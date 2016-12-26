Pambansang Kita by: Princess Jeen Baloyos and Jilian Jacinto

ARALIN 2: PAMBANSANG KITA
KAHALAGAHAN NG PAGSUKAT SA PAMBANSANG KITA Stanley Brue
KAHALAGAHAN NG PAGSUKAT SA PAMBANSANG KITA Campbell R. McConnell
1. Paraan Batay sa Paggasta (Expenditure Approach)
2. Paraan Batay sa Pinagmulang Industriya (Industrial Origin/Value Added Approach )
Sa paraaang batay sa pinagmulang industriya, masusukat ang GDP ng bansa kung pagsasamahin ang kabuuang halaga ng produksiy...
3. Paraan Batay sa Kita ( Income Approach )
A. Sahod ng mga manggagawa – sahod na ibinabayad sa sambahayan mula sa mga bahay-kalakal at pamahalaan. B. Net Operating S...
•Malaking halaga ng produksyon at kita ay hindi naiuulat sa pamahalaan tulad ng transaksyon sa black market, pamilihan ng ...
Externalities o Hindi sinasadyang epekto •May halaga na kalimitang hindi nakikita sa pagsukat ng pambansang kita.
Kalidad ng Buhay
Kalidad ng Buhay
×