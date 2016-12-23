家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり 高校生の住居に対する価値判断の検討.瀧川美樹.日本家庭科教育学会誌,第 32 巻（第 3 号）, 77 頁-81 頁 背景 望ましい住生活の創造は自分自身の住生活に対する要求に基づい...
家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり 結果・考察 ⑴住居価値を決定する要因項目への重視度 ・ほとんどの項目で「特に重視する」「重視する」という選択肢を選んだ割合が多い →快適・便利・安全などのように有益な情報を肯定的に判...
家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり ⑶ことば認知得点群の数量化平均 ことばの認知による高得点群と低得点群の違いと重視項目の重視の仕方とには関連を見出すことができ ない。 ⑷不満得点群の数量化平均 住生活への利便性への要...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

高校生の住居に対する価値観の検討

19 views

Published on

文献調査の資料となっています。

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

高校生の住居に対する価値観の検討

  1. 1. 家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり 高校生の住居に対する価値判断の検討.瀧川美樹.日本家庭科教育学会誌,第 32 巻（第 3 号）, 77 頁-81 頁 背景 望ましい住生活の創造は自分自身の住生活に対する要求に基づいて住居をどうしていくかという意思 決定によるものである。このため住居の価値を判断できる能力は、住居領域で育成したい力の一つであ るといえる。なぜなら安全性や快適性をはじめとする住居の価値の判断はその意思決定の基礎となると 考えられるからだ。また、日本の住宅問題の背景として国民の住要求や住居観を基にした基本的な判断 能力の弱さがある。住居の価値を判断できることは貧困な住宅事情への健全な対応へもつながると考え られている。 目的 住要求に基づいて住居の価値を判断できることを住居の学習の目的の一つであると考え、高校生の実 態からそのための有効な指導の方法を探ろうとするものである。まずは実際に家庭科を学ぶ高校生が、 住居をどのように判断しているのかを調査より明らかにし、さらに、家庭科で学ぶ知識や最も身近な住 体験としての現在の住居に対する意識が住居に対する価値判断にどのように関わってくるのかをさぐる。 そのために“①家庭科で学ぶ住居や住宅問題に関する知識の認知は住居の価値判断に影響を与える。② 現在の住居に対する意識は住居の価値判断に影響を与える。”ということを仮定して調査を行う。 方法 １．調査対象 ・神奈川県立の公立高等学校の男子・女子生徒 ・高校で住居領域未学習の１年生もしくは２年生 県の８つの行政区分ごとに層化し、１１校７７６名を対象に留め置き法によって行い、男子 369 人、女 子 396 人、計 765 人の回答を得た。 ２．調査機関 昭和 61 年 7 月 2 日～7 月 20 日 ３．調査の内容 ⑴住居価値を決定する要因項目への重視度 住宅の性能評価（建設省「住宅性能総合評価システム」）、周辺環境、住生活における利便性などの項目 を高校生に理解できる表現にし、その重視度を５段階で尋ねる。→住居の価値をどのように判断してい るかを反映するものである。 ⑵ことばの認知 家庭科の教科書の中で説明されていることばを抽出し知っているか訊ねる。 ⑶不満度 現在の住居について項目ごとに不満を感じているかどうかを尋ねる。 ４．集計と結果 回収した結果はＳＰＳＳ統計パッケージを用いて以下の計算を行う。 ⑴各選択肢の頻度⑵重視項目の数量化⑶ことば認知得点群の数量化平均⑷不満度特典群の数量化平均 ⑸ことば認知と重視項目とのクロス化
  2. 2. 家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり 結果・考察 ⑴住居価値を決定する要因項目への重視度 ・ほとんどの項目で「特に重視する」「重視する」という選択肢を選んだ割合が多い →快適・便利・安全などのように有益な情報を肯定的に判断していることから、常識的な価値判断をして いることがわかる。 ・「特に重視する」という回答が多い項目に関して →①健康・衛生など関連の深い項目で、小学校や中学校で学ぶ内容に含まれている ②構造や材料そのものの性能に関するのであり、住居の物理的な建物としての性能、ハードの部分へ の要求が確実なものであることがわかる。 ・「重視する」が多いもの →住居の慰安性や日常生活での利便さ、維持管理といった精神面や住生活のありかたに関わる項目であ り住生活のソフト面の要求にばらつきがあることがわかる。 以上の結果から、住居の建物としての性能を重視しているが、住居を住生活とのかかわりからとらえて 判断する態度は十分育てられていないことがわかる。 ⑵重視項目の数量化 第三象限：安全性に関わる問題と「雨漏り・水漏れがしにくい」、「騒音がなく静か」 第四象限：空間や設備など住居内における生活の仕方や便利さにかかわるという点で類似した項目 第一象限・第二象限：住環境の慰安、衛生といった快適性にかかわること。 重視項目は安全性、利便性、快適性の３つの異なった価値観を反映するグループにほぼ分けられ、それぞ れ特徴的な分布をしている。
  3. 3. 家庭科演習【文献講読ゼミ】 2016/12/15 千川ひかり ⑶ことば認知得点群の数量化平均 ことばの認知による高得点群と低得点群の違いと重視項目の重視の仕方とには関連を見出すことができ ない。 ⑷不満得点群の数量化平均 住生活への利便性への要求と現在の住居に対する不満とが対応していることがわかる。 ⑸ことば認知と重視項目とのクロス集計 それぞれのことばを知っていようといまいと項目の重視に影響はなく⑶の結果を支持する結果を得た。 ⑹不満と重視項目とのクロス集計 不満の有無と重視項目とのクロス集計では不安のある群の方がさらに重視する傾向がみられた。（「台所 が使いやすい」「騒音」など）有意差のなかった項目「日当たりがよい」に関して、現在の住居において 満足していようといまいと非常に重要な要件として捉えられていることがわかる。 費用に関しては不満を訴える者が 1.7％と非常に少なかったことから、高校生が金銭的な側面には知らさ れていないことがわかった。 安全性の項目は現在の住居と関係なく重要視されており、快適性のグループは不満との関係が深く現在 の住居への受け止め方に作用されている。 結論 高校生が住居の価値をどのように判断しているのか、家庭科で学ぶ知識や、最も身近な住体験として現 在の住居に対する意識が住居に対する価値判断にどのようにかかわっているのかを調査した結果、 １）家庭科で取り上げられている住居に関する内容をしめす言葉の認知と、住居に対する価値判断との 間に関係は認められない。 ２）高校生は住居の建物としての安全性を重視している。 ３）住生活の利便性や快適、慰安などの捉え方は現在の住居に対する意識との間に関連がある。 ということが分かった。 単なる住居関係の知識の認知に重点を置くのみでは真に判断力を養ったことにはならず、むしろ現在の 住居に対する意識に基づいて関心を高めることが有効であり、住居の安全性や快適性をはじめとする住 居の価値について高校生の意識をとらえこれを深めるような学習を検討することが課題であろうと結論 づけられる。住居費用に関しても、他の領域とも総合的に関連をとりながら今後どのように扱うとよい かの検討が必要である。 考えたこと 住居の選択は、多くの人が一度は経験することではあるのにも関わらず住居について学ぶ機会は家庭 科でしか持たない。いかに限られた家庭科の時間の中で教えられるかということが重要であるが、この 調査時の家庭科の授業では学んだことが生徒の価値観に影響を与えていなかった。もっと生徒が現在住 んでいる住居と結び付けた住居の安全性や快適性の学習を提供することができると生徒の価値観に影響 を与えられ、住居の判断能力の向上を図ることができるのではないのだろうか。住居費用に関しては、消 費生活の分野と関連させてどのくらいの費用が適切なのかという感覚を養うことができる授業を行う必 要があると感じた。

×