan/200.html Honors and Awards 09/2015-05/2017 Teaching Fellowship, Graduate Division of Religious Studies, Boston University. 09/2014-05/2015 Dean Fellowship, Graduate Division of Religious Studies, Boston University. 10/2013 2013-4 Graduate Fellowship from Hing Wah Cheung Fellowhip Fund for Chinese Students in Boston University. 01/2013 Scholarship for Graduate Students of Religious Studies, awarded by the Master of Jue-Zhen, Chief-editor for the Forum of Buddhism in the World, Hong Kong, China. 01/2013 Scholarship for Graduate Students of Religious Studies, awarded by the Thousand Buddha Temple, Quincy, MA, U.S. 08/2011 Harvard-Yenching Visiting Fellowship. 03/2011 Scholarship awarded by the Daofeng Institute of Sino-Christian Studies (道风山汉语基督教 文化研究所, Hong Kong, China) for a three-month religious research in Hong Kong. 03/2010 Fellowship awarded by the Institute of Scholastic Philosophy in FUJEN Catholic University (天主教辅仁大学士林哲学研究中心, Taiwan, China) for a series of advanced courses on Scholastic Philosophy. 06/2009 Prize for Excellent Dissertation Nankai University 10/2007 Fellowship awarded by “China Scholarship Council” for a yearly dissertation research as a visiting student in the University of Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV), France. 08/2006 Fellowship and a grade of Distinction awarded by the 2006 session of "Philosophy Summer school in China: China Britain America" (Kantian Philosophy, Beijing). Publication Book: Descartes’s Mechanical Philosophy——from the Perspectives of Metaphysics and Physics (in Chinese), Beijing: China Social Sciences Press, 2012. Thesis: “Confucian Sacred Canopy in Yijing”, master thesis for S.T.M in the School of Theology at Boston University, advised by Prof. John Berthrong and Prof. Robert Neville, published in ProQuest, accessed 2015/01, http://gradworks.umi.com/15/58/1558158.html. Translation: 莱布尼茨传记，北京：中国人民大学出版社, 2015年4月. Leibniz An Intellectual Biography (in Chinese), Beijing: Press of Renmin University in China, April 2015. The original book is: 3
  4. 4. 4 Maria Rosa Antognazza, Leibniz An Intellectual Biography, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2009. Blog: I am a columnist of Ruism (Confucianism) in Huffington Post: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bin- song/ I publish academic, popular and translation articles about Ruism here from Dec. 2015. Highlighted articles include: “Is Confucius a Confucian?” http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bin-song/a-catechism-of- confuciani_6_b_9178068.html. It is discussed in the blog of Chinese Philosophy: “Warp, Weft and Way”: http://warpweftandway.com/should-instead-confucianism/. It is introduced and republished in Pagan News Beagle: Faithful Friday, March 11/2016: http://witchesandpagans.com/signs-and-portents/ pagan-news-beagle-faithful-friday-march-11.html “Ancestor Devotion (祭祖)” http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bin-song/a-catechism-of- ruism_b_9586304.html. It is introduced and republished by Pagan News Beagle: Faithful Friday, March 25/2016: http://witchesandpagans.com/signs-and-portents/pagan-news-beagle-faithful-friday- march-25.html. “Dynamic Harmony (和, he) as a Principle of Civil Disobedience”, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ bin-song/a-catechism-of-ruism-conf_2_b_10449592.html. It is introduced and republished by Pagan News Beagle: Faithful Friday, July 29/2016: http://witchesandpagans.com/signs-and-portents/pagan- news-beagle-faithful-friday-july-29.html “A Chart of Ruist (Confucian) Virtues”, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bin-song/a-catechism-of- ruism-conf_4_b_11607540.html. It is introduced and republished at Confucian Weekly Bulletin, Australia, Sep. 1st, 2016: https://confucianweekly.com/2016/09/01/a-chart-of-ruist-confucian-virtues/ “Voting with Their Feet: How Early Ruism (Confucianism) Conceived of the Relationship Between the State and its Citizens”, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bin-song/voting-with-their-feet- ho_b_12599122.html. It is introduced and republished at Confucian Weekly Bulletin, Australia, Nov. 3rd, 2016: https://confucianweekly.com/2016/11/03/voting-with-their-feet-how-early-ruism- confucianism-conceived-of-the-relationship-between-the-state-and-its-citizens/. It is introduced and republished at Pagan News Beagle: Faithful Friday, Nov. 4th, 2016: http://witchesandpagans.com/ signs-and-portents/pagan-news-beagle-faithful-friday-november-4.html. Journal-Articles and Book-Chapters: “‘Three Sacrificial Rituals’ (三祭) and the Practicability of Ruist (Confucian) Philosophy”, in the APA (American Philosophical Association) Newsletter on Asian and Asian-American Philosophers and Philosophies, Sep. 2017. Forthcoming. “The Confucian Philosophy of Education in Hexagram ‘Meng’ (Shrouded) of the Yijing”, in Confucianism Reconsidered: Insights for American and Chinese Education in the 21st Century, edited by Xiufeng Liu and Wen Ma. New York: SUNY Press, 2017. Forthcoming. “Political Mysticism and Political Theology of Dorothee Sölle”, Studies in Spirituality, vol. 26, 2016: pp. 331-344. 4
  5. 5. 5 "The Cartesian Circle and the Principle for the Certainty of Knowledge" (in Chinese), Review of Phenomenology and Philosophy in China, No. 15, 2014. "The Affectivity between Heaven (Tian) and Humans, One Thread to Run Through — an Interpretation of the Happiness of Confucius and Yan Hui in the Perspective of Phenomenology" (in Chinese), New Asia Journal, 2012, No.13, pp.43-47. “An Interaction between Christianity and Science in the Epoch of Modern Scientific Revolution — Marin Mersenne as an example” (in Chinese), Research of Dialectics of nature, No. 9, 2012, pp. 102-107. "Being Self-Determined and Obeying the Nature — an Exposition of Descartes's Ethics " (in Chinese), Journal of Tianjin University (Social Sciences), No.3, 2011, pp.102-106. “Descartes’s ‘Hyperbolic Doubt’ as the Origin of the Phenomenological Concept ‘Intentionality’” (in Chinese), Modern Philosophy, No.2, 2011, pp. 72-78. "Why does Modern Science Originate from the West?" (in Chinese), Newspaper of China Social Sciences, 02/17/2011, pp.12. “Metaphor Rooted in Human World and Logic of Classification: Essential Elements in the System of Aristotelian Natural Philosophy” (in Chinese), Newspaper of China Social Sciences, 04/01/2010, pp. 11. “Dichotomy of Soul and Body: an Evil Flower in Human Language” (in Chinese), Newspaper of China Social Sciences, 11/03/2010, pp.5. “Persistent Explanation with Causality – Essay on Vygotsky’s Theory of Passion” (in Chinese), Second author, Journal of Dialectics of Nature, No 3, 2009, pp.7-13. “The Concepts of ‘Cause’ and ‘Movement’ in the Physics of Aristotle – from the Perspective of Kuhn” (in Chinese), Modern Philosophy, No.5, 2008, pp.81-87. “Hume Elements in William James’ View of Truth” (in Chinese), Modern Philosophy, No.2, 2006, pp. 72-77. “The Indivisible Intuition – an Elementary Analysis on Kant’s Philosophy of Mathematics” (in Chinese), Journal of Jimei University (Philosophy and Social Sciences), Vol.9, No.4, Dec., 2006, p11-17. “Analogy and Model – Metaphor in the Discovery of Universal Gravitation” (in Chinese), Journal of Yantai University (Philosophy and Social Sciences), Vol.19, 2006, pp.33-35. Book Review: A book review on John Chittister, The Monastery of the Heart: An Invitation to a Meaningful Life. (Bluebridge, 2011), published in the website of “Monasteries of the Heart, a New Movement for a New World”, accessed on 10/24/2014, https:// www.monasteriesoftheheart.org/books/monastery-heart. This review is discussed and recommended in Old Monk’s Journal, Entry 23 (2014), accessed on 10/24/2014, https://www.monasteriesoftheheart.org/old-monk's-journal/journal-entry-23. 5
  6. 6. 6 Reviewer: I am a reviewer for the Journal of Cultural and Religious Studies (http://www.davidpublisher.org/index.php/Home/Journal/detail? journalid=42&jx=CRS&cont=reviewers) Presentations in Conferences and Workshops: “Methodology of Comparative Theology/Religion in the Context of Christian/Ruist (Confucian) Dialogue”, Pre-AAR Session “Map Versus Terrain” organized by The Journal for Interreligious and Intercultural Theology (American Academy of Religion session number: M18-209), San Antonio, TX, Nov. 18, 2016. “Methodology of Comparative Theology/Religion/Philosophy in the Context of Christian/Ruist (Confucian) Dialogue”, the 5th Annual Northeast Conference on Chinese Thought, University of Bridgeport, CT, Nov. 5-6, 2016. “ ‘Five Cardinal Human Relationships’, ‘Three Guides’ and ‘Five Constant Virtues’ - Ruism’s view of ‘Equality’ in Comparison to Christianity” (in Chinese), the 2016 Annual Academic Conference of “Christianity and China”: “Religion and Equality”, Chinese Christian Scholars Association in North America, Lexington, MA, July 15, 2016. Chair/Coordinator for the Panel “Religious Expressions and Encounters: Crossing New Boundaries of Public Space”, Conference on Religious Diversity: Conflict, Cooperation, and Creolization, Boston University, Nov. 14, 2015. "A Misguided Form of Holism and Ultimate Concern - The Re-institutionalization of Contemporary Confucianism", 2015 Northeast Conference on Chinese Thought, Southern Connecticut State University, Connecticut, November 7-8th/2015. "Shengsheng: A Key Phrase to Understand the Religiosity of Confucianism", the Religion as Creativity Symposium, Miami University (Oxford, OH), October 2-4th/2015. “Political Mysticism and Political Theology of Dorothee Soelle”, the 2015 NEMAAR (New England- Maritimes Religion) Conference, Boston College, March 21st, 2015. “Confucian Sacred Canopy in the Yijing”, 2014 Northeast Conference on Chinese Thought, Central Connecticut State University, Nov. 8-9, 2014. “The Confucian Philosophy of Education in Hexagram ‘Meng’ (Shrouded) of Yijing”, International Conference on Confucianism and Education, University at Buffalo, Oct. 17-19, 2014. “The Confucian Sacred Canopy in the Yijing”, Comparative Doctoral Colloquium, Harvard Divinity School, 10/06/2014. “The Pitfall and Direction of the Modernization in China from a Confucian Perspective”, Conference of “Pluralism in the Mind and Politics: How individuals and Societies Cope with Deep Diversities” organized by Peter Berger, the Institute on Culture, Religions and World Affairs, Boston University, 11-13th of April, 2013. “What is transcendent in Confucianism?”, Workshop of Harvard-Yenching Visiting Fellows, Harvard- Yenching Institute, 10/12/2012. 6
  7. 7. 7 "Review of Liu Shu-Hsien's Research on the Religiosity of Confucianism" (in Chinese), Harvard Chinese Culture Workshop, Department of Languages and Cultures of East Asia in Harvard University, 05/17/2012 "Religion, Morality and Politics in the Public and Private domains" (in Chinese), Symposium of Spiritual Life and Ethical Practice, Jamica Plain (MA): Ning Rong Happy Home, 02/18/2012. Its summary can be seen here: http://www.ccsana.org/ccsana/conference/reading_seminar/8_5_21.html. "Schleiermacher and His Teachings Relevant to the Probe into the Religiosity of Confucianism", Workshop of Harvard-Yenching Visiting Fellows, Harvard-Yenching Institute, 02/11/2012. "An Introduction into a Research on the Religious Experience Implied by the Confucianism and the Daoism before Qin-Dynasty in China –– in the Existential-Phenomenological Horizon", Workshop of Harvard-Yenching Visiting Fellows, Harvard-Yenching Institute, 10/30/2011. "Cartesian Circle and the Principle of Certainty of Knowledge" (in Chinese), Symposium of Phenomenology and Contemporary Theology (the 15th Annual Meeting of the Society of Phenomenology in China), Shanghai: Tongji University, 10/8-11/2010. “An Investigation on the Nature of Belief – through seeing to the dispute on truth between William James and Bertrand Russell” (in Chinese), Symposium of Philosophy in China, Beijing: Academy of Social Sciences of China, 07/2004. Invited Public Attendances, Talks and Interviews: Invited Classroom Lecture, ‘Introduction to Ruism’, for the course ‘Introduction to Religion (RN101)’, Boston University, Nov. 22, 2016. VIP Guest, 10th Anniversary Celebration, Confucius Institute at Umass Boston, Oct. 11th, 2016. Invited Speaker on the topic of ‘Ruist (Confucian) Education’, the Third Annual Conference for the Sino-American Educational Research Association (S-AERA), Kunshan, P.R. China, July 9-10th, 2016. Interview on the topic of ‘Educational Institutions and Creativity’ (in Chinese), Global Village Education Forum, The Sino-American Educational Research Association (S-AERA), April. 24th, 2015: http://www.s-aera.com/56-song-bin.html Interview on the topic of ‘Introduction to Boston University Confucian Association’, Amber of BUTV 10, Nov. 8th, 2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-OwEYOlakM Languages: Mandarin Chinese (Speaking & Writing & Reading) English (Speaking & Writing & Reading) Classical Chinese (Reading&Writing) French (Reading & Basic Speaking) German (Basic Reading) 7
