bp updated cv

  1. 1. BINOD KUMAR PATEL 2nd Industrial City Dammam (Saudi Arabia) Phone: +966-571675748, +91-9718626140 E-mail - binodpatel.10@gmail.com , Skype - binod.patel3 09 years of experience in Maintenance, Installation & Commissioning of Mechanical Systems Maintenance Troubleshooting  Operational Efficiency  Resource Planning & Optimization • Controlling the execution and monitoring of planed Preventive Maintenance as per SOP to assure mechanical system reliability and reduction in cost of all utility.  Experience Details:  Presently Working With M/s Montajat Pharmaceuticals Co.Ltd. Dammam (Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia) As a Sr.Officer Engineering Department. W.E.F 20 June 2014 to Till Date.  Worked With M/s Glaxo SmithKline Consumer HealthCare Ltd. Sonepat (Haryana) As a Junior Officer in Process Maint.Department W.E.F 01 March 2013 To 02 June 2014 An UK Based Multinational Company involved in the manufacturing of Horlicks, Boost other food & Pharma Product.  Worked with M/s STERILE INDIA PVT. LTD (APIs Manufacturing) kundali, Sonepat (Haryana) as a Sr.Mechanical Technician in Engineering Department W.E.F 09 June 2012 To 01March 2013  Worked with M/s. PANACEA BIOTEC LTD (Vaccine Formulation Plant) Okhla New Delhi as a Mech.Technician.in Engineering Department.W.E.F 25 Jan.2010 To 08 June 2012.  Worked with M/s. ALBERT DAVID LTD (Drugs Manufacturing), B-12, and 13 Meerut Road, Ghaziabad (up) as maint. fitter in Engineering Department W.E.F 18/03/2007 to 20/01/2010  Apprenticeship training with M/s UNIVERSAL GLASS LTD, (a unit of Jagatjit Industries Ltd) Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (U.P)
  2. 2.  Process Equipments: Responsible for Machine Dismantling& Assembling work during Break down As well As Machine Part Replacement. • Bottle Pack Machine - (Blow Fill Seal Systems) • 360-055,360- 021,360,624 LVP& SVP Mould Cavity 8,12,16,20 (Make- Rommelag Germany & Weiler USA) Cap Welding M/c, Diffleser  INJECTION PROCESSING MACHINE • Full Rotary Vial washing , Vial Filling, Bunging, Sealing M/c Batch Coding M/c., Depyrogenting Tunnel • Autoclave-HPHV, Dry Heat Sterilizers • Mixing Vessels, CIP&SIP Systems, • Labeling M/c,(Maharshi ) • (Make-Groninger, Petals, Klenzaids, Pharmalab, Machine Fabric)  LIQUID PROCESSING MACHINE • Bottle Unscrambler M/c. • Automatic Gravity Type/Injection type Thick Liquid Filling M/c. • Full Automatic Vertical Lid-Revolver M/c. • Full Automatic Swing Cap-Spinner M/c. • Automatic Carton Erector M/c. • Leveling M/c (Double Side level) • MAKE-(Jiangsu Jintan Zhufeng Packing machinery co. ltd CHINA.  POWDER PROCESSING MACHINE • Multi Mill, Blenders, Reactors, Crystallizers,Lyophlizer,Vacuum Tray Dryer • Spray Dryer, Vacuum Band Dryers, Atomizer, Silo(Make-Alfa Laval) • Quardble Effect Evaporator, Multi Effect Evaporator • Sachet Filling Machine, • Powder Filling M/c • All Types of Conveyors, Pulley V-Belts, Gearbox, • Maintaining Class A, B, C, D Area in Facilities. • Maintaining the day by day report and Change over the Moulds 100ml -1000ml parts. According production planning..  Utility Equipment: Maintenance of mechanical systems. • Air Compressors – Reciprocating, Screw. • D.G.Sets – Capacities-608, 500, 1000 kva. • Steam Boiler- 1250,850, 600 kg/hrs. Water tubes oil Fired. • HVAC Systems- AHU, Cooling Tower, Chiller Unit.
  3. 3. • All Types of Water Pumps, Vacuum Pumps & Gearbox, Valve.  Strength: • High sense of Responsibility. • Positive about Learning & Thinking. Innovative and hardworking. • Always willing to learn more and more as well as to do some exciting Work  Technical & Educational Qualification • Completed Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. From JRN. RVD University Udaipur (Rajasthan) in 2012. • Completed Govt.ITI (Ghaziabad) in Trade Of Mill Wright Maintenance Mechanics (2006) • 10+2(intermediate) Passed from Bihar council, Patna in the year 04. • 10th Passed from Bihar Board Patna in the year 2001.  Computer skill : • ForexSystem, MS Office,  Passport details • Passport no. : H 3478936 • Date Expiry - : 12/02/2019  Personal Profile : Name : Binod Kumar Patel Father’s Name : Shri Sudesh Singh Date of birth : 10 Feb 1986 Marital Status : married Language Known : Hindi & English Permanent Address : Vill+Post – Nandpur Amwari, P.s- Raghunathpur Distt – Siwan 841231 BIHAR (INDIA) DECLARATION Hereby I declare that all the information given here is true to the best of my knowledge. • Date :- 01 Feb.2017 • Place :- Saudi Arabia (BINOD KUMAR PATEL)

