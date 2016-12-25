Profil Akademi Azzahra 2017

PROFIL AZZAHRA AZZAHRA PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES azzahra.professional@gmail.com TEL / FAKS: 06 - 762 9242 Muhammad ...
! “ Sesungguhnya Kami telah menciptakan manusia itu sebagai sebaik- baik kejadian ” ( Surah At Tiin : 4 ) Manusia pada fit...
3 • Terdiri daripada 5 orang pemuda yang mempunyai wawasan yang jauh dalam penglibatan mereka bersama pembangunan modal in...
4 SSM AZZAHRA
● Mempunyai pengalaman kerja yang luas selama 32 tahun di dalam pengurusan sumber manusia meliputi semua spektrum pentadbi...
● Di antara agensi yang telah menggunakan perkhidmatan latihan dari syarikat beliau ialah: oKementerian Belia Dan Sukan Ma...
Latar Belakang Pendidikan 1. Ijazah Sarjana Muda Pendidikan (Kepujian), Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, Serdang (UPM) 2. Sa...
Sumbangan Luar 1.Jawatankuasa Pembangunan Bola Sepak PBNS 2.Ahli Yayasan Kemanusiaan Muslim Aid Malaysia 3.Jawatankuasa Pr...
Akademik Ijazah Sarjana Muda Ilmu Wahyu & Warisan Islam, UIAM Kelayakan Profesional 1.Jurulatih (PSMB/HRDF) No Sijil: TTT/...
10 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
Akademik Diploma Pemasaran Kolej Universiti Islam Malaysia (KUIM) Kerjaya 1.Pembantu Eksekutif, Pusat Zakat Melaka 2.Penol...
12 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
Akademik Diploma IT & Pengajian Islam, IIC Ijazah Sarjana Muda Pengajian Islam (Dakwah & Kepimpinan) UKM Kerjaya 1.Pengeru...
14 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
Akademik Ijazah Sarjana Kejuruteraan (Mekanikal) Universiti Curtin, Australia Kerjaya 1.Jurutera, Sapura Kencana Petroleum...
16 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
Lebih dikenali ABAH MIOR merupakan seorang Kem Komandan merangkap Instruktur Senamrobik dan Jurulatih Kawad Kaki pernah be...
18 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
19 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
20 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
21 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
22 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
23 PERKONGSIAN KHAS HAMZAH BIN ABD RAHIM WAWANCARA BERSAMA TV9 WAWANCARA BERSAMA HISTORY CHANEL ASIA BERSAMA PENGARAH JKM ...
24 ANTARA KANDUNGAN PROGRAM: * Perkongsian Hidup Seorang Ahli Perniagaan Dadah Yang Menerima Hukuman Akhir Tali Gantung & ...
25 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN Isi Kandungan Surat Peringanan Hukuman Mati dan Perintah Tahanan Daripada Sultan Salahuddin Abdul...
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 ...
27 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program 3 Hari 2 Malam & Ceramah Jemputan...
29 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 ...
31 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 ...
33 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 ...
35 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 ...
37 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
38 ANTARA LAMPIRAN KEWANGAN Program Solat Bestari Pelatih PKM JKM Kursus BTN Pelatih PKM JKM Kembara Ke Destinasi Yang Pas...
39 ANTARA LAMPIRAN SIJIL
40 ANTARA LAMPIRAN SIJIL
41 BERMINAT UNTUK MENDAPATKAN KHIDMAT LATIHAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA? HUBUNGI KAMI UNTUK SEBUTHARGA DAN LAIN-LAIN PERINCIAN YANG ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Profil Akademi Azzahra 2017

73 views

Published on

Gabungan Barisan Pengalaman Penceramah Motivasi, Jurulatih Rekreasi, Perunding Pendidikan, Juru Acara dan Teambuilding.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
73
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Profil Akademi Azzahra 2017

  1. 1. PROFIL AZZAHRA AZZAHRA PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES azzahra.professional@gmail.com TEL / FAKS: 06 - 762 9242 Muhammad Imran Mokhtar H/P: 017 - 372 7486 1 AKADEMI AZZAHRA NS0065047-K
  2. 2. ! “ Sesungguhnya Kami telah menciptakan manusia itu sebagai sebaik- baik kejadian ” ( Surah At Tiin : 4 ) Manusia pada fitrah kejadiannya telah dicipta dengan penuh teliti dan suci untuk diangkat martabatnya sebagi pemimpin dan pemegang amanah untuk bertanggungjawab pada memakmurkan alam raya. Darjat manusia ditinggikan melebihi seluruh makhluk yang lain. Dengan keseimbangan tahap kecerdasan Akal, Rohani, Emosi dan Fizikal, manusia pastinya mampu membina kecemerlangan pada impian yang tersimpan pada kepercayaan diri. Apabila manusia mengerti dan menghayati akan tujuan penciptaannya, seluruh kehidupannya akan terarah untuk membangkit potensi tersebut bagi mencapai maksud agung penciptannya iaitu memakmurkan muka bumi yang bermula dengan membina kecemerlangan diri. Didalam menjalani kehidupan, setiap manusia akan membuat keputusan untuk memberi balas dan bertindak pada kepercayaan yang terbina didalam diri. Kepercayaan itu pula terbina pada setiap yang masuk ke dalam diri melalui pintu pancaindera dan membentuk pandangan hidup, sistem kepercayaan, sistem nilai dan kesemuanya ini akan membentuk sikap. Dari sikap inilah lahirnya tingkahlaku zahiriah seseorang yang menjalani kehidupan sehariannya. Maka, untuk melahirkan manusia yang mampu mencipta kejayaan yang hakiki, sistem kepercayaan seseorang itu perlu dibina dengan menjuruskan pandangan hidup, sistem kepercayaan, sistem nilai dan sikap ke arah yang ingin dicapai. Sistem kepercayaan positif yang sudah terbina di dalam diri akan membentuk jatidiri yang perkasa. Apabila jatidiri telah kukuh, maka proses pembentukan minda dan kemahiran akan menjadi mudah, sesuai dengan konsep pembentukan kecemerlangan melalui K.A.S.H (KNOWLEDGE, ATTITUDE, SKILLS, HABITS) ”...jikalau engkau hendak melihat masyarakat akan datang, lihatlah generasi muda pada hari ini.” (Ahli Hikmah) Dalam merealisasikan harapan ini, AKADEMI AZZAHRA telah merangka modul khusus untuk tujuan diatas. Program-program pembangunan insan giat dijalankan bagi memastikan para peserta mempunyai ilmu dan pandangan hidup yang benar untuk membentuk jatidiri yang kukuh sekaligus mampu menghadapi cabaran dunia kini. Semoga PROFIL AZZAHRA ini mampu membantu meningkatkan pencapaian diri kita dalam menunaikan amanah selaku khalifah Allah s.w.t, seterusnya berbakti kepada agama, bangsa dan negara. MUHAMMAD IMRAN BIN MOKHTAR Akademi Azzahra AKADEMI AZZAHRA 2
  3. 3. 3 • Terdiri daripada 5 orang pemuda yang mempunyai wawasan yang jauh dalam penglibatan mereka bersama pembangunan modal insan di Malaysia. • Mereke berpengalaman bersama dan membantu golongan terpinggir seperti penagih dadah, mat rempit, pelajar bermasalah, pesalah juvana, ahli kongsi gelap, bekas banduan dan banyak lagi. • Setiap individu berpengalaman lebih dari 5 tahun dalam bidang latihan dan motivasi dipelbagai peringkat umur. • Telah menempa nama dalam bidang latihan dan motivasi di sekitar Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor Darul Ehsan • Berkemahiran dalam bidang akademik dan sahsiah, latihan kepimpinan serta motivasi diri khususnya remaja dan belia. • Terlibat dalam latihan korporat khususnya dalam pembinaan pasukan, motivasi anjakan paradigma dan latihan dalam perkhidmatan. Nama Syarikat : AZZAHRA PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES No. Pendaftaran : NS 0065047-K Anak Syarikat Kepada : KAIZEN EVENT & TRAINING MANAGEMENT : NS 0084449-T Sijil Kewangan : MOF357-0217681 (KAIZEN) Alamat : No. 643, Lorong 19/2, Taman Bukit Coral 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan Tel / Faks / HP : 06-762 9242 / 017-372 7486 Email : azzahra.professional@gmail.com Blog : www.akademiazzahra.blogspot.com Facebook : Azzahra Akademi Hubungi : En Muhammad Imran bin Mokhtar Struktur Ekuiti : 100% Bumiputera Bank Syarikat : CIMB Bank No. Akaun CIMB : 8601041209 Bidang Perniagaan : Perunding Perniagaan dan Program Motivasi, Perunding Latihan dan Rekreasi, Membekal dan Menjual Cenderamata dan Pakaian, Menjual dan Membekal Perkakas Elektrik, Menjual dan Membekal Perabot, Membekal dan Menjual Peralatan Pejabat dan Alatulis, Menjual dan Membekal Mesin Jahit dan Alat Jahitan, Pengendali dan Pengurusan Seminar, Mencetak Pakaian dan Risalah, Agen Komisi Am. PROFIL AZZAHRA
  4. 4. 4 SSM AZZAHRA
  5. 5. ● Mempunyai pengalaman kerja yang luas selama 32 tahun di dalam pengurusan sumber manusia meliputi semua spektrum pentadbiran seperti Pembangunan dan Latihan, Industrial Relation, Perhubungan Awam, Pentadbiran Gaji & Faedah dan sebagainya. Jawatan terakhir beliau adalah sebagai Senior Manager di Jabatan Sumber Manusia Felda (Bahagian Latihan) ●Beliau memiliki Ijazah Sarjana Muda dalam bidang Pengurusan Sumber Manusia serta Memiliki Certification Training (CIT), PSMB no. TTT/12168 dan beliau juga adalah seorang NLP practitioner. ● Kini beliau adalah pemilik Syarikat KAIZEN EVENT AND TRAINING MANAGEMENT, di samping jawatan beliau sebagai Managing Director dalam syarikat berkenaan, beliau juga merupakan seorang trainer yang cukup berpengalaman dalam pelbagai bidang. ● Pengalaman dan perjalanan kerjaya beliau yang penuh cabaran dan warna, menjadikan beliau pakar dalam profesion dan dikenali dan diiktiraf oleh banyak pihak yang telah menggunakan khidmat beliau. ● Mempunyai kepakaran berkaitan dengan latihan dalam bidang berikut: oTraining Consultant oTraining The Trainers Programme oIndoor And Outdoor Training oProvision of Module oTeambuilding And Recreation Program 5 PROFIL PENASIHAT TEAMBUILDING & REKREASI MOHD ARIF MOHD NOOR
  6. 6. ● Di antara agensi yang telah menggunakan perkhidmatan latihan dari syarikat beliau ialah: oKementerian Belia Dan Sukan Malaysia. oKementerian Kewangan. oKementerian Perpaduan Dan Intergrasi Nasional. oKementerian Pelajaran Malaysia. oAgensi Anti Dadah Kebangsaan. oJabatan Belia Dan Sukan Negeri Sembilan. oJabatan Belia Dan Sukan Negeri Melaka. oPEMADAM. oFederal Land Development Authority (FELDA). oFelda Security Services Sendirian Berhad (FSSSB). oFelda Global Ventures (FGV). oFelda Agriculture Sdn. Bhd.(FASSB). oEast Coast Economic Region(ECER) oFelda United Football Club(FUFC) 6
  7. 7. Latar Belakang Pendidikan 1. Ijazah Sarjana Muda Pendidikan (Kepujian), Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, Serdang (UPM) 2. Sarjana Sains Pentadbiran Pendidikan, UNIPUTRA Anugerah Profesional 1. Pingat Jaksa Kebaktian 1991 2. Anugerah Perkhidmatan Cemerlang 1997 & 2007 3. Anugerah Kepimpinan ICT 2011 Kebangsaan 4. Sekolah Pertama Melaksanakan Program SARANA Ibubapa di Negeri Sembilan 2013 5. Anugerah PIBG Terbaik Kebangsaan 2014 Perkhidmatan 1.SMK DATO’ SEDIA RAJA 1985-1998 : Guru Biasa 2.SMK MAMBAU 1998-1999 : GPK HEM 3.SMK DATO’ SEDIA RAJA 1999 : KB Kemanusiaan 4.SMK SERI PAGI 2001 - 2002 : Guru Biasa 5.SMK SERI PAGI 2002 : Penyelia Petang 6.SMK DATO’ ABDUL SAMAD 2003 : GPK HEM 7.SMK DATO’ SEDIA RAJA 2003 - 2008 : GPK 1 8.SMK JELAI FELDA 2008 - 2011 : PENGETUA 9.SMK TAMAN TUANKU JAAFAR 2011 - KINI : PENGETUA CEMERLANG Pembentangan Kertas Kerja / Bengkel 1.Pembentangan Pencapaian Ke aArah 5 Bintang, Program Pembestarian Pendidikan Daerah Tampin 2010 2.Pembentangan Bengkel Peningkatan & Pembangunan ICT Bagi Pengetua & Guru Besar PKG Johol 2011 3.Pembentangan Program Pembangunan & Pembudayaan ICT untuk Penilaian Anugerah Pemimpin Dalam ICT Peringkat Kebangsaan dan banyak lagi. 7 PROFIL PENASIHAT AKADEMIK & SAHSIAH PENGETUA CEMERLANG TUAN OMAR BIN AHMAD
  8. 8. Sumbangan Luar 1.Jawatankuasa Pembangunan Bola Sepak PBNS 2.Ahli Yayasan Kemanusiaan Muslim Aid Malaysia 3.Jawatankuasa Program Lonjakan Saujana PPD Tampin Penulisan Ilmiah / Modul 1.Bicara Seorang Pengetua http://omref-refai.blogspot.com 2.Bicara Kini http://bicarakinimula.blogspot.com 3.Cerita Sekolah http://tasikjaya131.blogspot.com 8
  9. 9. Akademik Ijazah Sarjana Muda Ilmu Wahyu & Warisan Islam, UIAM Kelayakan Profesional 1.Jurulatih (PSMB/HRDF) No Sijil: TTT/12171 2.Pensjiilan Teknik LUA/NLP 3.Pensijilan Kursus Asas Rekreasi Luar & Kayak Pengalaman Akademik 1.Pensyarah Tetap Kolej Negeri 2.Pensyarah Jemputan Kolej Kejururawatan Murni 3.Tutor Sambilan Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) 4.Pensyarah Sambilan SEGi International University 5.Guru Agama Kolej Tuanku Jaafar Pembangunan Kerjaya 1.Pengurus Pemasaran Kenshido International Sdn Bhd 2.Pengurus Operasi Puncakmas Marketing Sdn Bhd NGO 1.YDP Cawangan Port Dickson, Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung. 2.Juru Audit, Yayasan Anti Rasuah Malaysia. 3.Timbalan Pengerusi Yayasan Anti Rasuah Negeri Sembilan. 4.SARANA (Lantikan Khas Perunding Motivasi) SMK Taman Tuanku Jaafar 5.Perunding & Pembantu Rawatan Penagihan, Pusat Rawatan Dr. Mahmud & Dr. Zanariah. 9 MUHAMMAD IMRAN MOKHTAR PROFIL JURULATIH UTAMA
  10. 10. 10 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
  11. 11. Akademik Diploma Pemasaran Kolej Universiti Islam Malaysia (KUIM) Kerjaya 1.Pembantu Eksekutif, Pusat Zakat Melaka 2.Penolong Pegawai Tadbir, Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka 3.Penolong Pegawai Anti Dadah, Agensi Anti Dadah Kebangsaan Malaysia Panel Jurulatih / Perunding Motivasi 1.AZZAHRA PROFESSIONA MANAGEMENT SERVICES 2.KAIZEN EVENT & TRAINING MANAGEMENT 3.Ketua Jurulatih, D’Kok Eco Camp, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan. Pengalaman Kejurulatihan 1.Penyelaras Minggu Haluan Siswa, Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka 2.Jurulatih Program Pembangunan Jatidiri Bekas Penagih Dadah / Orang Kena Pengawasan AADK 3.Jurulatih Kursus Pencegahan Relapse Bagi Bekas Penagih Dadah / Orang Kena Pengawasan AADK 4.Jurulatih Kursus - Kursus Bagi Bekas Penagih / Orang Kena Pengawasan AADK 5.Jurulatih Program SHEILDS / SMART AADK & Sekolah 6.Penceramah Jemputan Program Pencegahan Dadah 7.Perunding Motivasi & Pembangunan Diri Jabatan Agama Islam Jelebu & Majlis Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan Kepakaran 1. Pengelola Modul Pengisian Hati & Empathy 2. Pengelola Modul KEMPEN SELAMATKAN REMAJA 3. Pengelola Modul BACK To BASICS & DOWN To EARTH 4. Berpengalaman Mengendali dan Mengurus Kesemua Program & Teambuilding bersama Akademi Azzahra 11 MUHAMAD NAJMI BAHTIAR PROFIL JURULATIH UTAMA
  12. 12. 12 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
  13. 13. Akademik Diploma IT & Pengajian Islam, IIC Ijazah Sarjana Muda Pengajian Islam (Dakwah & Kepimpinan) UKM Kerjaya 1.Pengerusi & Mudir Rumah Anak Yatim & Asnaf, Pertubuhan Dar Asnaf Al Fateh Al Idrisiah 2.Guru KAFA, Sek. Ren. Agama Nurul Iman, Selayang Baru 3.Mutawwif Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd Panel Jurulatih / Perunding Motivasi 1.AZZAHRA PROFESSIONA MANAGEMENT SERVICES 2.Perunding Motivasi bersama Pencetus Ummah Johani (PU Johani) 3.Ketua Jurulatih, Kem Sri Raudah, Gombak. Pengalaman Kejurulatihan 1.Fasilitator & Penceramah Program S.P.I.E.S, Selangor 2.Jurulatih Indoor & Outdoor Program - Program Motivasi andiron Kem Sri Raudah 3.Perunding & Penceramah Tetap Bahagian Pengurusan Sumber Manusia Kementerian Pertahanan Malaysia 4.Terlibat dalam beberapa siri program Kem Bestari Solat Selangor 5.Penceramah agama di surau dan masjid sekitar Selangor Kepakaran 1. Pengelola Modul Teambuilding Kementerian Pertahanan Malaysia 2. Pengelola Modul Kerohanian & Muhasabah Diri 3. Pengelola Modul Rakan Didik Akhlak & Hati 4. Berpengalaman Mengendali dan Mengurus Kesemua Program & Teambuilding bersama Akademi Azzahra NGO 1.Pengerusi Pertubuhan Penyayang Raudah 2.Pertubuhan Pembangunan Remaja Malaysia 3.Timb. Presiden Pertubuhan Kebajikan Al Fateh Malaysia 13 MOHD HAFIZ TAJUDIN PROFIL JURULATIH UTAMA
  14. 14. 14 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
  15. 15. Akademik Ijazah Sarjana Kejuruteraan (Mekanikal) Universiti Curtin, Australia Kerjaya 1.Jurutera, Sapura Kencana Petroleum Berhad 2.Jurutera, UMW Oil & Gas Corporation Berhad Panel Jurulatih / Perunding Motivasi 1.AZZAHRA PROFESSIONA MANAGEMENT SERVICES 2.KAIZEN EVENT & TRAINING MANAGEMENT Pengalaman Kejurulatihan / Kelayakan Rekreasi 1.Kayak Bintang II 2.Asas Rekreasi Luar I 3.Fasilitator Akademi Pembangunan Belia Malaysia (APBM-KBS) 4.Instruktor Akademi Pembangunan Belia Malaysia (APBM-KBS) 5.Kursus Kejurulatihan Belia APBM-KBS 6.Kursus Pertolongan Cemas Asas (Bulan Sabit Merah Malaysia) 7.Kursus Penyelarasan Sukan Orienteering 8.Kursus Kenegaraan Mahasiswa Ke Luar Negara (BTN) Kepakaran 1. Pengelola Modul Teambuilding & Asas Pembinaan Pasukan 2. Pengelola Modul Asas Rekreasi & Ihtiar Hidup 3.Berpengalaman Mengendali dan Mengurus Kesemua Program & Teambuilding bersama Akademi Azzahra. 15 JURULATIH REKREASI NOR AZAM MD KHAIR
  16. 16. 16 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
  17. 17. Lebih dikenali ABAH MIOR merupakan seorang Kem Komandan merangkap Instruktur Senamrobik dan Jurulatih Kawad Kaki pernah berkhidmat dalam Angkatan Tentera Malaysia selama 22 tahun & telah memiliki beberapa pingat seperti: -Pingat Perkhidmatan Am (PPA) -Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia (PPS) -Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) -Pemenang Anugerah Sukan Untuk Semua (ASUS) -Skim Persijilan Kejurulatihan Kebangsaan Sains Sukan (MSNM) Pengadilan & Kejurulatihan. Antaranya: - Instruktur Kecergasan Tahap 2 - Jurulatih Bola Keranjang Peringkat Negeri - Pengadil Bola Tampar Peringkat Kebangsaan - Kursus Kayak Bintang I & II - T.O.T Rekreasi Luar Tahap I, II & III - Ekspedisi Mendaki Gunung Kinabalu - Program Jatidiri Kesukarelawan Nasional - Pengadil Badminton Tahap 3 Peringkat Kebangsaan - Perkhemahan Anugerah Remaja Perdana Rakan Muda - Kursus Asas Perkhemahan & ECO bersama Ikon Belia Negara - Ketua Ekspedisi Mendaki Gunung Ledang Membawa 108 Belia Negara - Kem Komandan di beberapa tempat perkhemahan motivasi seluruh Malaysia - Instruktur Senamrobik Mingguan bersama rakyat di Kompleks Belia & Sukan Paroi - Mengendali aktiviti Flying Fox di Kompleks Belia & Sukan Paroi. - Tenaga Pengajar Kecergasan Fizikal Tahap 3 Peringkat Kebangsaan - Pertauliahan Akreditasi Instruktur Kecergasan Senamrobik 17 JURULATIH REKREASI MIOR AZMAN MOHAMED RAMLI
  18. 18. 18 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN
  19. 19. 19 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
  20. 20. 20 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
  21. 21. 21 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
  22. 22. 22 BARISAN PENGALAMAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA
  23. 23. 23 PERKONGSIAN KHAS HAMZAH BIN ABD RAHIM WAWANCARA BERSAMA TV9 WAWANCARA BERSAMA HISTORY CHANEL ASIA BERSAMA PENGARAH JKM NEGERI SEMBILAN BERSAMA TIMB. MUFTI NEGERI SEMBILAN BERSAMA NAIB CANSELOR USIM PERKONGSIAN KISAH BENAR SEBAGAI PEDOMAN DAN IKTIBAR. KETAHUI LIKU KEHIDUPAN DI TALI GANTUNG SETIAP HARI. (1984 - 2013) KISAHNYA HANYA SATU DI MALAYSIA BERSAMA KETUA KAUNSELOR MAINS
  24. 24. 24 ANTARA KANDUNGAN PROGRAM: * Perkongsian Hidup Seorang Ahli Perniagaan Dadah Yang Menerima Hukuman Akhir Tali Gantung & 10 Sebatan. * Tayangan Video & Dokumentari Di Sebalik Tirai Besi * Program Bual Bicara Secara Berdiskusi “LIVE”Dengan Lebih Mendalam Tentang Liku Kehidupan Berada Di 4 Penjara Malaysia (Pudu, Tapah, Sungai Buloh, Seremban) * Kisah 35 Orang Banduan Akhir Yang Telah Ke Tali Gantung Semasa Hayatnya Di Penjara * Perkongsian Ilmu dan Amal Seorang Banduan Akhir Yang Menerima Hidayah Allah & Pengampunan YDP Agong * Perkongsian Tentang Akta & Undang - Undang Jenayah di Malaysia * Ceramah Kesedaran daripada Barisan Pengalaman Akademi Azzahra
  25. 25. 25 ANUGERAH & PENCAPAIAN Isi Kandungan Surat Peringanan Hukuman Mati dan Perintah Tahanan Daripada Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Malaysia ke-11. Ditandatangani oleh Tun Dato’ Seri Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, Perdana Menteri Malaysia ke-4. Bertarikh: 01 November 2000 Antara Sijil Penghargaan Yang Diterima KANDUNGAN TERPELIHARA KANDUNGAN TERPELIHARA KANDUNGAN TERPELIHARA
  26. 26. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 Malam & Ceramah Jemputan 26 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN PEMBANGUNAN INSANIAH AMALAN TERAS 5S 1. Modul Amalan Teras 5S berpandukan kepada kaedah penyampaian secara praktikal berhubung dengan isu persoalan hati yang berlaku di sekeliling kita setiap hari. Berpandukan rujukan Al Quran dan Hadith mengenai penenang jiwa ini, ianya adalah panduan amalan ke arah BUDAYA KECEMERLANGAN ORGANISASI DAN INDIVIDU 2. Kandungan modul dibina berdasarkan 5 elemen penting The POWER Of DOA’ dengan BERSANGKA BAIK, SELALU POSITIF, SABAR, SYUKUR & SELALU REDHA 3. Sesuai untuk semua lapisan masyarakat, agama dan bangsa kerana kita perlu KENAL DIRI KENAL TUHAN, SUDAH KENAL HIDUP PASTI NAMPAK KEJAYAAN, KENAL DIRI KENAL ALLAH, SUDAH KENAL HIDUP PASTI LEBIH INDAH. OBJEKTIF UMUM 1. Meningkatkan kesedaran tentang kepentingan menjaga hubungan baik dengan Pencipta, sesama makhluk dan alam kejadian yang lain dalam membantu membersihkan Kolam Jiwa kita agar terhindar daripada Hati Menjadi Gelap, Nafsu Menjiwai Peranan, Hilang Pedoman dan Akrab. 2. Pembangunan Rohani dan penerapan bidang kerja sebagai satu Ibadah ke arah BUDAYA KECEMERLANGAN ORGANISASI DAN INDIVIDU 3. Ke Arah Pembudayaan Amalan Teras 5S secara manual dan praktikal dalam setiap organisasi dan individu. Bermulanya di sini. SKOP BIDANG Pembangunan Kendiri & Personaliti Diri, Kepimpinan & Motivasi Diri, Pengurusan Stres & Konflik, Teambuilding & Softskills, Pembangunan Insaniah dan Organisasi Semua peringkat lapisan masyarakat, agama dan bangsa.
  27. 27. 27 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  28. 28. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program 3 Hari 2 Malam & Ceramah Jemputan 28 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN PONDOK LATIHAN KESEDARAN DIRI SENTUHAN NURANI 1. Modul khusus kepada pekerja, kakitangan, pelajar atau remaja yang mempunyai masalah tata tertib , disiplin dan salah laku akan berprogram selama 3 hari 2 malam bersama barisan pengalaman terdiri daripada kaunselor rawatan penagihan, pegawai AADK, pegawai polis, pegawai askar, pegawai penjara, bekas penagih, bekas anggota kongi gelap, bekas pelatih khidmat masyarakat, bekas pesalah juvana, bekas banduan dan ramai lagi. 2. Kebanyakan daripada kami pernah melakukan kesalahan yang sama. Kami berbicara atas ilmu dan pengalaman yang ada kerana kami faham dan kami tahu bagaimana mencegahnya. 3. Kandungan modul dibina untuk 3 hari 2 malam merangkumi aktiviti fizikal, kerohanian, latihan mental, kembara kubur, rekreasi alam, ihtiar hidup, dan muhasabah diri dan terapi keinsafan diri. 4. Sejak tahun 2011, Kempen Selamatkan Remaja telah disertai seramai 12,500 peserta dan melahirkan kejayaan testimoni yang lain daripada yang lain. OBJEKTIF UMUM 1. Membina modal insan ke arah memahami Islam adalah panduan terbaik kerana Kasih Sayang Allah adalah motivasi terbesar Ilahi 2. Membantu ibubapa dan organisasi dalam siri ceramah kesedaran ke arah mencegah lebih baik daripada mengubati. 3. Membimbing dan melakukan program keinsafan melalui beberapa pendekatan dan aktiviti supaya kesalahan yang sama tidak diulang lagi. 4. Memahami bahawa hidup ini adalah tumpangan semata-mata, akhirat jua yang kekal abadi. Setiap apa yang kita ada iaitu Khazanah dan peranan kita iaiitu Khalifah ada akadnya atau perjanjiannya. Kembalilah kepada Allah dengan hati yang tenang. SKOP BIDANG Pembangunan Insaniah & Khemah Ibadah Jatidiri, Sahsiah, Akhlak & Muhasabah Diri Kenegaraan & Belia Wawasan Keibubapaan dan Remaja Bermasalah
  29. 29. 29 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  30. 30. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 Malan & Ceramah Jemputan 30 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN PROGRAM KECEMERLANGAN AKADEMIK 1. Program khusus kepada para pelajar peringkat sekolah dan IPT yang mempunyai masalah dalam pembelajaran. Kami tidak mencari mereka yang bijak pandai, kami berusaha membantu mereka yang tiada hala tuju dalam pembelajaran supaya mereka cintakan kemenangan dan bencikan kegagalan. 2. Kandungan modul bukan sahaja menjurus kepada akademik semata - mata, 90% pembinaan karakter dipengaruhi oleh persekitaran yang berbeza strukturnya. Kami cungkil potensi mereka melalui kepimpinan, sahsiah, akademik, dan aktiviti luar. 3. Student Mapping A Right Track sesuai untuk pelajar, badan kepimpinan pelajar, mahasiswa, remaja dan belia. Tujuannya satu, Impian Takkan Menjelma Selagi Kita Tidak Bermimpi Untuk Berimpian. OBJEKTIF 1. Meningkatkan motivasi untuk memperbaiki diri dalam diri peserta untuk terus menjadi insan Hebat. 2. Memberi gambaran jelas kehidupan & tanggungjawab seorang pelajar cemerlang 3. Meningkatkan semangat dan jatidiri para peserta untuk terus berusaha gigih menghadapi cabaran masa akan datang. 4. Menerapkan budaya pembelajaran dan persahabatan yang baik di kalangan para pelajar 5. Memberi ruang dan peluang mendapatkan pengalaman motivasi melalui kaedah permainan dan aktiviti untuk mencapai matlamat yang jelas terutama dalam pembelajaran. SKOP BIDANG Motivasi Belajar Peringkat Sekolah dan IPT Bengkel Latih Tubi Peperiksaan Program Kecemerlangan Akademik & Kerjaya Keibubapaan dan Pelajar, Kepimpinan & Organisasi Pelajar, Kelab & Persatuan
  31. 31. 31 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  32. 32. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 Malan & Ceramah Jemputan 32 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN LATIHAN PROFESIONAL KEMBALI KEPADA FITRAH 1. Kembali kepada fitrah asas kejadian manusia. Selain tumpuan kepada pembangunan mental (kognitif) dan kemahiran (psiko-motor), pendekatan Back To Basics bertumpu kepada pendedahan cara - cara meningkatkan kecerdasan intelek dan perubahan sikap secara umum. 2. Kandungan modul merangkumi kecerdasan Intelek (IQ), kecerdasan Emosi (EQ), kecerdasan Kerohanian (SQ), dan kecerdasan Jasmani / Fizikal (PQ) 3. Back To Basic adalah seruan kembali kepada fitrah, kembali kepada perkara asas dalam hidup, iaitu prinsip nilai dalam kehidupan ini. 4. Program Latihan Profesional Back To Basic adalah terapi kecemerlangan dunia dan akhirat disamping merupakan program lonjakan peningkatan kendiri dan budaya dalam setiap peringkat organisasi. OBJEKTIF UMUM 1. Meningkatkan kemahiran teknik yang berkesan dalam asas komunikasi dan delegasi gerak kerja secara berpasukan mahupun individu. 2. Meningkatkan kemahiran dalam menyediakan diri sebagai pemudahcara kepada semua gerak kerja dan tanggungjawab yang diamanahkan untuk kendiri dan organisasi. 3. Membangunkan potensi diri ke arah kecemerlangan yang holistik 4. Meningkatkan motivasi dan keyakinan diri melalui konsep kerohanian dan nilai diri, Khalifah dan Khazanah. 5. Membantu dan memberi penghayatan semula kepada Konsep Kerja Satu Ibadah. 6. Membangunkan individu ke arah kecemerlangan diri, kerjaya dan organisasi, menyeimbangkan jati diri, mental, kerohanian dan kecergasan fizikal, dan mengharmonikan diri dengan alam murni ciptaan Ilahi. 7. Penumpuan kepada aktiviti yang dapat mencapai matlamat untuk membentuk komuniti yang berdikari dan berdaya saing dalam mencapai kecemerlangan diri dan organisasi. 8. Menyuburkan sifat Ihsan dan Empati demi membantu mereka membangkitkan semangat yakin diri, potensi diri dan motivasi diri SKOP BIDANG Sesuai Untuk Semua Lapisan Masyarakat, Agama dan Bangsa Sesuai Untuk Semua Peringkat Remaja Belia, Pekerja Kakitangan Kerajaan & Swasta
  33. 33. 33 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  34. 34. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 Malan & Ceramah Jemputan 34 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN KURSUS KEPIMPINAN DOWN TO EARTH 1. Matlamat program Down To Earth adalah untuk memastikan setiap tonggak utama organisasi mampu memimpin dengan lebih efisien dan berketerampilan. 2. Bagi Azzahra, skil dan pengetahuan memimpin dan mengurus adalah amat penting untuk diterapkan dalam diri semua insan, acuan sahaja perlu diselaraskan berpandukan Al Quran, As Sunnah & Fiqh Waqi’ 3. Down To Earth berorientasikan kepada pembinaan kendiri dan jatidiri, kemahiran asas pemimpin, pembinaan pasukan & pengurusan organisasi. OBJEKTIF UMUM 1. Memahami dengan jelas kenapa kita adalah insan terpilih diberi tanggungjawab untuk memimpin dan ke mana hala tuju kepimpinan yang akan dibawa. 2. Menerapkan budaya kerja bersistematik dan berkualiti tinggi dengan beberapa aktiviti - aktiviti berbentuk propaganda melibatkan pengurusan masa dan bebanan tanggungjawab. 3. Membantu bersama - sama menganalisa fungsi kepimpinan dalam diri melalui beberapa siri permainan kreatif dan aktiviti berkonsep. 4. Memberi ruang dan pendedahan ilmu pengurusan kepimpinan yang berkesan melalui aktiviti gerak kerja berkumpulan. 5. Membantu meningkatkan kemahiran dari segi mengurus, memimpin dan melaksana aktiviti berkonsepkan objektif sasaran, kumpulan sasaran, jadual perangkaan sasaran, dan sasaran kerja individu dan berkumpulan. SKOP BIDANG Badan Kepimpinan dan Organisasi: Sekolah Persatuan / NGO/ Kelab / Pertubuhan IPTA & IPTS Kakitangan Kerajaan dan Swasta Pertubuhan Korporat
  35. 35. 35 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  36. 36. Kertas Kerja Cadangan Program & Sebutharga Disediakan Selepas Perbincangan Untuk Program Sehari, 2 Hari 1 Malam, 3 Hari 2 Malan & Ceramah Jemputan 36 MODUL YANG DITAWARKAN KEMBARA REKREASI ALAM 1. Program Rekreasi Kembara Alam merupakan aktiviti yang melibatkan satu proses pembelajaran luar bilik darjah yang berterusan. Sesuai untuk semua lapisan masyarakat. 2. Kandungan modul dibina merangkumi aktiviti fizikal, kerohanian, latihan mental, rekreasi alam, ihtiar hidup, dan muhasabah diri dan kepelbagaian aktiviti lasak dan mencabar untuk pembinaan jatidiri dan mental. Amat sesuai untuk aktiviti Teambuilding dan Bina Pasukan. 3. Sukan rekreasi memberi ruang kepada peserta untuk mempraktik kemahiran pengurusan, membuat keputusan, meningkatkan daya tahan fizikal, mengamalkan nilai - nilai murni disamping menghayati kepentingan pemeliharaan dan pemuliharaan sistem ekologi alam semula jadi. OBJEKTIF UMUM 1. Meningkatkan pembelajaran menerusi pengalaman - pengalaman yang menyeronokkan dan selamat dalam persekitaran yang berbeza - beza. 2. Membina ketahanan, disiplin dan keyakinan diri dalam menghadapi cabaran - cabaran semasa. 3. Mengembangkan sifat - sifat kreatif dan inovatif serta membuat keputusan yang bijak terutama dalam keadaan segera atau cemas. 4. Sebagai penghargaan buat diri sendiri untuk menerobos sempadan diri ke arah membina kekuatan diri dan mencipta anjakan personaliti yang berdaya saing. SKOP BIDANG Semua peringkat lapisan masyarakat dan organisasi Ihkhtiar Hidup & Rekreasi Air, Udara dan Darat
  37. 37. 37 ANTARA PROGRAM YANG DIJALANKAN
  38. 38. 38 ANTARA LAMPIRAN KEWANGAN Program Solat Bestari Pelatih PKM JKM Kursus BTN Pelatih PKM JKM Kembara Ke Destinasi Yang Pasti Pelatih PKM JKM Harga Sebuah Kebebasan Pelatih PKM JKM 2 Years Exit Program Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat IIUM LOWER EDUCATION SMK Kompleks KLIA SMK Dato’ Sedia Raja SMK Taman Tuanku Jaafar YPM
  39. 39. 39 ANTARA LAMPIRAN SIJIL
  40. 40. 40 ANTARA LAMPIRAN SIJIL
  41. 41. 41 BERMINAT UNTUK MENDAPATKAN KHIDMAT LATIHAN AKADEMI AZZAHRA? HUBUNGI KAMI UNTUK SEBUTHARGA DAN LAIN-LAIN PERINCIAN YANG DIPERLUKAN PADA MAKLUMAT BERIKUT: AZZAHRA PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES ALAMAT: NO. 643, LORONG 19/2 TAMAN BUKIT CORAL 70300 SEREMBAN NEGERI SEMBILAN TEL / FAKS: 06-762 9242 EMAIL: azzahra.professional@gmail.com WEB: www.akademiazzahra.blogspot.com www.facebook.com/akademiazzahra HUBUNGI: Muhammad Imran bin Mokhtar 017-372 7486 ANDA KEUTAMAAN KAMI

×