UJI KOMPETENSI A. Berilah tanda silang (X) pada huruf a,b,c atau d pada jawaban yang paling tepat ! 1. Iman kepada hari ki...
c. Jika telah munculnya makhluk dajjal d. Jika pengembala telah berlomba-lomba dalam bangunan 7. Hari penghitungan amal pe...
B. Pasangkan kalimat di bawah sehingga menjadi benar! 1 Bukti naqli kiamat A Munculnya dajjal 2 Tanda-tanda kiamat B Yaumu...
Imankepadaharikiamat 161129031150-161216021332

soal

Published in: Education
Imankepadaharikiamat 161129031150-161216021332

  1. 1. UJI KOMPETENSI A. Berilah tanda silang (X) pada huruf a,b,c atau d pada jawaban yang paling tepat ! 1. Iman kepada hari kiamat termasuk rukun iman yang ke …. a. tiga b. empat c. lima d. enam 2. Hari kiamat juga sering disebut dengan yaumul ba’ats yang artinya ..... a. Hari kebangkitan b. Hari penimbangan c. Hari pembalasan d. Hari penuaian janji 3. Menurut Al Qur’an, kiamat pasti akan datang, seperti yang diterangkan dalam al qur’an surat ....... a. Al Baqarah ayat 7 b. Al Maidah ayat 17 c. Al Hajj ayat 7 d. Al fath ayat 17 4. Kematian seseorang, gempa bumi, tsunami, dan bencana alam lain merupakan contoh dari ..... a. kiamat sughra b. kiamat akbar c. kiamat kubra d. kiamat sesungguhnya 5. Di bawah ini yang merupakan contoh kiamat besar adalah ..... a. bencana tsunami b. bom bunuh diri c. kematian masal dalam kecelakaan d. kiamat itu sendiri 6. Di bawah ini yang merupakan tanda-tanda kiamat sughra adalah, kecuali ...... a. Jika ada budak wanita melahirkan majikannya b. Jika ilmu pengetahuan telah diangkat
  2. 2. c. Jika telah munculnya makhluk dajjal d. Jika pengembala telah berlomba-lomba dalam bangunan 7. Hari penghitungan amal perbuatan manusia setelah di hari akhir adalah .... a. Yaumul mizan b. Yaumul hisab c. Yaumul mahsyar d. Yaumul ba’ats 8. Kejadian hari kiamat diawali dengan adanya tiupan sangkakala oleh malaikat …. a. Jibril b. Mikail c. Izrail d. Israfil 9. Pada saat hari kiamat terjadi semua makhluk hidup akan binasa, kecuali …. a. Allah SWT b. Malaikat c. Nabi Muhammad SAW d. Syetan/iblis 10. Alam pemisah antara kehidupan alam dunia dan akherat adalah …. a. alam fana b. alam barzah c. alam akherat d. alam dunia A. Isilah titik-titik di bawah ini dengan benar! 1. Bukti kepastian terjadinya hari kiamat berdasar al Qur’an disebut bukti ..... 2. Kiamat menurut bahasa berarti .... 3. Kiamat ada dua macam, yaitu ..... dan ..... 4. Malaikat yang bertugas meniup terompet pada hari Kiamat adalah .... 5. Contoh kiamat kubro ialah ....
  3. 3. B. Pasangkan kalimat di bawah sehingga menjadi benar! 1 Bukti naqli kiamat A Munculnya dajjal 2 Tanda-tanda kiamat B Yaumul ba’ats 3 Peristiwa setelah kiamat C Tsunami 4 Contoh kiamat kecil D Kiamat itu sendiri 5 Contoh kiamat kubra E QS. Al Hajj ayat 7 C. Jawablah pertanyaan di bawah ini dengan benar! 1. Jelaskan apa yang dimaksud dengan iman kepada hari kiamat itu? 2. Jelaskan secara akal sehat bahwa kiamat pasti terjadi? 3. Sebutkan dan jelaskan macam-macam kiamat itu? 4. Sebutkan dan jelaskan peristiwa yang akan dilalui manusi setelah hari kiamat! 5. Sebutkan fungsi iman kepada hari kiamat! A. TUGAS INDIVIDU Buatlah ringkasan atau resume tentang hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan iman kepada hari kiamat. B. TUGAS KELOMPOK Buatlah kelompok diantara teman-temanmu antara 4-6 siswa, kemudian carilah contoh kejadian-kejadian luar biasa yang terjadi dunia ini yang dapat menunjukkan kebesaran Allah dan mampu mendorong manusia untuk meningkatkan keimanan kepada Allah swt.

