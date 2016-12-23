14.12 авраам

Біблія розповідає історію Єгипту
Максим Балаклицький
Кандидат філологічних наук, доктор наук із соціальних комунікацій Дослідник історії ідей, впливу світоглядних пошуків на к...
 Засновник, редактор і журналіст інтернет-газети «Путь» (asd.in.ua)  Експерт сайту «Твоя Біблія» (bible.com.ua)  Редакт...
Що ми знаємо про Єгипет? Єгипетська назва: Кемет (Чорна земля / земля Хама), єврейська: Міцраїм (тісне, вузьке місце), гре...
Світанок сучасної єгиптології  Жан Франсуа Шампольон, 1822
Розеттський камінь
Джерела  Біблія — найвідоміший в історії документ про Єгипет. Містить 4800 згадок назви цієї країни та похідних слів.  І...
Бібліїстика неможлива без Єгипту  Септуагінту (найвідоміший грецький переклад єврейської Біблії) виконано в ІІІ-І ст. до ...
Бібліїстика неможлива без Єгипту  Синайський кодекс (IV ст.) — знайдена 1844 року в Синайському монастирі грецька копія б...
Авраам у Єгипті: як чути голос Божий
Річки — «магістралі» розселення і торгівлі людства
Ханаан: між молотом і ковадлом
Авраам Єдинобожжя Релігія — не ритуал, а соціальна етика: роби добро ближньому заради Бога Три світові релігії: юдаїзм, хр...
Дискусія  Що ви думаєте про тих, хто претендує на знання волі Бога?  Чи можна знати волю Бога?  Як її можна пізнати?
 Бога не існує  Бог не розмовляє з людьми  Волю Бога можна пізнати: - за допомогою магічних / релігійних ритуалів - зве...
Феномен пророка  Якщо буде між вами пророк, то Я, Господь, дамся пізнати в видінні йому, у сні говорити з ним буду (Числа...
Авраам у Єгипті  Уникав голоду в Ханаані, імовірно викликаного посухою  Беріг своє життя, тому домовився з дружиною (яку...
Запитання для роздумів  Чи був у вас свій «Єгипет»? Про які вчинки і слова ви найбільше шкодуєте?  Що у своєму житті вам...
×