  1. 1. ANKIT Udiniyan Email: ankit2012jan@gmail.com Mobile: 9916935186 OBJECTIVE Versatile, technical and result oriented professional with 2.8 years’ hands. Looking to gain further exposure and wish to optimally utilize my potential and add value to the organization and my self. EXPERIENCE SUMMARY  2 years of experience in database administration.  Administering and Monitoring of Oracle Database 10g and 11g  Knowledge in Oracle Architecture and experience with Oracle Installation.  Database Creation in different operating systems.  User Management and Schema Management.  Database Health Check.  Knowledge in Backup and Recovery techniques using RMAN.  Ability to monitor the database with Oracle Performance and Tuning concepts.  Good knowledge in SQL.  Experienced in 24/7 Environment. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE  Worked as Oracle DBA in IBM India pvt ltd from April 2015 till date.  Worked as Trainee Software Engineer in Crossword Technologies India pvt ltd Indore from February 2014 to January 2015. Career History Project : BP ADAM Environment : Java Maximo, Oracle 11g as Database Client : IBM India private limited Role : Database Administration RESPONSIBILITIES  I work for WMS Maximo for All (MOW, BAKU, AMR, and Angola) regions in DBA Team.  Assist the clients when they are having issues in the environment. Creating primary database storage structures like Tablespaces and datafiles.  Primary responsibility is to maintain the Servers Issues with prompt response.  Creating Users, Roles and implement Database Security.
  2. 2.  Taking daily backups using hot backup scripts (Rman).  Verifying all instances are up and Running, all alert log files for any new entries.  Monitoring and optimizing the performance of Database.  Accepting the Tickets in Remedy related to our Queue and Assigning to the concerned Resource. ACHIEVEMENT:  I got Manager’s Choice Award 2016 Program for the practice Put the Client first.  Formal member of IBM Club Bangalore. EDUCATION  B.E. (C.S.E) in 2012 from RGTU, Bhopal, M.P. India. TECHNICAL SKILLS Operating Systems : Windows NT/2000/9x, UNIX and Linux RDBMS : ORACLE 11g Languages : C, SQL, PL/SQL Utilities : Export and Import, SQL Loader. Backup Tool : Cold, Hot backup, RMAN, Import/Export Web Technology : PHP, HTML. STRENGTH  Positive Thinker.  Initiator.  Self-Motivated.  Good problem solving skills. HOBBIES  Visiting new places  Listening songs  Bike Riding SUMMARY Current Career Level : 2.8+ years of experience Target Job Desired Job Title : Oracle DBA Desired Job Type : Employee
  3. 3. Desired Status : Full-Time Location Preference : Bangalore The above-furnished information is true to my efficacy & knowledge Date: Place: Bangalore Ankit Udiniyan

