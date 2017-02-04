Rajapeth flyover ROB(by akash Kolamkar) an research report

International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online)...
Rajapeth is a main area of Amravati. Traffic from Dastur nagar, Shankar nagar are directly flow from Rajapeth square, but
Amravati railway station is placed at just side of crossing and train from Amravati to badnera are travelled from Rajapeth
crossing, daily many trains are travelled over Rajapeth crossing . and at an every time its need to close these gate to stop the
movement of traffic for the safe movement of trains over this crossing . In this whole phenomenon the traffic will be
completely stop whenever train will not cross from gate . when gate will be closed then some people are try to cross this section
under the gate of crossing. At this movement the possibility of major accidents was not ignored.Sometimes, due to technical
error the gate will failure, in this situation possibility of accidents was increased. The demand of ROB on Rajapeth crossing will
be pending from last many years, also many time’s same work will be inaugurated by political persons and this issue was made
during period of election. When gate will be opened after the train will crossed over this section. Then a large traffic
complication should be formed. Within this complication if a person whose come from Dastur nagar and he will try to go
towards Rajapeth square and that same time . a person come from Rajapeth square whose going towards Shankar nagar because
of this movement the possibility of accidents was increased.Sometimes, due to technical
error the gate will failure, in this situation possibility of accidents was increased. The demand of ROB on Rajapeth crossing will
be pending from last many years, also many time’s same work will be inaugurated by political persons and this issue was made
during period of election. When gate will be opened after the train will crossed over this section. Then a large traffic
complication should be formed. Within this complication if a person whose come from Dastur nagar and he will try to go
towards Rajapeth square and that same time . a person come from Rajapeth square whose going towards Shankar nagar because
of this movement the possibility of accidents was increased.

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 1 “Rajapeth ROB (Non railway portion )Dastur nagar side” Amravati , Maharashtra ,India. Mr. Akash Surendra Kolamkar akashkolamkar@gmail.com An Graduate engineer in civil engineering , Experienced with Rajapeth flyover as engineer Incharge. An Review Abstract: Rajapeth is a main area of Amravati. Traffic from Dastur nagar, Shankar nagar are directly flow from Rajapeth square, but Amravati railway station is placed at just side of crossing and train from Amravati to badnera are travelled from Rajapeth crossing, daily many trains are travelled over Rajapeth crossing . and at an every time its need to close these gate to stop the movement of traffic for the safe movement of trains over this crossing . In this whole phenomenon the traffic will be completely stop whenever train will not cross from gate . when gate will be closed then some people are try to cross this section under the gate of crossing. At this movement the possibility of major accidents was not ignored. Sometimes, due to technical error the gate will failure, in this situation possibility of accidents was increased. The demand of ROB on Rajapeth crossing will be pending from last many years, also many time’s same work will be inaugurated by political persons and this issue was made during period of election. When gate will be opened after the train will crossed over this section. Then a large traffic complication should be formed. Within this complication if a person whose come from Dastur nagar and he will try to go towards Rajapeth square and that same time . a person come from Rajapeth square whose going towards Shankar nagar because of this movement the possibility of accidents was increased. 1.2. Need of Project In this project, same traffic movement will be placed over the bridge as exist. Hence movement of traffic was not consult with movement of train . all the roads should be “two lane” except “B” Arm and it will aligned with four lanes. Hence upward and downward traffic movements will be operated over ROB with safely. Traffic from ‘Dastur nagar’ and ‘Shankar nagar’ and ‘yashoda nagar’ are lift from “C” Arm towards badnera road same as that downward movement will be allowed. This project helps to reduction the rate of accidents and helps to movement of traffic with safe and fast . for the people whose lived nearby of these project , the service road will constructed by contractor. One wrong traffic movement is need to do by traveler i.e. traffic from Dastur nagar , Shankar nagar are going to “Ambadevi road” then it need to land infront of Rajapeth police station , & take a direction what he want. 1.3. Current Situation  Now, at Rajapeth crossing old traditional manual method is using to stop traffic .  Therefore, every times need to closed it, hence traffic operation are completely stopped , and possibility of accidents are increased.  After train will crossed over this section , then large traffic complication should be formed.  Some people are try to cross this section under the gate, then possibility of accidents was not ignored.  The traffic diversion plan are show below during period of execution.  Sometimes , emergency services like Ambulance , Fire services are also need to stop there.  Possibility of accidents was increased between traffic from ‘Ram mandir to Rajapeth’ and traffic from ‘Rajapeth square to Shankar nagar’  Rate of accident should be high with in this area, because of this project reduction of accidents are possible.
  2. 2. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 2 2. Important information about project  Name of project :- Design & Construction of Approaches (Non Railway portion) to ROB in of level Crossing No.S- 4 on BD-AMI Section ,@15-16, Near Rajapeth, Amravati.  Amount of Contract :- 4053.28 lakh’s  Date of work order :-01/10/2015  Period of Completion :- 24 Month’s (Upto 30-09-2017)  Defect Liability Period :- 60 Month’s 2.1. Authorities Authorities whose work on these project Table No. 2.1.1 Authorities Sr. no. Designation for work Name of organization 1. Name of Client Amravati Muncipal Corporation (AMC). 2. Name of Contractor M/S. Chaphekar and company, Nagpur 3. Project Management Consultant (PMC) S.N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai 4. Designer and provider of Stressing Materials Dynamic Prestress (I) Pvt.Ltd. Nashik 5. Designer of steel Crescent Engineer’s Mumbai 6. Material testing & designer Geotech services Pvt. Ltd, Nagpur 7. Designer of bearing’s Tefcon Bearing Pvt. Ltd Pune.
  3. 3. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 3 2.2. General arrangement drawing of “Rajapeth ROB” Fig. No. 2.2.1. General Arrangement drawing Plan  The General Arrangement drawing Plan whose show arrangement of bridge i.e name of arm, name of pier , name of abutment ,type of bearing and there location, slope , and general instruction also.
  4. 4. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 4 2.3. Constructional Area’s Fig. No. 2.3.1. Constructional Area’s  The whole work is divide in two parts :- 1) Railway portion 2) Non Railway portion.  Area whose highlighted with yellow color this area was construction by another company. For that work a separate tender should be invited by IRCTC.  And remaining (Non-railway portion) constructed was done by m/s Chaphekar and company Nagpur.
  5. 5. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 5 2.4. Some important Specification’s  All units is in:- 1)dimension – MM 2)Levels -M otherwise it will mentioned.  Clear cover to R/f :- for all type of concrete work use only 40 mm cover.  Grade of steel Fe 500  Laps :- 1) min . Lap length 50 X dia of bar, 2) Lapping shall be staggered suitably. 3) Not more than 25 % of bars shall be lapped at one section.  Slope for ‘C’ arm is designed as 1 : 25.64 ( 1 M = 39 MM )
  6. 6. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 6 3.0. Structural drawing’s (CA-02 TO CP-10) 60 M only. 3.1. Detail’s of PSC Girder Fig. No. 3.1.1. Drawing of PSC Girder at Support
  7. 7. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 7 Fig.3.1.2. Reinforcement detail in PSC Box Girder at center Fig. 3.1.3. Reinforcement detail in PSC box Girder at Intermediate Support
  8. 8. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 8 3.2. Detail’s of Anticrash barrier Anticrash barrier is designed to restrain vehicles from crashing off the side of a bridge and falling onto the roadway, river or railroad below. It is usually higher than roadside barrier, to prevent trucks, buses, pedestrians and cyclists from vaulting or rolling over the barrier and falling over the side of the structure. Bridge rails are usually multi-rail tubular steel barriers or reinforced concrete parapets and barriers. it keep vehicles within their roadway and prevent vehicles from colliding with dangerous obstacles such as boulders, buildings, walls or large storm drains. Traffic barriers are also installed at the roadside to prevent errant vehicles from traversing steep (non-recoverable) slopes or entering deep water. Traffic barriers are installed within medians of divided highways to prevent errant vehicles from entering the opposing carriageway of traffic and help to reduce head-on collisions. Some of these barriers, designed to be struck from either side, are called median barriers. Crash barriers can also be used to protect vulnerable areas like school yards, pedestrian zones or fuel tanks from errant vehicles. Photo no. 3.2.1. fig. no . 3.2.1. location of Anticrash Barrier Detail’s of Anticrash Barrier
  9. 9. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 9 4.0. Concrete work’s 4.1. Grade of Concrete to be used in Concreting work. Table No. 4.1.1. Grade of Concrete 4.2. Ready Mix Concrete Plant Ready-mix concrete plant is concrete that is manufactured in a factory or batching plant, according to a set recipe, and then delivered to a work site by truck mounted in–transit mixers. This results in a precise mixture, allowing specialty concrete mixtures to be developed and implemented on construction sites. Ready-mix concrete is often preferred over on-site concrete mixing because of the precision of the mixture and reduced work site confusion. Ready- mix concrete, or RMC as it is popularly called, refers to concrete that is specifically manufactured for delivery to the customer's construction site in a freshly mixed and plastic or unhardened state.  RMC plant is located at Shankar nagar . Just 10 min. travelling Distance from Site. Sr. no. Type of work Grade of concrete 1. Rcc Abutment - M-35 2. Rcc Pier - M-35 3. Rcc Anticrash Barrier - M-40 4. Rcc Deck Slab - M-40 5. Pedestal - M-45 6. Foundation Of Abutment And Pier - M-30 7. Pier Cap - M-30 8. Leveling Coarse - M-25 Photo No. 4.2.1. RMC Plant
  10. 10. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 10 4.3. Transportation of concrete On this project transit mixer are used for transporting the concrete, Transit mixer is one of the most popular equipments for transporting concrete over a long distance particularly in Ready Mixed Concrete plant (RMC). They are truck mounted having a capacity of 4 to 7 m3 The truck mixer the speed of rotating of drum is between 4 to 16 revolution per minute Company operate 4 transit mixer’s and The capacity of this TM is 6 m3 . 4.4. Concrete testing When concrete is receiving on site firstly it was tested, after it will allow to concreting work. Otherwise TM will be returned. 4.4.1. Slump Cone test :- Slump test is the most commonly used method of measuring consistency of concrete which can be employed either in laboratory or at site of work. It will measure all factors contributing to workability, nor is it always representative of the placability of the concrete.  The value of slump cone test should not be less than 25 MM and more than 75 MM  Slump cone test should be perform both plant and site This test should be perform under the execution of company’s engineer and PMC engineer .  Slump cone test should be perform both at plant and site & it recorded with time also . 4.4.2. Compressive Strength Of Concrete :- Compression test is the most common test conducted on hardened concrete, Compressive strength or compression strength is the capacity of a material or structure .  After slump cone test . If found satisfied result then cubes should be filled. Photo no. 4.4.1.1. Slump apparatus
  11. 11. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 11  For every TM six cubes to be filled. from this six cube , Three cube’s are send to PMC and remaining cubes send to AMC Laboratory at Prashant nagar .  Both of slump cone test and filling of cube should be done under execution of company’s engineer and PMC’s engineer. 4.5. Placing of concrete 4.5.1. Concrete Pumps :- The modern concrete pump is a sophisticated, reliable and robust machine. The pump was powered by a diesel engine. The pumping action starts with the suction stroke drawing concrete into the cylinder as the piston moves backwards. During this operation the outlet value is closed. On the forward stroke, the inlet valve closes and the outlet valve opens to allow concrete to be pushed into the delivery pipe. 4.5.2. Placing of concrete :- When concrete is laid in great thickness, as in the case of concrete raft for a high rise building or in the construction of concrete pier or abutment or in the construction of mass concrete dam, concrete is placed in layers. The thickness of layers depends upon the mode of compaction. In reinforced concrete, it is a good practice to place concrete in layers of about 15 to 30 cm thick and in mass concrete, 4.6. Compaction of concrete  Compaction of concrete is the process adopted for expelling the entrapped air from the concrete.  On Rajapeth ROB Compaction of concrete is done by using electric Vibrators  Company operate seven number of vibrator’s, In them five are electrically operated and two are operated by Diesel engine . 4.7. Finishing  Finishing operation is the last operation in concreting, Finishing in real sence does not apply to all concrete operations. For a rib concreting, finishing may not be applicable, whereas for the concrete road pavement, airfield pavement or for the flooring of a domestic building, careful finishing is of great importance. Concrete is often dubbed as a drab material, incapable of offering pleasant architectural appearance and finish.  This is last process of concreting , it’s need for slab , soffit. And not need for web concreting. After vibrating the surface should be make well leveled and give necessary slope under execution of engineer. Photo no. 4.5.1.1. pressure pump
  12. 12. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 12 4.8. Curing Concrete derives its strength by the hydration of cement particles. The hydration of cement is not a momentary action but a process continuing for long time. Of course, the rate of hydration is fast to start with, but continues over a very long time at a decreasing rate. The quantity of the product of hydration and consequently the amount of gel formed depends upon the extent of hydration.  Method of Curing is select as per situation , but try to make a better curing for newly casted structure.  Curing by Gunny bags should be preference For pier , abutments & soffit also .  Ponding method are select for curing the deck slab.  And when both of these curing method are not applicable then manually curing should be preferred. 5.0. Stressing Prestressing has two types:- 1) Pre-tensioning. 2) Post-tensioning “On Rajapeth ROB the post-tensioning method use as method of stressing.” 5.1. Post-tensioning: “In post tensioning the concrete units are first cast by incorporating ducts or grooves to house the tendons. When the concrete attains sufficient strength, the high tensile wires are tensioned by means of means of jack bearing on the end face of the member and anchored by wedges or nuts.” 5.2. Methodology to be adopted for the Post-tensioning :-  Placing of pipes , for protection of cable from concrete and easy movement of cable’s at time of stressing.  Laying of cables .  According to rebar, adjust the pipe of cable.  Casting of Concrete  Cables are locked using the anchor head, wedges. These wedges and barrels provide such arrangement that cable can come out of it, but can’t go back.  Stressing. 5.3. Some important points whose need to kept in mind while stressing  Stressing of all cables should be done after 10 days of concreting.  But not before the concrete has attained a works cube strength of 28 Mpa.  Follow the sequence of cable stressing cable no:- 1,5 then 3,7 and 2,6  Cable shall be stressed from both ends simultaneously.  The values of extensions given in the cable extension chart are applicable at each end.  Initial slack should be eliminated while measuring the extension.  Stressing should be continued till the desired extension is reached.  The cables shall be grouted immediately after all the cable’s are stressed,  The grouting shall be done according to I.R.C.18  Cable’s nos. 4 & 8 are dummy cable’s The slip at each end shall not Exceed 6mm.
  13. 13. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 13 5.4. Components of Stressing 5.4.1. Wedges & Anchor Head’s 5.4.2. Steel pipe’s 5.4.3. Jack 5.4.4. Cranes 5.4.5. Prestressing pump 5.4.1. Wedges & Anchor Head’s  When the wedge is being pulled by the tendon, it gradually sits in this block and due to the friction action, the wedge is not able to move any further. Thus, the wedge action produces a frictional grip on the wires.  Wedges are placed over anchor head with cables.  Cables are locked using the wedges and Anchor head. These wedges and barrels provide such arrangement that cable can come out of it, but can’t go back. 5.4.2. Steel pipe’s  This steel pipe’s are provided for easily Inserting the cable’s in anchor head. 5.4.3. Jack’s  Jack are use for stressing the cable’s from one end and same jack should be placed at another end. 5.4.4. Cranes’s  Jack’s are lift by using cranes. 5.4.5. Prestressing pump  Prestressing pump are displaying that how many pressure is applying to cables.  Pressure is given at same time form both sides of bridge.  Elongation at both end should be restrictly same.  Pressure is applying after interval of every 50 kg/cm2 points and also measure the elongation of both side cable’s. & its Least count is: 5 kg/cm². 5.5. After stressing work  After stressing wedges are lock the cable’s at anchor head.  Removed the jack from cable’s.
  14. 14. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 14  And remaining cables are cut except 50 mm distance from anchor head.  Whole block are packed by concrete, only grout tube having 25 mm pipe are carried out from this concreting for filling slurry in pipe. 5.6. Grouting  Grout is a particularly fluid form of concrete  Grout is generally a mixture of water, cement, sand,  Grouting can be defined as the filling of duct, with a material that that provides an anti-corrosive alkaline environment to the prestressing steel and also a strong bond between the tendon and the surrounding concrete.  For grouting work a separate grout tube should be provided.  This photo shows a grouting equipment. The drum is similar to a concrete mixture that we see in most of the construction sites. In this mixing unit, water and cement, and any other admixture like water reducing admixture, or expansive agents, or the pozzolans can be mixed. After a proper mixing, the pump will push the grout material through the tube and this tube is attached to the grout hole in the bearing plate of the anchorage block. Through that, the grout is pushed till it fills the complete annular space between the strands and the duct. Filling of the full space is ensured by the movement of the excess amount of grout through the other end. 6.0 Bearing’s  The bearing whose use in Rajapeth ROB these are designed and provided by Tefcon Bearing Pvt. Ltd Pune.  Bearing’s are designed for 1)Design load :- 1860 KN , 2)Dead load :- 857 KN , 3) Hori. load :- 186 KN Photo no. 5.6.1. Equipment of Grouting
  15. 15. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 15  PTFE/POT Bearing are very sensitive for sliding due to very low coe. Of friction between PTFE and SS surfaces. Hence it is very essential to insert Wooden blocks between the girders and pedestals after installation of bearing . These wooden blocks should be removed when the bridge is open to traffic.  When bearing was send from manufacturer then the both top and bottom surface of join by weld ,this says as clamp. This clamp was removed after installation of bearing at there position.  Once when this bearing are received at plant, and company engineer are try open this then it’s opened but its not possible to again closed it , then finally send it to the manufacturer for repairing.  Material in contact with bearing :- 1) Top (soffit) – M40 2) bottom (pedestal) – M45  Two type of Bearing’s are used in project 1) Fix end bearing 2) Free end bearing  Free bearing is Free in longitudinal direction.  PTFE means Poly tetra fluro ethylene. 7.0. Safety measures to be adopted @ “Rajapeth ROB”  Providing the first aid.  Banners.  Providing the vehicle.  Using the safety equipments.  Minimum access for public in inside of project.  Training the workers.  All safety measure under execution of PMC officer.  Watchman’s are appointed to operate movement of traffic in construction area, on the day of concreting. Photo no. 6.1. free & fix bearing
  16. 16. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 16  Service road whose nearby site was repaired by company. 8.0. Problems Faced at Site…  Due to construction site is in main area of Amravati . Hence large traffic problem should be faced.  Very small space are remaining for movement of traffic , then traffic should congested at just side of site, Hence main problem stand as safely movement of traffic .  One accidental moment I would like to share with you :- at the time of concreting of rib , work is going to complete but because of TM will empty and some minute’s are remaining for new TM , within this period concrete will jammed in pipe , and concrete pump give stroke of concrete , but concrete will jammed, then accidentally last pipe whose completely filled with concrete this is forcedly throw on main traffic road , luckily at that time intensity of rainfall is very high , hence there have no traffic on road , and no anyone get injured. 9.0. Conclusion  Construction of the project link will provide an additional fast and Safe moving outlet from the Dastur nagar & Shankar nagar to the badnera road and thereby providing much needed relief to the congested traffic. The entire project was executed by Amravati municipal corporation .  Because of these project traffic movement of traffic will flow without any Disturbances.  The rate of accident’s are reduced up to lowest amount.  The objective of this study is trying to introducing various advanced technique’s used in this project 10.0. References  I will work on Rajapeth ROB during period of 10th of June to 10th of July as assistant site engineer.  Structural drawings submitted by Crescent Engineer’s Mumbai.  Official photograph’s of project.  www. Wikipedia. Com  A Textbook of Concrete Technology by M. S. Shetty.  A Textbook of Pre-stressed Concrete by N. Krishna Raju.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traffic_barrier  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ready-mix_concrete
  17. 17. International Journal Of Computational Engineering Research (ijceronline.com) Vol.14, Issue.feb2017 Issn 2250-3005(online) 1211| 2017-2 Page 17 This Report by Mr. Akash Surendra Kolamkar An Graduate engineer in civil engineering , Experienced with Rajapeth flyover as engineer Incharge. This report will be considered only for reference with Rajapeth ROB Amravati,, Maharashtra ,,India. For any details please write akashkolamkar@gmail.com,,,,mr.er.ask@gmail.com I just hope this report will helpful for collegiate students of Amravati. Thank You

