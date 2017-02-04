Rajapeth flyover ROB(by akash Kolamkar) an research report

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Rajapeth is a main area of Amravati. Traffic from Dastur nagar, Shankar nagar are directly flow from Rajapeth square, but
Amravati railway station is placed at just side of crossing and train from Amravati to badnera are travelled from Rajapeth
crossing, daily many trains are travelled over Rajapeth crossing . and at an every time its need to close these gate to stop the
movement of traffic for the safe movement of trains over this crossing . In this whole phenomenon the traffic will be
completely stop whenever train will not cross from gate . when gate will be closed then some people are try to cross this section
under the gate of crossing. At this movement the possibility of major accidents was not ignored.Sometimes, due to technical
error the gate will failure, in this situation possibility of accidents was increased. The demand of ROB on Rajapeth crossing will
be pending from last many years, also many time’s same work will be inaugurated by political persons and this issue was made
during period of election. When gate will be opened after the train will crossed over this section. Then a large traffic
complication should be formed. Within this complication if a person whose come from Dastur nagar and he will try to go
towards Rajapeth square and that same time . a person come from Rajapeth square whose going towards Shankar nagar because
of this movement the possibility of accidents was increased.Sometimes, due to technical
error the gate will failure, in this situation possibility of accidents was increased. The demand of ROB on Rajapeth crossing will
be pending from last many years, also many time’s same work will be inaugurated by political persons and this issue was made
during period of election. When gate will be opened after the train will crossed over this section. Then a large traffic
complication should be formed. Within this complication if a person whose come from Dastur nagar and he will try to go
towards Rajapeth square and that same time . a person come from Rajapeth square whose going towards Shankar nagar because
of this movement the possibility of accidents was increased.
Be the first to comment