• Από τις πρώτες μέρες του εθνικού ξεσηκωμού, ο Κολοκοτρώνης είχε συλλάβει την ιδέα της πολιορκίας και της άλωσης της Τριπ...
• Η στρατηγική σύλληψη του Κολοκοτρώνη δεν έγινε αμέσως αποδεκτή, επειδή προϋπέθετε οργανωμένο στρατό, που δεν υπήρχε. Ο Κ...
• Μέχρι τις αρχές Μαΐου του 1821 οι επαναστάτες είχαν περισώζει την Τριπολιτσά σ' ένα κύκλο που περιλάμβανε τις περιοχές Π...
• Η δύναμη των πολιορκητών συνεχώς ενισχυόταν και τις παραμονές της Άλωσης είχε φθάσει τους 10.000 άνδρες. Ο κλοιός γύρω α...
• Τότε ο Κολοκοτρώνης συνέλαβε την ιδέα να κατασκευαστεί περιφερειακή τάφρος γύρω από την πόλη για να δυσκολέψει περισσότε...
• Απόντος του Μόρα-Βαλεσί, Χουρσίτ Πασά, ο Μουσταφάμπεης, που είχε το γενικό πρόσταγμα στην πόλη, αντιλήφθηκε γρήγορα την ...
• Όμως τους πρόλαβε ένας απλός στρατιώτης, ο Μανώλης Δούνιας από τον Πραστό Κυνουρίας. Στις 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 1821, ημέρα Παρ...
• Επακολούθησε άγρια σφαγή του πληθυσμού και πρωτοφανές πλιάτσικο. Μάταια οι οπλαρχηγοί προσπαθούσαν να συγκρατήσουν τους ...
• Η εκδικητική μανία των επαναστατών εκδηλώθηκε όχι μόνο σε βάρος των Τούρκων, αλλά και των Εβραίων που είχαν δείξει εχθρι...
Η Άλωση της Τριπολιτσάς αποτέλεσε σταθμό για την εδραίωση • εξέλιξη της Επανάστασης Ολόκληρη η Πελοπόννησος βρισκόταν στα ...
• Ο Νικήτας Σταματελόπουλος ή Νικηταράς (2 Φεβρουαρίου 1787 - 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 1849) ήταν πολεμικός ηγέτης στην Ελληνική Επα...
• Ο Θεόδωρος Κολοκοτρώνης (3 Απριλίου 1770 - 4 Φεβρουαρίου 1843) ήταν αρχιστράτηγος και ηγετική μορφή της Επανάστασης του ...
• Ο Αθανάσιος Διάκος (4 Ιανουαρίου 1788 - 24 Απριλίου 1821) ήταν ένας από τους Έλληνες πρωταγωνιστές ήρωες-οπλαρχηγούς του...
ΤΕΛΟΣ ΕΛΙΣΣΑΒΕΤ ΠΕΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
η αλωση της τριπολιτσας
η αλωση της τριπολιτσας
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

η αλωση της τριπολιτσας

90 views

Published on

η αλωση της τριπολιτσας

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
90
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
20
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

η αλωση της τριπολιτσας

  1. 1. • Από τις πρώτες μέρες του εθνικού ξεσηκωμού, ο Κολοκοτρώνης είχε συλλάβει την ιδέα της πολιορκίας και της άλωσης της Τριπολιτσάς (σημερινής Τρίπολης), επειδή κατείχε στρατηγική θέση και ήταν το διοικητικό κέντρο της Οθωμανικής Αυτοκρατορίας στον Μοριά. Στην Τριπολιτσά είχε την έδρα του ο Μόρα-Βαλεσί, ο στρατιωτικός διοικητής της Πελοποννήσου, με όλο το χαρέμι και τα πλούτη του, εκεί ζούσε ο μισός τουρκικός πληθυσμός της Πελοποννήσου και την υπερασπιζόταν σημαντικός αριθμός ενόπλων σωμάτων. Με λίγα λόγια ήταν μια επικίνδυνη εχθρική εστία, η οποία εάν δεν εξουδετερωνόταν θα ήταν μια διαρκής απειλή για τις επαναστατημένες επαρχίες της Πελοποννήσου.
  2. 2. • Η στρατηγική σύλληψη του Κολοκοτρώνη δεν έγινε αμέσως αποδεκτή, επειδή προϋπέθετε οργανωμένο στρατό, που δεν υπήρχε. Ο Κολοκοτρώνης με επιμονή και πειστικότητα αντέστρεψε το αρνητικό για την άποψή του κλίμα μεταξύ των οπλαρχηγών κι έτσι στα μέσα Απριλίου αποφασίστηκε ο αποκλεισμός της Τριπολιτσάς σε πρώτη φάση, ώστε να διακοπεί κάθε δυνατότητα επικοινωνίας και εφοδιασμού της πόλης. Αρχιστράτηγος της επιχείρησης ορίσθηκε ο Πετρόμπεης Μαυρομιχάλης, αλλά ιθύνων νους της ήταν ο Κολοκοτρώνης, το σχέδιο του οποίου τηρήθηκε κατά γράμμα.
  3. 3. • Μέχρι τις αρχές Μαΐου του 1821 οι επαναστάτες είχαν περισώζει την Τριπολιτσά σ' ένα κύκλο που περιλάμβανε τις περιοχές Πάπαρι, Βλαχοκερασιά, Διάσελο, Αλωνίσταινα και Βέρβενα. Τότε έφθασε η πληροφορία ότι ο Μουσταφάμπεης με 3.500 άνδρες προερχόμενος από τα Γιάννινα είχε διασπάσει την πολιορκία από τα ανατολικά και είχε εισέλθει στην πόλη. Η επιχείρηση κινδύνευε, καθώς τις επόμενες μέρες τέθηκε σε καταδίωξη του Κολοκοτρώνη και των άλλων οπλαρχηγών που πολιορκούσαν την Τριπολιτσά. Οι δύο σημαντικές ήττες που υπέστη στο Βαλτέτσι (12 Μαΐου) και στα Δολιανά (18 Μαΐου), όχι μόνο αναπτέρωσαν το ηθικό στο ελληνικό στρατόπεδο, αλλά συνέβαλαν καταλυτικά στην Άλωση της Τριπολιτσάς.
  4. 4. • Η δύναμη των πολιορκητών συνεχώς ενισχυόταν και τις παραμονές της Άλωσης είχε φθάσει τους 10.000 άνδρες. Ο κλοιός γύρω από την Τριπολιτσά έσφιγγε διαρκώς και η πόλη υπέφερε. Οι αποθήκες των τροφίμων είχαν σχεδόν αδειάσει, τα χρήματα είχαν εξαντληθεί και οι αρρώστιες θέριζαν. Στην πόλη υπήρχαν 35.000 ψυχές, Τούρκοι, Χριστιανοί, Αλβανοί και Εβραίοι.
  5. 5. • Τότε ο Κολοκοτρώνης συνέλαβε την ιδέα να κατασκευαστεί περιφερειακή τάφρος γύρω από την πόλη για να δυσκολέψει περισσότερο τη ζωή των πολιορκημένων. Η τάφρος κατασκευάστηκε ταχύτατα από τους χωρικούς και η όλη τοποθεσία ονομάστηκε Γράνα. Γύρω και πίσω από αυτή τοποθετήθηκαν τα τέσσερα ελληνικά σώματα, με επικεφαλής τους Κολοκοτρώνη, Μαυρομιχάλη, Γιατράκο και Αναγνωσταρά. Οι επαναστάτες είχαν στη διάθεσή τους ένα παμπάλαιο κανόνι και οι πολιορκούμενοι 30.
  6. 6. • Απόντος του Μόρα-Βαλεσί, Χουρσίτ Πασά, ο Μουσταφάμπεης, που είχε το γενικό πρόσταγμα στην πόλη, αντιλήφθηκε γρήγορα την κίνηση του Κολοκοτρώνη και στις 18 Αυγούστου ενήργησε επίθεση με ιππικό για να διασπάσει τον κλοιό των Ελλήνων. Απέτυχε και οι δυνάμεις του επέστρεψαν στην πόλη έχοντας υποστεί μεγάλες απώλειες. Μπέηδες και αγάδες άρχισαν τότε να συσκέπτονται για τους όρους της παράδοσης, καθώς δεν υπήρχε ελπίδα σωτηρίας.
  7. 7. • Όμως τους πρόλαβε ένας απλός στρατιώτης, ο Μανώλης Δούνιας από τον Πραστό Κυνουρίας. Στις 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 1821, ημέρα Παρασκευή, μαζί με δύο συντρόφους του αναρριχήθηκε στα τείχη της πόλης που έφθαναν τα πεντέμισι μέτρα ύψος και εισήλθε στην Τριπολιτσά, εκμεταλλευόμενος τη γνωριμία του με τον φύλακα του προμαχώνα. Αφού τον εξουδετέρωσε, άνοιξε την Πύλη του Μυστρά και οι έλληνες επαναστάτες εισόρμησαν στην πόλη. Οι κάτοικοί της αντιστάθηκαν, χωρίς επιτυχία, επί δίωρο.
  8. 8. • Επακολούθησε άγρια σφαγή του πληθυσμού και πρωτοφανές πλιάτσικο. Μάταια οι οπλαρχηγοί προσπαθούσαν να συγκρατήσουν τους μαινόμενους επαναστάτες. «Το ασκέρι, όπου ήτον μέσα, το Ελληνικόν, έκοβε και εσκότωνε, από Παρασκευή έως Κυριακή, γυναίκες, παιδιά και άνδρες, τριάντα δύο χιλιάδες, μία ώρα ολόγυρα της Τριπολιτσάς. Ένας υδραίος έσφαξε ενενήντα. Έλληνες εσκοτώθηκαν εκατόν» γράφει στα Απομνημονεύματά του ο Κολοκοτρώνης.
  9. 9. • Η εκδικητική μανία των επαναστατών εκδηλώθηκε όχι μόνο σε βάρος των Τούρκων, αλλά και των Εβραίων που είχαν δείξει εχθρική στάση απέναντι στην Επανάσταση, και των Ελλήνων που είχαν χαρακτηριστεί τουρκολάτρες, όπως ο πρόκριτος Σωτήρης Κουγιάς. Αντίθετα, οι Αλβανοί της Τριπολιτσάς αποχώρησαν συντεταγμένα με τη συνοδεία ελλήνων μαχητών, καθώς είχαν έλθει σε συμφωνία με τον ίδιο τον Κολοκοτρώνη.
  10. 10. Η Άλωση της Τριπολιτσάς αποτέλεσε σταθμό για την εδραίωση • εξέλιξη της Επανάστασης Ολόκληρη η Πελοπόννησος βρισκόταν στα χέρια των Ελλήνων, εκτός των φρουρίων, Πατρών, Μεθώνης, Κορώνης και Ναυπλίου, τα οποία πολιορκούνταν στενά.
  11. 11. • Ο Νικήτας Σταματελόπουλος ή Νικηταράς (2 Φεβρουαρίου 1787 - 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 1849) ήταν πολεμικός ηγέτης στην Ελληνική Επανάσταση του 1821. Ως προς το έτος γέννησης του οι απόψεις διίστανται . Άλλοι αναφέρουν το έτος 1782,άλλοι το 1784 και άλλοι το 1787 . • Ψευδώνυμο Νικηταράς ο Τουρκοφάγος • Γέννηση 2 Φεβρουαρίου 1787 • (Μεγάλη Αναστάσοβα)νυν [Νέδουσα] Μεσσηνίας τόπος θανάτου = Αθήνα, Αττική, Ελλάδα • Θάνατος 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 1849 (62 ετών) • Πειραιάς • Πίστη Flag of Greece (1822-1978).svg Ελλάδα • Βαθμός Οπλαρχηγός • Μάχες/πόλεμοι Μάχη του Βαλτετσίου, Μάχη των Δολιανών, Άλωση της Τριπολιτσάς, Μάχη των Δερβενακίων
  12. 12. • Ο Θεόδωρος Κολοκοτρώνης (3 Απριλίου 1770 - 4 Φεβρουαρίου 1843) ήταν αρχιστράτηγος και ηγετική μορφή της Επανάστασης του 1821, πολιτικός, πληρεξούσιος, σύμβουλος της Επικράτειας. Έμεινε γνωστός και ως Γέρος του Μοριά. • Ψευδώνυμο ο Γέρος του Μοριά • Γέννηση 3 Απριλίου 1770 • Ραμοβούνι, Βασιλικό, Μεσσηνία, Οθωμανική Αυτοκρατορία • Θάνατος 4 Φεβρουαρίου 1843 (72 ετών) • Αθήνα, Αττική, Ελλάδα • Πίστη Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο • Ελλάδα • Βαθμός Αρχιστράτηγος • Μάχες/πόλεμοι Μάχη των Δερβενακίων, Άλωση της Τριπολιτσάς, Μάχη του Βαλτετσίου • Σύζυγος Αικατερίνη Καρούσου
  13. 13. • Ο Αθανάσιος Διάκος (4 Ιανουαρίου 1788 - 24 Απριλίου 1821) ήταν ένας από τους Έλληνες πρωταγωνιστές ήρωες-οπλαρχηγούς του πρώτου έτους της Επανάστασης του 1821 που έδρασε στη Στερεά Ελλάδα. Σύμφωνα με μια εκδοχή, το πραγματικό του όνομα ήταν Αθανάσιος Γραμματικόςή κατά άλλους ήταν Αθανάσιος Μασσαβέτας . Μυήθηκε στη Φιλική Εταιρεία το 1818 και το 1820 έγινε αρματολός στη Λιβαδειά. Τον Απρίλιο του 1821 σε συνεργασία με άλλους οπλαρχηγούς κατέλαβε το φρούριο της Λιβαδειάς και χρησιμοποιώντας το σαν ορμητήριο, έδωσε πολλές νικηφόρες μάχες. Κατέλαβε την γέφυρα της Αλαμάνας και στις 22 Απριλίου 1821 έδωσε μάχη με τα στρατεύματα του Ομέρ Βρυώνη. Στη μάχη αυτή συνελήφθη και αφού μεταφέρθηκε στη Λαμία δολοφονήθηκε με ανασκολοπισμό (λογοτεχνικά αναφέρεται ότι "σουβλίστηκε") από τους Τούρκους και κάηκε στις 24 Απριλίου 1821. • Ψευδώνυμο Διάκος • Γέννηση 4 Ιανουαρίου 1788 (ή 1786) • Άνω Μουσουνίτσα, ή Αρτοτίνα • Θάνατος 24 Απριλίου 1821 (33 ετών) • Λαμία • Ενταφιασμός Λαμία, Φθιώτιδα, Ελλάδα • Πίστη Flag of Greece (1822-1978).svg Ελλάδα • Βαθμός Στρατηγός (μετά θάνατον) • Μάχες/πόλεμοι Πολιορκία της Λιβαδειάς • Μάχη της Αλαμάνας
  14. 14. ΤΕΛΟΣ ΕΛΙΣΣΑΒΕΤ ΠΕΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ

×