1 BINESH. M. R Mobile: +971-554650970 (UAE) +91-9496993311 (INDIA) E-mail: bineshmripu@gmail.com CAREER SUMMARY  Over 13 ...
2 Description : Great Eastern is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. With over...
3 in work assignments such as program code. Conduct routine quality assurance activities such as peer reviews. Actively pa...
4 documented. Ensuring end-user satisfaction and new requirements are met in a timely manner within the cost projection an...
5 The Claims management system mainly deals with Claims. The system also can handle insurance for any other type of equipm...
6 PERSONAL DETAILS  Age : 38.  Sex : Male.  Date of birth : 14–05–1978.  Father’s Name : K.Madhuripu.  Nationality : ...
Binesh_Resume_23122016

  1. 1. 1 BINESH. M. R Mobile: +971-554650970 (UAE) +91-9496993311 (INDIA) E-mail: bineshmripu@gmail.com CAREER SUMMARY  Over 13 years of experience in SDLC includes Planning, Requirement gathering, Analysis, Design, Development, Production Support, System Analysis, Implementation, Operat ions and Maintenance of various projects in AS/400 platform.  Results oriented with strengths in leadership and interpersonal skills.  Committed, dynamic and optimistic with ability to provide innovative solutions.  Excellent analytical capabilities, self-motivated and a quick learner.  Ability to solve the critical or high priority issue independently.  Delivers results on target, with efficient processing, increased productivity, data integrity, and User satisfaction. SKILLS SUMMARY Operating System : OS/400 Languages : ILECOBOL, COBOL/400, COBOL/36, RPG/400, RPGLE, CLP, CLLE, OCL36. Database : DB2/400. Tools : ALDON, CONTROL-M, Implementer, iSeries Navigator, SQL/400, SEU, SDA, DFU, DBU, SMART/400, LIFE/ASIA. EDUCATION Title : Master of Computer Applications. University : Madurai Kamaraj University. Year/Duration : 1999 – 2002 Grade/Division : FIRST CLASS (70%) Title : Bachelor of Science in Electronics. University : The University of Kerala. Year/Duration : 1995 - 1998 Grade/Division : FIRST CLASS (71 %) EXPERIENCE HIGHLIGHTS 1. Kelly Services, Singapore. Project : LIS. Client : Great Eastern Life Insurance, Singapore Period : August 2015 To November 2016. Role : Senior Application Consultant. Team size : 12. Environment : AS/400, COBOL/400, CL/400, SQL/400. Database : DB2/400. Tools : SMART400, LIFE/ASIA, ALDON, iSeries Navigator. Domain : Life Insurance.
  2. 2. 2 Description : Great Eastern is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. With over S$60 billion in assets and around 4.7 million policyholders, we have three successful distribution channels - a tied agency force, bancassurance, and a financial advisory firm, Great Eastern Financial Advisers. The Group also operates in Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei and has a joint venture in China as well as a representative office in Myanmar. Great Eastern is a subsidiary of OCBC Bank, the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets. It is one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with an 'Aa1' rating from Moody's. Recognized for its financial strength and stability, OCBC Bank has been ranked Asian’s strongest bank and among the world’s five strongest banks by Bloomberg Markets for five consecutive years since the ranking’s inception in 2011. Responsibilities : Work mainly involves in analysis of production problems and providing solutions. Exception handling, problem investigations, data fixes, program fixes, test plan. Research and analysis of existing systems program requirements and assists in preparing documentation to change existing programs. Perform data analysis to support internal and external project needs. Design basic programs for projects or enhancements to existing programs. Perform Unit testing by preparing test data, running tests and evaluating results, develops screen tests and debugging problems. Develop test plans to verify logic of new or modified programs and create basic documentation in work assignments such as program code. Conduct routine quality assurance activities such as peer reviews. 2. HCL AXON, Malaysia. Project : Migration of LIFECOMM to LIFE/ASIA (CSC Product). Client : AIA Malaysia. Period : December 2014 To August 2015. Role : Technical Leader. Team size : 15. Environment : AS/400, COBOL/400, SMART400, SQL/400. Database : DB2/400. Tools : SMART400, LIFE/ASIA, iSeries Navigator. Domain : Life Insurance. Description : This project is mainly focusing on the migration of LIFECOMM, the current platform used by AIA Malaysia to the CSC product, LIFE/ASIA. LIFE/ASIA is the most recognized on-line, real-time life administration system in Asia which can be proved by implementation of LIFE/ASIA in various customers. It supports traditional life insurance-whole life, annuity, term life Investment linked / general life-lump-sum Premium, basic premium, annuity-deferred, additional-annual renewals, premium waiver and medical. CSC’s operations in Asia have successfully transitioned processes, applications and hardware for more than 100 companies. CSC’s client - centric approach ensures a fast transition of multiple applications with minimal disruptions. Responsibilities : Responsible for the modification of company products to meet the needs of the client. Research and analysis of existing systems program requirements and assists in preparing documentation to change existing programs. Perform data analysis to support internal and external project needs. Design basic programs for projects or enhancements to existing programs. Perform Unit testing by preparing test data, running tests and evaluating results, develops screen tests and debugging problems. Develop test plans to verify logic of new or modified programs and create basic documentation
  3. 3. 3 in work assignments such as program code. Conduct routine quality assurance activities such as peer reviews. Actively participated in the implementation of VAT structure in AIA Malaysia. 3. Mphasis an HP company, Mumbai. Project : OLAS (Ordinary Life Administration System). Client : TATA AIA. Period : March 2012 To September 2014. Role : IT Consultant - Lead. Team size : 6. Environment : AS/400, COBOL/400, ILECOBOL, RPG/400, RPGLE, CL/400, SQL/400. Database : DB2/400. Tools : ALDON. Domain : Life Insurance. Description : The Tata AIA life Insurance company Limited is 74:26 joint ventures between Tata Group & American International Group USA. The company provides all types of life insurance products to individuals as well as corporate. The Company is the leading Insurance service provider in India. Ordinary Life Administration System (OLAS) is one of their successful systems which deal with the Individual life insurance and helps in administrating of all type of policies like Traditional, ULIP, etc. OLAS system helps in administrating of all Life policies and provides the functions like Policy Administration, Premium Collection, Billing, Calculation of Agent commission, Generation of account entries, Policy anniversary and NFO processing, Policy refund, Agent/Agency performance, customer letter. OLAS forms the structural backbone for various departments of TATA AIA life insurance Company. OLAS, kind of acts as reservoir of information (back end), the information is fed in from the front end via NBA (New Business front end Application). NBA is under the U&I Department and all information about a life application goes in through the NBA and after that the MIS process at the End Of Day and the data is captured in OLAS. Hence for any kind of history revival of a particular case or any changes, that a policyholder wants, is done through OLAS. Responsibilities : Worked as Senior Technical Consultant in Product development team for OLAS development and maintenance. Business sends the product spec for new product to be launch. We go through Specs and design accordingly as per the product features and the impact on different systems like (PMCL, CSO, NBFE, OLAS, ULS, ULTOP, CAMS, SIS). As per the extracted requirement, condition and time frame the changes to be sorted; on totaling criteria the programs are developed. It includes Data set up for new product, creation of new programs and modification of existing programs like batch programs, online programs, Screen and Interface file generations and modification on business request and needs. Often sits with customer for the designing of new products and to provide design suggestions as required. Then, prepare the business requirement documents and that would help us to develop the Functional/Technical Specifications. Distribute the tasks among team members. Preparation of effective test cases to facilitate testing based on the User requirements. Responsible for the accuracy of program logic in accordance to business requirements. Abide to clients programming/coding standards. Perform unit testing and integration testing of all the assigned modules. Ensure the necessary changes are implemented and correctly
  4. 4. 4 documented. Ensuring end-user satisfaction and new requirements are met in a timely manner within the cost projection and with quality. Implement the functional and technical initiatives that have improved the qualit y and efficiency of the team. Understanding Business requirements and deliver projects on time with accuracy by interacting with the Business Support Team to conceptualize new products. Make sure the implementation of new enhancements, release or any changes in the existing functionality of the systems is as per business requirements. Mentoring new associates and providing effective training to make them more productive. 4. Xchanging, Bangalore Project : Phoenix 1.0 Client : CISGI (Cambridge Integrated Services). Period : March 2009 – March 2012. Role : Senior Software Engineer. Team size : 5. Environment : AS/400, COBOL/400, COBOL36, RPG/400, RPGLE, CL/400, SQL/400. Database : DB2/400. Tools : Control-M Domain : Insurance Description : CISGI is a leading insurance TPA (Third Party Administrator) primarily focusing on insurance domain and provide software solution for different clients. Responsibilities : Need to interact with the customer on design related issues and to provide design suggestions to the team in design and build phases. Review the design produced by the team to ensure the design meets functional requirements. Develop Technical/Functional Specifications. Unit Test Plan based on the User requirements. Responsible for the accuracy of program logic in accordance to the business requirements. Abide to the client’s programming/coding standards. Test and debug programs. Ensure the necessary changes are implemented and correctly documented. Participate in Production Support and provide effective solutions. Exception handling, problem investigations, data fixes, program fixes, test plan, user guides etc. has to be covered. Provide the analysis document that has to be understandable by the client about the real cause of the issue. Assist in User Support during and post implementation. Perform technical support tasks such as backup/restore and code move. 5. IBM GLOBAL SERVICES INDIA Pvt Ltd., Pune. Project : HCM - Hertz Claims Management. (Development, Maintenance and Support). Client : HERTZ, U.S.A. Period : July 2007 – March 2009. Role : Senior Software Engineer. Team size : 8. Environment : AS/400, COBOL/400, ILECOBOL, CL/400, SQL/400. Database : DB2/400. Tools : Implementer/400. Domain : Insurance. Description : Hertz Corporation is a fully owned subsidiary of Ford Motors Corporation. Hertz Claim Management, a subsidiary of the Hertz Corporation, is a property-casualty claims administrator (known in insurance industry as a TPA [Third Party Administration] that handles the settlement of insurance claims on behalf of insurance companies and self-insured organizations.
  5. 5. 5 The Claims management system mainly deals with Claims. The system also can handle insurance for any other type of equipments and other liability insurance but the volume is negligible w.r.t to cars insurance claims. The major volume is from the Rental Agreements only and the balance volume is from processing external clients. The system starts with a creation of policy flows thru various stages of processing and ends at the stage of settling the claims or subrogation and salvages against reported cases. The claims charges collected or the amount collected from salvages are posted to Accounts receivables. Responsibilities : Work is mainly emphasis on Service Requests and Trouble Tickets assigned by the Client directly. The main activities are Coding, Testing Follow-ups, Preparing Low Level Design which will contain the details of the objects to be changed, Design Reports, Test Case Preparations, Code reviews, Promoting to UAT environment. 6. Escube Technologies, Thiruvananthapuram. Project : Production Support. Client : OCBC, Singapore. Period : Oct 2006 – June 2007. Role : Team Member. Team size : 5. Environment : OS/400, COBOL/400, CL/400, DB2/400, SQL/400. Domain : Banking. Description : This Project involves production support for Banking Application running on AS/400. It involves analysis of production problems and providing solutions. Exception handling, problem investigations, data fixes, program fixes, test plan, user guides etc. has to be covered. Provide the analysis document that has to be understandable by the client about the real cause of the issue. Assist in User Support during and post implementation. Responsibilities : Daily Progress Report follow-ups, Unit Testing, Code Review, Testing (Functionality and Unit Testing). 7. Escube Technologies, Thiruvananthapuram. Project : Restriction To Information (RTI) Client : DFI, Australia. Team Size : 7. Environment : OS/400, RPG/400, CL, RLU, DB2/400. Period : From Feb. 2004 to Oct. 2006. Role : Team Member. Domain : Retail. Description : This enhancement is improving the security of the system. In older version when a user is signed on all the options are available to him through menus. When he selects one option the system checks whether he is allowed to use it or not. In the new version when a user signs in only the options permitted for him to use is displayed. User access authority is stored in Physical files. This eliminates all the use of menus. Responsibilities : Coding, Analysis, Testing.
  6. 6. 6 PERSONAL DETAILS  Age : 38.  Sex : Male.  Date of birth : 14–05–1978.  Father’s Name : K.Madhuripu.  Nationality : Indian.  Native Place : Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).  Languages Known : English, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.  ITPIN : 741013983875 (NASSCOM)  License No. : 1906/ATL/04.  Passport No. : Z2959600.  Passport Expiry : 25/09/2024  PAN No. : AMZPR3119G REFERENCES Aryan K Daman QA/QC Manager China Construction QA/QC Department|Building Division| Hameni Tower Project Dubai, UAE Direct line: +971 4 5546835 –ext.209 Cell: +971 4 4537368 +971 55 9974939 aryan_daman@chinaconstruction.ae Bensingh M S Senior Technical Leader HCL AXON Malaysia Sdn Bhd. L5E-1B Enterprise 4 Technology Park Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cell: +60-1115258155 Bensingh.ms@hcl.com Sivasakthi Ganesan C K Senior Project Manager - IT Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. 2nd Floor, Delphi B Wing, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Direct line: +91-22-66479000 Cell: +91-9920209221 sivasakthi.ganesan@tataaia.com

