м.Нікополь, 2016 р. Авєрков Анатолій Павлович, вчитель трудового навчання , освіта – вища, кваліфікаційна категорія –"спеціаліст вищої категорії"
Технології обробки певних матеріалів
Виготовлення виробів за зразком
7 клас
Етапи проектування: І. Організаційно-підготовчий Етапи проектування: І. Організаційно-підготовчий Етапи проектування: І. О...
ІІ. Технологічний етап 1. Виконання технологічних операцій, передбачених технологічним процесом. 2. Самоконтроль своєї дія...
ІІІ. Заключний етап 1. Коректування конструкторсько- технологічної документації. 2. Економічне обґрунтування. 3. Міні-марк...
ІV. Захист проекту 1. Публічна презентація та визначення рейтингу проекту.
Відкритий урок з трудового навчання, вчитель – Аверков Анатолій Павлович.
Відкритий урок з трудового навчання, вчитель – Аверков Анатолій Павлович.

  м.Нікополь, 2016 р. Авєрков Анатолій Павлович, вчитель трудового навчання , освіта – вища, кваліфікаційна категорія –"спеціаліст вищої категорії"
  2. 2. Технології обробки певних матеріалів
  3. 3. Виготовлення виробів за зразком
  4. 4. 7 клас
  Етапи проектування: І. Організаційно-підготовчий 1. Пошук проблеми. 2. Вибір та обґрунтування проекту. 3. Аналіз майбутньої діяльності. 4. Вибір оптимального варіанту конструкції. 5. Підбір матеріалу. 6. Планування технологічного процесу. 7. Розробка конструкторсько-технологічної документації. 8. Організація робочого місця.
  6. 6. ІІ. Технологічний етап 1. Виконання технологічних операцій, передбачених технологічним процесом. 2. Самоконтроль своєї діяльності. 3. Дотримання технологічної, трудової дисципліни, культури праці.
  7. 7. ІІІ. Заключний етап 1. Коректування конструкторсько- технологічної документації. 2. Економічне обґрунтування. 3. Міні-маркетингові дослідження. 4. Контролювання та випробування виробу. 5. Підбиття підсумків.
  ІV. Захист проекту 1. Публічна презентація та визначення рейтингу проекту.

