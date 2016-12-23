Funcions de les cèl·lules del cos huma

Les cèl·lules del cos huma i les seves funcions
Quines funcions fan les cèl·lules del cos humà ? Fan totes les mateixes funcions ? Estan vives ? Poden morir ? Tenim sempr...
Funció de relació
Per situar-nos MEDI EXTERN, MEDI INTERN, CITOPLASMA
Concepte de medi intern Les cèl·lules humanes viuen en un entorn diferent de l’exterior, és el medi intern. El medi intern...
Homeòstasi És la capacitat dels organismes de mantenir unes condicions estables en el seu medi intern. Com que el medi ext...
La relació de les cèl·lules amb el seu entorn Les cèl·lules del cos humà responen a estímuls que el medi intern els propor...
I com responen les cèl·lules ? Les cèl·lules poden incorporar o eliminar substàncies o emetre senyals químics. La membrana...
Resum : Funció de Relació Les cèl·lules del cos humà actuen segons els estímuls que reben del medi intern. Els estímuls po...
Què necessiten les nostres cèl·lules per viure ?
Funció de nutrició
Les cèl·lules necessiten : - ENERGIA : per fer les funcions vitals. - MATÈRIA : per construir les estructures necessaries ...
D’on obtenen les cèl·lules l’energia ? I els materials ?
Evidentment dels aliments que prenen en la nostra alimentació. Com aconsegueixen les nostres cèl·lules treure energia dels...
Evidentment dels aliments que prenen en la nostra alimentació. Com aconsegueixen les nostres cèl·lules treure energia dels...
Què és la respiració ? On es produeix la respiració ? És simplement un intercanvi de gasos ?
Quines d’aquestes imatges relacionaries amb la respiració cel·lular?
Per què serveix l’O2 que respirem ? D’on prové el CO2 que expulsem ? Anem a ver-ho !
Oxigen Diòxid de carboni Esquema de la respiració cel·lular ?????????????????????? ????????????????????? ????? Què hi falt...
Aliments fabricats o ingerits (contenen Energia) Oxigen Energia per fer funcions AiguaDiòxid de carboni Esquema de la resp...
Què és la respiració cel·lular ? • Reacció química en la qual es realitza la combustió dels aliments que prenem, amb la fi...
Resum gràfic MITOCONDRI Aquest procés passa en els mitocondris de cada una de les nostres cèl·lules.
Tots els nutrients que obtenim a partir dels aliments els oxidem ( cremem) en la respiració ?
NO !!!! Alguns nutrients els descomposem en molècules simples que s’utilitzen per construir molècules complexes. Els proce...
L’anabolisme requereix energia El catabolisme desprén energia. Resum gràfic : anabolisme i catabolisme
Funció de reproducció
I les cèl·lules es reprodueixen ? Sí !!! En tots els nostres teixits existeixen cèl·lules sense diferenciar la tasca de le...
Mitosi Procés de divisió cel·lular que permet que a partir d’una cèl·lula se n’obtinguin dues d’identiques ( amb el mateix...
Resum Les cèl·lules del cos humà fan les tres funcions vitals : nutrició, relació i reproducció. A més cadascuna té unes f...
Diferents tipus de cèl·lules i teixits del cos humà.
Diferents cèl·lules del cos humà vistes amb humor.
Gràcies per la vostra atenció. Espero que us hagi quedat tot clar. Ara heu de treballar vosaltres. Deures ( per la propera...
Funcions de les cèl·lules del cos huma
