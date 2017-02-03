Dr Aysel Vazirova2017Feb

1 DR. AYSEL VAZIROVA, PhD Consultant, Gender and Development 6106 E 82nd Pl, Apt. 5 Mob: +1 (918) 720-2818 Tulsa, OK, USA ...
2 SELECTED ACHIEVEMENTS  More than 11 years of professional experience in the area of gender and development, gender main...
3 CONSULTING,MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH EXPERIENCE inthe areaof gender equality, women’s rights and good governance Consultan...
4 September 2011–April, 2012 International Consultant on Coordinated Community Response to Gender Based Violence, UNFPA, A...
5 2003-2008, Consultant on gender and Islam, various international organizations and US State Department: PH International...
6  The Assessment of the incorporation of GBV Guidelines in Syrian Humanitarian Response (Middle East region), UNFPA-UNHC...
7  Member of the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA, USA).  Association of Women in Development (AWID)  Member ...
  1. 1. 1 DR. AYSEL VAZIROVA, PhD Consultant, Gender and Development 6106 E 82nd Pl, Apt. 5 Mob: +1 (918) 720-2818 Tulsa, OK, USA Email: AyselVazir@yahoo.com
  2. 2. 2 SELECTED ACHIEVEMENTS  More than 11 years of professional experience in the area of gender and development, gender mainstreaming and combating violence against women. 7 years of experience in corporate sector: exhibition and conference organizers.  Working with UN agencies in MENA region, Eastern Europe and Central Asia  Developed successful partnerships with national governments, the donor community (US State Department, USAID, EU), local NGOs, expert community, informal groups and media in the parts of Central Asia, Middle East and Eastern Europe.  Authored and edited UN reports and assessments addressing gender and women’s rights.  Analyzed SGBV trends, service provision and coordination of efforts targeting refugee and IDP communities in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan and Turkey  Developed the Concept Model for building coordinated multi-agency response to Gender Based Violence included in the National Priority Programs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.  Managed multi-million dollar assistance programs: Islam and Democracy (Eurasia Foundation) and Combating Violence Against Women (UNFPA). Supervised, consulted for and/or managed countrywide surveys (Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan).  Designed and managed training programs on gender issues for target groups (youth, refugees, rural women), sectors (healthcare, police, judicial system) and public institutions (national legislative bodies, government ministries, civil service commissions).  Designed and implemented development initiatives, legislative reviews, awareness campaigns, radio and TV shows, documentary and PTA production, conferences, workshops and public discussions. Developed an analytical and training package that was included in UNDP’s best global practices.  Consulted for the US State Department on Islam and democracy in the post-Soviet context.  Member of American Evaluators Association, trained in program and impact evaluation. Conducted real-time evaluation of humanitarian response to Syrian crisis (UNFPA-UNHCR, 2015).
  3. 3. 3 CONSULTING,MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH EXPERIENCE inthe areaof gender equality, women’s rights and good governance Consultant, GBV Assessment in Iraq’s conflict affected areas, UNFPA Iraq April, 2016-present Consultant, Gender and Women’s Empowerment, Rural Women’s empowerment project, UNDP Azerbaijan May 2016 - present Consultant, Gender Sensitive Organizational Analysis of ASAN public service, Azerbaijan, UNDP May 2016 – present International Gender Consultant, First country-wide survey on Violence against Women in Turkmenistan, UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), Turkmenistan October, 2014–November, 2015 International GenderConsultant,GenderevaluationofthenationalConstitutionandtechnical support to the Parliament of Turkmenistan April, 2015–May, 2015 International Evaluator,Regional evaluationoftheimplementationofglobal GBV Guidelines in the coordinated humanitarian response to Syrian crisis (region: Jordan, Lebanon, Northern Iraq, Turkey/Syria crossborder activities), UNFPA, UNHCR May, 2015–September, 2015 International Consultant, Promotingrural women’sparticipation in economic and social life (Phase II), UNDP Azerbaijan December, 2013–October 2014 International Impact Evaluator, Oxfam International (UK), SMART Project, Gender impact evaluation of the SMART Project October, 2013 International Consultant/Author, Population Situation Analysis Report, UNDP, Azerbaijan March, 2013–June, 2013 Author, The Gender Perspective in Human Development, chapter in the textbook on Human Development, UNDP Azerbaijan August, 2012–October, 2012 International Consultant on Coordinated Community Response to Gender Based Violence, UNFPA, Afghanistan January, 2012–May 2012 International GenderConsultant,Promotingrural women’sparticipationintheeconomic and social life,UNDPAzerbaijan
  4. 4. 4 September 2011–April, 2012 International Consultant on Coordinated Community Response to Gender Based Violence, UNFPA, Afghanistan August, 2011–January, 2012 International GenderConsultant,GenderinEducation – supportingGenderStudiesCenterin AzerbaijanStatePedagogical University,UNDPAzerbaijan September 2011–March, 2012 International GenderConsultant,MainstreamingGenderinto the Civil Service,UNDP/UNFPA Azerbaijan August–December, 2010 GenderConsultant/Contributor,AssessmentofMental Healthof InternallyDisplacedPeople in Azerbaijan, World Health Organization April–May, 2010 Author and editor of National Report on Violence Against Women, UNFPA, Azerbaijan August 2009–Feb 2010 National Project Coordinator, Combating Gender Based Violence in the South Caucasus, UNFPA - Azerbaijan May 2008–April 2009 Program Manager, Islam in a Democratic Azerbaijan Program, Eurasia Foundation – Azerbaijan May 2007–September 30, 2007 AuthorandEditor,“GenderAttitudesin Azerbaijan:TrendsandChallenges”,National Human Development Report, UNDP September 2005–March 2007 Consultant on program development, Islam in a Democratic Azerbaijan Program, Eurasia Foundation—Azerbaijan April 2007–May 2007 Gender Researcher, EuropeanStability Initiative (ESI), independent non-profit research and policy institute (Berlin-Istanbul), Gender and power in Azerbaijan Project January 2008–October 2008 Consultant on program proposal, Islam in a Democratic Azerbaijan Program, Eurasia Foundation July 2006–August 2006 Author, “Muslim women’s activism in contemporary Azerbaijan: civil religion versus civil society”, research for Heinrich Boll Foundation (South Caucasus) Dec 2004–Dec 2005
  5. 5. 5 2003-2008, Consultant on gender and Islam, various international organizations and US State Department: PH International, Religious dialogue and women’s leadership; Internews, Women’s rights in Islam, for TV series on gender relations and democracy; US State Department and US Embassy in Baku “Women’s rights in Islam”, “Muslim women: civil activism, gender and Islam”; Resource Consultant on cultural sensitivity for relocated staff in Baku, Azerbaijan, Prudential Relocation International Group 1996-2001,Officemanager/CountryRepresentative(Azerbaijan),SpearheadExhibitionsLtd (UK): Organizer of majorinternational exhibitions and conferences,including Baku Oiland Gas (over 400 exhibitors, 40000 visitors annually). EDUCATION  alumna of the OxfordCenter forIslamic Studies, OxfordUniversity (UK) and Central Eurasian and Uralic Studies Center, Indiana University, Bloomington (USA).  MA in Middle Eastern Studies from Baku State University  PhDin Philosophy (withfocus on Islamic Studies), from the Academy of Sciences, Azerbaijan (2005). Trainedin:  Gender and Family in the Middle East and Central Asia and Nations and Modernity in Central Asia (Indiana University)  Surveying Intimate Partner Violence: Qualitative and Quantitative Research Methods (WHO, UNFPA)  Survey organization and ethics of studying Violence Against Women (WHO,UNFPA)  Coordinated Response to Gender Based Violence, Duluth Model (DIAP,Duluth, Minnesota, USA)  Social NetworkAnalysis (Stanford University,USA)  Organizational Analysis (PrincetonUniversity, USA)  Program and Impact Evaluation(UNFPA,Eurasia Foundation)  Gender-sensitive budgeting (UNFPA) SELECTED PUBLICATIONS  Guidelines for incorporation of gender equality agenda in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Europe and Central Asia, UNRegional, Europe and Central Asia, 2017 (getting ready for publication)  GBV Assessment in Conflict-affectedgovernorates of Iraq, UNFPA,2016 (The Assessment of gender-based violence (GBV) in eight conflict affected governorates of Iraq), http://iraq.unfpa.org/publications/gbv-assessment-conflict-affected-governorates-iraq  Gender in Changing Society, chapter in Population Situation Analysis Report, Azerbaijan, UNDP, UNFPA 2016, http://eeca.unfpa.org/publications/population-situation-analysis- azerbaijan
  6. 6. 6  The Assessment of the incorporation of GBV Guidelines in Syrian Humanitarian Response (Middle East region), UNFPA-UNHCR, 2015 http://reliefweb.int/report/syrian-arab- republic/evaluation-implementation-2005-iasc-guidelines-gender-based-violence  GenderPerspectivein HumanDevelopment,bookchapter – in:Human Development:textbook, UNDP, 2013;  FreedomandBondage:the discussionof hijab in Azerbaijan – in: V. Voronkov, S. Khutsishvili, J.Horan edited, Changing Identities: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Heinrich BoellFoundation, 2011  Gender Equality in Civil Service: practical application and mainstreaming policy Training Package, 2011 UNDP/UNFPA Azerbaijan;  National Report on Violence against Women in Azerbaijan, UNFPA- State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, 2011;  GenderAttitudesin Azerbaijan:Trends andChallenges, National Human Development Report 2007, UNDP, 2007, http://hdr.undp.org/en/content/gender-attitudes-azerbaijan  Hijabin a Baku City: ModernDiscussiononUnity, FreedomandHeadscarves inAzerbaijan,(in Russian) – in “South Caucasus: Spaces. Histories. People.” Collection of papers, Heinrich Boll Foundation (2006); SELECT CONFERENCE PAPERS Vazirova, Aysel. "You Should Try Not to Be so Angry”: Women, Precarity, and the Narrative of 'Unresolved Conflict." Paper presented at the annual meeting of the National Women's Studies Association, Milwaukee, WI, November 13, 2015. Vazirova, Aysel. "Fat on Fridays and veiled on Saturdays: exploring some limitations of identity politics and human rights discourse." Paper presented at the annual meeting of the National Women's Studies Association, Atlanta, GA, November 10, 2011 SKILLS Trained in Duluth Model of Coordinated Community Response, Domestic Abuse Intervention Program (DAIP) Trained in Rights-based programming, UNFPA Trained in Duluth Model: Creating the Process of Change for Men who Batter, DAIP Trained in gender responsive budgeting, UNFPA Trained in WHO methodology of Combating Gender Based Violence: study organization, questionnaire, sample design, fieldwork and data analysis Trained in Program Monitoring and Evaluation, Eurasia Foundation Trained in Social Network Analysis, Michigan University, USA Computer Skills: Microsoft Word, EXCEL, PowerPoint, Outlook ACT, SPSS Languages:English(fluent),Russian(fluent),Azerbaijani(fluent),Turkish(advanced),Arabic (limited), Farsi (beginner). MEMBERSHIP IN PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
  7. 7. 7  Member of the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA, USA).  Association of Women in Development (AWID)  Member of the American Evaluators Association  Member of American Women Voters League

×