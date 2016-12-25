Resumen Legendario Bioquimica - Aminoacidos 2016

RESUMEN LEGENDARIO BIOQUIMICA – AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN PRIMERA PARTE: OXIDACION DE AMINOACIDOS Y PRODUCCION DE UREA Degrada...
Las enzimas se secretan como zimógenos para proteger a la celula que los secreta evitando que la digeran. Inhibidor pancre...
ENZIMA NIVEL DE ACCION Pepsina Phe-Phe, Phe-Tyr, Phe-Leu, Leu- Ala, Leu-Glu Tripsina Arg-, Lys- Quimiotripsina Tyr, Phe, T...
TRANSAMINASAS Y LESIONES TISULARES Alanina aminotransferasa (ALT) = Glutamato – piruvato transaminasa (GPT), específicam...
DESAMINACION NO OXIDATIVA Para aa alifáticos hidroxilados = Ser y Tre; cofactor = Fosfato de piridoxal. Reaacion de transp...
En acidosis metabolica, el riñon aumenta la modificación de la glutamina = exceso de NH4 que se elimina en la orina en fo...
RECORDAR: Eliminacion de amónico = amonotelico (peces), eliminación de urea = ureotelico (vertebrados y tiburones), elimin...
CICLO DE LA UREA Localizacion: Mitocondria del HEPATOCITO (inicio) – 3 pasos posteriores en el citosol del HEPATOCITO. A ...
Sintesis del carbamil fosfato: Sintesis del arginosuccinato: Urea: Producto terminal del metabolismo de proteínas, comp...
Defectos genéticos en el ciclo de la Urea: Deficiencia o alteración en alguna enzima del ciclo de la urea = intolerancia ...
S-adenosilmetionina (SAM o adoMet) => Transporte preferente de metilos, del ATP + metionina por accion de metionina adeno...
Glicina: Treonina: ALTERACIONES EN EL CATABOLISMO: Hiperglicinemia: Niveles elevados de glicina = Activacion de 2 rece...
No cetosica: Es la mas común (1/250000), defectos congénitos (autosómico recesivo) en la enzima de rotura de la glicina =...
AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A SUCCINIL-CoA Metionina, Isoleucina, Treonina, Valina Primer paso, introducción de doble enla...
Primer paso, Metionina + ATP con accion de metionina adenosil transferasa = S- adenosilmetionina (SAM/adoMet). Segundo pas...
AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A ACETIL-CoA Triptofano, Lisina, Fenilalanina, Tirosina, Leucina, Isoleucina, Treonina La dege...
Primer paso, Conjugacion de la lisina con α-cetoglutarato (accion de la sacaropina deshidrogenasa) formando SACAROPINA. Se...
ALTERACIONES EN LA DEGRADACION DE LA FENILALANINA: Defecto en la fenilalanina hidroxilasa => FENILCETONURIA (PKU) que cau...
orina; el tratamiento: Dieta con fenilalanina y tirosina únicamente suficientes para satisfacer necesidades + restricción ...
TERCERA PARTE: BIOSINTESIS DE AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN Recordar que los aminoácidos y por tanto el nitrógeno no se almacenan....
3. Transaminacion con α-cetoglutarato: Piruvato  Alanina; Oxalacetato  Asparagina; Cetoglutarato  Glutamato. 4. Glutama...
SINTESIS DE ALANINA, ASPARAGINA, ASPARTATO, GLUTAMATO Y GLUTAMINA Precursores: Piruvato=>Alanina; Oxalacetato=>Aspartato=>...
SINTESIS DE SERINA, CISTEINA Y GLICINA Precursor: 3-Fosfoglicerato. La via que acabamos de describir para la síntesis de c...
Son vias complejas de síntesis pero en los animales se produce la tirosina directamente de fenilalanina por hidroxilacion ...
FAMILIA DEL OXALACETATO/ASPARTATO El oxalacetato forma el aspartato mediante transaminacion: Aspartato aminotransferasa ...
FAMILIA DE LOS AROMATICOS El fosfoenolpiruvato proviene de la glucolisis y la Eritrosa 4-fosfato proviene de la via de la...
Vida media de 15 a 30 segundos, inactivadas por la monoamino oxidasa (MAO) y catecol-O-metil transferasa (COMT), la MAO e...
SINTESIS DE LA HISTAMINA Amina idazolica de la descarboxilacion de la histidina, potente vasodilatador liberado en respues...
NEUROTRANSMISORES DERIVADOS DEL TRIPTOFANO Triptofano => Serotonina (en las plaquetas y tracto gastrointestinal en mayor c...
QUINTA PARTE: PORFIRINAS Y METABOLISMO DE LA BILIRRUBINA MIJAIL JN Las porfirinas tienen un precursor = Glicina, estas por...
PRIMER PASO MITOCONDRIAL: Descarboxilacion (enzima en la membrana interna de la mitoc.) del coproporfirinogeno III a nivel...
PORFIRIAS Defectos enzimáticos que llevan a acumulación de precursores en el eritrocito, fluidos corporales e hígado. TIPO...
PCT (Porfiria Cutanea Tarda): Deficiencia en uroporfirinogeno descarboxilasa, mas frecuente, autosómica dominante, Adquir...
ICTERICIA Pigmentacion amarillenta de piel y mucosas causa por exceso de acumulación de bilirrubina. DATO: Falsa ictericia...
SEXTA PARTE: NUTRICION MIJAIL JN ROL DE LOS AMINOACIDOS ARGININA: Sintetizada en el organismo pero su deficiencia => meno...
GLUTAMINA: AA no esencial pero en estrés metabolico (sepsis, estrés quirúrgico o politraumatismo) aumento de demanda de g...
REQUERIMIENTOS PROTEICOS Multiples funciones entre ellas gluconeogénesis (via alanina), forman oxidasas, para formación de...
Sintomatologia: Crecimiento deficiente, poca grasa subcutánea, delgadez extrema, anemia, ulceraciones por presión, cambio ...
Resumen Legendario Bioquimica - Aminoacidos 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resumen Legendario Bioquimica - Aminoacidos 2016

32 views

Published on

Resumen Legendario del curso de Bioquimica, segmento de aminoacidos o proteinas, FAMURP - 2016

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Resumen Legendario Bioquimica - Aminoacidos 2016

  1. 1. RESUMEN LEGENDARIO BIOQUIMICA – AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN PRIMERA PARTE: OXIDACION DE AMINOACIDOS Y PRODUCCION DE UREA Degradacion de aaGeneracion de energía metabolica, en 3 situaciones: En el recambio proteico (algunos aa liberados se reutilizan para generar nuevas proteínas), Dieta rica en proteínas (el exceso se cataboliza o elimina ya que NO SE ALMACENAN), en inanición o diabetes como fuente alterna de energía. Para su oxidación tienen que perder el grupo amino = α-cetoacido  CO2 + H2O y tmbn pueden convertirse en intermediarios de la gluconeogénesis. Metabolizados en el hígado  Producto secundario = amoniaco (NH4) que puede ser reciclado para formar nuevos aa o se excreta como urea o acido urico. Punto clave para el metab. Del N: Glutamato y Glutamina, recogen los grupos amino. Glutamato = α-cetoglutarato + amino, este glutamato va a la mitocondria y cede el amino => Formac de NH4. El exceso de amoniaco puede formar glutamina en el hígado. En el musculo el exceso de amina va al piruvato = alanina. Eliminacion de amónico = amonotelico (peces), eliminación de urea = ureotelico (vertebrados), eliminación de acido urico = uricotelicos (aves y reptiles). El glutamato y la glutamina son aceptores de NH4 derivado del amino. Glutamato = a-cetoglutarato + amino El exceso de amino en el hígado o bien se excreta o bien forma glutamina En el musculo el exceso de aminos se unen al piruvato formando alanina que va al hígado.
  2. 2. Las enzimas se secretan como zimógenos para proteger a la celula que los secreta evitando que la digeran. Inhibidor pancreático de la tripsina evita la activación prematura de los zimógenos, si se activan = Pancreatitis aguda (por obstrucción en la ampolla de váter, las enzimas se activan en el páncreas detruyendolo). DATO: Prots globulares hidrolisis casi completa, prots fibrosas (queratina) hidrolisis parcial. Consumo diario 50-100g de prots, degradación de 300-400g, resintesis de 300 a 400g y excreción/catabolismo de 50-100 => Balance 0. ENDOPEPSIDASAS EXOPEPSIDASAS Pepsina, tripsina, quimotripsina, elastasa Aminopepsidasa, carboxipepsidasas. 1) Ingestion de proteínas estimula la gastrina. 2) Gastrina  Celula parietal = HCl Celula principal = pepsionogeno 3) Jugo gástrico = pH 2.5, desnaturaliza las proteínas ingeridas. Pepsinogeno+HClPepsina 4)La pepsina hidroliza enlace peptídico en el amino-terminal (Phe, Trp, Tyr) 5) Al pasar el contenido al duodeno, el bajo pH  Secretina 6) Secretina  Pancreas = HCO3 => pH A 7. 7) Paralelamente liberación de colecistoquinina = secreción de enzimas pancreáticas  1ro el tripsinogeno que por la enteropeptidasa = Tripsina (Hidroliza a mas tripsinogeno y al resto de zimógenos). Enzimas pancreáticas: Tripsina + Quimiotripsina = Hidrolisis de péptidos que vienen del estomago. Carboxipeptidasa A y B = eliminación de residuo carboxilo – terminal. Aminopeptidasa = hidrolisis de amino-terminal en péptidos cortos. 8) Absorcion de aa por la vellosidad y al hígado.
  3. 3. ENZIMA NIVEL DE ACCION Pepsina Phe-Phe, Phe-Tyr, Phe-Leu, Leu- Ala, Leu-Glu Tripsina Arg-, Lys- Quimiotripsina Tyr, Phe, Trp, Met, Lys Elastasa Enlace peptidico Carboxipepsidasa A Aminoácidos aromáticos (Phe, Tyr, Trp) Carboxipepsidasa B Aminoacidos básicos (Lys, Arg) Dipeptidasa Dipeptidos Tripeptidasa Tripeptidos TRANSPORTE DE AA EN MEMBRANA Sistema A: Para aa de cadena corta (Ala, gli, ser, met, pro), depende del Na. Sistema ASC: Para aa neutros (Ala, ser, cis), especifico, depende del Na. Sistema X: Para aa = Glu y Asp. Sistema Y: Para aa básicos (Lis, arg), depende del Na. Sistema N: Especifico para glutamina y asparagina. Sistema B: Para B-alanina y taurina. SINDROMES DE MALABSORCION Cistinuria: Transporte defectuoso de cistina y de aminoácidos dibásicos (arginina, ornitina, y lisina) en la membrana apical del epitelio intestinal y túbulo proximal renal. Ausencia de reabsorción de cistina en el túbulo proximal renal produciendo un exceso de cistina en orina y con la consiguiente formación de cálculos renales. Los cálculos de cistina son muy difíciles de eliminar por litotricia a diferencia del resto de cálculos. Iminoglicinuria: Consecuencia de un defecto en la reabsorción de la prolina, la hidroxiprolina y la glicina en el tubo renal. La prevalencia estimada es de 1 de cada 15.000. Normalmente es asintomático y se identifica de forma fortuita por la detección de niveles elevados de ácidos imino y de glicina en la orina. Se transmite de forma autosómica recesiva. Enfermedad de Hartnup: Trastorno metabólico hereditario caracterizado por deficiencias en el mecanismo de transporte de determinados aminoácidos como el triptófano y la histidina a través del intestino delgado y los riñones, afeccion mas común de deficiencia en absorción de aminoácidos. Sintomas: Fotosensibilidad, ataxia cerebelosa, retraso mental, hiperaminoacidemia, dermatitis, cambios en el estado de ánimo e hipotonía. TRANSAMINACION AA en el hígado  Eliminacion de α-amino = TRANSAMINACION => Paso del amino desde el aminoácido entrante al α-cetoglutarato formando además un α-cetoacido, es una reacción REVERSIBLE. DATO: Prolina, hidroxiprolina, lisina y treonina no participan en transaminacion. Aminacion de α-cetoglutarato quedando como glutamato. Desaminacion de α-aminacido quedando como α-cetoacido. Dador de aminos en rutas biosinteticas y de excreción. TRANSAMINACION => Enzima = Transaminasa Cofactor = Piridoxal fosfato (de vit. B6). Transportador de aminos Racemizacion (Cα) Descarboxilacion Transaminasa = Amino transferasa
  4. 4. TRANSAMINASAS Y LESIONES TISULARES Alanina aminotransferasa (ALT) = Glutamato – piruvato transaminasa (GPT), específicamente hepática, menor en hepatitis vírica pero mayor en cirrosis, enfermedad hepática, tumores hepáticos, colestasis y hepatitis toxica. glutamato + piruvato ⇌ α-cetoglutarato + alanina Aspartato aminotransferasa (AST) = Glutamato – oxalacetato transaminasa (GOT) en corazón, hígado y musculo; en cantidades elevadas en infarto agudo de miocardio, hepatopatía y miopatías (daño celular grave). L-aspartato + 2-oxoglutarato ⇌ oxalacetato + L-glutamato Creatina quinasa => Primera en liberarse al suero sanguíneo tras un ataque cardiaco, ellas dan información sobre la gravedad de la lesión. Creatina quinasa  GOT  GTP DESAMINACION OXIDATIVA El glutamato recoge los amino, estos deben de eliminarse del glutamato para poder eliminarse. Citosol  Mitocondria  Desanimación => Enzima = glutamato deshidrogenasa. ENZIMA = GLUTAMATO DESHIDROGENASA. Glutamato deshidrogenasa enzima alosterica: GTP = ATP => No, para no incorporar el α-cetoglutarato a Krebs y producir mas energia; ADP => Si, se necesita energía. Glutamato Deshidrogenasa Al ciclo de Krebs
  5. 5. DESAMINACION NO OXIDATIVA Para aa alifáticos hidroxilados = Ser y Tre; cofactor = Fosfato de piridoxal. Reaacion de transposición del O del carbono alfa y beta + eliminación del NH4. TOXICIDAD DEL AMONIACO En fases terminales de intoxicación por amoniaco => Edema cerebral + mayor presión intracraneal + agotamiento de ATP en la neurona. VN: 5-10 uM de amoniaco serico. En el cerebro producido de degradación de nucleótidos. Condicion Normal: Liberacion al citosol del exceso de amoniaco => Aminacion del α-cetoglutarato a glutamato por la glutamato deshidrogenasa + Conversion del glutamato a glutamina por la glutamina sintetasa. Glutamato deshidrogenasa + glutamina sintetasa => Altos niveles en el cerebro por tanto si mas amoniaco entonces mas accion de estas enzimas = mas glutamina (osmolito -> soluto osmóticamente activo) = captación de agua = edema cerebral => COMA. Adicionalmente un agotamiento del glutamato (neurotransmisor). TRANSPORTE DE AMONIACO COMO GLUTAMINA El amoniaco es muy toxico por tanto niveles regulados, en el transporte del amoniaco al hígado interviene la GLUTAMINA que se combina con el amoniaco en una reacción catalizada por la glutamina sintetasa. Glutamina = fuente de aminos en reacciones de biosíntesis. Glutamina excesiva transportada al intestino, hígado y riñon para ser tratada (eliminación del NH4 y formación de la urea).
  6. 6. En acidosis metabolica, el riñon aumenta la modificación de la glutamina = exceso de NH4 que se elimina en la orina en forma de sales + descarboxilacion del α-cetoglutarato = HCO3 para el equilibrio acido-basico. RECORDAR: TRANSAMINACION (REACCION GLOBAL) CICLO DE LA GLUCOSA – ALANINA AA degradados en el musculo, su grupo amino recogido por el glutamato  glutamina (transaminacion) / α- cetoglutarato (alanina aminotransferasa) => alanina va al hígado y ahí se transfiere el amino de la alanina al α- cetoglutarato formando piruvato + glutamato (entra a la mitocondria y por la DH libera NH4). Forma de usar el piruvato y lactato (del musculo que no puede hacer gluconeogénesis al hígado que si). 1) Fosforilacion del glutamato 2) Acoplamiento del amoniaco al glutamil fosfato 3)Accion de la glutaminasa para formar glutamato y liberar el NH4 4) El NH4 liberado entra al ciclo de la urea. GLUTAMATO DESHIDROGENASA REACCION DE DESAMINACION OXIDATIVA El NH4 liberado entra al ciclo de la urea. A B
  7. 7. RECORDAR: Eliminacion de amónico = amonotelico (peces), eliminación de urea = ureotelico (vertebrados y tiburones), eliminación de acido urico = uricotelicos (aves y reptiles). C
  8. 8. CICLO DE LA UREA Localizacion: Mitocondria del HEPATOCITO (inicio) – 3 pasos posteriores en el citosol del HEPATOCITO. A B C El 1er amino de la matriz CO2 en forma de bicarbonato 0.1) Accion de la carbamil fosfato sintasa I = Carbamil fosfato 0.2) El carbamil fosfato => dador de carbamilo 1) Carbamil fosfato + ornitina -> citrulina Enzima = ornitina transcarbamilasa 2) La citrulina formada sale de la mitocondria al citosol El 2do amino de del aspartato 3) Activacion de la citrulina por accion de arginosuccinato sintasa (Gasto de 1 ATP) = Citrulil AMP 4) Reaccion del citrulil AMP con el aspartato por accion de la arginosuccinato sintasa formando arginosuccinato 5) Corte del arginosuccinato por accion de argininosuccinasa = Arginina + Fumarato Hacia el ciclo de Krebs DATO: UNICA REAX. REVERSIBLE!!!! 6) Accion de la arginasa = Urea + Ornitina La ornitina retorna a la matriz para reiniciar el ciclo, es el último producto pero es el primero que reacciona.
  9. 9. Sintesis del carbamil fosfato: Sintesis del arginosuccinato: Urea: Producto terminal del metabolismo de proteínas, compuesto organico sin enlace C-C o C-H, hidrosoluble, apolar, difusible, atoxica, 50% de su M es nitrógeno, VN=25-30 gr/dia. Conexión con el ciclo de Krebs (acido cítrico): El aspartato del ciclo de Krebs al reaccionar con el citrulil AMP forma argininosuccinato por accion de la argininosuccinato sintasa que luego por accion de la argininosuccinasa el argininosuccinato = Fumarato + Argnina, el fumarato producido puede convertirse a malato que es transportado a la mitocondria y ahí entra al ciclo de Krebs. Balance Energetico: Sintesis del carbamil fosfato = 2 ATP Activacion de la citrulina e ingreso del aspartato = 2 ATP GASTO: 4 ATP, pero como el malato ingresa a la mitocondria y pasa a Krebs = produce 1 NADH (2.5 ATP). TOTAL = 4 ATP – 2.5 ATP = 1.5 ATP Regulacion: A LARGO PLAZO dependiente del flujo de nitrógeno  consumo excesivo de proteínas (eliminación del exceso) o inanición (degradación de proteína es energía) = mayor producción de urea = mayor síntesis de enzimas; si consumo muy bajo de proteínas y mas CH = menor síntesis de enzimas del ciclo de la urea. A CORTO PLAZO por regulación alosterica, paso limitante = reacción de la N-acetilglutamato sintasa que forma el N-acetilglutamato que es un activador de la carbamil fosfato sintetasa I.
  10. 10. Defectos genéticos en el ciclo de la Urea: Deficiencia o alteración en alguna enzima del ciclo de la urea = intolerancia a la ingesta de determinados aminoácidos => acumulación de intermediarios del ciclo = hiperamonemia, la eliminación de las proteínas de la dieta no es viable. Deficiencia de ornitina transcarbamoilasa: Acumulacion de amoniaco y aminoácidos = retraso mental y muerte, tratamiento suplementando la dieta con arginina y suplementos de aa esenciales. Deficiencia de arginina succinato sintetasa: Aumento de la citrulina en sangre => citrulinemia, tratamiento con suplementos de arginina. Deficiencia de arginasa: Deficiencia en el SNC, tratamiento con aa esenciales. Deficiencia de carbamoil-fosfato sintetasa: Hiperamonemia = retraso mental, tratamiento con carbamil glutamato (análogo del activador). Tratamiento de la hiperamonemia: Administracion de acidos aromáticos como el benzoato (a benzoil-Coa + glicina = hipurato, la glicina debe regenerarse = gasto de amoniaco) o fenilbutirato (pasa a fenilacetato por B-oxidacion = fenilacetil-CoA => combinación con glutamina = producción de mas glutamina = gasto de amoniaco). SEGUNDA PARTE: RUTAS DE DEGRADACION DE LOS AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN 15% de la producción energética, menor cantidad, formación de productos principales que convergen en el ciclo de Krebs. Aminoacidos glucogénicos: Cadena carbonada a piruvato o intermediarios de Krebs, pueden participar en gluconeogénesis. Aminoacidos cetogenicos: Cadena carbonada a acetil-coA que entra a Krebs o va como intermediario de síntesis de acidos grasos. COFACTORES Transaminacion = Piridoxal fosfato. Transferencia de grupos monocarbonados = Tetrahidrobiopterina (BH4), tetrahidrofolato(FH4), S- adenosilmetionina (SAM). Tetrahidrobipterina (BH4) => Transportador de e-. Tetrahidrofolato (FH4) => Transferencia de grupos monocarbonados en oxidación intermedia, proviene del folato por accion de la dihidrofolato reductasa, la forma reducida transporta metileno y la forma mas oxidada transporta metileno, metenilo, formilo o forminino, Union al N5 o N10 = N5,N10- metilenotetrahidrofolato.
  11. 11. S-adenosilmetionina (SAM o adoMet) => Transporte preferente de metilos, del ATP + metionina por accion de metionina adenosil transferasa => Ataque nucleofilico del S de la metionina al C5 de la ribosa y liberación de trifosfato. Biotina: Transfiere carbono como CO2. AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A PIRUVATO Alanina, Triptofano, Cisteina, Serina, Glicina, Treonina Alanina y Triptofano: Cisteina: Serina: Escisión de cadena lateral del triptófano = Alanina Transaminacion de alanina con α-cetoglutarato = Piruvato 1) Liberacion de azufre. 2)Transaminacion (Liberacion de NH3). Serina  Piruvato (accion de la serina deshidratasa), reacción dependiende de piridoxal fosfato.
  12. 12. Glicina: Treonina: ALTERACIONES EN EL CATABOLISMO: Hiperglicinemia: Niveles elevados de glicina = Activacion de 2 receptores => Clasicos (medula espinal, ocasiona apnea e hipotonía) y Corteza cerebral (ocasiona daño cerebral y convulsiones) 2 tipos: Cetosica y no cetosica Cetosica: Bloqueo de la enzima de rotura de la glicina por inhibición externa (en acidemias) => acidosis y cetosis. 1ra ruta: Glicina -> Serina por accion de serina hidroximetil transferasa (adicion de un hidroximetilo) 2da ruta: Ruptura oxidativa catalizada por enzima de rotura de la glicina = CO2 + NH4 + CH2 (metileno) -> Acoplamiento del metileno al tetrahidrofolato = N5,N10-Tetrahidrofolato Coenzimas: ->Tetrahidrofolato ->Piridoxal fosfato 3ra ruta: La glicina sustrato de la D-aminoacido oxidasa formado glioxilato que se oxida a oxalato, esta via no se relaciona con Krebs. La treonina presenta 2 rutas: Conversion a succinil-CoA (principal). Conversion a piruvato via glicina. Paso 1: Accion de la treonina deshidrogenasa formado 2-amino-3- cetobutirato o α-amino-β-cetobutirato Paso 2: Accion de una ligasa formado glicina. Paso 3: Accion de la serina hidroximetil transferasa formado serina. Paso 4: Accion de la serina deshidratasa formado piruvato.
  13. 13. No cetosica: Es la mas común (1/250000), defectos congénitos (autosómico recesivo) en la enzima de rotura de la glicina => concentraciones elevadas de glicina = deficiencias mentales graves + muerte, contar que la glicina tmbn es un neurotransmisor inhibidor. (NKH > 0.09, normal < 0.04). Neonatal: Mas común, 6-8 dia, déficit en la succion + letargia + hipotonía profunda + convulsiones + mioclonias. A nivel cerebral: Hipogenesia, malformación en circunvoluciones, crecimiento de ventrículos e hipoplasia. 30% Letal, secuelas = retardo psicomotor y convulsiones. Infantil: A partir del 6 mes de edad, inicialmente como convulsiones, forma mas leve => mayor sobrevida. Cristales de oxalato cálcico = 75% de los cálculos renales. AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A OXALACETATO Asparagina y Aspartato AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A α-CETOGLUTARATO Prolina, Glutamina, Glutamato, Arginina, Histidina Paso 1: Accion de la asparaginasa sobre la asparagina formando aspartato. Paso 2: Transaminacion del Asparatato con el α-cetoglutarato formando glutamato y OXALACETATO. El oxalacetato entra al ciclo de Krebs oxidándose en CO2 + H2O generando ATP. Dato: La asparaginasa es un quimioterapéutico contra canceres que necesitan asparagina = Leucemia linfoblastica aguda.
  14. 14. AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A SUCCINIL-CoA Metionina, Isoleucina, Treonina, Valina Primer paso, introducción de doble enlace en la prolina por acción de oxidasa. Segundo paso, de estructura cíclica a lineal por hidrolisis. = Base de Schiff Tercer paso, glutamato semialdehido por accion de una deshidrogenasa = Glutamato Accion de la glutamato deshidrogenasa = DESAMINACION con el glutamato formando α- cetoglutarato. Accion de la glutaminasa con la glutamina formando glutamato.Primer paso, Histidina  Urocanato por accion de histidina amoniaco liasa. Segundo paso, Urocanato  Imidazolona propionato por accion de urocanato liasa. Tercer paso, Imidazolona propionato N- formiminoglutamato por accion de imidazolana propionasa. Cuarto paso, N-formiminoglutamato  Glutamato por accion de glutamato fromiminotransferasa. Primer paso, realizado dentro del ciclo de la urea por accion de arginasa formando Ornitina. Segundo paso, TRANSAMINACION de la ornitina para formar glutamato semialdehido. Tetrahidrofolato = Cofactor
  15. 15. Primer paso, Metionina + ATP con accion de metionina adenosil transferasa = S- adenosilmetionina (SAM/adoMet). Segundo paso, SAM por accion de una metil transferasa = S-adenosilhomocisteina. Tercer paso, S-adenosilhomocisteina por accion de hidrolasa produce Homocisteina.Cuarto paso, Homocisteina por accion de cistationina sintasa incorpora una serina formando CISTATIONINA. Quinto paso, Cistationina por accion de una liasa forma α-cetobutirato. Treonina, Reaccion con la treonina deshidratasa para formar α- cetobutirato. La Isoleucina y la Valina empiezan con 3 reacciones con enzimas compartidas: 1) Transaminacion con α-cetoglutarato por una Aminotransferasa. 2)Desaminacion oxidativa del producto por una deshidrogenasa. 3)Accion de la acil-CoA deshidrogenasa formando Tiglil-CoA y Metilacrilil-CoA. Metilacrilil-CoA, 4 reacciones produciendo Propionil-CoA.Tiglil-CoA, 3 reacciones produciendo Propionil-CoA con la liberación de un Acetil-CoA. Carboxilacion del Propionil-CoA formando Metilmalonil-CoA. Accion de α-cetoacido deshidrogenasa sobre α-cetobutirato formando Propionil-CoA. Epimerizacion del Metilmalonil-CoA formando Succinil-CoA por accion de Metilmalonil-CoA mutasa (coenzima B12). Las rutas degenerativas de Isoleucina y la Valina relacionadas con pasos de la degradación de ácidos grasos. Homocisteina = Marcador de enfermedad, hiperhomocisteinemia relacionada a enfermedad cardiovasc + defectos del tubo neural + anencefalia + espina bífida, controlada con vit B6, B12 y folato.
  16. 16. AMINOACIDOS QUE SE DEGRADAN A ACETIL-CoA Triptofano, Lisina, Fenilalanina, Tirosina, Leucina, Isoleucina, Treonina La degeneración de Isoleucina produce tanto Acetil-CoA como Propionil-CoA, para más detalles ir a la pagina anterior. Primer paso, Transaminacion de la leucina formando acido α-cetoisocaproico. Segundo paso, Desaminacion oxidativa del acido α-cetoisocaproico formando isovaleril-CoA. Tercer paso, Accion de acil-CoA deshidrogenasa para formal β-metilcrotonil-CoA. El β-metilcrotonil-CoA se degrada hacia Acetil- CoA y Acetoacetato (que a la larga => Acetil-CoA) Al introducir un CoA al acetoacetato tenemos acetoacetil-CoA que si introducimos otro CoA rompemos el acetoacetil-CoA en 2 Acetil-CoA.
  17. 17. Primer paso, Conjugacion de la lisina con α-cetoglutarato (accion de la sacaropina deshidrogenasa) formando SACAROPINA. Segundo paso, Deshidrogenacion de la sacaropina formando AMINOADIPATO SEMIALDEHIDO + glutamato. Tercer paso, Oxidacion del aminoadipato semialdehido formando α-AMINOADIPATO. Cuarto paso, Transaminacion con α- cetoglutarato formando α- CETOADIPATO. Quinto paso, Descarboxilacion del α-cetoadipato formando GLUTARIL-CoA. Sexto paso, Deshidrogenacion del glutaril-CoA formando un doble enlace entre el C2=C3 => GLUTACONIL-CoA. Septimo paso, Descarboxilacion del glutaconil-CoA formando CROTONIL-CoA. Octavo paso, Hidratacion del crotonil-CoA formando β- HIDROXIBUTIRIL-CoA. Noveno paso, Deshidrogenacion del B- hidroxibutiril-CoA formando ACETOACETIL-CoA. Decimo paso, Introduccion de un acetilo al C3 (Accion de la HMG-CoA sintasa) del acetoacetil-CoA formando HMG-CoA. Onceavo paso, Eliminacion del ACETIL-CoA (en el C1 por accion de la HMG-CoA liasa) formando ACETOACETATO. Una deficiencia en la sacaropina deshidrogenasa lleva a hiperlisinemia + hiperlisinuria = Retraso mental Primer paso, Accion de dioxigenasa formando N- FORMILQUINURENINA. Segundo paso, Accion de formidasa formando QUINURENINA. Tercer paso, Accion de monooxigenasa formando 3-HIDROXIANTRANILATO. Cuarto paso, Accion de quinureninasa (coenzima = piridoxal pirofosfato) formando 3-HIDROXIQUINURENINA + ALANINA. TRANSFORMACION de la 3-hidroxiquinurenina hacia α- CETOADIPATO que continua la ruta a partir del QUINTO PASO formando al final ACETOACETATO y ACETIL-CoA.
  18. 18. ALTERACIONES EN LA DEGRADACION DE LA FENILALANINA: Defecto en la fenilalanina hidroxilasa => FENILCETONURIA (PKU) que causa hiperfenilalaninemia, en estos casos entra en juego una ruta alternativa en la que la FENILALANINA se TRANSAMINA con PIRUVATO formando ALANINA+FENILPIRUVATO, tanto la fenilalanina como el fenilpiruvato se acumulan en los tejidos (ocasionando retraso mental grave, además de que compite con otros aminoácidos causando su déficit) y se excretan por la orina, el fenilpiruvato se DESCARBOXILA a FENILACETATO que da un olor característico a esta Primer paso, Reaccion de la fenilalanina con la fenilalanina hidroxilasa (oxidasa de función mixta) => hidroxilacion + reducción simultanea, cofactor = tetrahidrobiopterina que al actuar la hidroxilasa este se reduce a dihidrobipterina que por accion de una reductasa con gasto de NADPH se regenera a tetrahidrobiopterina. Segundo paso, Transaminacion de tirosina formando glutamato e HIDROXIFENILPIRUVATO. Tercer paso, Oxidacion del hidroxifenilpiruvato formando HOMOGENTISATO. Cuarto paso, Oxidacion del homogentisato formando MALEILACETOACETATO. Quinto paso, Isomerizacion del maleilacetoacetato formando FUMARILACETOACETATO. Sexto paso, Ruptura del fumarilacetoacetato formando FUMARATO + ACETOACETATO.
  19. 19. orina; el tratamiento: Dieta con fenilalanina y tirosina únicamente suficientes para satisfacer necesidades + restricción de alimentos ricos en proteínas + eliminación de la caseína + no consumir productos con aspartame (dipeptido de aspartato + ester de fenilalanina). Deficiencia de homogentisato deshidrogenasa => ALCAPTONURIA, el homogentisato no puede metabolizarse llevando a su acumulación y provocando triada: Aciduria + Ocronosis (deposito de pigmento marron-negruzco en el tejido conectivo) + Artritis prematura (puede llevar a anquilosis de la región lumbosacra), se observa una orina café oscura + excreción de 7g/dia de acido homogentisico. Defecto en tirosina 3-monooxigenasa => ALBINISMO, deficiencia en la síntesis de melanina a partir de la tirosina llevando a falta de pigmentación = Cabello blanco y piel rosada. DATO: Los intermediarios en degradación del triptófano son intermediarios para la síntesis de diversas biomoléculas.
  20. 20. TERCERA PARTE: BIOSINTESIS DE AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN Recordar que los aminoácidos y por tanto el nitrógeno no se almacenan. 2 definiciones: Dispensables verdaderos: Sintetizados a partir de otros aminoácidos o de metabolitos nitrogenados en cantidades suficientes en cualquier circunstancia fisiológica o patológica. Condicionalmente indispensables: Se pueden sintetizar de otros aminoácidos pero esta síntesis esta limitada en ciertas circunstancias. Compuesto producido usualmente en cantidades adecuadas endógenamente pero en ciertas circunstancias se requieren de forma exógena. Esenciales: Deben necesariamente ser ingeridos ya que únicamente son producidos o bien por las plantas o por las bacterias. En el recién nacido: AA no esenciales: Para síntesis de proteínas, forman intermediarios del ciclo de Krebs o de la urea y participan el la gluconeogénesis. DATO: para producir cisteína se requieren grandes cantidades de metionina, lo mismo con la fenilalanina para formar tirosina; HISTIDINA esencial en el RN. Glutamato y glutamina punto de entrada, el glutamato fuente de aminos y el nitrógeno de la glutamina es fuente de aminos para biosíntesis (transporte de amoniaco). Concentracion de ambos regulada en respuesta a necesidad y para el equilibrio osmótico. 4 vias para biosintesis: 1. Glutamina sintetasa: NH4+glutamato = glutamina Glutamato + NH4 + ATP => Glutamina + ADP + Pi + H Es la via principal para incorporacion del NH4 al glutamato (papel central en el metabolismo de aminoácidos) se encuentra en todos los organismos. En el hígado y riñon Glutaminasa que rompe la glutamina en glutamato y amonio que entra al ciclo de la urea para su excreción. 2. Glutamato sintasa: α-cetoglutarato aminacion reductora con glutamina formando 2 glutamatos, esta enzima no esta presente en los animales.
  21. 21. 3. Transaminacion con α-cetoglutarato: Piruvato  Alanina; Oxalacetato  Asparagina; Cetoglutarato  Glutamato. 4. Glutamato deshidrogenasa: La glutamato deshidrogenasa es reversible, se encuentra en la matriz mitocondrial. Para formar el glutamato utiliza NADPH incorporando amonio al α-cetoglutarato. Activada por ATP y GTP en el sentido de síntesis de glutamato. Todos los aminoácidos proceden de intermediarios de glucolisis o del ciclo del acido citrico, el ser humano solo puede sintetizar 10 de los 20 aminoacidos estándar => los que se sintetizan = aminoácidos no esenciales. GLUTAMATO DESHIDROGENASA NADH NH4H2ONAD
  22. 22. SINTESIS DE ALANINA, ASPARAGINA, ASPARTATO, GLUTAMATO Y GLUTAMINA Precursores: Piruvato=>Alanina; Oxalacetato=>Aspartato=>Asparagina; a-cetoglutarato=>Glutamato =>Glutamina. SINTESIS DE PROLINA, ORNITINA Y ARGININA Precursor: Glutamato. La ALANINA se sintetiza a partir de PIRUVATO mediante una reacción de transaminacion. El ASPARTATO se sintetiza a partir del OXALACETATO mediante una reacción de transaminacion. La ASPARAGINA se sintetiza mediante la aminacion (amino de la glutamina) del ASPARTATO por accion de ASPARAGINA SINTETASA. Ya vimos la síntesis del GLUTAMATO, este por accion de la GLUTAMINA SINTASA forma GLUTAMINA. Dato: Los linfocitos malignos en leucemia linfoblastica aguda infantil requieren asparagina para su crecimiento, bloqueando la síntesis de asparagina junto a quimioterapia = remisión del 95% casos, pero pueden haber recaidas. Primer paso, fosforilacion del carboxilo del glutamato por accion de una cinasa = Glutamato-5-fosfato. Segundo paso, deshidrogenacion (reducción) del glutamato-5-fosfato = Glutamato-5-semialdehido. Primer paso, ciclación espontanea del glutamato-5-semialdehido = delta 1- pirrolina-5-carboxilato (P5C) esta es una base de Schiff. Segundo paso, reducción del P5C = Prolina. TRANSAMINACION del Glutamato- 5-semialdehido con glutamato = Ornitina. ENTRADA AL CICLO DE LA UREA y producción de Ornitina.
  23. 23. SINTESIS DE SERINA, CISTEINA Y GLICINA Precursor: 3-Fosfoglicerato. La via que acabamos de describir para la síntesis de cisteína se llama también: VIA DE TRANSULFURACION, la CISTEINA producida se usa para sintetizar proteínas y glutatión, aumento serico de cisteína = ateroesclerosis. SINTESIS DE TIROSINA A PARTIR DE FENILALANINA Primer paso, oxidación del hidroxilo del 3 fosfoglicerato por una deshidrogenasa = 3-Fosfohidroxipiruvato Segundo paso, transaminacion con glutamato = 3-Fosfoserina. Tercer paso, hidrolisis de la 3- fosfoserina para liberar el fosfato = Serina. La SERINA se convierte a GLICINA al eliminar un carbono por la serina hidroximetiltransferasa que tiene como cofactor al tetrahidrofolato (acepta el carbono saliente), es reversible y requiere PLP (Fosfato de piridoxal). La CISTEINA = METIONA (da el S) + SERINA (esqueleto carbonado). PASO PREVIO 1. Metionina -> S-adenosilmetionina (SAM o adoMet). 2. S-adenosilmetionina cede su metilo = S-adenosilhomocisteina (adoHcy). 3. AdoHcy se hidroliza = homocisteina. Paso 1: Homocisteina + Serina = Cistationina por accion de cistationina sintasa. Paso 2: Cistationina liasa reacciona con la cistationina (coenzima PLP) = CISTEINA + α-cetobutirato.
  24. 24. Son vias complejas de síntesis pero en los animales se produce la tirosina directamente de fenilalanina por hidroxilacion del fenilo en C4 por accion de FENILALANINA HIDROXILASA (coenzima = tetrahidrobiopterina). Recordar que la tirosina = condicionalmente esencial y fenilalanina = esencial. VIAS METABOLICAS DE LOS AMINOACIDOS ALIFATICOS, AROMATICOS Y RAMIFICADOS FAMILIA DEL GLUTAMATO Procedente de intermediario de Krebs: α-cetoglutarato que se convierte a glutamato por desaminacion oxidativa o por transaminacion. Alanina aminotransferasa (ALT) = Glutamato – piruvato transaminasa (GPT), específicamente hepática, menor en hepatitis vírica pero mayor en cirrosis, enfermedad hepática, tumores hepáticos, colestasis y hepatitis toxica. glutamato + piruvato ⇌ α-cetoglutarato + alanina Glutamato deshidrogenasa: RECORDAR QUE PARTICIPA EN EL CICLO DE LA UREA. Del glutamato se obtiene la glutamina que puede pasar a formar triptófano, además da el N3 y N9 para formar los nucleótidos => PURINAS. GLUTAMATO DESHIDROGENASA NADH NH4H2ONAD
  25. 25. FAMILIA DEL OXALACETATO/ASPARTATO El oxalacetato forma el aspartato mediante transaminacion: Aspartato aminotransferasa (AST) = Glutamato – oxalacetato transaminasa (GOT) en corazón, hígado y musculo; en cantidades elevadas en infarto agudo de miocardio, hepatopatía y miopatías (daño celular grave). L-aspartato + 2-oxoglutarato ⇌ oxalacetato + L-glutamato La treonina deriva en Isoleucina. FAMILIA DEL 3-FOSFOGLICERATO/SERINA El 3-fosfoglicerato es un intermediario de la glucolisis. Recordar que la serina también participa como grupo cabeza en la síntesis de Fosfatidiletanolamina a partir de Fosfatidilserina (que únicamente se descarboxila). FAMILIA DEL PIRUVATO Los aminoácidos reaccionan con el piruvato mediante transaminacion. Alanina aminotransferasa (ALT) = Glutamato – piruvato transaminasa (GPT), específicamente hepática, menor en hepatitis vírica pero mayor en cirrosis, enfermedad hepática, tumores hepáticos, colestasis y hepatitis toxica. glutamato + piruvato ⇌ α-cetoglutarato + alanina Intermediario en la síntesis de la Valina es el α-cetoisovalerato el que es punto de partida de la via colateral que lleva a la leucina.
  26. 26. FAMILIA DE LOS AROMATICOS El fosfoenolpiruvato proviene de la glucolisis y la Eritrosa 4-fosfato proviene de la via de las pentosas fosfato. FAMILIA DE LA HISTIDINA CUARTA PARTE: MOLECULAS DERIVADAS DE AMINOACIDOS MIJAIL JN Aminoacidos = bloques de construcción + precursores de biomoléculas (hormonas, coenzimas, nucleótidos, porfirinas, neurotransmisores, etc). NEUROTRANSMISORES DERIVADOS DE LA TIROSINA La tirosina origina a catecolaminas = DOPAMINA, NORADRENALINA (noreprinefrina), ADRENALINA (epinefrina). Paso 1: Formacion de DOPA por accion de una hidroxilasa (coenzima = tetrahidrobiopterina) que introduce un hidroxilo en el anillo. Paso 2: Formacion de DOPAMINA por accion de una descarboxilasa (coenzima = piridoxal fosfato o PLP) que introduce un hidroxilo en el anillo. La dopamina se encuentra en el nucleo caudado, putamen y globo palido (SNC), disminuido en Parkinson y aumentado en Esquizofrenia. La dopamina no difunde por la barrera hematoencefalica asi que para el Parkinson se administra DOPA. Paso 3: Formacion de NORADRENALINA por accion de una hidroxilasa, para esta reacción se requiere O2 + Ascorbato (vit.C) y Cu. La noradrenalina es el principal neurotransmisor simpático posganglionar, actua sobre los receptores alfa y tiene efecto vasopresor. Paso 4: Formacion de ADRENALINA por transmetilacion, se requiere adoMet o SAM como dador de metilo. LA ENZIMA ESTA EN LA MEDULA ADRENAL. La adrenalina NO es mediador en la neurona simpática posganglionar, tiene accion sobre receptores alfa y beta + aumento de frecuencia cardiaca, estimula glucogenolisis y lipolisis.
  27. 27. Vida media de 15 a 30 segundos, inactivadas por la monoamino oxidasa (MAO) y catecol-O-metil transferasa (COMT), la MAO es la única que se encuentra en las terminales nerviosas. SINTESIS DE MELANINA La melanina da el color a la piel y al pelo, se sintetiza de la siguiente manera: tras la hidroxilacion de la tirosina a DOPA (que en los melanocitos catalizada por tirosinasa) que tras varias oxidaciones no enzimáticas se polimeriza en pigmentos de color marron y negro. Tipos de melanina: Eumelanina: Piel oscura, iris y cabello. Feomelaninas: Piel, iris y cabello rojo, labio, pezones y genitales. Neuromelaninas: Neuronas. Tricocromos: Pelo y plumas. SINTESIS DEL GABA Neurotransmisor inhibitorio, mayor nivel en el cerebelo y poco nivel en el talamo + hipocampo. Alteraciones relacionadas a corea de Huntington, Parkinson, Alzheimer, demencia senil y esquizofrenia. Producido por la descarboxilacion del glutamato. Dato: Deficiencia => Epilepsia. SINTESIS DE LA SEROTONINA Formada del triptófano en el SNC, plaquetas y tracto gastrointestinal.
  28. 28. SINTESIS DE LA HISTAMINA Amina idazolica de la descarboxilacion de la histidina, potente vasodilatador liberado en respuesta alérgica, estimula también la secreción acida del estomago. POLIAMINAS Putrescina o 1,4 diaminobutano, al descomponerse la carne junto a la cadaverina formadas por la descomposición de aminoácidos, producida en pequeñas cantidades por las células vivas por accion de ornitina descarboxilasa funcionando como factor de crecimiento. Espermina y espermidina, derivadas de la metionina y ornitina, tienen un papel en el empaquetamiento del ADN. El primer paso es la descarboxilacion de la ornitina formando putrescina que por accion de propilaminotransferasa I forma espermidina que por accion de la propilaminotransferasa II forma la espermina. FORMACION DE LA FOSFOCREATINA Deriva de la creatina, amortiguador energético en el musculo (puede donar un fosfato al ADP = ATP mediado por creatin quinasa), esta creatina deriva de la glicina y arginina. GLICINA + ARGININA => accion de amidinotransferasa => GUANIDINOACETATO => accion de metiltransferasa (junto a adoMet o SAM) => CREATINA => accion de creatina quinasa => FOSFOCREATINA La creatina se excreta via renal, medición para determinar la función renal.
  29. 29. NEUROTRANSMISORES DERIVADOS DEL TRIPTOFANO Triptofano => Serotonina (en las plaquetas y tracto gastrointestinal en mayor cantidad, tmbn en el cerebro y retina) + Melatonina (derivado de la serotonina en la hipófisis y retina => N-acetiltransferasa, aumenta durante la noche = variación diurna que es manejada por la norepinefrina).
  30. 30. QUINTA PARTE: PORFIRINAS Y METABOLISMO DE LA BILIRRUBINA MIJAIL JN Las porfirinas tienen un precursor = Glicina, estas porfirinas contribuyen con la formación de la Hb y citocromos. En las plantas y algas el precursor es el glutamato. La glicina reacciona con el Succinil-CoA mediante la delta-aminolevulinato (5-aminolevulinato) sintasa formando un intermediario = α-amino-β-cetoadipato que se descarboxila por la misma enzima para formar DELTA- AMINOLEVULINATO (5-AMINOLEVULINATO o ALA) que pasa al citosol para iniciar la síntesis. PRIMER PAS CITOSOLICO: Union de 2 moleculas de 5-aminolevulinato (ALA) formando porfobilinogeno por accion de porfobilinogeno sintasa. SEGUNDO PASO CITOSOLICO: Union de 4 porfobilinogenos por accion de hidroximetilbilano sintasa liberando amonio y formando en primera instancia el Hidroximetilbilano (estructura tetrapirrolica lineal) que cicla espontáneamente en Uroporfirinogeno I o puede pasar a Uroporfirinogeno III (únicamente este isómero continua la síntesis) por accion de una sintasa. TERCER PASO CITOSOLICO: El uroporfirinogeno III por accion de una descarboxilasa que convierte el acido acético a metilo se transforma en Coproporfirinogeno III (Copro III), esto sucede análogamente con el Uro I que se transforma a Copro I.
  31. 31. PRIMER PASO MITOCONDRIAL: Descarboxilacion (enzima en la membrana interna de la mitoc.) del coproporfirinogeno III a nivel de 2 de los acidos propionicos convirtiéndolos en vinilo formando Protoporfirinogeno IX. SEGUNDO PASO MITOCONDRIAL: Oxidacion = inserción de dobles enlaces en el Protoporgirinogeno IX por accion de una oxidasa => Protoporfirina IX. CUARTO PASO MITOCONDRIAL: La protoporfirina IX reacciona con la ferroquelatasa que introduce el Hierro ferroso (Fe2+) en el anillo formando el Hemo. REGULACION DE BIOSINTESIS DEL HEM En el hepatocito el paso limitante = reaaccion de ALA sintasa, el hemo es correpresor junto a la hemina (derivada de oxidación del hierro férrico) En los globulos rojos ocurre a varios niveles: ALA sintasa (menos hierro ferroso inhibe, mas hierro ferroso activa) y en la ferroquelatasa.
  32. 32. PORFIRIAS Defectos enzimáticos que llevan a acumulación de precursores en el eritrocito, fluidos corporales e hígado. TIPOS NEUROPSIQUIATRICAS CUTANEAS MIXTAS Porfiria aguda intermitente (PAI) Porfiria cutánea tardia (PCT) Coproporfiria hereditaria (CPH) Plumboporfiria Porfiria eritropoyetica congénita (PEC) Porfiria variegata o jaspeada (PV) Protoporfiria eritropoyetica (PPE) Porfiria hepatoeritropoyetica (PHE) Sin síntomas fotocutaneos: Acumulacion de precursores de porfirinas => Porfiria de Doss o plumboporfiria y la PAI. Con síntomas fotocutaneos: Acumulacion de porfirinas => Las restantes. AGUDAS: Plumboporfiria (deficiencia en ALA-deshidratasa), PAI, CPH y PV. NO AGUDAS: Las restantes. PORFIRIAS AGUDAS Deficiencia en la ALA-deshidratasa o Plumboporfiria o de Doss: Es la mas rara (solo 7 casos), autosómica recesiva, muy similar a la PAI, aumento en excreción de ALA por la orina. PAI (Porfiria Aguda Intermitente): Mas frecuente, autosómica dominante por deficiencia en la PBG desaminasa, mas en mujeres tras la pubertad, NO PRESENTA SINTOMAS CUTANEOS, se observa hiponatremia con orina rojiza, nauseas, debilidad muscular. Sintomas desencadenados por menor ingesta calórica, drogas, alcohol, tabaco, infecciones, estrés y hormonas. Excrecion de ALA, PBG Y PBGD aumentadas. CPH (Coproporfiria Hereditaria): Muy rara, autosómica dominante, deficiencia en la coproporfirinogeno oxidasa, mas en mujeres tras la pubertad, síntomas similares a la PAI pero con fotosensibilidad, Coproporfirina III eliminada en heces. PV (Porfiria Variegata o jaspeada): Autosomica dominante con mayor predominio en sudafrica, deficiencia en la protoporfirinogeno oxidasa, se observan síntomas neuropsiquiatricos y cutáneos, aumento de porfirinas biliares aumentando el riesgo de litiasis. PORFIRIAS NO AGUDAS: PEC (Porfiria Eritropoyetica Congenita): Deficiencia en uroporfirinogeno III sintetasa, muy rara, autosómica dominante con severas manifestaciones cutáneas, anemia hemolítica y esplenomegalia, mas coproporfirina I y uroporfirina, ALA y PBG normales.
  33. 33. PCT (Porfiria Cutanea Tarda): Deficiencia en uroporfirinogeno descarboxilasa, mas frecuente, autosómica dominante, Adquirida (Tipo I)/Hereditaria (Tipo II) = 4/1. Desencadenada por drogas, alcohol, estrógenos, VIH, hierro y hemocromatosis. Mas uroporfirina I e Isocoproporfirina, ALA y PBG normales, pueden desarrollar cirrosis y cáncer hepático. PHE (Porfiria Hepatoeritropoyetica): Deficiencia en uroporfirinogeno descarboxilasa, muy rara, variante recesiva de PCT tipo II, en la niñez con severa fotosensibilidad junto a anemia hemolítica y esplenomegalia. Aumento de uroporfirina e isocoproporfirina, ALA y PBG normales. PPE (Protoporfiria eritropoyetica): Deficiencia en la ferroquelatasa, autosómica dominante con síntomas cutáneos desde la niñez sin síntomas neurológicos, aumento de protoporfirina sérica y en heces mientras que en la orina normal, puede presentarse colestasia y daño hepático. METABOLISMO DEL HEMO Bilirrubina => De degradación del hemo liberado tras la lisis de eritrocitos, 80% de la Hb (250-400mg) y el 20% de otras hemoproteinas (mioglobina, hemocianina, clorocruorina, peroxidasa, citocromos, citocromo c). NIVELES: TOTAL = 0.3 a 1.1 mg/dl DIRECTA = 0.1 a 0.4 mg/dl INDIRECTA = 0.2 a 0.7 mg/dl Paso 1: Accion de la hemo oxigenasa convierte el Hemo (cíclico) a Biliverdina (lineal) liberando CO y Fe2+. Paso 2: Accion de la biliverdina reductasa deshidrogena la biliverdina a Bilirrubina libre o Indirecta. Paso 3: La bilirrubina indirecta es muy insoluble y viaja por via sanguínea unida con la albumina (seroalbumina) hasta el hígado. Paso 4: Conjugacion (accion de glucoronil bilirrubina transferasa) con acido glucuronico (80%) o acido sulfúrico (20%) formando Bilirrubina directa que es soluble. Paso 5: La bilirrubina sale junto a las demás sales biliares al intestino. 5% REABSORBIDO , llega al riñon y se excreta como urobilina. Paso 6: Enzimas bacterianas Urobilinogeno=>Estercobilinogeno =>Estercobilina
  34. 34. ICTERICIA Pigmentacion amarillenta de piel y mucosas causa por exceso de acumulación de bilirrubina. DATO: Falsa ictericia => Ingestion de alimentos ricos en carotenos o licopenos. PRE-HEPATICA Aumento de Bilirrubina indirecta Sobreproduccion Anemia hemolítica (autoinmune o esferocitosis). Talasemias. Anemia megaloblastica. Absorcion de hematomas. La bilirrubina indirecta es insoluble por tanto esta unida a la Hb y no filtra. HEPATICA Aumento de Bilirrubina indirecta Menor captación Sindrome de Gilbert Aumento en la excreción de la bilirrubina directa ya que esta es soluble y es filtrada por el riñon. Menor conjugación Enfermedad de Crigler Najar Aumento de la Bilirrubina directa Alteracion en transporte y excreción Sindrome de Dubin- Johnson Sindrome Rotor Obstruccion en via biliar intrahepatica Cirrosis Biliar Necrosis hepatocelular Hepatitis POST-HEPATICA Aumento de la Bilirrubina directa Obstruccion en via biliar extrahepatica Calculos biliares Calculos de cabeza de pancreas
  35. 35. SEXTA PARTE: NUTRICION MIJAIL JN ROL DE LOS AMINOACIDOS ARGININA: Sintetizada en el organismo pero su deficiencia => menor crecimiento, soluciones para nutrición parental sin este aminoácido => hiperamonemia, acidosis metabolica y coma, síntesis disminuida en RN prematuros. Requerimientos: 4.4 a 10.1 g/dia Ingesta suboptima: <2.6 g/dia En: pescado, carne, concentrados de arroz y leguminosas, frutos secos, sandia y algas. Leche poca arginina. Funciones: Sintesis (de proteínas, creatina, NO, agmantina), regulación hormonal (insulina, glucagón, GH, etc), regulación (de inmunidad, neuronal, reproducción, metabolismo energentico, tisular). Concentracion en hígado baja: 0.03 a 0.1 mmol. La arginina puede provenir de GLUTAMINA, GLUTAMATO O PROLINA séricas que pasan a los enterocitos y se degradan a citrulina que llega al riñon donde se transforman en ARGININA que vuelve a la sangre (el 40% no lo hace). Destinos metabólicos: Sintesis proteica: demanda>disponibilidad => Crecimiento acelerado (RN) o estrés metabolico (prolif. Celular). Ciclo de la urea: Regulacion + en ureogenesis, deficiencia afecta producción de urea. Oxido nítrico: Sustrato de la NO sintasa, el NO es vasodilatador, antiaterogenico y antiagregante. Creatinina: Almacen energético, consume 2.3 g/dia de arginina para su síntesis. Aginina + Glicina => Ornitina + Acido guanidoacetico, el Acido guanidoacetico reacciona con el adoMet o SAM para formar creatina. Otros proceso: Extrahepaticamente por Arginasa II para la regulación de síntesis de NO, prolina (precursor de la síntesis del colágeno por tanto en quemados o diabéticos la administración de arginina => curación), poliaminas (activan proliferación celular). CISTEINA: AA dispensable, sintetizado de metionina y serina, en el RN prematuro es condicionalmente esencial (menos actividad de cistationasa hepática) por ello si hay algún problema se les alimenta con leche formula enriquecida con cisteína. Administracion exógena para formación de glutatión, en enfermedades hepáticas baja actividad de cistationasa => administración de cisteína, en su síntesis produce SH2 que es un señalizador celular. GLICINA: AA glucogénico precursor de creatina, profirinas, glutatión y nucleótidos. Abundante en el colágeno, regula entrada de Ca. Requerimientos: 3.2g/dia Condicionalmente esencial en RN prematuros, requerimientos de este pueden no ser satisfechos por la leche materna.
  36. 36. GLUTAMINA: AA no esencial pero en estrés metabolico (sepsis, estrés quirúrgico o politraumatismo) aumento de demanda de glutamina, + abundante en sangre (650mmol/L), en mayor cantidad en cels (61% de prot muscular), ½ de aa corporales, transporte de N. Funciones: Regula secreción de insulina, menos glucocorticoides, síntesis de nucleótidos (da el N3 y N9), reservorio de N (detoxificacion del amoniaco), inhibe la apoptosis, síntesis de aminoazucares y equilibrio acido-base (la glutamina => iones amonio => eq acido-basico). De la glutamina deriva el GABA, folatos y el glutamato. PROLINA: AA no esencial, del glutamato y visceversa, puede hidroxilarse para contribuir a formación de colágeno, papel en el sistema inmunitario intestinal (prolina oxidada => H2O2 citotoxico para bacterias). Requerimientos: 5.2g/dia, jóvenes pueden ingerir hasta 12g/dia. TAURINA: Ac. B-aminoetanosulfonico, no proteinogenico, amina intracel + abundante, 70kg peso = 70g de taurina a 5-50mmol de concentración intracelular y 100 umol plasmático. Funciones: Formacion de acidos biliares (por tanto excreción de colesterol), osmorregulacion, inhibe fosforilacion de proteínas, función retiniana, desarrollo fetal y del RN. Metabolismo principalmente en hígado. Extrahepaticamente de N-acetilcisteina y glutatión. Requerimientos: menos de 200mg/dia. TIROSINA: AA no esencial pero en enfermedad hepática o insuficiencia renal o en el RN(condicionalmente esencial), modula la respuesta inmunitaria => Produccion de catecolaminas + tiroxina. Requerimientos: 2.8g/dia hasta 6.4g/dia. DERIVADOS DE AA CONDICIONALMENTE ESENCIALES CARNITINA: Deriva de lisina y metionina, mas en el tejido muscular, en la B-oxidacion (lanzadera a la matriz mitocondrial), deficiencia => Debilidad muscular + infiltración lipídica + menos carnitina muscular => Cardiomiopatia, hipoglucemia, hiperamonemia, menor cetogenesis. Fuentes: Carnes rojas, leche y pescado. Casi nada en vegetales. Deficiencia: Sistemica (raro) o Miopatica (solo al tejido muscular). Causas: Deficiencia en Lisina o Metionina, deficiencia en Fe o Vit C o B3/B6, fallo genético, aciduria o problemas renales. Suplementos con carnitina mejora complicaciones cardiacas y capacidad para ejercicio. En el RN es condicionalmente esencial => Suplementacion. COLINA: Amina cuaternaria (trimetiletanolamina), parte de fosfolípidos, para neurotransmisión y señalización celular. Fuentes: Carnes rojas, vísceras, huevo, frutos secos y vegetales. Requerimientos: Lactantes 125-150mg/dia Niños 200-375mg/dia Varones 550mg/dia Mujeres 400-425mg/dia Gestacion 450mg/dia Lactancia 550mg/dia B-HIDROXI B-METILBUTIRATO: Metabolito de leucina, producción endógena en el citosol muscular y hepático, contribuye a síntesis de colesterol. Su suplemento con la dieta disminuye el daño muscular. POLIAMINAS: Derivan de ornitina y metionina, para multiplicación y crecimiento celular => Putrescina, espermidina y espermina. Estabilizan ADN y ARN => empaquetamiento.
  37. 37. REQUERIMIENTOS PROTEICOS Multiples funciones entre ellas gluconeogénesis (via alanina), forman oxidasas, para formación de anticuerpos y forman homonas, neurotransmisores y proteínas plasmáticas. REQUERIMIENTO = 0.8 g/Kg/dia Si: 70Kg => 0.8x70 = 56g/dia 70% animal (39.2g) y 30% vegetal (16.8g) En el embarazo (+10g/dia) y en la lactancia => Primeros 6 meses +15g/dia y segundos 6 meses +12g/dia. En hipoproteinemia 1-1.2g/kg/dia. En estrés 2g/kg/dia. AA ESENCIALES => ADULTO = 84 mg/Kg/dia AA ESENCIALES => LACTANTE = 714 mg/Kg/dia PROTEINAS COMPLETAS Aseguran crecimiento + reproducción + supervivencia + salud + % optimo de aa Algunas deficientes en Lisina, triptófano, metionina o treonina. Queso, huevos, leche y carne presentan todas excepto metionina, fenilalanina y triptófano. Cereales presentan metionina. Triptofano y metionina en semillas de ajonjolí y girasol. Debe haber combinación para resolver las deficiencias. El glutámico = Arginina, Cistina = Metionina, Tirosina = ½ fenilalanina. FUENTES DE PROTEINAS LACTEOS: Mas el queso (hasta 39.1g%), menos la leche (3.1g%). CARNES: Mas la carne de vacuno (25g%)y menos ciertas vísceras (11-17g%) + clara de huevo (11%). VERDURAS: Mas el mani (26g% fresco, menos 10g% tostado) y menos las legumbres (menos de 2g%). El tarhui y la soya 29% de proteínas. CEREALES: De 7 a 14g%, Trigo no lisina, Maiz no triptófano y Arroz no Triptofano, cistina, metionina. La quinua 11% de proteínas. Papa y platano solo 2% proteínas, la yuca 1% de proteínas y la leche 3% de proteínas. VALOR BIOLOGICO = (NITROGENO RETENIDO/NITROGENO ABSORBIDO) X 100 Las proteínas de origen animal VB + alto (Huevo 100%, Leche 85% y Carnes 75%). Las proteínas de origen vegetal VB + bajo (Cereales 65%, Leguminosas 60%, Hortalizas 55%). BN= NITROGENO INGERIDO – [NITROGENO UREICO + NITROGENO CREATININICO + NITROGENO FECAL (2g)] Tipos: BN 0 => Ingesta = Excreta BN (-) => Ingesta < Excreta => En inanición, desnutrición, vejez, diabetes no controlada, fiebre, estrés (sepsis, post quirúrgico, traumatismo, quemaduras). BN (+) => Ingesta > Excreta => En niñez (crecimiento), gestantes, pacientes en recuperación y post inanición. Valores: >2 = Anabolismo 2 a -2 = Equilibrio -2 a -5 = Catabolismo leve -5 a -10 = Catabolismo moderado < -10 = Catabolismo severo KWASHIORKOR En niños de 1-3 años, dieta baja en proteínas pero ingesta de CH normal o excesiva. Sintomatologia: Irritabilidad, diarrea, falta de crecimiento, infecciones, cambios en el color del pelo, piel escamosa, infiltración grasa en el hígado, menor masa muscular y edema masivo. MARASMO Carencia de alimentos en general (poca proteínas y poco CH), mas común en el primer año de edad. Cuasado también por infecciones o parasitosis, también parto prematuro, malabsorción o interrupción temprana de la lactancia.
  38. 38. Sintomatologia: Crecimiento deficiente, poca grasa subcutánea, delgadez extrema, anemia, ulceraciones por presión, cambio en la textura del cabello el color normal. KWASHIORKOR MARASMICO Malnutricion grave con edema y peso menor al 60% de lo esperado de su edad. Presentan caracterisiticas del marasmo y edema, además se puede observar dermatosis y hepatomegalia. Característica Kwashiorkor Marasmo Insuficiente crecimiento Presente Presente Emaciación Presente Presente, notorio Edema Presente (algunas veces leve) Ausente Cambios en el cabello Común Menos común Cambios mentales Muy común Raros Dermatosis, copos de pintura Común No ocurre Apetito Pobre Bueno Anemia Grave (algunas veces) Presente, menos grave Grasa subcutánea Reducida pero presente Ausente Rostro Puede ser edematoso Macilento, cara de mono Infiltración grasa del hígado Presente Ausente

×