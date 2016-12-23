El Sonido en la Bauhaus y fluxus

BAUHAUS FLUXUS El sonido INFOGRAFÍA Prof: Jorge Gómez
BAUHAUS 1919 1934 “Arquitectos, escultores, pintores, ... debemos regresar al trabajo manual ... Establezcamos, por lo tan...
BAUHAUS 2 1 4 ARTISTAS 3 El artista László Moholy-Nagy, en un intento de lograr nuevas sonoridades más allá de la pura fun...
FLUXUS 1962 Modalidad de arte de acción en la que el medio musical prima por encima del estrictamente plástico. Fluxus cue...
1 2 4 ARTISTAS 3 FLUXUS La Monte Young – George Maciunas – Joseph Beuys – Wolf Vostell – Nam June Paik – John Cage – Yōko ...
Si las primeras vanguardias artísticas del siglo xx nos han legado unas reflexiones y experimentaciones acerca de las posi...
® ©arssonorus2016
×