BAND IT CABLE TIE

Ultra-Lok® Band and Buckle Systems 10
BAND-FAST™ Precut and Assembled 11
COLOR-IT™ 12
BAND-IT® Band and Buckles 13
Hand Tools for Band and Buckle 13
VALU-STRAP™ and Clips 14
Corrosion Resistant Stainless Steel Bands 15-16
Scru-Lokt Buckles 15
All Purpose Band 16
Q-Band™ and Q-Clip™ 17
Pipe Patches 17
Sign Mounting Brack-Its 18
Mounting Plates 19
BAND-IT® Bolt/Clamps 19
Signal Mounts 19
ID Tagging Systems 20-21
Tie-Lok® Ties 23
Ultra-Lok® Ties 24
Ball-Lok Ties 24
Multi-Lok Ties 24
BAND-IT® Ties 25
Engineered Applications 26
IT Series Heavy Duty Pneumatic Production Tools
Ultra-Lok® Clamp Systems 30
Junior® Smooth ID Clamp Systems 31
Universal Clamps 32
Center Punch Clamp Systems 33
BAND-FAST™ Open End with Center Punch Clip 33
Worm Gear Clamps 34
Scru-Seal Clamping System 34
Scru-Band Clamping System 34
Tri-Lokt® Systems 35-36
Full Flow Hose Nipples 36
Swaged Hose Nipples 37
Male Hose Nipples 36-37
Hose Menders 37
Hand Tools 38
Power Tools 39
Patents, Trademarks, Codes, Approvals 40
Definitions and Abbreviations 41
Metals Data 42-43
