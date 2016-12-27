Журнал о грузовиках и спецтехнике Автосила №12 (127) 2016

#12 (127) декабрь 2016 отраслевой рекламный журнал о спецтехнике АВТОБУСЫ ГРУЗОВАЯТЕХНИКА ДОРОЖНО-СТРОИТЕЛЬНАЯТЕХНИКА КОММ...
О ЧЕМ ПИШЕМ? 06Новости Бренд Американский сервис в решении российских задач Вы заняты в сфере оптовых продаж? Относите себ...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 5 Каталог техники Автовышки 36 Автокраны Автоэв...
www.autosila24.ru6 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири НОВОСТИ У Hitachi Construction Machinery новый...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 7 ЗА ТЕКУЩИЙ ГОД РЫНОК АРЕНДЫ СПЕЦТЕХНИКИ ВЫРОС...
www.autosila24.ru8 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири БРЕНД Вы заняты в сфере оптовых продаж? Относи...
+7 (383) 367-00-31 sibir@imachinery.ru www.imachinery.ru
www.autosila24.ru10 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири БРЕНД «ВЕКТОР» —верное направление движения В...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 11 Важнымобстоятельством являетсято,чтоинженеры...
Техника для расчистки ЛЭП и мульчирования AHWI от компании «СибТехИмэкс» и «Тайгамастер» от компании «Тайгамаш» С днем энергетика!
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 13 А ЛУЧШЕ ДОВЕРИТЬ ЭТО ДЕЛО ПРОФЕССИОНАЛАМ www...
www.autosila24.ru14 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Залог успешного развития сегодня — пост...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 15 личие от первых двух, выполнение этого плана...
Челябинская обл., Россия г. Миасс, Тургоякское шоссе 5/9а, оф. 340, +7 351 901-41-71 8-800-555-41 71 info@vektornpo.ru, direktor@vektornpo.ru www.vektornpo.ru
www.autosila24.ru18 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Поддержка клиента — наш главный приорит...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 19 неизменной. — Насколько возрос сегмент лизин...
www.autosila24.ru20 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири — Сколько лет Ваша компания представлена в Си...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 21 гидромоторами—без пафоса,зато с пользойдля о...
www.autosila24.ru24 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири Вот уже без малого 10 лет на территории Калин...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 25 ники и посетители могли лицезреть впервые пр...
www.autosila24.ru26 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Крупнейший российский производитель авт...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 27 нарушения весовых нормативов в строгом соотв...
www.autosila24.ru30 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww .au.au.au.a tostostosto...
www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 31 Подобныеувлечениявсегдаотносилиськ разряду н...
www.autosila24.ru32 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ ТРАНСПОРТНОГО СРЕДСТВА «...
Журнал о грузовиках и спецтехнике Автосила №12 (127) 2016

На обложке журнала - Компания «Аймашинери».

Журнал о грузовиках и спецтехнике Автосила №12 (127) 2016

  1. 1. #12 (127) декабрь 2016 отраслевой рекламный журнал о спецтехнике АВТОБУСЫ ГРУЗОВАЯТЕХНИКА ДОРОЖНО-СТРОИТЕЛЬНАЯТЕХНИКА КОММУНАЛЬНАЯТЕХНИКА ЛЕСОЗАГОТОВИТЕЛЬНАЯТЕХНИКА МИНИ-ТЕХНИКА ПОГРУЗЧИКИ ПРИЦЕПНАЯ ТЕХНИКА СЕЛЬХОЗТЕХНИКА СПЕЦТЕХНИКА ТРАКТОРЫ ЭКСКАВАТОРЫ
  4. 4. О ЧЕМ ПИШЕМ? 06Новости Бренд Американский сервис в решении российских задач Вы заняты в сфере оптовых продаж? Относите себя к крупной ремонтной компании? Или, возможно, обладаете большим парком спецтехники? Во всех этих случаях услуги американской компании IMachinery Globe, представительства которой работают в России, окажутся как нельзя кстати. «ВЕКТОР» — верное направление движения В такой богатой углеводородными ресурсами стране,какой является Россия,безусловно востребованной окажется деятельность,которая так или иначе затрагивает эту область промышленного производства.В этой связи совершенно верную рыночную стратегию выбрало и научно-производственное объединение «ВЕКТОР»,которое решает задачи комплексного обеспечения нефтедобывающих компаний специализированной техникой. Вездеход с сибирским характером Основными видами настоящего мужского отдыха от земной и каждодневной суеты остаются,как и прежде,рыбалка и охота. Для реализации этих задач уже не годятся популярные до недавнего времени квадроциклы ограниченного радиуса действия. Им на смену пришли багги - машины с максимально высокой проходимостью. Итоги Залог успешного развития сегодня — поступательная динамика и актуальное планирование Финансово-промышленная группа «Карьерные машины» — один из лидеров на рынке дорожно-строительной и специальной техники на территории Сибири и Дальнего Востока. В преддверии 2017 года нам удалось побеседовать с директором ООО «Карьерные машины», госпожой Полиной Геннадьевной Пестриковой об итогах года уходящего. Поддержка клиента —наш главный приоритет С 2008 года компания «KomTrans Siberia» успешно занимается продажей и сервисным обслуживанием спецтехники различных именитых марок. О достижениях этого года и амбициозных планах на будущее рассказывает руководитель компании Алексей Ковалёв. Научный подход в реализации инноваций Компания «СПЕЦПРИЦЕП» занимается разработкой, производством и поставкой современной специализированной прицепной техники европейского технического уровня. За 17 лет своей деятельности Компания значительно укрепила свою научно-техническую и производственную базу. Об итогах работы в 2016 году с нами любезно решила поделиться начальник Департамента продаж Светлана Давыдова. 08 10 30 14 18 20
  5. 5. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 5 Каталог техники Автовышки 36 Автокраны Автоэвакуаторы Асфальтоукладчики Бульдозеры Грейдеры Запасные части, агрегаты, комплектующие Катки 38 Коммунальная техника Краны специальные Краны-манипуляторы Минипогрузчики Навесное оборудование Погрузчики 39 Прицепная техника 39 Самосвалы Свайное оборудование Складская техника Трубоукладчики 40 Фургоны Экскаваторы Аренда спецтехники 40 Каталог компаний 44
  6. 6. www.autosila24.ru6 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири НОВОСТИ У Hitachi Construction Machinery новый дилер в России Продажами и обслуживанием техники Hitachi строительного класса с 2017 года займется ком- пания «Хит Машинери». С 1 января 2017 года компания «Хит Машинери» назначается единственным официальным дис- трибьютором Hitachi Construction Machinery в России, уполномоченным продавать технику строительного класса (гусеничные и колесные экскаваторы массой от 1 до 100 тонн, фронталь- ные колесные погрузчики), запасные части к ней, а также оказывать техническое обслуживание. Сеть филиалов нового дилера покрывает все федеральные округа России. Также компания располагает дополнительными сервисными подразделениями и мобильными бригадами. Сеть специализированных сервисных центров осуществляет весь спектр сервисного обслужи- вания: предпродажную подготовку, ввод в экс- плуатацию, диагностику и ремонт. MERCEDES-BENZ ANTOS И ATEGO: СТАБИЛЬНЫЙ ЕВРОПЕЙСКИЙ СПРОС Как сообщает британский журнал «Transport Engineer» оптимизация бюджетных расходов, неизменное качество бренда, а также высокая эффективность отдачи финансовых затрат, возвращают многих предпринимателей Бри- танских островов, вместе и их коллегами на континенте, к мысли о приобретении в свой автопарк новых модификаций среднетоннаж- ных грузовиков Antos и Atego от компании Mercedes-Benz. И хотя в сегодняшнем хорошо известном нам виде оба семейства этих грузовиков выпускает- ся компанией с 2012 и 2013 года соответственно, недавние вариации продукта: Antos 1824S (18 тонн) и Atego 1523 (15 тонн) уверенно набирают популярность по всей Европе текущем году. Немаловажную роль в этом играет возможность долгосрочного лизинга. В частности, в Велико- британии компания Mercedes-Benz предлагает своим клиентам семилетний контракт с полным сервисным сопровождением. Широкий ассортимент различных видов кузова: от тента до промтоварных фургонов и рефри- жераторов — делает этот автомобиль поистине многофункциональным для бизнеса. Несколько часовых поясов, многотысячные расстояния, а также северные климатические условия традиционно склоняют коммерческих перевозчиков в России к приобретению много- тоннажников от Mercedes-Benz. Если же дело касается внутрирегиональных перевозок пред- ставители российского бизнеса предпочитают использовать иную альтернативу. Однако и здесь не всё так однозначно. Пред- почтения отечественных предпринимателей разнятся по регионам. К азиатским брендам традиционное тяготение в Сибири и на Даль- нем Востоке. В европейской России люди более склонны приобретать отечественные и запад- ные бренды. И хотя по данным аналитического агентства «Автостат» продажи грузовых автомобилей в России по итогам прошлого года упали в среднем на 42%, такая статистика не отражает положение дел на вторичном рынке. Торговля среднетоннажными грузовиками бывшими в употреблении идет весьма ожив- ленно, что говорит нам об имеющемся спросе. Именно здесь россияне сходятся во мнении о семействе Antos и Atego со своими британскими коллегами. Так, например, подержанный Mercedes-Benz Atego 2003 года (на 15 тонн) можно купить за 2600 тыс. рублей. Его потомок 2012 года обой- дется дороже: чуть менее 6100 тыс. рублей. Не- смотря на валютное напряжение и экономию бюджета в отношении приобретения новинок, как и в Западной Европе, россияне несомнен- но видят экономические преимущества марки Mercedes-Benz для нужд своего среднего и мало- го бизнеса.
  7. 7. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 7 ЗА ТЕКУЩИЙ ГОД РЫНОК АРЕНДЫ СПЕЦТЕХНИКИ ВЫРОС НА 10% Позитивнуюдинамикуроссийскогорынкаарендыспец- техники отметили эксперты,собравшиеся 2 декабря в столицеЧувашии,наПервомрегиональномарендном форуме предприятий «ЧЕТРА-Промышленные маши- ны» и «Арендно-Сервисная компания». НикитаКроткий,Президентучебно-исследовательского центраRusRental,открывшийвыступлениянафоруме, всвоемдокладеотметил,чтовпоследниегодымногим в России становятся очевидны выгоды этой формы владениятехникой.Болеетогонаотечественнойпочве успешно приживается сама культура аренды. Почти70%строительныхкомпанийхотябыединожды в течение текущего года прибегали к услугам аренды техники у сторонних организаций. По причине со- кращения бюджетов на закупку новой техники, у большинствазаказчиковкратновозрастаетколичество обращений к аренде необходимого оборудования. Однако, несмотря на это, ставки аренды спецтехники вырослиза2016годнезначительно.Всреднемна8-10%. Причиной тому явилось общерыночное усилиение конкуренции особенно среди мелких арендных ком- паний. В целом, мероприятие посетили представители более двадцати компаний Приволжского федерального округа,среди которых ПАО «Дорисс» (строительство и ремонтдорог),ООО«Монолитстрой»(жилищноестрои- тельство) и другие региональные игроки рынка. Гостифорумаотметилинетольковысокийуровеньего организации,ноиподдержалиинициативуежегодного проведения данного мероприятия. ЯРОСЛАВСКАЯ НОВИНКА «ГАЗОН NEXT CNG» НА СЖАТОМ ПРИРОДНОМ ГАЗЕ «Группа ГАЗ»–ведущий российский производитель транспорта на газомоторном топливе – начала серийное производство автомобиля «ГАЗон NEXT CNG», работающего на сжатом природном газе. На автомобиль установлен самый современный силовой агрегат отечественного производства: двигатель ЯМЗ-534 CNG — соответствующий луч- шим мировым образцам по удельной мощности, крутящему моменту, вибро-акустическим характе- ристикам и расходу топлива. Как сообщается, применение газового двигателя обеспечивает снижение топливных расходов на 40- 50% по сравнению с дизельной версией и позволит существенно повысить экономическую эффектив- ность автомобиля. Отличительная особенность газовой версии «ГАЗо- на NEXT» – не только новый двигатель, но и новое топливное оборудование, которое включает в себя систему распределенной подачи газа с электронным управлением. Благодаря применению современных конструктив- ных решений мощностные характеристики газового двигателя не изменились по сравнению с его ди- зельной версией.Мощностьдвигателя ЯМЗ-534 CNG –149л.с.при 2300 об/мин,максимальный крутящий момент – 490 Нм при 1200-2100 об/мин. Семь размещенных под кузовом газовых баллонов объемом 72,8 куб.метра обеспечиваютзапас хода не менее 370 километров.Условия гарантии на газовую модификацию автомобиля аналогичны дизельной. Президент «Группы ГАЗ» Вадим Сорокин говорит о новинке следующее: «Сжатый газ–наиболее экономически эффективное из используемых сегодня в коммерческом транс- порте видов топлива, поэтому мы уделяем особое внимание этому направлению. В 2010 году ГАЗ стал пионером в серийном производстве автомобильной техники на сжиженном газе – пропан-бутане, а с 2013 года в нашей линейке появились также легкие коммерческие автомобили на сжатом природном газе. Таким образом, автомобили «ГАЗон CNG» рас- ширяютлинейку газовойтехники «Группы ГАЗ».По- явление двигателя передового семейства ЯМЗ-530 на сжатом природном газе позволило нам предло- житьклиентам газовую версию нашего популярного среднетоннажногогрузовика«ГАЗонNEXT»,которая потягово-мощностным характеристикамдвигателя не уступает дизельному аналогу и обеспечивает значительное снижение топливных расходов». В планах компании дальнейшее расширениелиней- ки продукции на сжатом природном газе.
  8. 8. www.autosila24.ru8 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири БРЕНД Вы заняты в сфере оптовых продаж? Относите себя к крупной ремонтной компании? Или,возможно,обладаете большим парком спецтехники? Во всех этих случаях услуги американской компании IMachinery Globe, представительства которой работают в России,окажутся как нельзя кстати. Американский сервис в решении российских задач Основнуюсвоюдеятельностьпопоставке автозапчастей, узлов и агрегатов Группа компаний «Аймашинери» осуществляет, сотрудничая с крупными оптовыми пар- тнерами,однако внимательно относится и к ожиданиям предпринимателей сред- ней руки. Заказать одну-единственную необходимую запчасть всегда возможно, если обратиться в российские офисы компании. На сегодняшний день они на- ходятся в Москве и Новосибирске. Поскольку головной офис компании на- ходится в Соединенных Штатах, данный фактоткрываетвозможностьдляпрямого выхода на крупнейших поставщиков запасных частей от общепризнанных мировых брендов. Благодаря наличию партнерскихдоговоров с поставщиками, компанияможетпредоставитьсвоимклиентамособыеценовые условия.Деловые связи ГК «Аймашинери» распространяются и на тех американских производителей, которые не занимаются продажей своей продукции на экспорт. Таким образом, со- трудничество с компанией «Аймашинери» открывает клиенту возможность доступа к внутреннему рынку запчастей США из любой точки земного шара. Доставка заказа осуществляется сотрудниками компаниитакже ввышеназванныхмасштабах:влюбойуголокмира,охваченный транспортной сетью рейсов из США. При отправке товаров в Россию,ГК«Аймашинери»полностьюберетнасебятаможенное оформление груза.После произведенной оплаты заказа всё,что остается сделать клиенту – это приехать в пункт выдачи либо на терминал транспортной компании в любом городе нашей страны. Теотечественныепредприниматели,которыеужесотрудничают с американскими компаниями и осуществляютсвои закупки на другой стороне Атлантики, могут задаться вопросом: в чем же преимущество компании IMachinery Globe? Во-первых,такимпреимуществомявляетсявозможностьразме- стить заказ на нужную запчасть одновременно у всех наиболее авторитетных поставщиков в Соединенных Штатах. Клиенту в России нет необходимости обсуждать детали с каждым по- ставщиком в отдельности. Эту работу берет на себя компания «Аймашинери», предлагая наиболее выгодную цену из всех имеющихся вариантов. Компания готова собрать груз перед отправкой в единое целое по всей территории США. И что не- маловажно — с минимальными логистическими издержками. Компания работает по безналичному расчету в долларах США. Основные российские банки без проблем осуществляют такие денежные операции.Также естественными считаются платежи через системы PayPal и Western Union.
  9. 9. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 9 +7 (383) 367-00-31 sibir@imachinery.ru www.imachinery.ru Основатель Группы компаний «Аймашинери», Павел Сидоров, так описывает высокий сервис, доступный сегодня и в нашей стране: «Для того, чтобы иметь возможность предоставлять своим клиентам только лучшие условия доставки, в компании работают лучшие специалисты по логистике, а сотрудничество с партнерами из многих стран мира проверено годами и не вызывает сомнений. Таким образом, заказывая товары из любой точки мира для Вас, я могу быть уверен в том, что удастся разработать подходящий для каждого конкретного требования маршрут, тип транспорта, стоимость транспортировки и сроки поставки так, чтобы все пожелания моего клиента были исполнены». Поставщик запчастей для техники Caterpillar, Komatsu в Сибирском Федеральном округе
  10. 10. www.autosila24.ru10 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири БРЕНД «ВЕКТОР» —верное направление движения В такой богатой углеводородными ресурсами стране, какой является Россия, безусловно востребованной и стабильно развивающейся окажется любая деятельность, которая так или иначе затрагивает эту область промышленного производства. В этой связи совершенно верную рыночную стратегию выбрало и научно-производственное объединение «ВЕКТОР», которое решает задачи комплексного обеспечения нефтедобывающих компаний специализированной техникой. Уникальность группы предприятий НПО «ВЕКТОР» - это ко- лоссальный опыт сотрудников, которые на протяжении дли- тельного времени вели мониторинг за эксплуатацией техники в суровых климатических условиях Ханты-Мансийского и Ямало-Ненецкого Автономных округов. Сегодня полученные прикладные знания позволяют объеди- нению осуществлять производство современных и высоко- технологичных цистерн, главным образом предназначенные для транспортировки нефти, нефтепродуктов, технической воды и технологических растворов, рассчитанные на работу в суровых климатических условиях и на предельных нагрузках. Мощная производственная база и конструктивные наработки компании дают возможность НПО разрабатывать и выпускать новую и потенциально перспективную продукцию. В числе товарной номенклатуры так- же присутствует специализированная техника для повышения отдачи не- фтяных и газовых пластов, а имен- но: агрегаты кислотной обработки скважин, цементировочные агрегаты, агрегаты депарофинизации скважин, смесительно-осреднительные агрегаты и паропромысловые установки, спе- циализированные насосные установки для гидроразрыва пласта. www.auutostosilaila24.24 ruruСибири
  11. 11. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 11 Важнымобстоятельством являетсято,чтоинженерыНПО«ВЕК- ТОР» с полным вниманием отнеслись к пожеланиям работаю- щих за «баранкой» операторов, что отразилось на повышении уровня бытового и технического комфорта эксплуатации. В максимальной комплектации спецтехника от производителя имеет следующие немаловажные опции: Обязательное наличие спального места в исполнении шасси автомобиля (если его нетв стандарте,то мы предложим вамдо- работатьеговусловиях,сопоставимыхсзаводом-изготовителем шасси); Наличие инструментальных ящиков хранения по бокам на каждом из свесов шасси и прочих ниш и технологических зон для размещения инструмента Подогрев заднего слива или внутренней части цистерны; Широкиесервисныеплощадкиобслуживания,изготовленные из нескользящего просечного листа; Регулируемый в двух положениях (Бездорожье или Шоссе) противоподкатный задний брус; Бронирование бензобака с четырех сторон,сплошным метал- лическим листом 4 мм; Лесенки подъёма на цистерны, оборудованные складными поручнями и многое другое. Отгрузка всей техники, если таковая наличествует на складе, осуществляется в срокдотрех календарныхдней.Предприятие работает с заказчиками использую основные формы оплаты, а также со всеми представленными натерритории России банка- ми и лизинговыми компаниями. Высокаяделоваярепутацияпредприятиятакжеподтверждается тем, что 30% покупателей спецтехники от НПО «ВЕКТОР» об- ращается к его услугам по сторонней рекомендации.Сотрудни- чество с НПО «ВЕКТОР» — это безусловно верное направление мысли и верное направление бизнеса. Челябинская обл., Россия г. Миасс, Тургоякское шоссе 5/9а, оф. 340, +7 351 901-41-71 8-800-555-41 71 info@vektornpo.ru, direktor@vektornpo.ru www.vektornpo.ru Региональный охват предприятия вклю- чает в себя доставку продукции по всей территории России и в страны СНГ. Спо- собы доставки остаются на усмотрение клиента,но главным образом этодостав- катехники своим ходом в силу экономи- ческойэффективностииобщепринятым нормам негласно зарекомендовавших себя в среде покупателей. НПО «ВЕКТОР» располагаетдостаточной технической базой для производства ав- тоцистерн от 7,5 м3 до 22м3 на колесном шассиКАМАЗ,МАЗ,УРАЛ.Приизготовле- нии цистерн применяетсялистовой про- кат с толщиной стенки от 4 мм и маркой стали – от 09Г2С до 12Х18Н10Т. Исходя из задач, поставленных заказ- чиком, предприятие может выполнить изделие также и на альтернативных материалах таких как стеклопластик. В своем сечении предлагаемые цистерны имеюттри основные формы: «Чемодан», «Трапеция»и«Круг».Техническидостичь их помогает следующее заводское обо- рудование: - Формообразователь 1 (изготавливает «Чемодан» цистерны); - Формообразователь 2 (изготавливает «Трапецию» цистерны); -Вальцы с ЧПУ (изготавливают обечайку цистерны – «Круг»); - Дробеметная установка (очищает металл от внешних включений путем механической обработки); - Листоправильный стан (выполняет функцию предварительной правки ли- ста); - Машина термической резки (газопла- менная с ЧПУ); - Плазменная высокоточная машина раскроя листового металла и мелкого сортового проката; - Гильотина (отвечает за высокоточную «рубку» металла). Квалификация сотрудников и обозна- ченные производственные мощности позволяют НПО производить до 30-40 автоцистерн в месяц, а также до 10-20 единиц иной нефтепромысловой спец- техники. В планах предприятия скорое открытие второй линии, которая даст удвоение производственной мощности и выход на рубеж до 50-70 автоцистерн в месяц.
  А ЛУЧШЕ ДОВЕРИТЬ ЭТО ДЕЛО ПРОФЕССИОНАЛАМ
  Техника для расчистки ЛЭП и мульчирования AHWI от компании «СибТехИмэкс» и «Тайгамастер» от компании «Тайгамаш» С днем энергетика!
  14. 14. www.autosila24.ru14 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Залог успешного развития сегодня — поступательная динамика и актуальное планирование Финансово-промышленная группа «Карьерные машины» — один из лидеров на рынке дорожно-строительной и специальной техники на территории Сибири и Дальнего Востока. Более 13 лет холдинг предоставляет полный спектр услуг по поставке и сервисному обслуживанию техники и запасных частей ведущих мировых и отечественных производителей. В преддверии 2017 года нам удалось побеседовать с директором ООО «Карьерные машины», госпожой Полиной Геннадьевной Пестриковой об итогах года уходящего. Назовите одно или несколько знаковых событий, которые произошли в Вашей Компании за этот год? Этот год для Компании был насыщенным и плодотворным. И выделить только одно знаковое событие невозможно. В марте нами был получен статус дилера шведского бренда Ammann —производителя асфальтосмесительных,бетоносмесительных установок и подготовительного оборудования с системами управления,атакже уплотнительнойтехники,асфальтоуклад- чиков и малогабаритного оборудования. В июне открыл свои двери филиал Финансово-промышленной группы «Карьерные машины» в Иркутске.И уже в сентябре кол- лектив филиала присоединился к Экомарафону «360 минут». Месяцем ранее, августе этого года, прошло масштабное демо- шоу и тест-драйв техники на территории дилерского центра в Красноярске.
  15. 15. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 15 личие от первых двух, выполнение этого плана невозможно оценить в процентах. Мы смотрим на динамику. В каждом направлении нам удалось продвинуться хотя бы на несколь- ко шагов. И уже это несомненно — большой успех! Какое влияние на Вас оказывает сложившаяся к настоя- щему моменту экономическая ситуация? Также как и в прошлом году: всей команде пришлось много и активно работать. Опишите вкратце Ваши планы на грядущий 2017 год? Общая стратегия развития нашей Компании несколько изме- нила вектор. Если в 2014-2015 годах мы были в большей части нацелены на развитие филиальной сети, освоение новых тер- риторий и расширение брендового пакета, то в этом году мы приняли решение идти в сторону развития собственного про- изводства.Такой шагтребуетсерьезного отношения и большой подготовки. И в следующем году мы планируем максимально подготовить плацдарм: выбрать направление, сформировать инвестиционную стратегию,доукомплектоватьштатнужными специалистами. Что бы Вы хотели пожелать нашим читателям по случаю наступающего Нового года? Благополучия во всех сферах жизни. Мне кажется, это главное. Автосила. Спецтехникка Сибирии •• 15 ение этого плана невозможно трим на динамику. В каждом двинуться хотя бы на несколь- но — большой успех! вает сложившаяся к настоя- ая ситуация? ей команде пришлось много и ны на грядущий 2017 год? ей Компании несколько изме- одах мы были в большей части ной сети, освоение новых тер- вого пакета, то в этом году мы ну развития собственного про- рьезного отношения и большой у мы планируем максимально ь направление, сформировать укомплектоватьштатнужными нашим читателям по случаю изни. Мне кажется, это главное. Вначаледекабрязавершиласьпрограмма повышения качества сервисного обслу- живания,врамкахкоторойвсеспециали- сты нашего сервисного центра прошли дополнительное обучение на заводах- изготовителях техники и оборудования. Удалось ли воплотить в жизнь наме- ченные ранее планы? Даже не знаю, как ответить на этот вопрос. В сегодняшних реалиях невоз- можно успешно развиваться, если не планировать ровно столько, сколько можешь сделать. Но и ставить перед коллективом заведомо недостижимые целинельзя,посколькуэтоотрицательно влияет на мотивацию сотрудников. По этой причине мы ежегодно создаем три плана.Оперативный план работ по- зволяет обеспечить стабильную работу Компании. Его выполнение является приоритетным для нашей команды. И здесь мы наблюдаем практически 100% выполнение. Второй план – это годовой план раз- вития. Выполнение его пунктов позво- ляет нам расти и развиваться. Здесь мы также добились внушительных показа- телей. На сегодня этот план реализован на 83%. И еще у нас есть стратегический планроста.Внеговходятсверхсложные задачи с открытой датой, выполнение которых позволит вывести Компанию на качественно новый уровень. В от-
  16. 16. www.autosila24.ru16 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири Челябинская обл., Россия г. Миасс, Тургоякское шоссе 5/9а, оф. 340, +7 351 901-41-71 +7 351 902-41-71 +7 351 903-41-71 info@vektornpo.ru, direktor@vektornpo.ruwww.vektornpo.ru Автоцистерны нефтепромысловые АЦН Автотопливозаправщики АТЗ и бензовозы Ассенизаторские машины ВМ Навесное оборудование (цистерны) Другая спецтехника для нефтедобычи АКН-10 КАМАЗ-43118 E4 ТЛ600 ВАКУУМНЫЕ АГРЕГАТЫ ТИПА АКН
  18. 18. www.autosila24.ru18 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Поддержка клиента — наш главный приоритет С 2008 года компания «KomTrans Siberia» успешно занимается продажей и сервисным обслуживанием спецтехники различных именитых марок. Среди клиентов компании как индивидуальные предприниматели, так крупные предприятия Сибирского Федерального округа. О достижениях этого года и амбициозных планах на будущее рассказывает руководитель компании Алексей Ковалёв. — Назовите одно или несколько зна- ковых событий, которые произошли в Вашей Компании за этот год? —Объемпродажфронтальныхпогрузчи- ков увеличился, несмотря на непростую ситуацию на рынке,и введение утилиза- ционного сбора. — Удалось ли воплотить в жизнь на- меченные ранее планы? — Да удалось. Мы организовали выезд- ной сервис. Начиная с 2016 года, наши клиенты получаютполноценный сервис влюбойточке Сибирского Федерального округа.Мы считаем,что поддержка кли- ентов в процессе эксплуатации техники — важнейшая наша задача. — Погрузчики каких видов и марок пользовалисьв 2016 году наибольшим спросом? Изменились ли потреби- тельские предпочтения в сравнении с 2015 годом? —Наибольшимспросомв2016годуполь- зоваласьмаркаXCMG.Всравнениис2015 годом повысился спрос и на фронталь- ныепогрузчикимаркиFRONTAL.Таккак завод-производитель начал придавать повышенное значение качеству своей продукции, однако стоимость осталась
  19. 19. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 19 неизменной. — Насколько возрос сегмент лизинга в Вашей компании по отношению к прямым продажам новых образцов техники? Иначе говоря: охотнее берут или арендуют? — Соотношение прямых и лизинговых продаж в 2016 году осталось на уровне прошлого года. Наша компания актив- но предлагает лизинговые продукты. В 2016 году мы заключили 58 договоров по лизингу. При заключении лизингового договора с нашей Компанией клиентам весьма удобно не отвлекать средства из оборота компании и оптимизировать налоги. — Сколько единиц техники FAW удалось продать в этом году? Какое влияние в этой связи на Вас оказывает сложившаяся к настоящему моменту экономическая ситуация? — По сравнению в 2014 годом бренд FAW «упал» на 80%.Причинойтому стало увеличение стоимости, которая в свою очередь возросла из-за падения курса рубляипослевведенияутилизационного сбора. — Опишите вкратце Ваши планы на грядущий 2017 год? —В начале будущего года мы планируем завезти на стоянку нашего центра 20 са- мосвалов FAW 6х4 и 20 самосвалов FAW 8х4,атакже пятьедиництягачей FAW 6х4 5.Планпоставокспецтехникина2017год включает в себя 50 единиц XCMG и соответственно столько же фронтальных погрузчиков FRONTAL. Относительно же других марок мы ограничимся 30 их единицами в количественном выражении. Ноглавнымнаправлениемразвитиянашейкомпаниивбудущем году, считаем развитие сервисного выездного обслуживания. Поскольку самое главное — это поддерживать наших клиентов в процессе эксплуатации техники. Эту поддержку мы готовы оказывать без выходных и праздников, в любом месте где бы ни находилась техника. Производить ремонт и обслуживание любой сложности. —Что бы Вы хотели пожелать нашим читателям по случаю наступающего Нового года? —Всем Вашим читателям в наступающем 2017 году желаю,что- бы этотгод стал временемтолько хороших новостей,отменного здоровья и добрых дел! wwwww.auutostosilaila24.24.ruru 1212 (1(127) • декдекабабрь 201616 • Автосилал . Спецпецтехникника Са Сибиирири •• 19 8х8х8х4,4,4,ааатттакакжеже пятььедини ициццттягягачейй FFAW 66х4 5.5.5 ППлланпооостстставававококсспеецтцтехе ниникик наа2020177годод
  20. 20. www.autosila24.ru20 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири — Сколько лет Ваша компания представлена в Сибири? Рас- скажите историю создания завода. —SPECPRICEPпроизводитприцепыиполуприцепыс1999года.И в Сибирьтехнику мы поставляем с момента образования завода. Доэтогокомпаниязанималаськуплей-продажейспецтехники,а впоследствии стала ее изготавливать, суммировав полученный опыт общения с грузоперевозчиками и производителями. Модели разрабатывали кандидаты и доктора технических наук лучших вузов России, со временем к ним присоединились ино- странные коллеги. И те, и другие с удовольствием сотрудничают с нами по сей день. С момента образования основная концепция работы на пред- приятии не изменилась — это проектирование и производство специализированной прицепной техники. «Специализирован- ной»,то есть, созданной по индивидуальному заказу. Поэтому в числе наших моделей так много технических новинок.Уникаль- ность разработок SPECPRICEP подтверждают десятки патентов. —Назовите одно или несколько знаковых событий,которые произошли в Вашей Компании за этот год? — Знаково для нас, в первую очередь то, что мы реализовали все намеченные планы. Это показатель востребованности про- дукции SPECPRICEP и того, что мы развиваемся в правильном направлении. Нам есть, что предложить рынку, и повторить это предложение никто не может. За 2016 год компания прочно за- няла нишу сверхлегких полуприцепов—мы расширилилинейку тяжеловозовссобственнымвесомот7,5тонн.Благодарямасштаб- ной и скрупулезной работе ведущих конструкторов SPECPRICEP Компания «СПЕЦПРИЦЕП» занимается разработкой,производством и поставкой современной специализированной прицепной техники европейского технического уровня.За 17 лет своей деятельности Компания значительно укрепила свою научно-техническую и производственную базу.Об итогах работы в 2016 году с нами любезно решила поделиться начальник Департамента продаж Светлана Давыдова. Научный подход в реализации инноваций ИТОГИ нашим заказчикам не придется платить сотни тысяч, а то и миллионы рублей за перевозку негабарита. На выставке «Армия-2016» мы предста- вили уникальную машину для военных с активной осью. Такой полуприцеп легко преодолевает любые сложности дороги: на ось установлены гидромоторы по 45 кВт,осеваянагрузкасоставила12тонн.Его скорость в толкающем режиме на бездо- рожьедо 20 км/ч,подороге—до 100 км/ч. Стоит заметить, что наша презентация состоялась за месяц до демонстрации одной из зарубежных фирм схожей тех- нологии. В Европе они были признаны инноваторами года, а мы... Мы просто запустили новую серию полуприцепов с
  21. 21. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 21 гидромоторами—без пафоса,зато с пользойдля отечественного машиностроения. — Какой курс для себя избрала компания в рамках новых экономических условий? — Курс нам менять не пришлось. Мы производим уникальные машины, которые востребованы во всех регионах страны. Даль- ний Восток, Арктика, Сибирь — наиболее приоритетные для нас направления. Для работы в экстремальных условиях SPECPRICEP создаетполуприцепы-внедорожники.Подобныемоделиработаютв широкомтемпературномрежимеот-500до+400С.Приэтомкаждый полуприцепделается под заказчика,с различающимисядополни- тельными опциями.Мыделаемто,что не могутсделатьдругие. — По каким правилам стоит играть российскому рынку спецтехники? — Всё просто: не демпинговать в ущерб качеству. Не занижать цены и соблюдать правила конкурентной игры. — Какие советы могла бы дать компания «Спецприцеп» по обслуживанию техники? На чём никак нельзя экономить сегодня? —Когдавыпокупаетесебеавтомобиль,выженеигнорируетеТО? Чемлучше вы обслуживаете машину,темдольше она прослужит. Такая же ситуация и с крупногабаритным транспортом. Каждая новаятехникадолжнапроходитьобкатку,еенужнообслуживатьи смотреть.Поэтомуэкономитьна полуприцепе нельзя,такжекак и на личном автомобиле.Всё подробно расписано в руководстве по эксплуатации. SPECPRICEP, в свою очередь, не только про- изводит полуприцепы, мы проводим для клиентов и сервисное обслуживание, и ремонт. — Есть ли новые модели в линейке техники «Спецпри- цеп»? — Как я уже говорила, это линейка облегченных полуприцепов. Также мы взяли направление на увеличение количества осей, в дальнейших планах — разгрузка по осям. Сейчас это влечет огромные штрафы для перевозчиков, мы же поможем их избежать. Мы обновили линейку теле- скопических полуприцепов: производим «раздвижки» из двух и трех секций. И это не предел. Недавно выпустили балковоз с грузоподъемностью 100 тонн, работаю- щий в данный момент на строительстве М10. Использование на осях полупри- цепов гидромоторов открыло новые го- ризонты, и теперь мы разрабатываем самодвижущиесямодульныетележкидля российских условий эксплуатации. — Какова общая динамика продаж в сравнении с 2015 годом? — Несмотря на ситуацию в стране, по сравнению с 2015 годом мы ничего не потеряли — производим прицепы на том же уровне. Мы стабильно выпускаем ка- чественную спецтехнику, которая нужна потребителям. — Что бы Вы хотели пожелать нашим читателям по случаю наступающего Нового года? — Коллектив компании в полном составе желает читателям журнала «Автосила. СпецтехникаСибири»:добра,света,радо- сти,внутреннегоспокойствияигармонии. Наконец-такивыйтивсейстранойизкри- зиса,вздохнутьспокойно и статьвеликой мировой державой. Семьям — всех благ, тепла и уюта. Пусть все будут счастливы. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 21
  24. 24. www.autosila24.ru24 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири Вот уже без малого 10 лет на территории Калининградской области ведет свою успешную производственную деятельность завод крупной компании Grünwald, выпускающий широкий спектр полуприцепов для грузовых автомобилей, специально разработанных с учетом непростых дорожных и климатических условий России и стран СНГ. Итогами уходящего 2016 года, в числе которых знаковые для этого российского предприятия события, с нами поделился маркетолог Grünwald Максим Левин. Полноценный и качественный выход на рынок Европейского союза ИТОГИ Максим Владимирович,назовите одно или несколько зна- ковых событий, которые произошли в Вашей Компании за этот год? Этот год для компании Grünwald ознаменовался несколькими важными событиями. Вкратце расскажу о каждом из них. Одним из значимых для нас событий в ушедшем году стало заключение контракта на производство крупной партии link- trailer для крупного торгово-производственного концерна в Дании.Это уникальный и сложный полуприцеп,позволяющий многократно повысить рентабельность перевозок путем уве- личения полезного объема автопоезда за счет присоединения второго полуприцепа.Всего в рамках договора уже произведе- но несколько десятков единиц таких полуприцепов. Успешное осуществление этого контракта подтвердило высо- кую степень ответственности специалистов Grünwald позво- ляет рассчитывать на заключение новых договоров. Не менее важным событием для Grünwald стала ежегодная выставка строительной техники СТТ-2016, где её участ-
  25. 25. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 25 ники и посетители могли лицезреть впервые представленный широкой публике самосвальный полуприцеп со стальным кузовом объемом 22 куб. м – самой компактной и легкой модели во всей линейке строительной техники Grünwald. И наконец, самой значимой для ком- пании стала новость о производстве 4000-го полуприцепа. В честь этой знаменательной цифры все полупри- цепы, выпущенные в ноябре, были про- маркированы наклейкой «Юбилейная партия»,а в комплектацию стандартных самосвальных полуприцепов были до- полнительно включены кронштейн под второе запасное колесо и манометр. Какие из новых разработок Компа- нии ей удалось воплотить в жизнь? Былусовершенствованшторно-бортовой полуприцеп: усилены промежуточные и передние стойки.Их конструктив разра- батывалсясцельюснижениянегативных последствий вибрации. Пересмотрена конструкция задних стоек и снижена масса переднего портала. Нема лова ж ные изменени я пре- терпела конструкция полов – для снижения риска повреждения настила и увеличения допустимой нагрузки на ось погрузчика на лонжеронах рамы появился новый стальной горячеоцинкованный не- сущий профиль, увеличивающий площадь опоры. Плюс ко всему, для настила пола теперь используются листы фанеры толщиной 30 мм. Как изменились объемы производства в сравнении с про- шлым годом? К настоящему моменту показатель объемов производства в 2016 году по сравнению с прошлым годом вырос в 2,5 раза. Опишите Ваши основные планы на грядущий 2017 год? Основной задачей на 2017 год мы видим дальнейшее расши- рение производственной программы и усиление присутствия на экспортном рынке. Что бы Вы хотели пожелать нашим читателям по случаю наступающего Нового года? Всем участникам транспортного сообщества мы желаем ста- бильности и уверенности в завтрашнем дне.
  26. 26. www.autosila24.ru26 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ИТОГИ Крупнейший российский производитель автомобилей и прицепной техники: машиностроительный завод «Тонар» — на сегодняшний день успешно развивающаяся клиентоориентированнаякомпания.Зачетвертьвекатехника «Тонар»получилавсенародное,атеперьзавоевываетобщемировоепризнание. Об итогах деятельности компании за 2016 год рассказывает начальник Управления сбыта Филатов Илья. Модернизация и повышение качества производства — Назовите одно или несколько знаковых событий, которые произошли в Вашей Компании за этот год? — В 2016 году ООО МЗ «Тонар» продолжил разработки в об- ласти импортозамещения. 19 августа ТОНАР представил новый, не имеющий аналогов в России, гигантский автопо- езд, способный перевозить более 115 тонн груза по техно- логическим дорогам! Техника была разработана по спецзаказу для работы по перевозке алмазосодержащей руды на трубке «Зарница». Кстати сказать, сейчас под контролем представителей на- шей сервисной службы в условиях Крайнего Севера техника проходит испытания и доработку. Признаюсь, что за это время мы смогли убедиться в том, что есть ряд узлов, ко- торые прекрасно работают в нашем более мягком климате, но которые совершенно не приспособлены для работы в суровых условиях резких колебаний температур. Поэтому на полуприцепе мы использовали новую подвеску на рези- новых упругих элементах, которая впервые применяется в России, и она показала свою высокую эффективность. За рубежом такая подвеска успешно применяется на Аляске. При этом образцы работают до 20 лет! Говоря о знаковых событиях в текущем году, нельзя про- молчать про основную беду российских перевозок – пере- груз. Осознавая опасность, которую создают водители таких транспортных средств, а также, заботясь о сохранении дорожного полотна, ТОНАР в этом году предложил облег- ченный самосвальный полуприцепа Тонар-952302. Пред- ставлен он был в сентябре на презентации, состоявшейся в Кемеровской области. Законопослушным водителям эта модель поможет пере- возить максимум груза — свыше 25 тонн — то есть без ИИИТТТОООГГГИИИ
  27. 27. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 27 нарушения весовых нормативов в строгом соответствии с постановле- нием Правительства. — Каким образом на Компании от- разилась текущая экономическая ситуация? Каковы меры противо- действия? — В нынешних экономически неста- бильных условиях, таким предприяти- ям, как наше, нужно предпринимать ряд мер, чтобы оставаться на плаву: во-первых, максимально сокращать издержки, во-вторых, выводить на рынок новые, не имеющие аналогов на российском рынке модели, чтобы сохранять конкурентоспособность, в-третьих, повышать качество вы- пускаемой продукции, что в свою очередь, возможно только модернизи- ровав производство. Ну и в-четвертых, использовать низкий курс рубля в своих интере- сах, именно сейчас, как никогда, у отечественных производителей есть возможность выйти на международ- ный рынок. И мы используем данную возможность. На данный момент для нас это одно из приоритетных и стратегически важных направлений деятельности. Причем география продаж постоянно расширяется. Уже сейчас идут по- ставки прицепной техники в страны Африки (Гана, Судан, Чад, Ангола, Кот-д'Ивуар, Сенегал, Алжир), Азии, Южной Америки, Ближнего Востока, ведутся активные переговоры с пред- ставителями бизнеса из стран Цен- тральной и Латинской Америки. Поставки за рубеж стабильно растут. Так по итогам 3 квартала, доля экс- порта, по сравнению с прошлым годом, выросла почти в 2 раза. Особым спросом пользуются полупри- цепы для горнорудной промышленно- сти, для добычи полезных ископаемых. В основном, это крупная самосваль- ная спецтехника: 4-осные, 6-осные полуприцепы-самосвалы повышенной грузоподъемности. Один из наиболее востребованных экспортных образцов техники – 6-ти осный самосвальный полуприцеп-гигант с боковой раз- грузкой, изготовленный по спецзаказу для одной из стран Ближнего Востока. Размеры и технические характеристи- ки этого исполина впечатляют даже искушенных специалистов: грузоподъемность – 70 000 кг., объем кузова – 70 куб. м, 3 подъемные оси, 3 поворотных (подруливающих) оси. Экспортные образцы техники ТОНАР были представлены на международной выставке коммер- ческого транспорта в Ганновере IAA 2016. — То есть можно говорить о стабильном росте прода- ваемых моделей? — Да, в этом году нас порадовал нас в этом году устойчи- вый рост техники в том числе сельскохозяйственного на- значения: бункеры-перегрузчики, тракторные прицепы, полуприцепы-скотовозы.. И здесь этому послужило важное событие: Национальная премия по импортозамещению ПРИОРИТЕТ-2016, где наш 3-х ярусный полуприцеп для перевозки скота одержал победу! Еще одна модель сельскохозяйственной техники показала хороший рост продаж, а именно, тракторный прицеп для уборки моркови ПТ-7. Конструкция данной модели преду- сматривает бережную уборку/перегрузку моркови, что по- зволяет минимизировать повреждения во время транспор- тировки и ,таким образом, сохранить урожай максимально длительное время. — Опишите вкратце Ваши планы на грядущий 2017 год? — В будущем году мы планируем расширять модельный ряд карьерных самосвалов и проводить дальнейшее усовершен- ствование существующих. Что касается производственной базы, то в связи с ростом производительности и высоким стандартам, предъявляе- мым нашими покупателями к выпускаемой технике, завод продолжит техническое перевооружение. Руководство постоянно инвестирует часть прибыли в роботизацию про- изводства. На заводе уже успешно работают комплексы плазменной резки и гибки металла, сварочные комплексы. В планах – современная покрасочная камера и дальнейшее увеличение роботизированных линий. Кроме того, мы на- мерены и дальше развивать экспортную составляющую, осваивать новые рынки сбыта. Еще одним важным стратегическим направлением для нас является развитие сервисной сети и повышение качества предоставляемых услуг. Этот момент является центральным при расширении продаж, особенно, если говорить, о про- дажах карьерных самосвалов. — Что бы Вы хотели пожелать нашим читателям по слу- чаю наступающего Нового года? — В наступающем году хотелось бы пожелать всем новых успешных проектов, свежих идей и финансовой стабильно- сти в наше непростое время! А также оптимизма и хорошего настроения на весь год, которые помогут в осуществлении поставленных целей. wwwwww.au.autostosilaila24.24.ruru 1212 (12(127)7) •• декдекабрабрь 2ь 016 • Автосила. Спецтехника ССибиибирири •• 2727 ная спецтехника: 4-осные, 6-осные полуприцепы-самосвалы повышенной грузоподъемности. Один из наиболее востребованных экспортных образцов техники – 6-ти осный самосвальный полуприцеп-гигант с боковой раз- грузкой, изготовленный по спецзаказу для одной из стран Ближнего Востока. Размеры и технические характеристи- ки этого исполина впечатляют даже успешных проектов, свежих идей и финансовой стабильно сти в наше непростое время! А также оптимизма и хорошего настроения на весь год, которые помогут в осуществлении поставленных целей.
  Вездеход с сибирским характером Основнымивидаминастоящегомужскогоотдыхаотземнойикаждодневной суеты остаются,каки прежде,рыбалка и охота.Однако вторуюстрочкуэтого хит-парада продолжают уверенно занимать активные вылазки в горы, а также масштабные экспедиционные броски на несколько сот километров вглубь сибирских степей или непролазной тайги. Для реализации этих задач уже не годятся популярные до недавнего
  31. 31. www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 31 Подобныеувлечениявсегдаотносилиськ разряду не из дешевых, в виду того, что нашиотечественныелюбителиактивного отдыха приобретали и продолжают при- обретать модели багги западных марок, как например, F-Motosport и Polaris. Однакополгоданазадначалосьпроизвод- ство багги, адаптированных специально для суровых сибирских условий, причем натерриториинашегокрая.Работывэтом направлении уже прошли тестовый ре- жим,и имеющийся у потребителя запрос сулит начинанию хорошие перспективы. Американскую концепцию багги «дово- дятдоума»высококлассныеспециалисты красноярской компании «КРИНТ». Под- робнееобосновномпроизводстве,атакже обинициативеизготовленияпопулярных вездеходов,мы попросили рассказатьру- ководителяиоснователякомпанииСергея Семеновича Бурмакина. О том, как в компании пришли к идее производства багги Сергей Семено- вич сказал следующее: —В связи с повышением курса иностранных валютпопулярные у нас багги, например, Polaris выросли по цене в два раза. Я сам пользовался багги этой марки и могу сказать, эксплуата- ционный запастаких машин очень маленький.Максимум 7000 километров.После такого пробега наступает фаза очень доро- гостоящего ремонта. Машина очень нежная. Если ее активно эксплуатировать, то затратная часть содержания большая, но при этом ты, по сути, не получаешь желаемого результата. Поэтому у нас однажды и возникла идея создать более при- способленные машины длятуризма,для активного стиля пере- движения.Корпусные аналоги мы,конечно,использовали аме- риканские. Официально купили все необходимые чертежи. Но на нашем варианте можно смело ехатьв экспедицию на 600-700 километровводнусторону.Машинаболеекомфортная,болеепо сибирским меркам надёжная. Прямо скажем, адаптированный автомобиль с совершенно другим ресурсом мостов, коробки и двигателя. При этом по ценовой политике она обойдётся всё равно дешевле, чем аналогичный заокеанский прототип. Начало перспективному начинаю от заказчиков уже было положено — первые два заказа на сибирский вариант внедо- рожника, уже поступили в компанию: — Продаж багги в коммерческом смысле у нас пока нет, но есть заявки на две машины. Собственно самим проектом мы за- www.autosila24.ru 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири • 31
  32. 32. www.autosila24.ru32 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ ТРАНСПОРТНОГО СРЕДСТВА «ШТОРМ 2+2», ПРЕДСТАВЛЕННОГО НА ТЕСТ wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww .aua.aua.au.auaua.au.au.au.auuuuuuuuaauauauauauuu.au.au.au.auauauuu.au.auaaauuuuaau.auuauauau.aa.auuu.auu.auaauuuuuu.auuuuuuuuu.. u..a totototostostotttostoososossstostostostostostototoososososostostostotostostooostottosttoooosostostososostosostttostostotototosttosooostoostossstotostossssstoosososssosst ssssssstoossstttot ssssstotossstosttoosssssttoossssostttoosttoos lilaililailailailalailalalalalailaliilaaaalailailalailailiilalailaailailaililaililalailaaaaaaiilailaiiiilaaaaailillalalaaaaillalalliillalllaiiiiiiilalalaailaaiiilaaiiliiilllailailaaaaiiillllilalllaaaillliiiili aa22424242424242444444442442224224.4424.24.24.4224224224244244424424244424442244424.24242444422242444224442442224244424422222424.2222 ..2222244.44.4.4.24444.224.4..4..24444..44.rurururrrrruurururrrrrrrruuuuuuuuuuuuurururrruuuuuuuuuuuuuururrrrrrruuuuuuuuuuuuuurrrrrrruuuuuuuuurrrruuuuuuuuuruuuuuuuuuurrruruuuuuurrrrrruruuuuuuuuurrrrruruuuuurrrrrrruruuuuuuurrruuuuurrruuuuuuuurrrruuuuuurruuuuururrrruurrrurruurrrrrrurrrrrrrrruuuuu33232333232323323233323233232323232322232232222323222 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 12112112121212121122221212112121212121212222222221112121122222212122121111121212122121221222212111111121222222222121111111122222222121111111111121212212121211212111111112212121221111111121111112212121121111111222221211111111112222122222121111222221112222111111222222112122111211112211222222211111122222111211111121111111112211111111112222112111112211111222 ((1((1(1((1((1(11(1(1(1(1(11(1(1(1(1(1(((((((1(1(1(1(1((((((111(1(1(1(1((((((1(1(1(1(1(1(1(((((((((1(11(11(1(1((((1(1((((1(1(1((1(1(1(1((1((1((1(1111(1((111(1(1(1(((((11(11(1111(1(11111(1(1(1(1(1111111(1((111(1(11111(1(1(1((((((((11(111(1(1(1111(1(1((((111(1((((((111(1(1(111(1(1((11(11(1(1(1(((((((1(1(((((1(((((11(11(111(1(((11((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( 27)27)27)2722272227)7)27)27)272727)22727)27)272727)727)27)222227)22727)27)27)27)27)272727)27)27))2777)27))27))27)77)27)7)27)27227272727727)27)7)))222777)7)27)27)7))27)))277))))))277))))))27227277)77))))))2722727)7277777)))))))27)7)))))27)77)77)777)))))))27)2222227777)77)))7)7)2227)7727)27)27)7727)27777))227777)27))227)))222277277))7)222222777)7)272222227777)27)7)222222222272777)7)7)27))))))))))))))))))))) •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• дддддддедедеедедедедедедедддддддддеедеддддддддддедеддддеддддеддедддддддддддддддеддддддддеддддеддддддедедддддддддееддддддддд кабкабкабкабкабкабкабкабкабкабкаббкабкабкабкабкабкабкабакабкаббкаббабкабкабкабккабкккаббкк бккккк ррьррьррррьрььррьрьрьрьрьррьррррррррьрррьррьрьрррррррррррьрррьрррррььррьь 2020122012012010101010101101010010002011201201002010002016666666 ••••••••••••• АААААААААААААвтовтовтовтовтовтовтвтовтот силсилсиссисилсиллилллссилллс ла.ааа..а.а..а.аа..ааааа...а.. СпеСпеСпеСпеСпеССпСпеСпепСпепСпеССпеСпеепССС цтецтецтецтетецтецтецтеецтецтехнихнихнихнихнихнхнихнихниниихниикакакакакаакакакакааакакаааааакаааааааааааааааккаака СиСиССиССиСиСиСибибибССиСиСибСиСиСииСиСииС ббииририририрриририирриририииррирририррри ии Основу автомобиля составляет сварная рама в виде простран- ственной фермы, изготовленная из стальных бесшовных труб СТ20 диаметром 42х3.5, 38х3 и 25х2.5 мм, к которой крепятся: силовой агрегат, реактивные тяги и амортизаторы передней и задней подвесок, механизм и детали рулевого управления, механизм и привод управления коробкой перемены передач (КПП), сиденье водителя и пассажира, главный тормозной цилиндр, педали управления и система питания. нимаемся плотно всего около полугода. Тестовый вариант уже в работе. Можно на него садиться, ездить, пробовать ходовые характеристики. Через три месяца, думаю, этот заказ будет реализован. А дальше — широкие перспективы! По цене, как я уже сказал,аппаратвыходитв разыдешевле.Да и по ремонтной базегораздопроще.Притом,чторесурспрочностисущественно выше. Я говорю о сроке в 10-15 лет стабильной эксплуатации. Наши багги изначально задумываются 4-местными. Для семьи самыйидеальныйвариант.Лебедкиспередиисзади.Топливные баки на 100 литров, с возможностью установки бака на 150 ли- тров.Плюс место для дополнительных баков,если ставится цель отправиться в экспедицию. Двигатели объемом 2.0 - 4.3 литра. Мощностью свыше 200 лошадиных сил. Мосты на базе Toyota Land Cruiser 80. Что ещё сказать? Мне самому это дело нравится. Вроде как, активный отдых на багги — мое личное хобби. Но получилось так,что мое хобби оказалосьвостребованным идругимилюдь- ми. И интересует уже не одного только меня. Одним словом, перспективы есть.И специалисты есть.Те,с кем я начинал,уже успели подготовить кадры из молодых, только начинающих свой трудовой путь, ребят. Будем работать! www.autosila24.ru32 • 12 (127) • декабрь 2016 • Автосила. Спецтехника Сибири

×