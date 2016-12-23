Cloudcomputingandmobility 12857862107252-phpapp02

Cloud Storage assisting Industrial Mobility Cloud Computing assist in Industrial Mobility
What is cloud computing? • cloud computing is the delivery of computing services like servers, storage, databases, network...
What is Mobility? The use of portable computing devices that can run on batteries but are not usually classified as laptop...
 The enterprise mobile device management (MDM) through cloud technology enables business leaders and on site executives, ...
The rapidly nipping effect of mobile cloud platform on the IT domain could be ascertained by the survey reports released b...
Cloud applications will account for 90 percent of mobile data traffic by 2019
Cloud computing triggers: • Massive cost shift • Provisioning on demand • Disposable infrastructure • New levels of collab...
THANK YOU
how cloud computing is helping in industrial mobility.

  1. 1. Cloud Storage assisting Industrial Mobility Cloud Computing assist in Industrial Mobility
  2. 2. What is cloud computing? • cloud computing is the delivery of computing services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and more over the Internet (“the cloud”)
  3. 3. What is Mobility? The use of portable computing devices that can run on batteries but are not usually classified as laptops: •Portable computers •Tablet PCs •PDAs •Netbooks •Smartphones.
  4. 4.  The enterprise mobile device management (MDM) through cloud technology enables business leaders and on site executives, with anytime anywhere access to business data for quick decision making and better customer servicing without compromising on security.  Businesses can now leverage Mobility enabled ‘Enterprise solutions on cloud’ for various operations and streamline process flows.  Mobility on Cloud is thus enabling SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) to reap the technology benefits which were initially a privilege available to large corporations only.
  5. 5. The rapidly nipping effect of mobile cloud platform on the IT domain could be ascertained by the survey reports released by renowned bodies • Cloud applications will account for 90% of worldwide mobile data traffic by 2019, compared to 81% at the end of last year according to Forbes. • The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 16.5 percent in 2016 to total $204 billion, up from $175 billion in 2015, according to Gartner, Inc. • The global SaaS market is projected to grow from $49B in 2015 to $67B in 2018, attaining a CAGR of 8.14%.
  6. 6. Cloud applications will account for 90 percent of mobile data traffic by 2019
  7. 7. Cloud computing triggers: • Massive cost shift • Provisioning on demand • Disposable infrastructure • New levels of collaborations • work from anywhere culture • Always on availability Conclusion Cloud and mobility are perfectly aligned and feed on each other since it’s the most effective and long-term sustainable way to operate within the fait accompli consumerization trend.
  8. 8. THANK YOU

