Unit 26B, 1 Maitland Place Norwest Business Park, Baulkham Hills New South Wales , 2153 Australia Phone No. : 02 8848 2200
We have a range of large single drum compaction rollers ranging from 12 tonne through to 20 tonne in both smooth drum and pad foot.
Visit us:- http://www.allcotthire.com.au/

  1. 1. Containerised Site Accommodation We have a range of heavy duty containerised site accommodation units available for hire. These units are cyclone proof, secure and stackable where space is an issue.
  2. 2. Single Drum Roller 12 – 20 Tonne We have a range of large single drum compaction rollers ranging from 12 tonne through to 20 tonne in both smooth drum and pad foot.
  3. 3. Excavator – 2.5 Tonne to 5 Tonne Our medium size excavators range from 2.5 Tonne to 5 Tonne with the option of enclosed cabin with air conditioning on some models.
  4. 4. Diesel Air Compressors We have a full range of trailer mounted Diesel Air Compressors from 100cfm through to 400cfm. Everything that you need to power a small jackhammer through to a large concrete scabbler.
  5. 5. Diesel Pumps – High Volume We have a range silenced Trailer Mounted and Skid Mounted diesel pumps available.
  6. 6. Unit 26B, 1 Maitland Place Norwest Business Park, Baulkham Hills New South Wales , 2153 Australia Phone No. : 02 8848 2200 Email : sales@allcotthire.com.au http://www.allcotthire.com.au/ Address :

