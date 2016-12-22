Guia de mariposas diurnas y polillas Reserva Natural de Uso Integral y Mixto Laguna de Rocha.
Contenidos: Agradecimientos y créditos…………………………………………………………………....Pag 3 Las mariposas y los hombres…………………………………………………………...
Agradecimientos y créditos: • Siempre es difícil poner en valor el esfuerzo aportado por los Guardaparques del área, de lo...
Las Mariposas y los hombres (Leyenda Guaraní) Hace mucho tiempo había siete mariposas que vivían en el corazón de la selva...
Reserva Natural integral y mixta Laguna de Rocha: • La Reserva Natural Laguna de Rocha se encuentra a 11 km del Aeropuerto...
Época de la Colonia: • Para conocer la historia desde su inicio, debemos remontarnos por allá lejos, al año 1580 cuando Do...
Prologo: Se despertó tras una noche agitada, no había parado de soñar, pero no se había convertido en nada en especial, se...
Prefacio: Las guías de campo son aquellas compañeras aliadas que nos acompañan siempre al momento de salir a un espacio na...
Introducción: • Las mariposas, se encuentran dentro del increíble mundo de los Insectos. Considerados los más elegantes y ...
Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 10
Morfologia de una mariposa: insecto lepidóptero adulto cuyas alas son cubiertas con escamas finas de colores diferentes. Á...
Ciclo biológico: Se pueden reconocer 4 estadios muy bien diferenciados: adulto o mariposa, huevo, larva y pupa. Noviembre ...
Ciclo biológico: • La Mariposas o Polillas: son el estado adulto de esta especie, suelen tener dos pares de alas membranos...
Listado de especies encontradas en la RNUIMLR SUPERFAMILIA PAPILIONOIDEA FAMILIA PIERIDAE SUBFAMILIA COLIADINAE: Azufrada ...
Azufrada Coluda: (Phoebis neocypris neocypris). Común en zonas boscosas húmedas con matorrales donde posa en cámara ( lant...
: Yuyera (Leptotes cassius cassius) vuelo bajo. Frecuenta matorrales y en ocasiones pastizales. Frotado mientras liba, Res...
Acróbata rojiza (Emesis russula) Posa muchas veces cabeza hacia abajo con las alas desplegadas. Especie común en la Provin...
Mariposa monarca (Danaus plexippus) La mariposa monarca es única en cuanto a su fenómeno migratorio. Es el insecto que lle...
Marrón del Pastizal (Ypthimoides calmis) vuelo vigoroso. Frecuenta pastizales incluso serranos, matorrales y campos cultiv...
Zafiro del Talar (Doxocopa laurentia laurentia) Mariposa diurna de la familia Nymphalidae, con una envergadura alar de ent...
Bellísima común (Hypanartia bella) Vuelo deslizante. Frecuenta matorrales con flores y jardines. Especie común en varios s...
Dama Pintada. (Vanessa braziliensis). Adulto 45-51 mm. Vuelo vigoroso, deslizante. Frecuenta bosques matorrales, pastizale...
Cuatro ojos común (Junonia genoveva hilaris) Conocida vulgarmente como “Cuatro Ojos” o “Pavo Real”, pertenece a la familia...
Mbatara (Ortilia ithra) Adulto 43 mm vuelo errático. Frecuenta matorrales con flores, cursos de agua y pastizales, incluso...
Mariposa perezosa (Actinote pyrrha).Vuelo perezosa confiada. coloración de advertencia. Frecuenta matorrales con flores de...
Mariposa Espejitos (Agraulis vanillae) Es unas de las mariposas más comunes en toda la argentina, tiene una amplia distrib...
Limoncito Común o Limoncito: Eurema deva. Posee un vuelo bajo y en zigzag volando en horas calurosas del día. Las orugas s...
Lechera Grande Glutophrissa drusilla: Adulto 55-60 mm. Vuelo vigoroso. Liba en movimiento. Frecuenta matorrales con flores...
Saltarín leonado Hylephila phyleus Adulto 25-35mm vuelo saltante. Matorrales, pastizales y jardines. Especie muy común en ...
La mariposa de los naranjos (Papilio thoas): Es una especie de lepidóptero ditrisio de la familia Papilionidae que habita ...
Mariposa borde de oro: Battus polydama: Desde USA hasta Argentina En Argentina: Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Córdoba, C...
Saltarín sangrante (Phocides polybius phanias). Se trata de un lepidóptero de la familia Hesperidae, cuyos adultos son mar...
Primer registro de las polillas registradas en el área: SUPERFAMILIA NOCTUOIDEA FAMILIA EREBIDAE SUBFAMILIAARCTIINAE: (Cte...
(Cyanopepla orbona) Cyanopepla Orbona es una polilla de la Arctiidae familia. Fue descrito por Druce en 1893. 34 Noviembre...
Polilla Imperial (Eacles imperialis opaca) al igual que muchas polillas esta tiene 5 estadios, hay diformismo sexual marca...
Xylophanes tersa: Envergadura 60-80 mm, empupa en tierra suelta 36 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
Autores: Alfredo Daniel Bodratti Masino. • Maestría en Ciencias Ambientales • Diplomado en Cuestiones Procesales en la Pra...
Bibliografía • Cien mariposas argentinas (Juan F. Klimaitis – 2000), Mariposas de Misiones (Lic. Aida E. Tricio, et al.) •...
Guardaparques de la RNUIMLR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de mariposas

115 views

Published on

Una breve reseña de algunas de las especies registradas este año.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
115
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guia de mariposas

  1. 1. Guia de mariposas diurnas y polillas Reserva Natural de Uso Integral y Mixto Laguna de Rocha.
  2. 2. Contenidos: Agradecimientos y créditos…………………………………………………………………....Pag 3 Las mariposas y los hombres…………………………………………………………………Pag 4 Reserva Natural de uso Integral y Mixto Laguna de Rocha………………………………..Pag 5 Época de la colonia…………………………………………………………………………….Pag 6 Prologo…………………………………………………………………………………………..Pag 7 Prefacio………………………………………………………………………………………….Pag 8 Introducción……………………………………………………………………………………..Pag 9 Morfología……………………………………………………………………………………….Pag 10 Ciclo biológico…………………………………………………………………………………..Pag 11 Fotos …………………………………………………………………………………………….Pag 11 a la 29 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR2
  3. 3. Agradecimientos y créditos: • Siempre es difícil poner en valor el esfuerzo aportado por los Guardaparques del área, de los Guardaparques auxiliares, de los voluntarios, de los Profesionales que día a día suman voluntades sin esperar nada, mas que compartir el objetivo de convertir a la RNUIMLR en una reserva urbana. Tamaña tarea, pero acompañados siempre es mas fácil. • Guardaparque Nahuel Ríos, Guardaparques auxiliares, Florencia Bazán, Juan Pombo, Mara Gómez • En esta guía participaron en el contenido, búsqueda de información los Guardaparques auxiliares, Juan Pombo, Florencia Bazán. • Muy agradecidos por el aporte fotográfico de la Prof. Cinthia Franco y el Guardaparque auxiliar Alberto Aguilar, Claudia Mon, Víctor Wuth. • También agradecemos por el prologo, al Señor Pablo Sirotti. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 3
  4. 4. Las Mariposas y los hombres (Leyenda Guaraní) Hace mucho tiempo había siete mariposas que vivían en el corazón de la selva correntina, cada una de ellas tenía un color distinto. Despertaban la admiración de los habitantes del monte y … al volar … ¡qué hermoso efecto producían sobre el verde follaje!. Un día, una de ellas se hirió con una larga espina, la herida era fatal y, al comprenderlo, las mariposas restantes ofrecieron cualquier sacrificio para evitar que la muerte separase a su compañera. Entonces oyeron una voz en el cielo que les dijo: “¿Estáis dispuestas a dar la vida con tal de permanecer juntas?". Todas contestaron que sí inmediatamente, unos nubarrones negros oscurecieron el cielo y se desató una fuerte tormenta de viento y lluvia, un remolino envolvió a las siete mariposas amigas elevándolas hacia el infinito. Una vez restablecida la calma, el sol volvió a brillar con más fuerza que nunca, y al mismo tiempo aparecía en el firmamento un extraño arco luminoso, formado por los siete colores, eran sus almas que continuaban unidas para siempre en el cielo dando origen al arcoíris. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 4
  5. 5. Reserva Natural integral y mixta Laguna de Rocha: • La Reserva Natural Laguna de Rocha se encuentra a 11 km del Aeropuerto Internacional de Ezeiza y a 33 km de Capital Federal. Es un emblemático modelo de la intervención humana sobre un ecosistema acuático. • Ubicada en el partido de Esteban Echeverría, provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina, limitada por la Autopista Ricchieri, Av. Fair, y Villa Transradio.Antiguamente estaba habitada por el pueblo Querandí, hoy desaparecido. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 5
  6. 6. Época de la Colonia: • Para conocer la historia desde su inicio, debemos remontarnos por allá lejos, al año 1580 cuando Don Juan de Garay acompañado de sesenta hombres y una mujer hizo arribo a nuestras playas, donde cuarenta y cuatro años más temprano supo llegar Don Pedro de Mendoza y su expedición. Garay había prometido que entregaría, entre otras cosas, un conjunto de estancias a sus valientes seguidores, en recompensa de su patriada y compañía. Es así como comienza todo en el año 1629, haciéndole la entrega al Capitán español Don Juan Gutiérrez de Humanes, de las tierras que darán lugar en un futuro a la llamada Estancia "La laguna". • A mediados del siglo XVIII se sabe que la estancia estaba en manos de Martin Gutiérrez, descendiente del antes nombrado, de ahí que se conociera para ese entonces a la actual Laguna de Rocha como "La laguna de Humanes". Para ese tiempo, en el año 1746 el Capitán Francisco de Rocha, propietario de la antigua merced de Antonio de la Rocha, lindera a la estancia "La laguna", vende parte de sus tierras a Don Esteban Lomes, las mismas que en el año 1758 pasan a ser propiedad de Andrés Hidalgo. Y es el mismo Rocha quien posteriormente le venderá otra fracción lindera a sus tierras. • En el año 1758 la Estancia "La laguna" pasa a ser propiedad de Pedro Zabala y luego de Doña María Sánchez de Cueto, quien en 1805 vende la propiedad a su hijo Jorge Zemborain. En el transcurso del año 1811, la Estancia es transferida al activo comerciante inglés Don Diego Barton, quien instalo un saladero a cierta distancia de su nueva casa. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 6
  7. 7. Prologo: Se despertó tras una noche agitada, no había parado de soñar, pero no se había convertido en nada en especial, seguía siendo el mismo. A unos 11 kilómetros los neumáticos tatuaban su huella negra sobre el asfalto . Nunca había sentido necesidad de salir de su propia casa, desde ahí podía conocer el mundo, entenderlo en su totalidad. Nunca... hasta ese día. Sintió en su cuerpo que la luz era otra, dudó de todo y en un segundo estalló. La libertad a pesar del peligro no se detuvo. El sensor captó el momento exacto, el obturador abrió su boca y el teleobjetivo se tragó la imagen como era su costumbre. El cazador separo su cuerpo de la cámara y observó en detalle la foto que había sacado. Se estremeció, tomó aire. Sus ojos siguieron el vuelo a contraluz y antes de continuar con su labor fotográfica observó con atención esos pequeños cambios en la Laguna que sólo él podía reconocer. Masticó un poco su miedo, pero luego se rió sólo. Sabía, como todos sabemos, que cuando una mariposa decide volar, reconfigura todo el universo. Y que nada puede hacerse al respecto. Pablo Sirotti. Noviembre 20167
  8. 8. Prefacio: Las guías de campo son aquellas compañeras aliadas que nos acompañan siempre al momento de salir a un espacio natural, sea que nos gusten las plantas, los animales u otros organismos, están en la mochila para ser consultadas. Nos despejan dudas e inquietudes y muchas veces nos brindan conocimientos nuevos. Tenerlas a mano nos incentivan a seguir buscando, observando y conociendo más de lo que nos rodea. Para que sea verdaderamente una herramienta útil, debe ser explicativa pero a la vez sencilla, con un vocabulario técnico pero no inalcanzable, con “tips” específicos para aquellas especies que nos hacen vacilar entre varias otras, y así lograr una correcta identificación, que al fin y al cabo, en parte, para eso fue creada. Esta guía en particular no sólo sirve como herramienta para la identificación de especies de mariposas, sino que también nos ayuda a transmitir conocimiento y a educar a la población, a todos los vecinos, a los amantes de la naturaleza y demás que quieran saber un poco más de nuestro Patrimonio Natural, y que parte de ese legado se encuentra en la Reserva Natural de Uso Integral Y Mixto “Laguna de Rocha”, a la espera de ser descubierto. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 8
  9. 9. Introducción: • Las mariposas, se encuentran dentro del increíble mundo de los Insectos. Considerados los más elegantes y atractivos de este grupo, ya sea por sus colores, despliegues, fragilidad o vuelos casi imperceptibles. • Tuvieron la suerte de no ser condenados por la sociedad, como si otros insectos más “sufridos”, aunque para llegar a ser esa delicada voladora que surca las flores, tuvo que pasar por un estado como larva que, a la vista de muchos puede ser desagradable y repulsivo. • Pertenecen al orden de los Lepidópteros, que del griego significa “alas escamosas” (lepis-escama; ptero-alas). Son grandes polinizadores, para esto poseen un aparato bucal especializado para absorber líquidos, llamado espiritrompa o probóscide, único de este orden TAXONOMIA. Philum Artrópodos Subfilo Unirramia Superclase Hexapoda Clase Insecta Orden Lepidoptera Noviembre2016 RNUIMLR 9
  10. 10. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 10
  11. 11. Morfologia de una mariposa: insecto lepidóptero adulto cuyas alas son cubiertas con escamas finas de colores diferentes. Ápex: terminación de ala de la mariposa. Margen externa: parte exterior de ala. Nervio: línea saliente de ala de la mariposa. Celda: parte de ala de la mariposa que delimita por los nervios. Ala delantera: miembro anterior de locomoción para volar. Ala trasera: miembro posterior de locomoción para volar. Tórax: parte central del cuerpo de mariposa. Pata trasera: miembro posterior de locomoción terrestre. Abdomen: parte posterior del cuerpo de mariposa. Segmento: una de las partes del cuerpo de mariposa. Pata media: miembro central de locomoción terrestre de mariposa. Uña: garra puntiaguda de mariposa Tarso: última parte de la pata de mariposa. Tibia: parte central de la pata de mariposa. Fémur: primera parte de la pata du mariposa. Pata delantera: miembro anterior de locomoción terrestre de mariposa. Probóscide: parte bucal alargada de mariposa. Ojo compuesto: órgano complejo de la vista de mariposa. Cabeza: parte delantera del cuerpo de mariposa. Antena: órgano táctil de mariposa. Nerviosa costal: línea saliente del lado de ala de la mariposa. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 11
  12. 12. Ciclo biológico: Se pueden reconocer 4 estadios muy bien diferenciados: adulto o mariposa, huevo, larva y pupa. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 12
  13. 13. Ciclo biológico: • La Mariposas o Polillas: son el estado adulto de esta especie, suelen tener dos pares de alas membranosas llenas de escamas (con colores generalmente las mariposas y grises o marrones las polillas), su aparato bucal es una espiritrompa que se mantiene enrollada debajo de la cabeza cuando esta en reposo y que estiran para alimentarse del néctar de las flores. Una característica importante es la producción de feromonas para el apareamiento; comportamiento que actualmente se utiliza en los tratamientos de feromonas de confusión sexual atrayendo al macho hasta trampas donde caen en agua con aceite y mueren. De esta forma se evita la cópula entre macho y hembra disminuyendo las posturas y la poblaciones. • – Los huevos o Posturas: son colocados por las hembras adultas en las plantas, hojas, tallos, raíces, flores o frutos, según las posturas pueden ser únicas o en grupos. – Las Larvas u Orugas: estas emergen de los huevos, y se alimentan de las partes de la planta donde estos se encuentran, son muy voraces gracias a que poseen un aparato bucal masticador con potentes mandíbulas y dientes que les permite romper los tejidos de plantas para alimentarse. Su movimiento para desplazarse sobre las plantas o el suelo se asemeja al de un acordeón. Una vez que esta se ha alimentado lo suficiente comienza a construir un capullo en donde pasara la siguiente fase de su desarrollo llamada Pupa o Crisálida. En esta fase no se alimenta y es donde ocurre la famosa metamorfosis por la que se convierte en mariposa. Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 13
  14. 14. Listado de especies encontradas en la RNUIMLR SUPERFAMILIA PAPILIONOIDEA FAMILIA PIERIDAE SUBFAMILIA COLIADINAE: Azufrada coluda (Phoebis neocypris neocypris) FAMILIA LYCAENIDAE SUBFAMILIA POLYOMMATINAE: Yuyera (Leptotes cassius cassius) FAMILIA RIODINIDAE SUBFAMILIA RIODININAE: Acróbata rojiza (Emesis russula) FAMILIA NYMPHALIDAE SUBFAMILIA DANAINAE: Monarca (Danaus erippus) SUBFAMILIA SATYRINAE: Marrón del Pastizal (Ypthimoides calmis) SUBFAMILIAAPATURINAE: Zafiro del Talar (Doxocopa laurentia laurentia) SUBFAMILIA NYMPHALINAE: Bellísima común (Hypanartia bella); Dama Pintada (Vanessa braziliensis), Cuatro ojos común (Junonia genoveva hilaris); Bataraza (Ortilia ithra) SUBFAMILIA HELICONIINAE: Perezosa (Actinote); Espejitos (Agraulis vanillae maculosa) SUPERFAMILIA HESPERIOIDEA FAMILIA HESPERIIDAE SUBFAMILIA PYRGINAE: Blanca lomo negro (Heliopetes omrina) SUBFAMILIA HESPERIINAE: Saltarín leonado (Hylephila phyleus phyleus) Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 14
  15. 15. Azufrada Coluda: (Phoebis neocypris neocypris). Común en zonas boscosas húmedas con matorrales donde posa en cámara ( lantana cámara)se supone que las orugas comen sen del campo ( Senna corymbosa) 15 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  16. 16. : Yuyera (Leptotes cassius cassius) vuelo bajo. Frecuenta matorrales y en ocasiones pastizales. Frotado mientras liba, Reservas, Martin Gracia, Punta Lara, Laguna de Rocha 16 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  17. 17. Acróbata rojiza (Emesis russula) Posa muchas veces cabeza hacia abajo con las alas desplegadas. Especie común en la Provincia de Buenos Aires. Frecuenta matorrales ribereños y cercanos al mar, Atalaya. Reserva natural Punta Lara, y reserva Natural Laguna de Rocha. Su nombre vulgar se debe a su forma particular de posar en la vegetación y su color
  18. 18. Mariposa monarca (Danaus plexippus) La mariposa monarca es única en cuanto a su fenómeno migratorio. Es el insecto que lleva a cabo la migración más extensa y en mayor número y la generación migratoria es mucho más longeva que otras. Sus alas presentan un patrón de colores naranja y negro fácilmente reconocible. Posee una gran resistencia y su longevidad puede alcanzar los 9 meses en México , mientras que otras especies pueden vivir hasta 24 días. Gracias a estas características puede viajar hasta 4 mil kilómetros desde Canadá hasta los bosques de oyameles en México. La mariposa Monarca tiene una envergadura de entre 8,9 y 10,2 cm.12 18 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  19. 19. Marrón del Pastizal (Ypthimoides calmis) vuelo vigoroso. Frecuenta pastizales incluso serranos, matorrales y campos cultivados. Especie común. Su nombre vulgar deriva de Acamante, nombre científico que le fuera otorgado erróneamente. Acamante fue un valiente troyano muerto en batalla. 19
  20. 20. Zafiro del Talar (Doxocopa laurentia laurentia) Mariposa diurna de la familia Nymphalidae, con una envergadura alar de entre 4 y 5,5 cm, y su característica más destacada es su espectacular dimorfismo sexual. Los machos presentan una banda de color azul metálico que recorre por el medio la parte superior de las alas Las hembras presentan una banda de color blanco, que comienza en una mancha anaranjada en la parte frontal de las alas anteriores Las orugas de esta mariposas sólo se alimentan de hojas de Tala, que es su planta hospedadora. Época: todo el año Plantas nutricias: Tala (Celtis tala) 20 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  21. 21. Bellísima común (Hypanartia bella) Vuelo deslizante. Frecuenta matorrales con flores y jardines. Especie común en varios sitios de la Provincia, su nombre vulgar deriva del científico. Noviembre 201621
  22. 22. Dama Pintada. (Vanessa braziliensis). Adulto 45-51 mm. Vuelo vigoroso, deslizante. Frecuenta bosques matorrales, pastizales ( incluso serrano), medanos, praderas ribereña y jardines. Especie común en Buenos Aires. Su nombre vulgar hace referencia a los dos ocelos de sus AP también se la llama pirpinto manchado y dama pintada Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 22
  23. 23. Cuatro ojos común (Junonia genoveva hilaris) Conocida vulgarmente como “Cuatro Ojos” o “Pavo Real”, pertenece a la familia de los ninfálidos (Nymphalidaee), una de las más amplias familias de mariposas diurnas. Muy llamativa por su colorido, se trata de una especie cosmopolita que se distribuye en gran parte de nuestro país y en varios países de América. Hacia fines del verano y principios del otoño resulta frecuente, en el centro y norte de nuestro país, observar desplazamientos migratorios de cientos de individuos que se movilizan a gran altura, lo que representa un espectáculo magnífico para el observador. La oruga es negra, con protuberancias amarillas Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR 23
  24. 24. Mbatara (Ortilia ithra) Adulto 43 mm vuelo errático. Frecuenta matorrales con flores, cursos de agua y pastizales, incluso serranos. Especie común en casi toda la Provincia, suele hallarse junto a otras especies de esta tribu. Ramallo, Baradero, Bolívar, Isla Martin García, Reserva Natural Punta Lara. Su nombre vulgar es termino guaraní, que significa plomiza con pequeñas líneas blancas 24 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  25. 25. Mariposa perezosa (Actinote pyrrha).Vuelo perezosa confiada. coloración de advertencia. Frecuenta matorrales con flores del noreste de la Provincia. Isla Martin García, Reserva Punta Lara, Reserva Laguna de Rocha 25 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  26. 26. Mariposa Espejitos (Agraulis vanillae) Es unas de las mariposas más comunes en toda la argentina, tiene una amplia distribución en todo el país hasta Santa Cruz. Estas mariposas se las encuentra en matorrales arbustivos en bosques, selva y jardines de todo el país. Basta plantar un Mburucuyá, para que se la vea revoloteando en sus cercanías para desovar, esta vuela a partir de las primeras horas del sol en primavera y verano, e incluso, algunos ejemplares lo hacen los mediodías soleados de invierno. Es atraída por el néctar de muchas flores. De vivo colorido y curioso diseño, su longevidad y adaptabilidad a los cambios de ambiente. Los machos rondan en busca de las hembras que ponen huevos sobre muchas partes de la planta huésped, mientras que los machos se alimentan de las flores de varias plantas. Las crisálidas son difíciles de encontrar, debido a su coloración mimética 26 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  27. 27. Limoncito Común o Limoncito: Eurema deva. Posee un vuelo bajo y en zigzag volando en horas calurosas del día. Las orugas se alimentan de zen del campo ( Senna crymbosa) donde se ve a las hembras revoloteando alrededor 27 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  28. 28. Lechera Grande Glutophrissa drusilla: Adulto 55-60 mm. Vuelo vigoroso. Liba en movimiento. Frecuenta matorrales con flores de la región nordeste de la Provincia . Especie escasa, que suele confundirse con otros piéridos 28 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  29. 29. Saltarín leonado Hylephila phyleus Adulto 25-35mm vuelo saltante. Matorrales, pastizales y jardines. Especie muy común en toda la provincia 29 Noviembre 2016
  30. 30. La mariposa de los naranjos (Papilio thoas): Es una especie de lepidóptero ditrisio de la familia Papilionidae que habita desde el sur de los Estados Unidos y México hasta las partes más australes de Sudamérica. Tiene una envergadura de 10 a 13 cm. La superficie superior de las alas tiene manchas cuadradas amarillas ordenadas en forma de banda diagonal. La oruga tiene el aspecto de excremento de pájaros lo que posiblemente le sirve para engañar a posibles predadores. 30 Noviembre 2016
  31. 31. Mariposa borde de oro: Battus polydama: Desde USA hasta Argentina En Argentina: Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Córdoba, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Misiones, Salta, San Juan, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán. 85mm. Se la encuentra en matorrales ribereños, bosques húmedos, selvas, hasta 2500m.Se alimenta de Charruga (Aristolochia argentina)Flor de patito (Aristolochia elegas)Mil hombres (Aristolochia fimbriata)Camará (Lantana camara) 31 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  32. 32. Saltarín sangrante (Phocides polybius phanias). Se trata de un lepidóptero de la familia Hesperidae, cuyos adultos son mariposas negras, con una mancha roja en el borde anterior del primer par de alas. Sus orugas se alimentan de hojas de Eucaliptus sp.. Mide de 58 a 65 mm de expansión alar .Distribución: Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay .Hospederos: Eucaliptos, guayabos, pitanga y otras mirtáceas. Las hembras dejan los huevos indivualmente sobre las hojas. La larva pequeña es rojiza con líneas transversales amarillas, pero luego el cuerpo adquiere una coloración blanca con excepción de la cabeza. Al igual que otros hespéridos dobla las hojas uniéndolas con hilos de seda". 32 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  33. 33. Primer registro de las polillas registradas en el área: SUPERFAMILIA NOCTUOIDEA FAMILIA EREBIDAE SUBFAMILIAARCTIINAE: (Ctenucha rubriceps), (Cyanopepla orbona) SUPERFAMILIA BOMBYCOIDEA FAMILIA SATURNIIDAE SUBFAMILIA CERATOCAMPINAE: Polilla Imperial (Eacles imperialis opaca) FAMILIA SPHINGIDAE SUBFAMILIA MACROGLOSSINAE: Xylophanes tersa 33 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  34. 34. (Cyanopepla orbona) Cyanopepla Orbona es una polilla de la Arctiidae familia. Fue descrito por Druce en 1893. 34 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  35. 35. Polilla Imperial (Eacles imperialis opaca) al igual que muchas polillas esta tiene 5 estadios, hay diformismo sexual marcado. 35 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  36. 36. Xylophanes tersa: Envergadura 60-80 mm, empupa en tierra suelta 36 Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR
  37. 37. Autores: Alfredo Daniel Bodratti Masino. • Maestría en Ciencias Ambientales • Diplomado en Cuestiones Procesales en la Practica del Derecho Ambiental. • Experto Universitario en Auditorias Ambientales. • Experto Universitario en Manejo y Gestión de Áreas Naturales. • Guardaparque de la Provincia de Buenos Aires. Juan B. Pombo • Técnico Superior en Conservación, Uso y Control de los Recursos Naturales – Fundación Perito Moreno Florencia Bazán • Estudiante de Ciencias Biológicas – Universidad de Ciencias Naturales de La Plata Noviembre 2016 RNUIMLR37
  38. 38. Bibliografía • Cien mariposas argentinas (Juan F. Klimaitis – 2000), Mariposas de Misiones (Lic. Aida E. Tricio, et al.) • Mariposas de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires y alrededores. (Ezequiel Núñez Bustos - 2010) • Parque Costero del Sur: Magdalena y Punta Indio, provincia de Buenos Aires. • Guava Skipper or bloody spot (Eng). • La Huerta con Lupa Educación Agroecológica para crear un Mundo Sostenible! • www.infovisual.info Noviembre 2016 OPDS38
  39. 39. Guardaparques de la RNUIMLR

×