Mode of ventilation

Respiratory Failure VVs.s. RespiratoryRespiratory InsufficiencyInsufficiency Associated withAssociated with •Abnormal ABGs...
Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation Volume Ventilation Pressure Ventilation
Volume Ventilation
VOLUME TARGETED VENTILATION Delivered Tidal Volume is ConstantDelivered Tidal Volume is Constant Better Control on PaCOBet...
Mode Selection ● Control Mode ● Assist Mode ● PEEP ● CPAP
PEEP and CPAP ● PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) - Mechanical CPAP ● CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) – S...
Controlled Mode (Volume- Targeted Ventilation) Preset VT Volume Cycling Dependent on CL & Raw Time (sec) Flow L/m Pressure...
Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Time (sec) Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL Preset VT Volume Cycling Patient...
Setting Trigger Sensitivity Pressure Inappropriate sensitivity setting
Pressure triggering imposes work on the respiratory system that in some cases is excessive. Triggering work of breathing n...
Flow Triggering
Flow Triggering Flow Sensor Flow Sensor
On initiating a breath the patient receives all mechanical breaths of set tidal volume causing respiratory alkalosis. ADVA...
SIMV (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Spontaneous Breaths Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
Patients are experiencing increased work of breathing during spontaneous breaths through the tracheal tube in SIMV. ADVANC...
SIMVSIMV (Volume-Targeted Ventilation)(Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Spontaneous Breaths Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
Unsupported Breathing through a Tracheal Tube
 Pressure drop shows imposedPressure drop shows imposed work across ET-Tube whenwork across ET-Tube when flow is presentf...
Pressure Flow Volume (L/min) (cm H2O) (ml) SIMV + PS (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) PS Breath Set PS level Set PC levelSe...
How much Pressure Support?
Components of Inflation Pressure Begin Expiration Paw(cmH2O) Time (sec) Begin Inspiration PIPPIP Pplateau (Palveolar) Tran...
Initial Pressure Support LevelInitial Pressure Support Level PSV level = PIP - PPlateau
Pressure Support Ventilation ( PSV ) Strictly an assist form of mechanical ventilation Augments spontaneous tidal volume w...
PSV Time (sec) Flow Cycling Set PS level Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
Acute Lung Injury (ALI), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Volume Ventilation
Dilemma in Ventilatory Management of ARDS Objective: Reopen collapsed and recruitable alveoli Strategy: Application of Pos...
Acute Lung Injury ( ALI ) Damage to the Lung :Damage to the Lung : Not distributed homogeneouslyNot distributed homogeneou...
ALI and ARDS Non-Homogeneous Lung Units Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units
ALI and ARDS Effect of Volume Ventilation Set VT Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units
Overdistension Volume(ml) Pressure (cm H2O) Little or no change in VT Little or no change in VT Paw rises Paw rises Normal...
VOLUME TARGETED VENTILATION Delivered Tidal Volume is ConstantDelivered Tidal Volume is Constant Better Control on PaCOBet...
ARDS network. N Eng J Med 2000, 342(18):1301-1308. Multi-center NIH study demonstrated that ALI/ARDS patients ventilated w...
Over-distention Observed on a Pressure-Volume LoopObserved on a Pressure-Volume Loop Indicates hyperinflation or excessive...
Ventilator-induced Lung Injury Occurs as a result of: ■ Over-distention of alveoli ■ Repetitive opening and closure of lun...
In ALI and ARDS, Volume Ventilation seems to be detrimental ADVANCEMENT: Pressure Targeted Ventilation
ALI and ARDS Non-Homogeneous Lung Units Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units Pre set Pressure
PRESSURE TARGETED VENTILATION  PIP and PPIP and Palvalv are Limitedare Limited  Prevents Alveolar Over-distentionPrevent...
Pressure Control Ventilation Flow Time TIME CYCLING TI
Assisted Mode (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) Pressure Flow Volume (L/min) (cm H2O) (ml) Set PC level Time (sec)Time (sec)...
Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Time (sec)Time (sec) Flow L/m Pres...
ARDS Recruitable Collapsed Normal Pressure Augmented Breath P P P
ARDS Resolved
ARDSnet Findings Lower Tidal Volumes Use of rapid rates avoiding auto-PEEP ( < 35/min ) PPLAT < 30 cm H2O reduces mortalit...
Strategies to Ventilate ALI and ARDS patients Prevent Alveolar Over-distention  Use of low Tidal Volumes (5-7 ml/Kg)  Ma...
Efforts made to prevent de-recruitment Application of PEEP Use of Inverse Ratio Ventilation with PEEP Use of Airway Pressu...
Saura P, Blanch L. How to set Positive End-Expiratory Pressure. Respir Care 2002; 47 (3): 279-295 Overdistention and repet...
We want to maintain spontaneous breathing, protect the lungs from high alveolar pressures and deliver the set Tidal Volume...
Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation Volume Ventilation Pressure Ventilation Dual Ventilation
COMBINED PRESSURE/VOLUME VENTILATION Exploit beneficial effects of bothExploit beneficial effects of both Pressure and Vol...
Closed-loop Ventilation Volume Assured Pressure Support Ventilation (VAPS) Pressure Augmentation ( PAug ) Volume Support (...
PRVC Trigger On Exhaled VT < Set VT Exhaled VT > Set VT Pressure Support level increases stepwise until Exhaled VT = Set V...
To recruit alveoli, mean airway pressure needs to be increased without causing Overdistension. ADVANCEMENT: Newer modes AP...
Amato MB., et al., Effect of a protective-ventilation strategy on mortality in ARDS. N Eng J Med 1998;338(6):347-354 Initi...
Volume(ml) PEEP > 2-3 cm H2O above LIP Lung Protective Strategy Pressure
Inflection Points Lower Inflection Point (LIP or Pflex) Upper Inflection Point Volume Pressure
Airaway Pressure Release Ventilation (APRV)
Upper And Lower Inflection Points 0 20 40 602040-60 0.2 LITERS 0.4 0.6 Paw cmH2O VT Alveolar collapse P T Lower inflection...
Upper And Lower Inflection Points 0 20 40 602040-60 0.2 LITERS 0.4 0.6 Paw cmH2O VT Alveolar overdisention Alveolar collap...
Possible Approaches to Ventilate ARDS Patients APRV PCIRV BiLevel or BiVent PRVC HFO No data to indicate that any mode of ...
Advances in Mechanical Ventilation Control, Assist, PEEP, CPAP IMV, SIMV, PSV, PCV, Combinations of Volume or Pressure ven...
Other Supportive Advancements
Inspiratory Time
PSV Flow-Cycle Criteria Flow T Peak Inspiratory Flow 5% 20% 40%
  1. 1. Respiratory Failure VVs.s. RespiratoryRespiratory InsufficiencyInsufficiency Associated withAssociated with •Abnormal ABGs •Immediate action is required •Clinical signs may not be very obvious Associated withAssociated with •Normal or near normal ABGs •Increased work of breathing •Accompanied by dyspnea, paradoxical breathing, use of accessory muscles
  2. 2. Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation Volume Ventilation Pressure Ventilation
  3. 3. Volume Ventilation
  4. 4. VOLUME TARGETED VENTILATION Delivered Tidal Volume is ConstantDelivered Tidal Volume is Constant Better Control on PaCOBetter Control on PaCO22
  5. 5. Mode Selection ● Control Mode ● Assist Mode ● PEEP ● CPAP
  6. 6. PEEP and CPAP ● PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) - Mechanical CPAP ● CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) – Spontaneous PEEP
  7. 7. Controlled Mode (Volume- Targeted Ventilation) Preset VT Volume Cycling Dependent on CL & Raw Time (sec) Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL Preset Peak Flow Time triggered, Flow limited, Volume cycled Ventilation
  8. 8. Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Time (sec) Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL Preset VT Volume Cycling Patient triggered, Flow limited, Volume cycled Ventilation From: Essentials of Ventilator Graphics- An interactive CD. Vijay Deshpande, MS, RRT and Ruben Restrepo, MD, RRT. Available at www.respiratorybooks.com
  9. 9. Setting Trigger Sensitivity Pressure Inappropriate sensitivity setting
  10. 10. Pressure triggering imposes work on the respiratory system that in some cases is excessive. Triggering work of breathing needs to be decreased. ADVANCEMENT: Introduction of Flow Triggering
  11. 11. Flow Triggering
  12. 12. Flow Triggering Flow Sensor Flow Sensor
  13. 13. On initiating a breath the patient receives all mechanical breaths of set tidal volume causing respiratory alkalosis. ADVANCEMENT: IMV and SIMV
  14. 14. SIMV (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Spontaneous Breaths Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
  15. 15. Patients are experiencing increased work of breathing during spontaneous breaths through the tracheal tube in SIMV. ADVANCEMENT: Pressure Support Ventilation
  16. 16. SIMVSIMV (Volume-Targeted Ventilation)(Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Spontaneous Breaths Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
  17. 17. Unsupported Breathing through a Tracheal Tube
  18. 18.  Pressure drop shows imposedPressure drop shows imposed work across ET-Tube whenwork across ET-Tube when flow is presentflow is present What TheWhat The CarinaCarina SeesSees Circuit Pressure Lower Carina Pressure Paw
  19. 19. Pressure Flow Volume (L/min) (cm H2O) (ml) SIMV + PS (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) PS Breath Set PS level Set PC levelSet PC level Time (sec)Time (sec) Time-CycledTime-Cycled Flow-Cycled
  20. 20. How much Pressure Support?
  21. 21. Components of Inflation Pressure Begin Expiration Paw(cmH2O) Time (sec) Begin Inspiration PIPPIP Pplateau (Palveolar) Transairway Pressure (PTA) }} Exhalation Valve Opens ExpirationExpiration Inspiratory Pause
  22. 22. Initial Pressure Support LevelInitial Pressure Support Level PSV level = PIP - PPlateau
  23. 23. Pressure Support Ventilation ( PSV ) Strictly an assist form of mechanical ventilation Augments spontaneous tidal volume with a preselected level of positive inspiratory pressure Overcomes imposed work of breathing due to : Artificial Airways Demand valve system Ventilator circuitry Classified as a Pressure-limited, flow-cycled, assisted ventilation
  24. 24. PSV Time (sec) Flow Cycling Set PS level Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL
  25. 25. Acute Lung Injury (ALI), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Volume Ventilation
  26. 26. Dilemma in Ventilatory Management of ARDS Objective: Reopen collapsed and recruitable alveoli Strategy: Application of Positive Pressure Ventilation Commonly used Mode of Ventilation: Volume Targeted Problem: Alveolar Overdistention
  27. 27. Acute Lung Injury ( ALI ) Damage to the Lung :Damage to the Lung : Not distributed homogeneouslyNot distributed homogeneously Even in severe cases ~ 1/3 lung is openEven in severe cases ~ 1/3 lung is open Open lung receives the entire tidalOpen lung receives the entire tidal volume resulting in :volume resulting in :  OverdistensionOverdistension  Local hyperventilationLocal hyperventilation  Inhibition of surfactantsInhibition of surfactants Ravenscraft, Sue. Respiratory Care, Vol 41, No 2 : 105-111, Feb 1996
  28. 28. ALI and ARDS Non-Homogeneous Lung Units Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units
  29. 29. ALI and ARDS Effect of Volume Ventilation Set VT Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units
  30. 30. Overdistension Volume(ml) Pressure (cm H2O) Little or no change in VT Little or no change in VT Paw rises Paw rises Normal Abnormal Fig 8.10
  31. 31. VOLUME TARGETED VENTILATION Delivered Tidal Volume is ConstantDelivered Tidal Volume is Constant Better Control on PaCOBetter Control on PaCO22 Higher risk of Ventilator-induced Lung InjuryHigher risk of Ventilator-induced Lung Injury PPalvalv may Increasemay Increase Potential for local Alveolar Over-distentionPotential for local Alveolar Over-distention May promote patient-ventilator dyssynchronyMay promote patient-ventilator dyssynchrony and increased WOBand increased WOB
  32. 32. ARDS network. N Eng J Med 2000, 342(18):1301-1308. Multi-center NIH study demonstrated that ALI/ARDS patients ventilated with tidal volumes of 6 ml/Kg were significantly more likely to survive than those ventilated with tidal volumes of 12 ml/Kg.
  33. 33. Over-distention Observed on a Pressure-Volume LoopObserved on a Pressure-Volume Loop Indicates hyperinflation or excessiveIndicates hyperinflation or excessive application of pressureapplication of pressure May promote BarotraumaMay promote Barotrauma Corrective action includes reduction in theCorrective action includes reduction in the Peak Inspiratory Pressure or Tidal VolumePeak Inspiratory Pressure or Tidal Volume
  34. 34. Ventilator-induced Lung Injury Occurs as a result of: ■ Over-distention of alveoli ■ Repetitive opening and closure of lung units throughout the respiratory cycle
  35. 35. In ALI and ARDS, Volume Ventilation seems to be detrimental ADVANCEMENT: Pressure Targeted Ventilation
  36. 36. ALI and ARDS Non-Homogeneous Lung Units Collapsed Recruitable Normal Lung Units Pre set Pressure
  37. 37. PRESSURE TARGETED VENTILATION  PIP and PPIP and Palvalv are Limitedare Limited  Prevents Alveolar Over-distentionPrevents Alveolar Over-distention  Provides better Patient-VentilatorProvides better Patient-Ventilator synchronysynchrony  Delivered Tidal Volume depends onDelivered Tidal Volume depends on Airway Resistance and Lung ComplianceAirway Resistance and Lung Compliance  Tidal Volume and PaCOTidal Volume and PaCO22 are variableare variable
  38. 38. Pressure Control Ventilation Flow Time TIME CYCLING TI
  39. 39. Assisted Mode (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) Pressure Flow Volume (L/min) (cm H2O) (ml) Set PC level Time (sec)Time (sec) Time-Cycled Patient Triggered, Pressure Limited, Time Cycled Ventilation
  40. 40. Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Assisted Mode (Volume-Targeted Ventilation) Time (sec)Time (sec) Flow L/m Pressure cm H2O Volume mL Preset VT Volume Cycling Patient triggered, Flow limited, Volume cycled Ventilation Assisted Mode (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) Assisted Mode (Pressure-Targeted Ventilation) Pressure Flow Volume (L/min) (cm H2O) (ml) Set PC level Time (sec)Time (sec) Time-Cycled Patient Triggered, Pressure Limited, Time Cycled Ventilation Scalars in Assisted Mode FIGURE 1
  41. 41. ARDS Recruitable Collapsed Normal Pressure Augmented Breath P P P
  42. 42. ARDS Resolved
  43. 43. ARDSnet Findings Lower Tidal Volumes Use of rapid rates avoiding auto-PEEP ( < 35/min ) PPLAT < 30 cm H2O reduces mortality Lower PPLAT showed better outcome ARDSnet: 6ml/kg reduces mortality vs. 12 ml/kg
  44. 44. Strategies to Ventilate ALI and ARDS patients Prevent Alveolar Over-distention  Use of low Tidal Volumes (5-7 ml/Kg)  May promote de-recruitment of alveoli Prevent repetitive alveolar opening and closure  Use of Recruitment Maneuver  sustained increase in airway pressure  application of adequate end-expiratory pressure (PEEP/CPAP)
  45. 45. Efforts made to prevent de-recruitment Application of PEEP Use of Inverse Ratio Ventilation with PEEP Use of Airway Pressure Release Ventilation (APRV) or BiLevel Ventilation
  46. 46. Saura P, Blanch L. How to set Positive End-Expiratory Pressure. Respir Care 2002; 47 (3): 279-295 Overdistention and repetitive opening and closing of alveolar units seem to contribute to progressive lung injury.
  47. 47. We want to maintain spontaneous breathing, protect the lungs from high alveolar pressures and deliver the set Tidal Volume. ADVANCEMENT: Dual Ventilation with closed Looping
  48. 48. Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation Volume Ventilation Pressure Ventilation Dual Ventilation
  49. 49. COMBINED PRESSURE/VOLUME VENTILATION Exploit beneficial effects of bothExploit beneficial effects of both Pressure and Volume VentilationPressure and Volume Ventilation Improve Patient-ventilator SynchronyImprove Patient-ventilator Synchrony Prevent ventilator induced lung injuryPrevent ventilator induced lung injury
  50. 50. Closed-loop Ventilation Volume Assured Pressure Support Ventilation (VAPS) Pressure Augmentation ( PAug ) Volume Support ( VS ) Pressure Regulated Volume Control ( PRVC, Autoflow, VC+ ) Adaptive Support Ventilation ( ASV ) Proportional Assist Ventilation ( PAV )
  51. 51. PRVC Trigger On Exhaled VT < Set VT Exhaled VT > Set VT Pressure Support level increases stepwise until Exhaled VT = Set VT Pressure Support level decreases stepwise until Exhaled VT = Set VT
  52. 52. To recruit alveoli, mean airway pressure needs to be increased without causing Overdistension. ADVANCEMENT: Newer modes APRV and BiLevel
  53. 53. Amato MB., et al., Effect of a protective-ventilation strategy on mortality in ARDS. N Eng J Med 1998;338(6):347-354 Initial recruitment of alveolar units may be achieved by applying PEEP at a level above the lower inflection point of the P-V curve.
  54. 54. Volume(ml) PEEP > 2-3 cm H2O above LIP Lung Protective Strategy Pressure
  55. 55. Inflection Points Lower Inflection Point (LIP or Pflex) Upper Inflection Point Volume Pressure
  56. 56. Airaway Pressure Release Ventilation (APRV)
  57. 57. Upper And Lower Inflection Points 0 20 40 602040-60 0.2 LITERS 0.4 0.6 Paw cmH2O VT Alveolar collapse P T Lower inflection points are thought to be a point of critical opening pressure
  58. 58. Upper And Lower Inflection Points 0 20 40 602040-60 0.2 LITERS 0.4 0.6 Paw cmH2O VT Alveolar overdisention Alveolar collapse P T
  59. 59. Possible Approaches to Ventilate ARDS Patients APRV PCIRV BiLevel or BiVent PRVC HFO No data to indicate that any mode of ventilation is BETTER than conventional Pressure-A/C ventilation
  60. 60. Advances in Mechanical Ventilation Control, Assist, PEEP, CPAP IMV, SIMV, PSV, PCV, Combinations of Volume or Pressure ventilation: SIMV +PSV, SIMV+PSV+CPAP VENTILATOR GRAPHICS CLOSED-LOOP VENTILATION VAPS, Paug VS, PRVC, ASV, , PAV, APRV, Fig 7.4
  61. 61. Other Supportive Advancements
  62. 62. Inspiratory Time
  63. 63. PSV Flow-Cycle Criteria Flow T Peak Inspiratory Flow 5% 20% 40%
