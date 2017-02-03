ARTS & CRAFTS
los ideales Reacción contra el estilo victoriano El movimiento Arts and Crafts surgió en las últimas décadas del siglo XIX...
Interior del Crystal Palace
Esa reacción se denominó Arts and Crafts, Artes y Oficios, ya que pretendió elevar la dignidad social y estética del diseñ...
• Frase que resume el ideal de un movimiento que apoyaba todas sus creaciones en cuatro máximas: simplicidad, esplendor, n...
Principios del Arts & Crafts Entre las ideas más características del Arts & Crafts se encuentran principios filosóficos, é...
Propuesta de agrupación de los artesanos en guildas y talleres, siguiendo el modelo medieval de trabajo colectivo. Propues...
En este interior diseñado por William Morris y Asociados, alrededor de 1860, pueden apreciarse los principios básicos del ...
REPRESENTANTES  inglés William Morris fundó la empresa Morris, Marshall, & Faulkner.  John Ruskin (1819-1900).  MACKAY ...
“Ajustarse a la finalidad” resume uno de los principios del movimiento, significa que el diseño de un mueble debe adecuars...
TAPIZ DISEÑADO POR "MORRIS AND COMPANY" SE APRECIA LOS MOTIVOS FLORALES Y NATURISTAS TAN CARACTERISTICOS DEL "ARTS AND CRA...
MACKAY HUGH BAILLIE SCOTT en su diseño una reacción a los cambios rápidos del momento, a la producción en masa y a la indu...
Cabinet diseñado por Philip Webb en 1861 para la compañia "Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co., Maker" Las formas de los mueb...
Vitrina diseñada por Antonio Gaudi Su capacidad como interiorista le llevó a diseñar, en estrecha colaboración con artesan...
Casa Batlló La fachada colorista y sinuosa de la casa Batlló, construida por el arquitecto catalán Antoni Gaudí entre 1904...
ESTILO NOUVEAU Europa y Estados Unidos desde 1890 hasta principios de la primera Guerra Mundial en 1914
CONCEPTO  Denominación que literalmente significa ‘arte nuevo’ y se utiliza para designar un estilo de carácter complejo ...
CARACTERISTICAS  El estilo tomó su nombre de una galería llamada “L'Art Nouveau”, abierta en Paris en 1895 por el marchan...
Silla Art Nouveau diseñada en 1889, por Eugéne Gaillard
Estas vasijas están realizadas en vidrio Favrile, inventado a finales del siglo XIX por Louis Comfort Tiffany. El aspecto ...
REPRESENTANTES  El diseñador Louis Majorelle (1859-1926)  Hector Guimard (1867-1942 ).  Josef Hoffman (1870-1956),  Ch...
Louis Majorelle (1859-1926) fue un destacado componente de la Escuela Art Nouveau Gran parte de su obra está fabricada en ...
Hector Guimard (1867- 1942), principal arquitecto francés del Art Nouveau, era un gran innovador que trabajaba con distint...
Glasgow School of Art La Glasgow School of Art (Escuela de Arte de Glasgow), proyectada por Charles Rennie Mackintosh y co...
Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1928), famoso por sus sillas de respaldo alto y por sus muebles geométricos. Utilizó fuert...
Carlo Bugatti (1855-1940) fue uno de ellos. En la Exposición de Turín de 1902, Bugatti causó sensación con sus excéntricos...
Silla diseñada por Frank Lloyd Wrigth (1867-1959). Estaba de acuerdo con el planteamiento holistico del diseño, según el c...
Espectacular asiento diseñado por el pintor- decorador catalan Ibarz. fue el representante más internacionalmente prestigi...
El beso El artista austriaco Gustav Klimt representó la pasión amorosa en su cuadro El beso (1907-1908, Österreichische Ga...
ART DECO(1908-1939) El período del Art Deco, también denominado arte moderno, mostró su apogeo entre las dos guerras mundi...
Rasgos distintivos del Art Déco, Eva Weber cita lo siguiente: "Una de las características más reconocibles del estilo Art ...
La máquina simboliza una nueva era de la mecanización: automóviles, locomotoras, barcos, aviones, representan el triunfo d...
Calle Frederic Le Play No. 11, París. Arq. A. Fidler, 1927. Fotografía Rodrigo Ledesma.
Dentro del Art Déco hay dos períodos que corresponden a dos líneas estéticas del estilo: el Zigzag y el Stream El primero ...
El segundo tuvo su auge de 1930 a 1939, se desarrolló más en Estados Unidos y representa la era de la recuperación económi...
El estilo art decó del hotel Claridge de Londres, famoso en todo el mundo
El sofá se ha bautizado Cloud, Emilie- Jacques Ruhlmann, un popular diseñador de mobiliario e interiores nacido en París e...
  1. 1. ARTS & CRAFTS
  2. 2. los ideales Reacción contra el estilo victoriano El movimiento Arts and Crafts surgió en las últimas décadas del siglo XIX como reacción contra el primer estilo industrial, que se había desarrollado en Inglaterra a lo largo de esa centuria. El llamado estilo victoriano. Se dice que cuando los visitantes de la Feria Universal de 1851 llegaban al Crystal Palace de Londres, además de asombrarse por los avances técnicos, se sorprendían por el mal gusto de todo lo que se fabricaba en masa. De manera que la idea de progreso industrial comenzó a mezclarse con la intuición de que era necesaria una reacción que devolviera a los objetos de la vida cotidiana una cierta dimensión estética, que acompañase a las funciones naturales para las que eran fabricados.
  3. 3. Interior del Crystal Palace
  4. 4. Esa reacción se denominó Arts and Crafts, Artes y Oficios, ya que pretendió elevar la dignidad social y estética del diseño y de todas las artes aplicadas, integrándolas en un entorno arquitectónico armonioso y bello empezaba a caracterizarse por un retorno a la naturaleza, formas graciosas, onduladas, delicadas, donde frecuentemente se ven reflejadas las formas de la naturaleza en flores, insectos, aves, peces e incluso en animales mitológicos como los dragones.
  5. 5. • Frase que resume el ideal de un movimiento que apoyaba todas sus creaciones en cuatro máximas: simplicidad, esplendor, naturaleza y color- textura. • Con William Morris fundó la sociedada para la protección de edificios antiguos (SPAB),diseño para Morris tanto muebles como accesorios y todos los complementos de arquitectura.
  6. 6. Principios del Arts & Crafts Entre las ideas más características del Arts & Crafts se encuentran principios filosóficos, éticos y políticos, tanto como estéticos. Rechazo de la separación entre el arte y la artesanía. El diseño de los objetos útiles es considerado una necesidad funcional y moral. Rechazo de los métodos industriales de trabajo, que separan al trabajador de la obra que realiza, fragmentado sus tareas. Propuesta de un regreso al medievalismo, tanto en la arquitectura (con el neogótico) como en las artes aplicadas.
  7. 7. Propuesta de agrupación de los artesanos en guildas y talleres, siguiendo el modelo medieval de trabajo colectivo. Propuesta del trabajo bien hecho, bien acabado y satisfactorio para el artista y para el cliente. El artesano es artista y un creador de obras de arte Propuesta del trabajo bien hecho, bien acabado y satisfactorio para el artista y para el cliente. Propuesta de la arquitectura como centro de todas las actividades de diseño. Una idea que sería recogida por el racionalismo de principios del siglo XX.
  8. 8. En este interior diseñado por William Morris y Asociados, alrededor de 1860, pueden apreciarse los principios básicos del movimiento Arts & Crafts: calidad en el diseño y en la elaboración. Tanto los muebles como las telas y el papel de las paredes están hechos a mano. El armario y bargueño, a izquierda y derecha respectivamente, presentan pinturas prerrafaelistas, mientras que el papel de la pared y la alfombra, diseñados por Morris, incorporan motivos de manuscritos medievales.
  9. 9. REPRESENTANTES  inglés William Morris fundó la empresa Morris, Marshall, & Faulkner.  John Ruskin (1819-1900).  MACKAY HUGH BAILLIE SCOTT (1865-1945)  PHILIP WEBB (1831-1915), y C. F. A. Voysey (conocido por su estilo ‘campestre’), el ebanista Ernest Gimson, el ceramista William De Morgan, y los diseñadores Walter Crane y C. R. Ashbee.  La Arts & Crafts Exhibition Society (creada en 1888) y las revistas The Studio y Hobby Horse sirvieron de foro para la difusión de las ideas de este movimiento.
  10. 10. “Ajustarse a la finalidad” resume uno de los principios del movimiento, significa que el diseño de un mueble debe adecuarse a su función y ser práctico. Los materiales y el método deben ser los más apropiados, reflejan el sello del diseñador. William Morris,
  11. 11. TAPIZ DISEÑADO POR "MORRIS AND COMPANY" SE APRECIA LOS MOTIVOS FLORALES Y NATURISTAS TAN CARACTERISTICOS DEL "ARTS AND CRAFTS"
  12. 12. MACKAY HUGH BAILLIE SCOTT en su diseño una reacción a los cambios rápidos del momento, a la producción en masa y a la industria. Se inspiro del arte gótico y de la artesanía
  13. 13. Cabinet diseñado por Philip Webb en 1861 para la compañia "Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co., Maker" Las formas de los muebles eran sencillas y verticales, aplicando técnicas de ebanistería tradicional. Se utilizaban maderas nacionales, especialmente roble, que era encerado y se dejaba añejar naturalmente. Aparadores, cómodas y muebles similares eran decorados habitualmente de un modo sencillo, con formas recortadas, a veces embellecidas con peltre, cobre, marfil o cuero.
  14. 14. Vitrina diseñada por Antonio Gaudi Su capacidad como interiorista le llevó a diseñar, en estrecha colaboración con artesanos de la época, todos los elementos que forman el espacio arquitectónico – hierro forjado, mobiliario, vidrieras, mosaico e incluso la cerámica.
  15. 15. Casa Batlló La fachada colorista y sinuosa de la casa Batlló, construida por el arquitecto catalán Antoni Gaudí entre 1904 y 1906, proporciona una nota expresiva al paseo de Gracia, dominado por los estilos historicistas del Eixample barcelonés
  16. 16. ESTILO NOUVEAU Europa y Estados Unidos desde 1890 hasta principios de la primera Guerra Mundial en 1914
  17. 17. CONCEPTO  Denominación que literalmente significa ‘arte nuevo’ y se utiliza para designar un estilo de carácter complejo e innovador que se dio en el arte y el diseño europeos durante las dos últimas décadas del siglo XIX y la primera del siglo XX.  En España se denominó modernismo, en Alemania Jugendstil y en Austria Sezessionstil. En Italia se conoció como Stile Liberty, en referencia a la tienda de Arthur Liberty, que había sido decisiva en la difusión del estilo por el continente.
  18. 18. CARACTERISTICAS  El estilo tomó su nombre de una galería llamada “L'Art Nouveau”, abierta en Paris en 1895 por el marchante de arte Siegfried Bing, importante defensor y propagandista del nuevo diseño.  divulgador del arte oriental. Viajó por China, Japón e India  el empleo del hierro, y de flores ornamentales de todas clases. Se declara el amor a la naturaleza y a sus formas  Nos muestra el poder creador del hombre y son seguidores a la vez, en su funcionalidad, de las formas naturales.
  19. 19. Silla Art Nouveau diseñada en 1889, por Eugéne Gaillard
  20. 20. Estas vasijas están realizadas en vidrio Favrile, inventado a finales del siglo XIX por Louis Comfort Tiffany. El aspecto sedoso e irisado de este material translúcido quedó estrechamente relacionado con el estilo Art Nouveau.
  21. 21. REPRESENTANTES  El diseñador Louis Majorelle (1859-1926)  Hector Guimard (1867-1942 ).  Josef Hoffman (1870-1956),  Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868- 1928),  Carlo Bugatti (1855-1940)  Eugéne Gaillard
  22. 22. Louis Majorelle (1859-1926) fue un destacado componente de la Escuela Art Nouveau Gran parte de su obra está fabricada en maderas oscuras, como caoba o nogal, con adornos en tapicerías, laterales del mobiliario y en los cajones de las mesas.
  23. 23. Hector Guimard (1867- 1942), principal arquitecto francés del Art Nouveau, era un gran innovador que trabajaba con distintos materiales como cristal, bronce y madera.
  24. 24. Glasgow School of Art La Glasgow School of Art (Escuela de Arte de Glasgow), proyectada por Charles Rennie Mackintosh y concluida en 1909, es uno de los mejores ejemplos de arquitectura Art Nouveau. Entre sus elementos más innovadores están las cancelas de hierro forjado, los grandes ventanales y la biblioteca de doble altura.
  25. 25. Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1928), famoso por sus sillas de respaldo alto y por sus muebles geométricos. Utilizó fuertes líneas verticales con rejillas horizontales, así como formas monumentales relacionadas con la señorial tradición escocesa. En sus diseños sencillos y sin decoración se aprecia una influencia japonesa ya en aquella época. Una de sus principales obras, el edificio de la Art School de Glasgow, actuó como otro foco del Art Nouveau en Europa.
  26. 26. Carlo Bugatti (1855-1940) fue uno de ellos. En la Exposición de Turín de 1902, Bugatti causó sensación con sus excéntricos muebles. En sus diseños predominan influencias moriscas y del Lejano Oriente, combinando diversos materiales y técnicas para crear un efecto especial; un solo mueble podía presentar la mezcolanza de metales pulidos, sedas, madera tallada y pintura.
  27. 27. Silla diseñada por Frank Lloyd Wrigth (1867-1959). Estaba de acuerdo con el planteamiento holistico del diseño, según el cual los muebles de las múltiples casas que diseñó debían reflejar la forma y el espíritu del espacio que ocupaban.
  28. 28. Espectacular asiento diseñado por el pintor- decorador catalan Ibarz. fue el representante más internacionalmente prestigioso catalán por su capacidad de síntesis de la tradición propia y por la originalidad y audacia de sus soluciones técnicas, que integró en una ornamentación brillante, insólita y creativa. Nacido en Reus, se graduó en 1878 en Barcelona
  29. 29. El beso El artista austriaco Gustav Klimt representó la pasión amorosa en su cuadro El beso (1907-1908, Österreichische Galerie de Viena). En él se aprecia el interés de Klimt por los mosaicos, los contornos curvilíneos y las composiciones bidimensionales. El erotismo del tema también es característico de la secesión vienesa, un movimiento fundado por este pintor y estrechamente ligado al Art Nouveau.
  30. 30. ART DECO(1908-1939) El período del Art Deco, también denominado arte moderno, mostró su apogeo entre las dos guerras mundiales. Tuvo influencias no sólo en la arquitectura sino que alcanzó la joyería, vestimenta, escultura, mueblería y diversos elementos de uso en la vida diaria. El Art Deco fue la modernización de lo que existía hasta el momento de su aparición, acompañando al explosivo desarrollo de la industria mecánica. En el se pueden apreciar influencias del arte griego, romano y del medio oriente. Aun se encuentra presente en diseños y movimientos actuales de arte.
  31. 31. Rasgos distintivos del Art Déco, Eva Weber cita lo siguiente: "Una de las características más reconocibles del estilo Art Decó fue la riqueza ornamental de las superficies en el exterior de los edificios, repetida en sus instalaciones en el interior. Los motivos con formas precisas comprendÌan zigzags, triángulos, rayas, círculos segmentados y espirales, mientras entre los motivos naturalistas se encontraban flores, árboles, frondas, fuentes, gacelas, pájaros, nubes y amaneceres estilizados. La imaginerÌa astrológica, junto con personificaciones idealizadas de fuerzas naturales y tecnológicas, era también usual. Fueron
  32. 32. La máquina simboliza una nueva era de la mecanización: automóviles, locomotoras, barcos, aviones, representan el triunfo del dominio de la locomoción y la velocidad. Los aparatos electrodomésticos que facilitan las labores hogares bajo los mismos ideales mecánicos y de progreso. Y la avasalladora energía eléctrica es interpretada con líneas resquebrajadas que se enmarcan en paneles o bien en las herrerías de puertas, ventanas y rejas.
  33. 33. Calle Frederic Le Play No. 11, París. Arq. A. Fidler, 1927. Fotografía Rodrigo Ledesma.
  34. 34. Dentro del Art Déco hay dos períodos que corresponden a dos líneas estéticas del estilo: el Zigzag y el Stream El primero va de 1920 a 1929, se dio mayormente en Europa y fue el que se basó más en las referencias de las culturas pasadas que se pusieron de moda por descubrimientos arqueológicos, Egipto, Mesopotamia, Mesoamérica, la cultura Inca, o que se rescataron del olvido y del desinterés occidental, tal como sucedió con las piezas africanas y algunas mismas culturas europeas antiguas, o bien las extrañas y lejanas sociedades orientales. Resalta en su decoración los triángulos encadenados y superpuestos y líneas y composiciones geométricas en movimiento. la joyería, el mobiliario y los diseños textiles, las composiciones cuyo principio estructural se apoya en las seriaciones lineales, siempre dispuestas en un solo plano .
  35. 35. El segundo tuvo su auge de 1930 a 1939, se desarrolló más en Estados Unidos y representa la era de la recuperación económica después del "crack" bursátil del 29. Hombres fuertes y desnudos quienes controlan máquinas de diversa índole y vislumbran un futuro prometedor tecnológico adornan paneles y los principales motivos decorativos son las líneas curvas aerodinámicas, de aquí su nombre, líneas horizontales aplicadas o también abstracciones de la velocidad. casos típicos en la arquitectura son: las tabletas horizontales seriados que rematan contra placas verticales, los revestimientos metálicos de las columnas y el clásico capitel de la época, consistente en un enorme plato que no alcanza a tocar la cubierta, pero que deja que la luz que emana de su interior se desborde sobre el plafón".
  36. 36. El estilo art decó del hotel Claridge de Londres, famoso en todo el mundo
  37. 37. El sofá se ha bautizado Cloud, Emilie- Jacques Ruhlmann, un popular diseñador de mobiliario e interiores nacido en París en 1870 y que fue uno de los máximos exponentes del Art Decó en su especialidad.

