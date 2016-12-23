Software Punk Lior Bar-On, 2016 Controversial ideas in Software Development That just might work. Source: songpop.wikia.com
Who is this Guy? (Lior Bar-On) ‫תוכנה‬ ‫ארכיטקטורת‬ ‫בלוג‬ Developer Architect Chief Architect Blogger
Inheritance & OO Source: schedule.sxsw.com
Inheritance is a bold violation of OO Principles! 1. Encapsulation (“‫)”הכמסה‬ 2. PolyMorphism (“‫)”ריבוי-צורות‬ 3. Inheri...
Flawed Inheritance Code Example
Composition > Inheritance “... our second principle of object-oriented design: Favor object composition over class inherit...
A moment of Skepticism... while (condition_always_true) { // do something ... }
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions ?
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions ?
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions ?
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions ?
Inheritance as tool for (poor?) abstractions Black Cab → A, B, C, D Yellow Cab → A, E, F Green Cab → A, B, D, E Scooter → ...
Inheritance breaking our reading flow ? ?
Recap Inheritance can cause “unexpected behavior” - but it is rare. Inheritance (“is-a” delegation) is too limited to expr...
Bad, bad Abstractions
D.R.Y Happiness! DRY = Don’t Repeat Yourself Source: dreamstime
D.R.Y Happiness @Gett-API
HTTP Retry: The POST case ... IDEMPOTENT_METHODS = [“GET”, “PUT”] if method in IDEMPOTENT_METHODS { // http request retry ...
HTTP Retry: The POST case #2 ... if can_retry { if _err == CONNECTION_ERROR { // http request retry } } ...
The Safe Methods case ... if method == “GET” { // use cache } ...
The Safe Methods Case #2 - POST (reading) ... if is_cacheable { // use cache } ...
Cache TTL settings ... // some logic with cache times... ...
The Fallback cache Case ... if _err == CONNECTION_ERROR { // try to load response from fallback cache } ...
Not very DRY, but simpler!
Code Duplication is mushrooming
The non-visible dependencies of that system...
Recap Not only code Rots. Abstractions Rot too. It’s okay to occasionally favor Code Duplications and avoid non-meaningful...
You Spend too much on Unit Tests
Automation “should” improve things... Source: Lucidcharts
There are several ways to achieve high quality.... Source: profiles.com.sg
Type A: Codename “Lisa” (a Unit Test) Source: a presentation by Lior Bar-On
Type A: Codename “Lisa” (a Unit Test) Source: a presentation by Lior Bar-On Isolated unit test
Type B Codename “Bart” Source: a presentation by Lior Bar-On
Type B Codename “Bart” Source: a presentation by Lior Bar-On Unit-Integration Test Integration Test
Type B Codename “Bart” Source: a presentation by Lior Bar-On Example: Aggregating 11 model methods into a single test
Type C - Codename “Cat In The Hat” Source: marocdeserttours.wordpress.com
Type C - Codename “Cat In The Hat” Great Production Monitoring /w Continuous Deployment
Type C - Codename “Cat In The Hat” Source: marocdeserttours.wordpress.com Ideal Target: when covering 90%+ of the cases is...
Recap Unit Tests is great - but it has its costs. It fit perfectly for logical code units (if / for) Integration / Unit-In...
Don’t take things for granted
